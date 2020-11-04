Former White House counsel Don McGahn, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Biden campaign adviser Bob Bauer join The Post on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the Election Night results and counting that continues in key battleground states.

Don McGahn, former White House counsel

Former White House Counsel Don McGahn advises clients on high-stakes matters that require navigating and challenging assertions of government authority. He has successfully guided U.S. Supreme Court Justices, Presidential Cabinet members, and CEOs through some of the most divisive and closely watched Congressional hearings and investigations of the modern media age. He brings over 25 years of experience to proceedings before all three branches of government, including regulatory, oversight, and enforcement matters and litigation arising from government regulation or action.

Prior to rejoining Jones Day in 2019, Don served as Counsel to the President of the United States. As White House Counsel, Don advised Donald J. Trump on all legal issues concerning the President and his administration, including constitutional and statutory authority, administrative law, executive orders, international agreements, tariffs, trade, CFIUS, and national security. Don also managed the judicial selection process for the President. During Don's tenure, a historic number of judges were appointed to the federal bench, including two Supreme Court justices. In addition, he spearheaded President Trump's deregulation efforts, which resulted in deregulation at record rates. Following Don's departure from the White House, the President appointed him to the Council of the Administrative Conference of the United States, a nonpartisan agency dedicated to promoting improvement to administrative agency processes.

Don's accomplishments have been recognized at the highest levels of government. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that Don concluded his tenure "not only as the best White House Counsel I've seen on the job, but more broadly, as one of the most successful and consequential aides to any President in recent memory."

Don was nominated by President George W. Bush in 2008, and confirmed in the Senate by unanimous consent, to serve as a member of the Federal Election Commission. He also served as outside Counsel to the Committee on House Administration during the 113th and 114th Congresses and as general counsel to the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

Governor Lawrence J. Hogan, Jr. was sworn in as the 62nd governor of the State of Maryland on January 21, 2015. In 2018, he was overwhelmingly re-elected to a second four-year term, receiving the most votes of any Maryland gubernatorial candidate and becoming only the second Republican governor to be re-elected in the 242-year history of the state.

In his first inaugural address, Governor Hogan reminded citizens of Maryland’s history as a state of middle temperament and pledged to advance the best ideas, regardless of which side of the political aisle they come from. He is recognized nationally as a strong, independent leader who consistently delivers real results and achieves common sense, bipartisan solutions.

After being elected by his fellow governors, Governor Hogan recently completed a successful term as chairman of the National Governors Association, and he consistently maintains one of the highest job approval ratings in the country.

Bob Bauer, Biden campaign adviser

Bob Bauer is Professor of Practice and Distinguished Scholar in Residence at NYU Law, and Co-Director of NYU’s Legislative and Regulatory Process Clinic. He served as White House Counsel to President Obama, and returned to private practice in June 2011. In 2013, the President named Bauer to be Co-Chair of the Presidential Commission on Election Administration, which in January of 2014 submitted to the President its findings and recommendations in "The American Voting Experience: Report and Recommendations of the Presidential Commission on Election Administration."

Bauer was General Counsel to Obama for America, the President’s campaign organization, in 2008 and 2012. Bob has also served as co-counsel to the New Hampshire State Senate in the trial of Chief Justice David A. Brock (2000) and counsel to the Democratic Leader in the trial of President William Jefferson Clinton (1999).