MR. BALZ: Thank you, Jonathan.

MR. CAPEHART: All right. I will admit I was up late, which means I haven't had a chance to read your column in full. Tell us what you wrote, your impressions of last night's debate.

MR. BALZ: Well, the shorthand, I think, is that Trump did what he wanted to do last night. He was a different Trump than we saw in the first debate. He was--I won't say he was actually subdued, but he was calmer. He was more focused. He was more disciplined. He didn't interrupt in the way he did in the first debate, and he had a battery of things that he wanted to throw at Vice President Biden.

But I think that Biden was very well-prepared. He parried just about everything that the president threw at him, fact-checked the president on a number of occasions when the president needed fact-checking, and not only held his own, but I think delivered a very strong performance.

I think the bottom line is that both sides are probably quite happy with the performance of their candidates, but in the situation that the president was in, even if people judge it a tie, that's not good for the president. He needed a more significant victory in last night's debate to change the trajectory of the campaign.

MR. CAPEHART: I mean, is it right for people to think that last night's debate was a tie, especially when the first thing to come out of the president's mouth was a falsehood? And that was when he was talking about the coronavirus pandemic and how his glass-half-full, rose-colored glasses view of what's going on.

MR. BALZ: Well, I think that's right, and I think that the coronavirus is the big anchor around his neck at this point. And it has been for many, many months. I mean, your point is right.

What I was saying was that even if people judge it a tie, that's not enough. I'm not sure that it was a tie. I thought that the vice president got the better of it through the course of the evening, but for nervous Republicans, this was a president they were much more happy to see than the president they saw in Cleveland. And so, some of them, I think there's a little bit of breathing room.

But the pandemic is an enormous problem for the president, and at a time when cases are spiking and there are more hospitalizations and almost every state is seeing an increase in the number of cases, for him to say that we're rounding the corner is just not the reality that most people are dealing with. And I think that that hangs over him as he goes forward in the rest of the campaign.

MR. CAPEHART: Can we talk about a couple of flubs? I'm going to start with the president and then move to Vice President Biden. When it comes to the president--and when I say "flubs," folks who are watching, I'm just totally--I'm not thinking about all the falsehoods and lies that the president said.

But there was one moment when the president--when Vice President Biden was talking about families who were dealing with coronavirus, and the president seemed to downplay, made fun of--made fun of Vice President Biden talking about people who are sitting at the kitchen table worried about what's happening, losing loved ones to the coronavirus, and the empty chair at the table. How does the president and supporters of the president explain what looks to be a complete lack of empathy?

MR. BALZ: Well, I don't think they do try to explain it. I mean, I think they try to live with it and hope that the president will change his tone at some point, but we know this is not a president who has a great deal of empathy or compassion for people. And that comes out at various moments, and we've seen it over the course of the entire pandemic.

So, in a situation like that, Biden is speaking in the way Biden has spoken for many, many years. I mean, Biden is nothing if not empathetic, and we know that. And the president is the opposite.

But, you know, debates like this are revealing not only of people's positions on issues and their priorities and their agendas, but they're revealing of who these people are. And I think that that's one of the values of these presidential debates is to see people side by side, and voters can make a judgment of the character of the people.

And the vice president toward the end came back to that very point when he said "Character is on the ballot, and you can look at the two of us and draw your own conclusions."

MR. CAPEHART: Now I want to talk about Biden's flub, and that was something that also came toward the end in the section on climate change when he and the president got into this rhetorical tussle over the oil industry. And if I remember correctly, Vice President Biden talked about he wanted to take away the federal subsidies to the oil industry but didn't come out that way initially. Do you think that that flub is going to stick to Biden?

MR. BALZ: Well, I think it could stick in a place like Texas, which obviously depends significantly on the oil industry for its economy. It's a more diverse economy today than it was 25 or 30 years ago, but nonetheless, the oil industry is significant.

Texas has been a relatively close state, and there are some congressional candidates, Democrats, who are trying to flip Republican seats. They're going to have to answer for this.

And I noticed that late last night, there were a number of Democratic House candidates who are in tough races in some of those areas that immediately distanced themself from Vice President Biden, and he tried to clean it up on his way out of Nashville last night. They'll probably have to do some further cleanup.

I think that--I think your point is right. He was trying to say there's going to be a phase-out of the subsidies, but that's not the way it came out. And I think that was a problem for him.

MR. CAPEHART: One of the other things that President Trump was trying to--well, one of the punches that President Trump was trying to land on Vice President Biden was attacks on Biden's son Hunter and connections to China, connections to Burisma. Did any of those punches land?

