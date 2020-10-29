Eric Holder, Chairman, National Democratic Redistricting Committee
Eric H. Holder, Jr. serves as Chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. Mr. Holder is an internationally recognized leader on a broad range of legal issues and a staunch advocate for civil rights. He served in the Obama Administration as the 82nd Attorney General of the United States from February 2009 to April 2015, the third longest serving Attorney General in U.S. history and the first African-American to hold that office.
The National Democratic Redistricting Committee has a four-pronged strategy to fight for a more representative democracy and ensure we have fair electoral maps in 2021 that includes:
· Litigation to overturn gerrymandered maps and protect voting rights and equal representation.
· Reform efforts to create independent commissions or make the process less partisan.
· Building infrastructure including grassroots support for fair maps and developing state-of-the-art data and mapping tools.
· Electing Democrats to key state and local positions that play a role in the redistricting process.
Since launching in early 2017, Holder has traveled to 25 states to help elect candidates, meet with activists and voters, and raise awareness of how gerrymandering and voting rights issues undermine our democracy.