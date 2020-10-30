ADM. GIROIR: Good morning. It's great to be here with you this morning. Thanks for the invitation.

MR. SCOTT: And I got that correct, right? "Giroir"?

ADM. GIROIR: You know, I'm from deep down in the Bayou country in Louisiana, and that's pretty, pretty darn close. So that's a great first--great first try at that.

MR. SCOTT: Okay. Great, great.

Well, Admiral, you are the White House testing czar and lead developer of the HHS-wide public health policy recommendations. So, I was hoping you could give us a bit of an overview of the current situation on the ground today.

ADM. GIROIR: So, the situation on the ground with the pandemic, I think everyone understands that similar to where we were post-Memorial Day, we have had a significant increase in the number of cases. The hospitalizations are starting to go up as well as, unfortunately, some of the fatalities.

We do, however, know how to defeat the pandemic, to control it until the time we can get vaccines. And you've heard this so many times before, physically distancing is incredibly important. Wearing this mask when you can't physically distance is really essential.

Now, the American people have done a really good job. We do rank among the top in the world in mask wearing, but we've got to get better as well as doing the good hand hygiene. And with all this, we have to have a program of smart testing, and I'm sure we'll be talking a lot about that today.

We have the power to control this. We saw we did it in Arizona, in Florida, in Texas, across the Sun Belt, but we are really at a really important point in this pandemic right now where cases are going up, where there's community spread, and we've done a great job in certain aspects by protecting the elderly. But if there's high community spread, it's going to be hard to continue that.

So, number one message today, those three W's are incredibly important. Don't get fatigued by them. Wear the mask when you can't physically distance. Physically distance; avoid indoor crowds. Wash your hands, and please be tested when you're asked to be tested because about 75 percent of the people, at least 50 percent and up to 75 percent of the people with the virus can be completely asymptomatic. And the only way you know you have it is to get tested, and the only way you can prevent spreading it is by wearing a mask when you can't physically distance.

MR. SCOTT: That's good to know.

As you noted, we are seeing some changes in terms of infections and even fatalities. On Friday, the U.S. recorded a record single-day high of more than 83,000 new cases, and Saturday was just 39 cases short of the previous mark. Is this a reflection of expanded testing or a fall surge?

ADM. GIROIR: So, compared--let me answer that in two different ways. I think we're very comparable to what was going on in June and August. So, testing may be identifying some more cases. I think that's clearly true, but what we're seeing is a real increase in the numbers.

Now, back in March and April, we were probably only detecting 1 out of 10 or 1 out of every 15 cases. So, you can't really compare today to back in March and April, but compared to the post-Memorial Day surge, even though testing is up, this is a real increase in cases. We know that not only because the case numbers are up and we can calculate that, but we know that hospitalizations are going up.

But to put it in perspective, there are many areas--there are several areas of the country where hospitals are becoming full and being stressed, but we're still at about 41,000 people in the hospital with coronavirus compared to a high of 76,000 in July. So, we really have a mixed picture, but we are tenuous now. We really have to reengage the public health measures that we know work, or those hospitalizations can go up substantially.

The good things that we know is a lot more younger people are getting it than older people, which is one reason why the hospitalizations are shorter, and we do have some effective therapies that we can apply against it. But there's nothing that we're going to do that's better than preventing infections in the first place--and those are those public health measures we talked about--until we get a vaccine.

MR. SCOTT: Vaccines are coming. We are very encouraged that there are now four open Phase 3 trials. Preliminary data look good, but this is not going to be here tomorrow. We may get the first vaccines out this year. We're certainly hopeful for that. We're hopeful that they would be useful in screening the elderly, for example, protecting the elderly and the most vulnerable. So even if we only have a few million vaccines, we might get most of the benefit.

But the American people will not be fully immunized, even if everything goes well, at least until mid-2021. So, we have to be very disciplined about our mask wearing, avoiding crowds, particularly around the holidays. It doesn't have to be hundreds of people, but, you know, a family gathering of 20 or 25 or 30 still means that we have to be careful about our interactions, about our hygiene, and particularly if there are vulnerable people within our family.

MR. SCOTT: Admiral, we have heard that the pandemic is putting a new strain on local health care systems. Does the federal government have a plan to get resources to these areas in need? There's been some talk of rationing care.

ADM. GIROIR: So, I would like to just put an end to those kinds of rumors because there is no need to ration care. We are in a tremendous supply situation now compared to March or April, whereas I'm not going to say one hospital on one day does not have a certain type of PPE. But we know that almost every state has a 60-to-90-day storage of PPE within that state in addition to all that we have in the national stockpile. We have 150,000 ventilators in the national stockpile. We monitor drugs on a daily basis.

So, the idea of rationing care is really not one that's in any way close to reality. We have the resources to have care for all who need it.

Now, let me say in certain areas--

MR. SCOTT: I think he froze. He froze on my--

ADM. GIROIR: --or are working with a public health service, which I represent.

We had a little momentary lapse. Do you have me now?