MR. BALZ: Hard to say what people took away from that. I mean, it is a complicated issue. The president tried to simplify it by claiming the vice president had gotten millions of dollars through Russia, but there's so much to that, that people have difficulty sorting it out. And the vice president had a fairly simple response to that, in part, because of what The New York Times had reported recently that President Trump has had or does have a bank account in China. And so, I think this is one of those instances where the president leveled an attack, and the former vice president leveled a counterattack, and ultimately, they moved on.

Now, President Trump tried to stick with this over--you know, through more minutes in the debate, but I'm not sure that, at this point, the issue of Hunter Biden rises to the level of the coronavirus or the state of the economy or many of the other issues that most people are dealing with.

MR. CAPEHART: Dan, we're running out of time, but I've got to ask you this last question. To your point about China, almost immediately after the debate, The Wall Street Journal ran a story that completely knocked down the president's allegations against Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

But the last question here is these debates, at least the candidates hope that they will change the--last opportunity to change the contours of the race. Did last night's debate change the contours of the race such as they were before the two candidates took the stage?

MR. BALZ: Jonathan, I would say probably not and for this reason. One is that there are very few undecided voters in the country. We've known that for a long time. So, it's not as though there's a big persuadable audience that can suddenly shift in one direction or the other.

I think the second factor is that, as of last night, 47 million or so people had already voted. So, there's a diminishing pool of people who are left to vote, and Trump--based on what we know of the early vote, Trump is going to have to get a pretty significant portion of those voters who have not cast a ballot in order to be able to win the election. It's not out of the question, obviously, but he's got a deep hole. And as a result of that, I think that this debate probably didn't do enough to significantly change it. We'll see.

MR. CAPEHART: And with that, Dan Balz, we've got to go. Thank you very much, as always, for coming on First Look this morning.

MR. BALZ: Thank you, Jonathan.

MR. CAPEHART: Have a good weekend.

And let's go over to the opinion side of The Washington Post where we'll find my colleagues. Catherine Rampell and Henry Olsen both are Washington Post opinion columnists. Welcome.

MS. RAMPELL: Good to be here.

MR. CAPEHART: All right. It looks like we just lost Henry. So, Catherine, I'm going to start with you.

MS. RAMPELL: Okay.

MR. CAPEHART: Give me your impression, your impressions of last night's debate.

MS. RAMPELL: I think the challenge for Donald Trump, whether in the debate or in really any other context of this campaign is that he now has a record, and it's hard to run as an outsider, an aggrieved outsider, fighting on behalf of his fellow outsiders against the insider politicians when you have been in office for four years and everything is on fire, right? And that's really the challenge for him. It's how do you cast the opponent as the guy who's going to take everything to hell when, in fact, you know, hundreds of thousands of Americans have died, millions of people are out of work, and there are other significant challenges that the country faces. And I don't think Trump convincingly made that argument that he is not responsible for all of the, you know, crises that are going on right now, despite his many attempts to do so. But I felt like that and the attempt to, as somebody else put it, pizza-gate Hunter Biden were sort of his two messages of the debate, and I don't think he really delivered.

MR. CAPEHART: So, for folks who don't know, don't know you, Catherine, you write about the economy and about business, and so I'm glad you're here because I've been dying to ask you.

You know, the president all the time says, "Things were going great before COVID. It was the greatest economy ever seen," that he created and then COVID came along and destroyed it. Is the president telling the truth?

He did it again last night at the debate.

MS. RAMPELL: Right. And this is the way that he tries to spin this narrative about how everything was great until COVID, and anything that's happened post COVID is not his fault.

And, look, it is true that the economy was doing well before the pandemic hit. It was not the greatest economy ever. In fact, it was not substantially different from the Obama economy, if you look at, for example, GDP growth. If you look at trends in unemployment, unemployment did fall under Trump, but it had been falling for many years under Obama as well. It kind of looks like a straight line, and it's hard to see on that line, you know, in the decline in unemployment, where it was, where there's this sudden discontinuity where Trump took office and like the Red Sea parted and all of a sudden, things were great.

So that doesn't necessarily mean Americans won't buy that argument. If Trump tells this narrative frequently enough, people may be willing to believe it, and if you look at polls, at least until recently, people did give Trump high marks on the economy, if not anything else. They thought--they gave him--they viewed him favorably on that issue. So, this may work.

But the data do not actually bear out that particular story, and again, it's more--even if it did, it would be more complicated now, given that the unemployment rate, even as it has been falling, of course, over the past few months, is still about equal to the average peak unemployment of all post-war recessions.

