will.i.am, Artist and Activist
will.i.am has been recognized by seven Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, a CLIO Award, the World Economic Forum’s Crystal Award, and an Honorary Fellowship by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).
Among his leadership roles in entertainment and business are: frontman of Black Eyed Peas; Consulting Producer and guest on “The Age of AI” series/YouTube Learning with Robert Downey Jr.; Executive Producer, “Parkland Rising” documentary film with Katie Couric; Coach on “The Voice” (UK) for nine seasons, and Coach on “The Voice Kids” (UK) for four seasons; Mentor on “The Voice” (US); Guest Recording Artist on NBC’s “Songland”; Executive Producer and Mentor on “Planet of the Apps”/Apple TV with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba; creator/performer, “Yes We Can” music video; voice actor and composer on “Madagascar”/(FOX); and actor in “RIO” and RIO2” (FOX) films.
Through his i.amMEDIA creative content unit, will.i.am is currently developing a slate of feature films, documentaries and television programs, including “Masters of the Sun-The Zombie Chronicles”, a graphic novel presented by the Black Eyed Peas and Marvel Comics, featuring Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and live concert experiences. He is also the co-author of a young adult sci-fi novel, “Wizards and Robots” with Penguin Publishing, now being adapted for the screen.
will.i.am collaborates with global brands on creative campaigns and events, among them Accenture, AB InBev, Atom Bank, Bacardi, Beats Electronics, Dr. Pepper, Intel, Lexus, Nestle, Pepsi, Salesforce, Stradigi AI, Super Bowl, The Coca-Cola Company, UEFA Champions League, and World Cup/FIFA. He is also the founder & CEO of I.AM+, a company that develops AI-based customer service applications using natural language interaction.
He a member of the World Economic Forum’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Advisory Committee and Global Artificial Intelligence Council that monitors the impact of technology on society, people and work. He also co-chairs the World Economic Forum’s Generation AI working group that examines the interaction of AI and youth across education, play, data rights and privacy.
His i.am.angel Foundation supports in-class and after-school STEAM education programs for disadvantaged youth in grades K – 12. As a member of the FIRST robotics organization’s board of directors, will.i.am also serves as a global advocate regarding the vital importance of STEAM skills development as the basis of an educated workforce that can fill the jobs of today, and tomorrow.