MR. SCOTT: I have you now. You can continue. We'll see if it keeps going.

ADM. GIROIR: Okay. We had a little connection failure, but hopefully, your viewers heard that there is no idea or thought of rationing care. We have the PPE. Most states have a 60-to-90-day stockpile. We have 150,000 ventilators in the stockpile.

We're only about 60 percent of hospitalization levels that we were in July. So, we have a lot of room in the system, but in certain areas, we know the hospitals are getting tight--in Texas and Wisconsin--and we are sending not only physical resources but manpower resources to those areas too. So, there is no concept of rationing care at this point in time. We have plenty of resources, and we actually have leeway in the system to absorb the care.

Now, as a pediatrician, I'm always going to emphasize prevention, and although we have those resources, our best weapon is to wear a mask, physically distance, and wash your hands and prevention those infections from going up. We don't want to get in a situation where we're taxing the hospital system. Our goal is to minimize the people in hospitals, not see how many we can take care of.

So, again, everybody has the power to prevent infections and to save lives by doing those three W's: watch your distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands.

MR. SCOTT: Speaking of those three W's or at least two of them--wear a mask and, you know, watch your distance--there has been another outbreak at the White House, as you know. Five aides to Vice President Pence have tested positive, and on Sunday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that the administration had stopped trying to control the pandemic. His quote was "We're not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics, and other mitigations."

Despite emphasis on vaccines, there is little indication we will have one until at least the middle of next year, and you talked about that a bit. And so how do you reconcile that messages that we're getting from the White House with what you and the task force are telling Americans to do?

ADM. GIROIR: So, I'm not inside Chief Meadows' head, but I did read all the quotes. And I think he's being misconstrued because he did talk about controlling through mitigation, through wearing a mask, through all of those issues.

So I do believe that what he--that's what he meant, but instead of trying to figure out what he meant, I just want to be straight with the listeners that we are not going to completely defeat virus until we get a vaccine and that vaccine is distributed to the American people and we build up herd immunity in the appropriate way by getting a vaccine to have immunity.

But there are things we can do right now to control the spread. We've done it in Arizona, Florida, Texas, all across the Deep South. Those are the public health measures that I've spoken repeatedly about already.

You saw at the White House last night that there was physical distancing and everyone had to wear a mask, and that's very good. We want everybody to channel that.

Now, in terms of vaccines, I think we need to clarify. I think all of us understand that most Americans will not get their vaccine until mid-2021 because we have hundreds of millions of people to vaccine, and depending on the vaccine, most will need two doses.

But we do expect and are very hopeful that we will have millions of doses within the year 2020. It won't be before its time. They have to be proven safe and efficacious, but we are hopeful that we will get a read on that later this year. And even though there only will be a few million doses that could be available, we could get 50, 70, 80 percent of the benefit from that in terms of mortality if, for example, all the vaccines work in elderly. We saw a good report of the Moderna vaccine being highly effective in older adults in having an immune response.

So even if we could just immunize our health care workers, our vulnerable individuals, we might be able to save 80 percent of the lives just by those few millions of doses.

So, a lot of this is nuanced. Yes, 300 million Americans probably won't get immunized until mid-next year, but we could immunize the most critical ones this year, assuming the trials continue positively.

No. We cannot absolutely defeat the virus until we have a vaccine, but we can certainly control the spread, flatten the curve, and save lives. Everybody can do that. You don't need to be a scientist or a vaccine expert. You just need to wear a mask, remind people around you to wear a mask, physically distance, avoiding indoor crowded spaces, and even over the holidays--I'm not a party pooper, but having 20 or 30 or 40 people at your house for Thanksgiving without appropriate precautions and being careful, that could be a recipe for a spread too.

So, I'm not saying throw grandma out in the cold and not bring her in, but I am saying be very careful about your hygiene hand washing. Physically distance, if you can, particularly those who are very vulnerable. That will save lives and save your family.

MR. SCOTT: Speaking of the need to be very careful, as you recall, we closed the bars and restaurants and other businesses earlier this year when we saw numbers that are pretty comparable to what we're beginning to see again. Do you believe we need to go back to that and ramp up coronavirus restrictions?

ADM. GIROIR: So we saw in Arizona and Texas and Florida and the Sun Belt and in the Deep South that if people are very disciplined--and what I mean by disciplined is we have mask wearing that's 85, 90 percent when you can't physically distance--if you limit bars and indoor dining to a certain percent--outdoor is fine--and you have surge testing, particularly of those who could be asymptomatic and spreading, that is effectively the same as shutting down the economy.

However, if we don't do those things, lawmakers are going to get pressed against the wall to have those draconian measures that none of us want because when you do shut things down, people don't get cancer screenings. Children don't go to school. They don't learn. People have emotional issues, mental health issues. Substance misuse goes up. There's increased suicides. So, there's a whole chain of bad health effects that occur with, quote, a "shutdown," and these have to be weighed because they're real.