So, it's better than it was in whatever, whenever it peaked. I guess it peaked in, probably, April--sometime in the spring, April or May. I'm pretty sure April--no. I'm sorry. Anyway, whatever. It was sometime in the spring, it peaked at 14.7 percent. It's come down since then, but it's still very, very high, just in absolute terms and relative to previous recession.

And you can see in the polling on whether people view Trump favorably on the economy. That has come down. In head-to-head match-ups, who do you trust more on the economy, Trump or Biden? They're now about even. It depends on the poll you look at, but he seems to have lost his advantage on that particular issue.

Of course, he still sees it as his strength. So, he's still trying to elevate it.

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

We now have Henry Olsen back. So, Henry--

MS. RAMPELL: Hi, Henry.

MR. OLSEN: Hello, Catherine.

MR. CAPEHART: --I'm going to go back in time and ask you the opening question, and that is your impressions of last night's debate.

MR. OLSEN: I think both candidates did very well. I think had this Trump shown up for the first debate, he would have not reset the race, but he would have continued the momentum he had been showing since his recent polling low in mid-July. But the fact is that didn't happen. We did have the meltdown and the COVID response, but Trump did enough to reassure his partisans that he is what they expected him to be--competent and pugnacious.

I think Biden did extremely well last night, and it's difficult for me to see where the weak Biden supporter, which is the person Trump needs to communicate to, would find anything at fault with Biden.

The one thing I do think is that Biden's statement about transitioning out of fossil fuels, it is correct. That is the goal of climate change activists. You can't say that there is an existential crisis that requires an eight-to-ten-year reduction, you know, reduction of greenhouse gases in eight to ten years and not significantly be moving away from fossil fuels. So that's not a gaffe; that's a fact. And we'll see whether people want to pay the price to have serious climate change reduction.

Trump, of course, is not articulate enough to make the case that clearly, and that will inhibit the ability to make that argument.

MR. CAPEHART: Henry, do you think--and when this happened, it sort of sticks in my imagination because I can't believe a president of the United States would do this, but as Vice President Biden was talking about the empty chair at the table because families have lost family members due to the coronavirus and the president sort of poo-pooed that, belittled it, made fun of Joe Biden for focusing on that, do you think that that was in error, something that would hurt the president, or is that baked in?

MR. OLSEN: Well, it's baked in, in the sense of his supporters. It's not something that will cause people who are inclined to support him to turn around and say, "Whoa. This isn't the guy I thought. He doesn't show enough empathy." News flash, they baked that in.

The problem for Trump is that he needed to persuade the person who might agree with him on policy but doesn't like him to give him a second look, and it's episodes like that, that remind them that he lacks the empathy and lacks the overall compassion and breadth of unifying leadership that they particular like. And also, the articulateness, is that it's not a coincidence that people with a college degree are falling away from him. Trump is not--even in a party that tends not to have great communicators, Trump is not even an average communicator, and that is something that drives people with a college degree away. But that is an example of what you mention, Jonathan, of exactly why people who reluctantly voted for Trump four years ago are now perhaps even reluctantly voting for Joe Biden.

MR. CAPEHART: All right. I'm going to put you both on the spot. Catherine, what was President Trump's best moment?

MS. RAMPELL: What was his best moment? I actually thought his exchange with Biden on fossil fuels. It was really more Biden's weakness than Trump's strength, but I think that may be the moment that could marginally help Trump. And so, in that sense, I think that may have been Trump's best moment.

I mean, I'm obviously inclined--if anybody has read anything I've written, I'm inclined to disagree with him on a lot of the policy issues, but just in terms of politics, I actually think that that may be the most enduring damage inflicted upon Biden during this debate.

MR. CAPEHART: Henry, your view, the president's best moment--or actually, I should flip it and ask you, the president's worst moment?

MR. OLSEN: Ah, I was expecting you to ask me what Biden's best moment was.

I think the president's worst moment was probably that closing statement. I mean, he had a number of times where he was a little too pugnacious, but when asked what would you say to unify the country and he doesn't take a calm tone, he had one of his more rambling answers of the night and made it an attack on Joe Biden.

He had an easy, softball question to deliver the reassuring message that he needed to deliver, and he completely didn't take advantage of it. And again, it was very revealing and another reason why many people who aren't fully on board with the Democratic or Biden agenda will vote for Biden because they would like to see somebody who has more "common decency," to use Joe Biden's phrase, and the president blew his chance to show that.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, then, Henry, answer your own question. What was Vice President Biden's best moment?

