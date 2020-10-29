Mayor Francis Suarez

Miami, Florida

Prior to being elected with 86 percent support from Miami residents, Mayor Suarez served as Miami Commissioner for District 4 during eight years. Mayor Suarez had many legislative accomplishments as Commissioner, including implementing ShotSpotter technology in the City, a state-of-the-art gunshot detection system, setting up a transportation trust fund, which allocates funds for current and future transit projects, and passing the Reverse Redline legislation, authorizing lawsuits against several major banks for discriminatory mortgage lending practices. As a result, the City’s lawsuit reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that cities have standing to sue banks under the Fair Housing Act for such discriminatory practices. Mayor Suarez also serves as Chair of the Environment Committee, as well as on the Advisory Board of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. In these capacities, Mayor Suarez takes a leading role in collaborating with fellow mayors from around the country to preserve the environment and develop programs and policies that directly benefit the City of Miami. Mayor Suarez is married to Gloria Fonts Suarez. They have a son, Andrew Xavier, and a daughter, Gloriana Pilar. They consider themselves honored and blessed to be raising their family in the City of Miami.

Mayor Sam Liccardo

San José, California

Mayor Sam Liccardo took office in 2015. In his very first year, Sam settled intense battles over pension reform with 11 unions, saving taxpayers $3 billion over the next three decades and enabling the restoration of San José’s police force. Since then, he’s led the most successful period of economic growth in the city’s history, announcing major expansions from employers like Adobe, Apple, Broadcom, and Google.

Sam’s work to support job creation and responsible development in San José has always included an incredible focus on serving those who have traditionally been left behind. As part of his ambitious “Smart City Vision,” Sam strives to make San José the most innovative city in America while bridging Silicon Valley’s divide. Upon launching the nation’s first Digital Inclusion Fund, Sam’s leadership helped bring equitable access to broadband, devices, and skills to underserved communities. Sam’s “San José Works” program has also flourished across the city, providing summer and year-round jobs for more than 3,000 teens from gang-impacted neighborhoods.

As Mayor, Sam has implemented innovative approaches to reduce homelessness for vulnerable members of the community, including veterans, college students, and residents in need of interim housing. Sam represents San José on several boards and commissions—including the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and Valley Transit Authority—and effectively championed measures that delivered much needed transit improvements throughout the region. Committed to taking bold steps to protect the environment, Sam helped preserve priceless open spaces for the future and establish groundbreaking renewable energy sources for San José.