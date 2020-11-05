Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt (R), Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego join The Post on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the 2020 election.

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt (R)

Building on a background as a public servant, university president, and teacher, Roy Blunt was elected to the United States Senate in 2010.

Senator Blunt serves as the Chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee and as the Chairman of the Senate Rules Committee. He also serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee; the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee; and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. He is also the Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education.

The people of Southwest Missouri overwhelmingly elected Senator Blunt seven times to the U.S. House of Representatives. Senator Blunt was elected the Majority Whip earlier in his career than any Member of Congress in eight decades and was elected to the Senate leadership in his first year in the Senate.

Before serving in Congress, he was a history teacher, a county official, and in 1984 became the first Republican elected as Missouri's Secretary of State in more than 50 years. Senator Blunt also served four years as the president of Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.

Senator Blunt is married to Abigail Blunt and has four children and six grandchildren.

Rep. Val Demings

Congresswoman Val Demings represents Florida’s 10th District. A lifelong public servant, Rep. Demings broke numerous glass ceilings in her rise through the Orlando Police Department and her election to Congress. The first in her family to graduate college, she became a social worker, then a police officer. In 2007, after a distinguished career, she made history by becoming Orlando’s first female Chief of Police.

Chief Demings shepherded the department through the financial crisis, championed policing strategies that put the community first, and oversaw a stunning 40% reduction in violent crime. Today, she serves as a member of the House Intelligence, Judiciary, and Homeland Security Committees, and again made history and stood up for the rule of law when she was chosen to prosecute President Trump’s impeachment before the U.S. Senate. Rep. Demings rides her Harley-Davidson in her limited spare time.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

Kate Gallego is the Mayor of Phoenix, Arizona, the 5th largest city in the nation. In November 2020, she was returned to office by the highest number of votes ever cast for a mayoral candidate in Phoenix.

Mayor Gallego is the second elected female Mayor in Phoenix history and one of the youngest big city Mayors in the United States. She graduated from Harvard University and earned an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Before being elected to Phoenix City Council, Mayor Gallego worked on Economic Development for local utility company, Salt River Project.

Mayor Gallego has focused on three key policy areas during her time in office: diversifying the economy, strengthening infrastructure investment, and working to make Phoenix a leader in sustainability. The year 2020 saw a significant addition to that list: ensuring the public health is protecting by adhering to the evolving science around the COVID-19 virus.