Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has emerged as one of Pennsylvania’s leading progressive voices, focusing on commonsense reforms that benefit the middle class, the poverty-stricken, and marginalized communities.

As chair of the state’s Board of Pardons, he is streamlining Pennsylvania’s clemency application process to make pardons more accessible to deserving applicants.

Fetterman presides over the state Senate and chairs the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Council. He serves on special projects at the request of Governor Tom Wolf. In that capacity, he completed a 67-county tour in 2019 to hear constituents’ opinions on legalized adult-use marijuana.

His political career started with 12 years as mayor of Braddock, PA, where he rebuilt the old steel town using the hands-on methods he learned through service in AmeriCorps. With the help of young people and artists, he transformed spaces and turned abandoned properties into urban gardens.

He and wife Gisele have three children, Karl, Gracie, and August, and live in a restored car dealership in Braddock.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada)

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Catherine Cortez Masto has spent her career fighting for Nevada’s working families. She served two terms as Attorney General of Nevada and in November 2016, she made history by becoming the first woman from Nevada and the first Latina ever elected to the United States Senate.

As a member of the United States Senate, Cortez Masto has taken her fight for working Nevadans to Washington, D.C.

Her position on five Senate Committees allows her to continue to advocate for the issues that matter most to Nevadans. She sits on the Committee on Finance; the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources; the Committee on Rules and Administration; and the Committee on Indian Affairs. Cortez Masto currently serves as the Ranking Member of the Economic Policy Subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and the Ranking Member of the Water and Power Subcommittee of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

In Congress, Senator Cortez Masto remains a strong advocate for women and children and is working to pass legislation to strengthen women’s health care. She is a cosponsor of the Healthy Maternal and Obstetric Medicine (Healthy MOM) Act, which would ensure that mothers and their babies have access to the care they need, both before and after birth. Senator Cortez Masto continues to support our servicewomen by addressing the unique challenges they face as they transition from active duty. To ensure that they are empowered to access the full range of services they need to thrive, she has introduced the Servicewomen’s Health Transition Training Act of 2019, which would increase the knowledge of available VA health care resources like mental health assistance, maternity care, cancer screenings and casework management.