The bottom line is if we have high mask wearing, if we do limit the indoor crowded spaces like bars and like indoor crowded restaurants, we have appropriate testing. We won't have to do those measures, but unless we turn the current situation around, lawmakers at the local level and at the state level are going to be feel compelled that that's their last resort.

We want it to be the last resort because there's going to be great physical and emotional harm done by that, but if it's the last resort, it's the last resort. But we're not there yet, and I think if we continue to spread the message about what you can do to stop this, like we've done in many localities before, that's where we want to be. We don't want to be anywhere else.

We can flatten the curve. We can slow the spread. We could save lives by doing the simple public health measures until we can absolutely defeat the virus by widespread vaccination. That really is the plan that we need to try to stick to and avoid the sort of draconian measures, if possible. That's going to be on a city-by-city basis, a state-by-state basis because it's very different in New York and Massachusetts than it is from Wisconsin or El Paso right now. Every community is different. Every community has different risk factors, different social vulnerabilities. It's very complex.

That's why you can't just wave a wand nationally. It really needs to be done at the community level, and we're supporting that in the best way we can.

MR. SCOTT: That last part takes me to a question from one of our audience members. Charles Steffel from Minnesota wants to know, "Will we require a national social distancing and indoor mask mandate?"

ADM. GIROIR: So, I haven't been elected to any office. So, it's certainly not my decision about which way to go.

I can say it's been the policy of the administration thus far to respect the local authorities in this regard.

I think there's a good argument to say that if the federal government mandated something, number one, it could never be enforceable, and number two, it might actually create adverse behaviors or different behaviors than we want to do. So, it has been the policy of the administration to respect what the state and locals want to do.

I can tell you from a public health point of view, that we need to increase mask wearing. We absolutely need to do that. There is no question we need to do that. That is essential to flattening the curve, and we need to avoid indoor crowded spaces. How that needs to get done is really on a community-by-community basis. Some communities may choose to mandate that, and we support that. Other communities may say we need massive educational campaigns because mandating it would give us the opposite behavior that we want, because some people are like that. We're seeing that all over Europe where there's protests against the mandate and were getting the opposite behavior.

So, this has been stressful for everyone. We have been under incredible strain since this pandemic. We've been at this full-time since last January. The American people are also under strain, and I do believe from a public health standpoint, public health has always been a local measure where people in the community work with the community.

I can tell you what we need to have happen, like we need to have 85 or 90 percent of people wearing masks if we're going to flatten it. How that gets done, we support the local communities, whether that's a mandate, whether that's massive education, whether that's working with children, whether it's doing something with the elderly. But we are telling you what the end result has to be. The best way to get there, we believe, is best done by the local mayors, county judges, and governors.

MR. SCOTT: I would like to go to another question from an audience member. Victoria Moser from Michigan wants to know, "With top administration and endless others disregarding basic pandemic safe behavior and cross-country incidence resurgence, virus death containment seems utterly impossible. Does compliance to CDC guidelines for the rest of us actually make a difference, and how?"

ADM. GIROIR: Thank you so much for asking the question. I really appreciate that because that really gets at the heart of the matter.

None of us are 100 percent omniscient, but the data are very clear that people who are asymptomatic can spread the virus. And doing something simple like wearing a mask greatly reduces transmission from one person to the next person.

We have seen this, whether you want to look at the micro level, like the hairdressers who took care of, I believe, 129 clients, two of them while they were hot, sick with coronavirus, but both their clients and they wore a mask. And what you saw was no transmission of the virus.

We saw it--and it's very well studied in Arizona, where these simple measures really do make a difference.

We see time and time again, even summer camps, where masks were required, the transmission was minimal. We see at daycare centers across Rhode Island and many other places that transmission is absolutely minimal when we do these public health measures.

So, I want to assure the American people that we have to keep our guard up, that this is not futile. This is a great weapon against this pandemic. You can save a life. You can save multiple lives because if you infect one person, that person can infect two people and two more people and two other people. So, these measures really do work.

And avoid crowds when you can. If you're in an area where there's spread and you can telework, telework. Don't have the crowded indoor spaces. There's nothing magical about a bar except it's crowded. It's indoor. People are drinking. They don't have masks on. But if you have a house party with 100 people, it's going to be the same difference. So, it doesn't matter where the crowd is, where the indoor space is. Make good choices. Outdoors versus indoors. Smaller gatherings versus larger gatherings. Good ventilation when you can. Always wear a mask when you can't physically distance. These things really do matter.

And I forget your name, but I really am so happy you asked that question because we've got to keep this up. We only have a few more months to go, but that few more months could be a difference between 100,000 or more people dying and not having that, having those people alive until we get a vaccine. We have the power to do it. We have to keep our guard up, have to keep our discipline.

MR. SCOTT: I want to talk a bit about a project you're working on that's really interesting. You're helping to coordinate a new pilot testing program in four select cities, in Rhode Island, I believe, with guidance from Johns Hopkins and the Duke-Margolis Center. We are going to get into the finer details of the protocols in the next segment, but I was hoping you would explain how the federal government is involved with providing point of care or rapid tests for Americans.