MR. OLSEN: Well, Biden had a number of good moments. He was very skilled at pirouetting, but Joe Biden does emotion really well. Anytime that he was asked a question or could transition to a question where he could speak about feeling, he did extremely well, particularly in questions about what you would say to an African American family with respect to incarceration or with respect to the "environmental racism," which is the way it's called on the climate--on that side of the aisle. He does emotion very well. He is really an emotional politician, and when Biden can transition into that, he is a very convincing candidate.

MR. CAPEHART: Catherine, do you think that--and this is for both of you, but I'll start with Catherine. Do you think that any of the president's attacks on Biden by way of his son Hunter and Burisma and China and Russia--did any of those work? Did any of them land to hurt Biden?

MS. RAMPELL: I think if you were a casual news consumer out there and you hadn't been paying a lot of attention to this, I think you kind of needed a Daily Caller decoder ring to figure out what exactly the accusations were and what it was that Hunter was supposed to have done that was so bad and his father, of course, by association or by conspiracy, I guess.

Now, it may have been enough to sort of muddy the water so that there is this sort of aura of something bad happened even if we don't exactly know what. I think that that was successful with the Hillary Clinton emails, for example, in 2016. It wasn't clear what exactly the smoking gun was supposed to be, just that there was something there that we didn't know about.

So, in that sense, maybe it enhanced suspicions of Joe Biden by way of his son, but I could not--and I do--I am an avid consumer of news. I am paid to be one, and I could not quite follow what the narrative was there. So, it's hard to say.

MR. CAPEHART: Henry?

MR. OLSEN: Yes.

MR. CAPEHART: You're also a paid consumer of news. I mean, do you even know what the controversy is, and did the president's attacks on Joe Biden work?

MR. OLSEN: Well, I do know what the controversy is because I'm a paid consumer of news, but, you know, what I was looking at was something different which was was he giving people--he couldn't possibly in a 30-second or 60-second setting explain the context or the background of these charges against Hunter Biden and all the stuff that's been floating around for the last week.

What he could do is spark curiosity. So, I was looking at Google searches and seeing what was trending on Google searches because if you heard that and said, "Hey, I hadn't heard about that. I wonder what that means," you would then turn and search on the internet. And, in fact, Google searches of those terms soared when Trump was making those points, and the question is, what were people finding? When he says Biden is making money from Moscow, Google searches on that soared as Trump was making that. Did people find things that make them wonder about Biden? We won't know that.

But what we know, I think, at least I feel comfortable, looking at the trends in real time last night, is that a lot of people were looking up on the internet to try and figure out what Trump was saying. If they found things that reinforced that, then it might make an impact, but from the debate last night, without looking at what I was looking at as far as sparking internet searches, no, he didn't make the charges stick, but there was no way he could have made the charges stick.

MR. CAPEHART: Sorry. I'm looking on the Google to see what would pop up if I type in "Biden making money, Moscow." A lot of fact checks. So, for the--

MS. RAMPELL: But it probably depends on your own search history, right?

MR. CAPEHART: Well, that is--yes, that is true too.

MR. OLSEN: Yeah.

MS. RAMPELL: So, if you are someone who visits The Washington Post frequently or for PolitiFact or some other place that produces a lot of fact checks, you may get very different results than if you are someone who visits, you know, Breitbart or whatever. We don't know enough about the Google algorithm, but your results are going to be somewhat customized to your case.

MR. CAPEHART: Actually, that makes a lot--that then makes a lot of sense.

What were you saying, Henry?

MR. OLSEN: Yeah. No, what I'm saying is that we're not the target audience--is that the target audience that he's trying to talk to is not the paid consumer of news, the partisan. The person he needs--he's trying to talk to is the casual consumer of news who's trying to make up their mind, and that sort of person probably doesn't get fact checks and maybe they do get fact checks. But even then, they might--clicking through on a fact check, even a fact check would at least state the charge in order to refute it, and that would be more information than that voter had before the debate.

MR. CAPEHART: And knowing news consumers the way I know news consumers, just getting them to click the link to read what the fact check is or the story that they pull up from their Google search is also another hurdle to jump.

When I was skimming news today in some of the papers, it sort of hit me in the face that we are only 11 days away from Election Day, and it's not a whole lot of time. But in politics, it's an eternity.

So, I'll start with you, Catherine. What are you looking for, or is there anything you're looking for to either come out or rear its head or happen in the next 11 days that could have some kind of impact on the race?

MS. RAMPELL: Are you talking about political scandals or policy developments?

MR. CAPEHART: Anything, because, you know, it's 11 days, it's the presidential election, and anything can affect the presidential election.

