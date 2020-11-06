Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Atlanta joins The Post on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the 2020 election.

Andrew Yang, former Democratic presidential candidate

Andrew Yang is an entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, and former 2020 presidential candidate. Initially dubbed a "longer than long shot" candidate by the New York Times in 2018, Andrew became a top-tier contender for the presidency, raising nearly $40 million in grassroots funding. With a vision to rewrite the rules of the United States economy through a “Freedom Dividend” of $1,000 a month for every American adult, Andrew became one of the most exciting stories in the 2020 race.

Andrew's nationwide support, known as the “Yang Gang,” propelled him to seven Democratic primary debates, outlasting six senators, four governors, three members of congress, two mayors, and one secretary. “A surprising, enduring, political force,” according to the Washington Post (March 2020), Andrew has been called “prophetical” (POLITICO) and a “phenomenon” (Associated Press), changing the national conversation to a point where nearly 75% of Americans support Universal Basic Income (MSNBC).

Andrew then founded Humanity Forward, an organization built to realize the vision and ideas of his presidential campaign. Through both advocacy and action, Humanity Forward’s vision is to foster a human-centered America that measures each person for their intrinsic value, not their economic value.

Prior to running for office, Andrew founded Venture for America, a non-profit that created thousands of jobs in Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and other cities throughout the country. In best-selling book, The War on Normal People, he explains the mounting job-loss crisis due to automation, making the case for Universal Basic Income. Andrew was named a Presidential Ambassador of Entrepreneurship by the White House under the Obama administration and a Champion of Change for his work with Venture for America. Andrew lives in New York City with his wife, Evelyn, and their two sons.

Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union

Matt Schlapp is the Chairman of the American Conservative Union, the nation’s original grassroots conservative organization. During his five-year tenure as chairman, ACU has almost tripled in size, expanded CPAC to reach 25 million live viewers and 1 billion Twitter impressions at the most recent CPAC. ACU also hosts dozens of additional events, including Battleground CPACs in the US and international CPACs abroad.

Schlapp worked as a Regional Political Director for George W. Bush’s 2000 campaign and served as the White House Political Director during the president’s re-election. Schlapp’s congressional experience began during the historic Republican wave of 1994 in which he served Representative Todd Tiahrt (R-KS) as Chief of Staff for five years. During Schlapp’s tenure, Tiahrt averaged an ACU Rating of 98%. Schlapp also owns a consulting practice through which he advises corporate and nonprofit clients on politics, policy and communications. He is a contributor to The Hill and appears regularly on news programs.

Schlapp is a member of the Order of the Knights of Malta and serves on the Board of Governors of the Boys and Girls Club of America. He is a graduate of University of Notre Dame, where he started a conservative student magazine, and earned an M.P.A. at Wichita State University.

Matt and his wife Mercedes have five young daughters and are parishioners of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Keisha Lance Bottoms is the 60th Mayor of Atlanta. A daughter of Atlanta, Mayor Bottoms is committed to realizing her vision of One Atlanta – an affordable, resilient and equitable Atlanta – which stands as a model city for both commerce and compassion.

A lifelong public servant, Mayor Bottoms is the only Mayor in Atlanta’s history to have served in all three branches of government, serving as a judge and City Councilmember before being sworn in as Mayor. Leading with a progressive agenda focused on equity and affordable housing, Mayor Bottoms serves as Chair of the Community Development and Housing Committee for the United States Conference of Mayors.

Among Mayor Bottoms’ notable accomplishments to date include the establishment of the City’s first fully-staffed Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, the appointments of a LGBTQ Affairs Coordinator and a Human Trafficking Fellow, the citywide elimination of cash bail bond, the closure of the Atlanta City Detention Center to ICE detainees, and the rollout of the most far-reaching financial transparency platform in the City’s history – Atlanta’s Open Checkbook.

Under Mayor Bottoms’ leadership, the City of Atlanta led the historically successful staging of Super Bowl LIII, which included unprecedented community benefits – a $2.4 million renovation of John F. Kennedy Park on Atlanta’s Westside, more than 20,000 trees planted throughout the community and the seamless coordination of 40 federal, state and local public safety agencies.