ADM. GIROIR: Sure. So, we announced a few weeks ago that we would provide 150 million point-of-care tests, these simple card-based tests called BinaxNOW, very easy, result in 15 minutes, don't need an instrument.

We've already shipped over 36 million of these to the vulnerable, about a third to the vulnerable in nursing homes, assisted living, historically Black colleges and universities, and tribes, and two-thirds of those, over 25 million, to states that they can use to reopen their schools and keep them open and to also support other critical infrastructure.

So, this is actually happening now. It's a great technology. It's a very sophisticated technology, but it's only five bucks a test with the result in 15 minutes.

What we're doing on the pilot program, we've very excited about it. The federal government doesn't work in a vacuum, and hopefully, everyone understands this. The way this works is by working with the private sector, the academic sector, the nonprofit sector, and The Rockefeller Foundation has been a great partner as well as Duke-Margolis and other universities. I mean, we work together. We talk to each other. We have forums together, and the Rockefeller and Duke have been very involved in helping school districts try to develop plans to reopen schools, because as we talked about before, when children are not in school, they have severe and sometimes irreversible deficits in their emotional and intellectual health at these very critical times. Child abuse doesn't get reported. People don't get their health screenings, their hearing screenings. So, getting kids in school is very important.

Rockefeller and Duke have been supporting that fact. So, we partnered with them to provide them--I believe the number to start with is about 120,000 of the Binax tests, that they're going to be using in multiple school districts.

We know that they're going to be in Los Angeles, in Louisville, in New Orleans, in Tulsa, and in Rhode Island, and there's another major school district that we hope gets announced this week that I can't talk about. But we're supplying the actual Binax test to the Rockefeller and to Duke to distribute to the school system and to test different best practices.

We've never been in a pandemic like this in modern times. We're bringing children back to school. There's a number of possible ways to use these tests. They could certainly be used for symptomatic children and contacts right there on the spot. They could be used to test teachers every week or twice a week. They could be used for screening, and we really want to support the academic and the nonprofit sector who are working directly with these school districts to understand how to best utilize these.

We don't have time to wait six months. That's why we're distributing them, and we're testing them at the same time. We know the test performance; they work very well. How to best utilize them, we want to optimize, and that's what we're doing with the Rockefeller, with Duke-Margolis, and with these school districts around the country who have very interesting pioneering kind of thoughts. And we want to make sure that we can share best practices around the country.

So that's what this is about, the federal government working together with the nonprofit sector like Rockefeller, the academic sector like Duke, and all our local school districts, working together the way it's really meant to be. We're all on the same team here to get the same results.

MR. SCOTT: Well, thanks so much for sharing that with us. We'll keep our eyes open for that, but I'm afraid that's all the time we have left for this segment. So, thank you so much for joining us.

ADM. GIROIR: I really appreciate the opportunity. We want to reach the American people. Remember those public health messages. You can do a lot to control this pandemic, and I'm happy to be on anytime you want me. Thanks for the great questions. Thanks to viewers for the great questions.

MR. SCOTT: Thank you again.

And we'll be right back with senior scholar from Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Caitlin Rivers, and founding director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University, Dr. Mark McClellan.

Stick with us.

MS. LABOTT: Hello. I'm Elise Labott, American University, and we're talking today about why safely reopening schools is a national priority to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and how we get there. And I am thrilled to be joined by Raj Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation, which is leading these pilot testing protocols for K-to-12 schools in four cities and one state across the country that really have the potential to inform decisions right now on widespread testing.

Raj, it's really great to have you.

MR. SHAH: Thank you, Elise. It's great to be with you.

MS. LABOTT: Well, you know, I think the decision whether to send our kids back to school has really been one of the most controversial in the debate about reopening the country because right now most of the nation's school children haven't returned to classrooms this fall. We see the strain this is putting on families, employers, and most importantly, the kids, but I think all parents want to know if it's safe to send their kids back to school, especially with these new surges.

MR. SHAH: Well, you know, I'm a parent of three kids in elementary, middle, and high school, and I can tell you that we've looked carefully as an institution, Rockefeller has, around the world and as they've done in much of Europe, as they've done in much of Asia, as they continue to do in parts of Africa and Latin America. Schools should be open in America for K-through-12 education.

Now, if you said is it safe for everybody today, the answer, unfortunately, is probably not. The reality is schools that are better resourced--private schools and some public schools--that just have the financial resources and the community support to put in place the practices that work to keep kids, faculty, and staff safe are able to be open. And that's why we see, across the nation, private schools largely open in some form. In some states, you see very large numbers of public schools open in some forms.

The reality is we know what to do to keep schools open. It's a matter of making the investment, putting the policy in place, and making sure that education in this country is not just a privilege for those who can spend $30­­- $40,000 a year for private education but frankly for every single American, as it's supposed to be.

