Electricity powers businesses, supports education and promotes modern healthcare. Providing access to reliable and renewable energy is key to helping communities lift themselves out of poverty. Electricity is the foundation for thriving societies – it allows families to illuminate their homes, children to study at night, farmers to enhance irrigation and crop yields and small businesses to reach global markets. And yet, more than 840 million people live without access to power and hundreds of millions grapple with the unpredictability of frequent outages. Engineering sustainable energy options for those who need it remains critical as we tackle the twin global crises of poverty and climate change.