MS. RAMPELL: Well, the things that I pay most attention to because of what I write about, I would say, are is there going to be a stimulus package. It may be too late for that to change the contours of the debate, but it's been bizarre to me that Trump hasn't worked harder to convince people within his own party to show that they are doing something to help struggling Americans.

But I think I would support more fiscal stimulus, but I think it could also very much help the president, and so there is a question about whether they'll come to a deal right now. It looks unlikely.

Of course, the Supreme Court confirmation, that may be baked in at this point, but that could really energize the Trump base.

And then, of course, if there's really going to be something that could turn this thing around, it could be the surprise, you know, fast-track introduction of a vaccine, because as Dan Balz said earlier, COVID is really the anchor around President Trump's neck, and absent some sort of miracle cure at this point or miracle vaccine, it's hard for me to imagine that a lot of Americans who had maybe been supportive of President Trump before, who have become more skeptical of him because of the government's handling of coronavirus--it's hard for me to imagine that they would let go of some of those concerns absent some rapid transformation of what this crisis looks like.

I don't think it's going to happen, but I do think that that and that alone could be the biggest determinant of turning around this race.

MR. CAPEHART: Henry?

MR. OLSEN: I really don't think that there's almost anything that could be reasonably thought of that would turn around this race, that opinions about President Trump have been baked into the cake. He has not succeeded in turning them around. Presidential reelections are always referenda on the incumbent, and President Trump is running in job approval ratings two to three points behind where he needs to be in order to have a punter's chance of winning the electoral college.

Anything short of war, depression, or, God forbid, illness on behalf of Joe Biden, I think, is not going to shift those very stable and firm opinions, and that what we're just going to be seeing is 11 days that may move the needle a tiny bit but won't move enough to shake the race from its likely inevitable outcome.

MR. CAPEHART: So, Henry, what you're saying--and I want to get you both to react to this because I wrote a little note to myself as both of you were talking, and I'm wondering, what impact, if any, will the shenanigans of Rudy Giuliani, the president's unpaid lawyer or pro bono lawyer--what impact will the shenanigans he's been revealed to have been involved in have on this race, if any?

MR. OLSEN: I don't think it will have any, you know, that neither the Borat controversy nor the hard laptop controversy unless what President Trump was able to spark with his comments yesterday is going to change a lot. People view these things through the lenses of their partisanship. Trump partisans seize on every piece of information and say, "Aha." Trump opponent seizes every piece of information to say, "Disregard that." And none of it is so conclusive as to really matter a whole lot.

This is going to be a high turnout election. People on both sides are going to turn out in massive unprecedented numbers, but as far as moving the needle where we are, I just think this is--you know, it's like how many of these game-changing situations have we seen in the last four years and it turns out none of them really changed the game that much because it's all about the man behind the microphone with the presidential seal.

MR. CAPEHART: Catherine, you get the last word on this.

MS. RAMPELL: On the Giuliani stuff?

MR. CAPEHART: All right. Yeah.

MS. RAMPELL: I think in the sense of how does this fit into the Hunter Biden conspiracy theory, I think, you know, if you were really paying attention, it would probably help discredit whatever it is that Giuliani seems to think he found. Given that he was able to get hoodwinked by Borat, presumably he could get hoodwinked by Russian operatives or whoever might not have American democracy's interests at heart, but again, I don't think most consumers of news are paying that much attention to it. It's like another sideshow that was a punchline on, you know, Twitter and on cable TV for about 24 hours, and I do not think it's going to change the course of the election.

I'm inclined to agree with Henry that we've had so many--in any other context, so many what should have been earth-shattering scandals or gaffes or policy bungles or whatever it was over the past four years, whether we're talking about COVID or Charlottesville or anything else, and none of them really seem to knock off course most Americans' views of this president. People either love him or they hate him, and there's not a whole lot, I think, of new information that we are learning at this point about his personal attorney or Trump himself that's really going to change the overall perception that any given American has of the president.

And I agree this election is much more a referendum on President Trump than it is of his rival, Joe Biden.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, we've got 11 days to go. I still can't believe that, but 11 days to go, just through the final presidential debate. Henry, Catherine--I'm sorry. Yeah. It's such an early morning. Henry, Catherine, thank you very much for coming on First Look. We are out of time. Thanks for being here. Have a great weekend.

MS. RAMPELL: Thank you.

MR. OLSEN: Thanks.

MR. CAPEHART: And thank you, as always, for watching. Washington Post Live will be back at noon today when my colleague David Ignatius will be in conversation with the CEO of CVS Health, Larry Merlo.

As always, you can learn about these events and more at WashingtonPostLive.com. I’m Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post. Thanks for joining Washington Post Live, and have a great weekend.