MS. LABOTT: Well, and I think, you know, you've been--and Rockefeller has been clear that, like, it's kind of like a domino effect with when you open up a school, then you're helping with the employer. Then you're helping with the child care because schools really being the heart of the community.

MR. SHAH: Well, that's right. Schools are the heart of the community. Schools are critical for the education of our kids in the next generation, and frankly, schools are important to get the local economy going because you need those parents to be freed up to be able to participate in their work, whether it's virtual and online or if they're essential workers out and about in the broader economy.

And the reality is COVID-19 is going to be with us. It's going to be with us for many, many months still, maybe longer, and we have to figure out how to manage through it.

Now, when I say schools can be open, that's a judgment based on real data. We know from looking at 1,100 schools in the Brown University school database that the prevalence of coronavirus showing up in schools in America is about roughly one case per 1,000 kids for every two weeks that a school is open, and if you put in place the practices that Brett Giroir just mentioned work, mostly wearing masks, staying socially distant, and having plexiglass dividers and air filtration in place in a classroom, you should be able to run that classroom in a different way, obviously everyone masked and apart. But you should be able to run that classroom safely for the students and safely for the teachers when the background transmission rate in schools is that low, and that's just something Rockefeller has committed to do with public schools around the nation in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services. And I believe if the data from these early examples comes back successful, as we hope and expect it to, that America should commit itself to making sure that every American child, more or less, gets a chance to go to school next semester.

MS. LABOTT: Now, I want to talk about this recent report you had out on widen--widespread K-12 reopening schools. The upside of this report is that testing is key, and I know that testing first is this approach that is a priority for Rockefeller.

And when you look at countries like New Zealand and South Korea and Germany, they were able to keep their economies and schools open because of this very strong widespread rapid testing plan, but when it comes to schools, we know that affordable testing is a challenge. So how can you make it easier for schools to do the testing so that they can reopen?

MR. SHAH: Well, first, you're absolutely right. Testing is the only way out if we're going to reopen schools next semester, beyond the mask wearing and the social distancing I just described, and you're also right to point out that nations that have done this successfully have made broad ubiquitous and fast-result testing free and accessible to all of their people.

America has not been one of those nations, and so we applaud some of the actions that Brett Giroir, who just spoke, has taken in terms of acquiring 150 million of these rapid antigen tests that can be deployed quickly, get you a result in 15 minutes and costs, as he points out, five dollars a test. If we had enough volume of that and if we had clean protocols from the Centers for Disease Control on how schools should use those kinds of tests to screen their population on a regular basis, we could actually get about the business of opening schools.

The Duke-Margolis Center has published such protocols after doing very careful analysis with experts around the nation, and the answers, of course, vary depending on the community you're in and the rate of background transmission.

But adding testing to the basic strategy of social distancing and mask wearing should enable schools in America to be open for nearly every kid, and as a nation, we should make that commitment to our next generation and to ourselves right now. And that's going to take some bold leadership right away.

MS. LABOTT: Okay. So, we're going to hear from the authors of the report after this discussion. So, I want to branch out the idea of data a bit because I know you're a data geek, and I am a little bit, too. Schools are at the heart of the community, as we said. You're testing students. Then you're testing teachers, school administrators, and that data is a really good indicator of what's happening on a very localized level.

So how does data inform these larger decisions? How do you scale that at a national and even global level, and how do you get the data? Because I feel if data is such a great indicator government is managing the health and safety of their people, you know they don't always want to share it.

MR. SHAH: Yes.

MS. LABOTT: So how do you get the data by convincing government it's a public good?

MR. SHAH: Well, I think there's the question of making data open and accessible, but there's also the extremely practical reality that the only way you beat back a pandemic is by taking people who are contagious out of the chain of contagion. It's such a simple concept.

And in America, we know that 50 to 60 percent of the spread is largely coming from people with symptoms, and 40 to 50 percent of the spread is largely coming from people without symptoms.

So if you're going to find people without symptoms who could be spreaders and take them out of the chain of transmission to, for example, keep schools safe, you need fast, rapid testing for everybody, symptoms or not, so that you're able to find those people who are potential spreaders and ask them to stay home and stay quarantined and get a confirmatory diagnostic test. And that strategy of broad screening testing or surveillance testing for people who are both symptomatic and sort of really need it and for those who are not showing symptoms but want to go to school, for example, is something we should put in place across America's K-through-12 educational system very broadly.

To do that, it takes more than just protocols, and the Duke process has been fantastic because their protocols are the only ones out there. And as mentioned previously, we're going to test those protocols in six public school districts around the nation to make sure that we have data to demonstrate it works and to optimize them.

But we also need actual federal reimbursement. Five dollars a test may not sound like a lot, but the reality is if you are testing everyone in your school community including faculty and staff and kids on a twice-a-week basis or a once-a-week basis, those costs add up. And when you add it to all the cost of installing plexiglass and putting in place social distancing on campus, most American schools don't have those resources. So big public funding for this effort is necessary and especially for paying for testing so that the schools themselves don't have to bear that burden. And that's something we've called for and is absolutely necessary and in an urgent manner.

MS. LABOTT: So yesterday Rockefeller announced a $1 billion commitment to deliver a more equitable and sustainable recovery. Talk to me about the urgency on the equity piece, whether it's on the medical front or the economic front, and where the focus of the investment is, because I'm sure you've seen, you know, even the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation saying--points out that 25 years of progress in terms of building up low-income, vulnerable populations has been lost in just 25 weeks. And that's really startling.

MR. SHAH: It is startling, Elise, and in fact, we looked carefully at most major shocks and then recoveries, whether it's the Great Depression or World War II or the global financial crisis, much more recently, and we see a similar trajectory, which is when the world recovers slowly, people who are poor and vulnerable paid the highest price by far. And today on a global basis, the World Bank estimates that 425 million people will be pushed back under an expanded definition of the poverty line around the world as a result of the COVID-19 economic crisis.

We know in America, COVID-19 is extraordinarily inequitable. Black Americans are three to five times more likely to be hospitalized, and one in 1,000 Black Americans has died from COVID-19.

So, we said to ourselves at Rockefeller that we're a 107-year-old institution. We've twice--I had nothing to do with these. This is before my time, but twice been awarded the Nobel Prize for significant advances in science and innovation, to fight inequity, and to make the world more just, and we said to ourselves this is that moment. This time matters right now, and we went to the capital markets and raised some resources and were able to commit yesterday a billion dollars to supporting a truly equitable recovery.

What that will mean is more resources to expand testing and tracing and develop better tests and improve the science of how to apply them in America's K-through-12 schools. It will mean that we're able to invest in bringing green energy and solar power to the billion people on this planet that wake up every day and live in the dark without real access to electricity and therefore without a way for them to pull themselves up out of poverty and into the modern economy.

These are solvable problems, and our greatest moments as a nation, America has stood up and made big investments in its own infrastructure and marshaled a Marshall Plan to rebuild Western Europe after World War II. We can do this if we do it together, and our billion-dollar pledge and commitment is an extraordinary effort for us, but it's small in the big picture. We want to work with others to make sure this recovery is equitable in its broadest sense.

MS. LABOTT: And I really have to encourage people, to make a little plug, to read the investment, because I think the piece about electricity and how that translates to available internet access for economies--because if you're tech-poor and disconnected, I really think that's going to be the definition of poverty and what holds people back today.

Raj, I think we're all looking for a silver lining after the pandemic caused so much destruction for the vulnerable, and I think you make a good point that we're kind of at this inflexion point and it's important to seize the moment and move forward in a much more equitable future.

You know I could go on for hours, but now we're going to hear from the authors of the report to talk about these new testing protocols.

Raj Shah, president of Rockefeller Center--Foundation--excuse me--so great to have you.

MR. SHAH: Thank you, Elise, and I'm so glad that Mark and Caitlin are speaking next. They have a lot to offer this country, if we just listen to what they have to say.

MS. LABOTT: Absolutely.

MR. SCOTT: Welcome back. If you're just joining us, I'm Eugene Scott, a political reporter for The Fix at The Washington Post, and joining me now are Dr. Mark McClellan, founding director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University, and Caitlin Rivers, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

It's great to have you both. Welcome to Washington Post Live.

DR. McCLELLAN: Thank you.

DR. RIVERS: Thanks so much for having us.

MR. SCOTT: I was hoping you could talk to us through the report you co-authored, a first-of-its-kind risk assessment on testing guidance that can be adapted to reflect the risk of COVID-19 in a school's community.

Dr. McClellan, what is the basic framework?

DR. McCLELLAN: Well, the basic framework, Eugene, fits in with what you all have just been talking about at this excellent event about the need for a multiprong strategy to get schools open. It's so important for the development of our children, and it's also so important for the overall economic recovery.

Testing is not the only component of that. It needs to go along with the other steps that have already been discussed like mask and face covering and steps to mitigate the risk of spread in schools like dividers and better ventilation, but along with that, we think there is considerable evidence now that testing can make a big difference.

And, Eugene, the other thing that's changing is the availability of tests. We've had some significant shortages during the course of the summer, especially the so-called laboratory or PCR tests that are used for detecting infections in people who are symptomatic, but there has been really important recent progress in making available much more widely the tests that can be used at the point of care, like that Abbott test that was referenced earlier the federal government has started purchasing.

We expect the supply of those tests to keep increasing to the point that more Americans can get the kind of ongoing testing support as one component of staying safe and the important things that they need to do, just like the NBA and sports leagues have done, just like universities are starting to do if they have resources. It's really important now to get support out like through what The Rockefeller Foundation has advocated in terms of a national strategy supported by the federal government to make these kinds of supports for safe reopening available to many, many more public school districts, other high-risk settings that don't have the resources on their own.

The report lays out how to get there, how we're going to develop evidence, hopefully quickly on which approaches to testing work best in collaboration with these other steps, to enable a lot more progress on school reopening than we've seen so far.

MR. SCOTT: Regarding school re-openings, Dr. Rivers, can you talk to us a bit about why preventing transmission in school populations is so important?

We have seen recently that children are less likely than adults to require hospitalization, but there certainly has been a rise in infections among school-age children in some states recently.

DR. RIVERS: That's right. Thankfully, children are at lower risk of severe illness than adults, but low risk is not zero risk. And it is possible for children to develop severe infection, and we don't know a lot about what the long-term consequences of infection in children are. And so, there's still reason to be concerned, even though our level of concern might not be as high for adults.

But I think it's important to note, too, that schools are not just places where children go. They are also workplaces for adults, and children also, after they return from school, go home to families who may be vulnerable to infection. And so, it's important that we think about schools as waypoints to prevent transmission in the community at large. We need to be thinking about all of the vulnerable people in our communities, and schools are really connected to all of those people. And so, we need to be thoughtful about how we reopen and what tools we use to mitigate the risk of transmission in school buildings.

MR. SCOTT: Dr. McClellan, going back to the report, for those who aren't familiar with public health or reports of this nature, why is this collaborative risk assessment so vital for tackling this kind of public health crisis?

DR. McCLELLAN: Well, Eugene, it's important that the approaches we take are based on the best evidence and the best science that we have, and what we did in this report under Dr. Rivers' leadership and in collaboration with some of her colleagues was review the evidence that is available now--and it's limited, but it's getting better--on how to minimize risk in school settings and how to use testing as a key part of that approach.

So, the risk assessment includes several kinds of important considerations. One very important one, as Raj Shah mentioned earlier, is just how prevalent is COVID in the neighborhoods where the school staff and the students are coming from. That's a big determinant of how likely there is to be an outbreak and kind of how much testing you might want to do.

We also look at the importance of these other mitigation measures like distancing in schools, the other resources that can go in to--along with testing, reducing the risk of spread, and of course, we want to pay attention to the quality of the tests. The tests are getting much better so that we can actually think about doing large-scale testing in schools and other at-risk settings in the United States that have been challenging to reopen so far, especially with as much COVID in the community as we have in many parts of the U.S. now.

But it's important to learn more about how exactly the tests are going to work, and our report describes relying on some of these rapid inexpensive point-of-care tests, which are not perfect but when used regularly can really help detect outbreaks early if there's a significant risk. And they can be used in conjunction with some follow-up tests and some steps to manage people who do test positive to get them out of the stream of transmission, to confirm that there really are infections there. So, this is all part of an overall risk assessment and strategy for using testing effectively to reopen schools.

MR. SCOTT: I would like to bring in an audience question, and hopefully, Dr. Rivers, you can answer this one. It's from JB Holston from Washington, D.C. He wants to know "Why haven't we funded fast, frequent asymptomatic testing for all, at least for all school kids to guarantee school reopening. It has worked in the case of the NBA."

DR. RIVERS: I completely agree with the sentiment that fast, readily available testing can be a really important strategy for making otherwise high-risk settings and activities safe.

I think the good news is that we will start to see more of those products come on the market in the coming months. There's already a few tests that are available, but more will be coming with high-production volume, so they will hopefully actually be available. And they'll be quite cheap to administer, and so I think we are moving in that direction. And I think the sooner that we can better understand how best to use these tests, when they perform best, when it might be better to use a different test, I think that those are the gaps in evidence that we're hoping to fill in to really realize that mission of using frequent testing to get people back into the community and back to engaging in school and other high-priority activities.

MR. SCOTT: So, when we look at the pilot cities that were chosen for your research, they seem pretty diverse. There's Tulsa and Los Angeles, New Orleans, Louisville, and the state of Rhode Island, more than one city obviously. Can you give us some ideas about how these places were chosen?

DR. McCLELLAN: I'll start and can turn to Dr. Rivers as well.

These were states that--as you said, Eugene, we did choose to aim for some diversity in settings, types of how urban these areas are, the types of approaches that the schools are taking to reopening and to different strategies to support reopening. And these are also districts that volunteered, that wanted to get out in front in thinking about how to use some of these rapid tests in conjunction with the other strategies to reopen effectively.

And within the areas, the different schools are taking somewhat different approaches to get going. For many of the school districts, this is a step-at-a-time process. We're not implementing a big city or districtwide program everywhere right away. They're starting on a limited basis and expanding it out. Some areas are testing how the new tests compare to ones that have been used more widely, those lab tests that are not done nearly as fast and can't be reported as easily. Other school districts are focusing on a couple of schools that want to try regular repeat testing on an ongoing basis to see how it goes and then use that experience to help other schools learn.

As Dr. Rivers emphasized, with more tests becoming available and with a strong commitment you just heard about from The Rockefeller Foundation to help get those tests to schools, the partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, to provide more of these tests, we hope that these pilots can not only report some useful results and experience soon but can also help with providing good examples of how to expand these out.

The Rockefeller Foundation, I think, is very committed to larger-scale testing across multiple states, across multiple districts, to make as rapid progress as we can.

MR. SCOTT: Dr. Rivers, do you think any of these findings could be applicable to other settings beyond schools, like maybe businesses or faith communities?

DR. RIVERS: Yeah. I think that's a great question. I think that they absolutely can. I think we are already starting to see that settings like the NBA and other sports leagues that have already implemented rapid repeat testing are getting good results, and I think the more that we learn, the more we can extend those findings to other settings.

Now, there are some tricky considerations that may require some tweaks. So, nursing homes, for example, are higher-risk settings because the people in nursing homes are particularly vulnerable to severe illness, and so you might want to take that into account when you're designing a screening program. You might want to choose a more accurate test, for example.

But I think once we start to grow the base of evidence, we can explore those different customizations and make sure that we are getting the right tests in the right setting, and that we are really designing our programs to meet the objectives of reopening and keeping people safe and healthy.

MR. SCOTT: So, Dr. McClellan, what type of timeline are we looking at here when we are trying to figure out how definitive these findings can be?

DR. McCLELLAN: The pilot tests are going on now, and we hope, as Dr. Rivers said, that we'll be able to provide some early insights from their initial experience soon. Obviously, it takes more time to do a really careful, detailed analysis, but with more schools starting to use testing, with experience from other settings like universities and sports leagues, many high schools that have already restarted their sports programs are doing regular testing in those settings now too.

So, I think you're going to see, Eugene, a steady stream of additional evidence. Is it all going to be perfect and definitive right away? Probably not. Are we going to be able to get better based on the growing experience around the country and using testing to support school reopening? I think so.

Again, I point back to The Rockefeller Foundation's efforts to share these kinds of learnings. The foundation is supporting a network of cities and now a growing network of states that are all coming together because they need to solve these problems for their own populations, and since we haven't worked out the details yet, this kind of public-private collaboration is a very good way to accelerate progress.

So, I just suggest staying tuned to reports coming out of the foundation about these topics and to reports that I think many of the cities that are implementing these steps will be making regularly as part of their efforts to reopen and hopefully get ahead of the next semester of school after the end-of-the-year holidays.

MR. SCOTT: You know, I know different cities and states have various challenges when it comes to the pandemic, but, Dr. Rivers, do you think there's one particular priority that the federal government should focus on regarding safely reopening schools?

DR. RIVERS: I think there's two categories of things that I would emphasize. The first is providing technical support. It is a technical topic to think about how to reopen schools in a pandemic. It's something we've never really done before, and so I think the more technical support we can provide to schools and districts to think through those questions and identify strategies that will be effective and that will work in their context, the better.

And I think the second big pillar is around funding. These interventions that we talk about with masks and testing and distancing, they all require resources, and those resources are coming at a time when districts are facing severe budget crises as the economy is faltering and as families are sometimes choosing not to send their schools--their children back to schools, rather. And so, I think the federal government has a really important role to play in making sure that schools have the money that they need to implement these mitigation measures and to get children back in the classroom safely. Those are the two big points that I see.

MR. SCOTT: I would love to hear from both of you on this. Do you believe there should be a federal mandate for mask wearing, given how much research we have showing how effective masks are in preventing the spread of coronavirus?

DR. McCLELLAN: Eugene, especially now with so much spread in so many parts of the country, I think this is something that would really help with getting more attention and have an impact on spread.

We've seen in states that implement mandates or even local areas, counties, et cetera, it does have a significant impact on spread, and at least while cases are surging right now, this would be a good way to remind Americans that there are proven steps they can take when they go out and they're interacting with others to help reduce the risk of spread.

We're at a very challenging time in the pandemic right now with cases surging to the highest levels we've seen in the U.S., hospitalizations going up in many parts of the country, death rates starting to increase. This is a very challenging time as we head into winter. So, I think it's time for some more support for mask use.

DR. RIVERS: I agree with Dr. McClellan. I think we are seeing a serious resurgence throughout the country. We have strong evidence that masks help to protect others, and weaker, but I think still substantial evidence that they can even protect the wearer. And so, I think with that in mind, there's no reason not to do as much as we can to promote mask wearing within the community, and I think that should include mandates. But it should also include community engagement and making sure that people really have the resources to implement this, which might be providing masks or making sure that people have access to masks and also just talking to them about why it's important and why we need to do it, not just for ourselves, but also for others.

MR. SCOTT: Awesome. I really appreciate both of you all sharing your thoughts with us today and taking time out to educate our viewers on your upcoming project, which we all will be keeping our eyes open for. Thanks for coming.

DR. McCLELLAN: Thanks, Eugene.

DR. RIVERS: Thanks.

MR. SCOTT: Unfortunately, that is all the time we have today, and we appreciate you joining us and watching and getting more information from us about this current pandemic and the best ways that you can protect yourself and your community.

As always, you can head to WashingtonPostLive.com to register for upcoming events, and I look forward to seeing you soon. Take care.