MR. BALZ: Good morning, Jonathan. How are you today?

MR. CAPEHART: I’m fine. And I actually got a full night’s sleep, but I’m still tripping over myself. So, this morning, by our count, the president has 214 electoral votes, Joe Biden has 253 electoral votes. Seventy-one electoral votes remain. Wisconsin and Michigan have been called for Joe Biden. Is it safe to say Joe Biden has the upper hand at this point? What’s next?

MR. BALZ: He certainly is in a better position than President Trump. But I mean, we’re seeing numbers going in different directions in different states. I mean, in Arizona the Biden lead is narrowing. In Georgia, the Trump lead is narrowing. So, we’re just going to again have to sit and wait it out. But if the vice president, the former vice president holds in the states he is leading, he will become the next president-elect. But we’re a little bit up in the air and we’re waiting for these votes to get counted. I mean, we’ve got votes out in Nevada where the margin is very, very thin and Biden’s advantage. But we have a lot of vote out in Georgia. We have a bunch of vote out in Maricopa County and elsewhere in Arizona. And also, there’s a lot of vote left in Pennsylvania. It’s not out of the question. And the Biden people believe it’s likely that Biden will end up prevailing in Pennsylvania. And if that were the case, that would be the ballgame.

MR. CAPEHART: I want to talk about Pennsylvania in a moment, but let’s stick to Arizona, because something--not funky. I was going to say funky, but that’s not the right word. You alluded to it, about the--Vice President Biden’s lead in Arizona narrowing. The AP has called Arizona, and I also believe Fox News has called Arizona for Biden. But other media organizations, such as our own, such as CNN, such as MSNBC, they haven’t called the race. What’s your understanding of the situation in Arizona?

MR. BALZ: Well, there’s enough vote out that it could end up going in either direction. And I think that the news--you know, news organization are not infallible. They make calls that are sometimes incorrect, and we’ve seen over the years news organizations have to take back a call as more information becomes available, as more vote is counted. So, the Trump campaign said yesterday that they believe that based on their analysis of the outstanding vote in Arizona, that they could prevail in that state. And so, what we’re--what we’re seeing again is that the Biden lead has been narrowing overnight and through parts of yesterday.

So, we’re just going to have to wait that one out. I think the Biden people feel that in the end they will be okay there, but it looks like it’s going to be, you know, a very close finish in Arizona, as it is in Georgia. I mean, it looks like that could be a very, very--a very, very close outcome.

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah, it sounds like you and I were on that same Biden call that they did yesterday where they sounded very confident about their prospects in Arizona, and certainly about their prospects in Pennsylvania.

Let’s talk about Pennsylvania. Because there’s, what, an estimated 91 percent of the vote already has been counted in Pennsylvania, and President Trump is leading, although that lead is narrowing, it seems, you know, by the hour. Apparently, there are about 500,000 ballots left to be counted, 78 percent of the mail-in votes up until this point have broken for Biden. If this trend continues, Biden is expected to eke out a win in Pennsylvania. Does that match up with your reporting?

MR. BALZ: It does. But again, we’re basing this on the modeling of the electorate and the modeling of the outstanding votes and the ability of campaigns to know precisely what the composition of those outstanding ballots actually is. Were they early votes? Were they early in-person, which there’s not a lot of that in Pennsylvania? Were they day-of votes? So, there’s certainly--you know, there’s certainly some precision in those calculations, in those models, but there’s a certain number of assumptions based on the modeling they have done of the electorate prior to, you know, Election Day. So, the Biden team has felt confident that based on their analysis of the vote that’s still outstanding, they will overtake President Trump and carry Pennsylvania. But, I mean, if you look at where that race was, you know, 30 hours ago, or thereabouts, I mean, the president had a huge lead in Pennsylvania. So--

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah, like 600,000-plus votes.

MR. BALZ: Well, I think it was closer to 700,000 in the middle of the night, and then it dropped down to about 600,000 by about this time yesterday. So, you know, it’s going down steadily. We know that most of the vote that’s outstanding in Pennsylvania is probably in Philadelphia and in some of the collar counties, but there’s probably vote out elsewhere. I don’t know precisely how much of what’s left is outside of the Philadelphia area or outside of Alleghany County, which is Pittsburgh.

MR. CAPEHART: Let’s talk about the lawsuits, the legal challenges that are being conducted by President Trump’s campaign, I believe, that’s happening in Pennsylvania. We’ve seen demonstrations in Michigan with his supporters saying count the vote. Bring us up to speed on the president’s legal strategy here.

MR. BALZ: Well, the president is going into states where they are concerned about what the outcome might look like and where there’s a substantial number of outstanding ballots that are being counted in an effort to try to, you know, either slow that count or change it or disrupt it.

Now some of these are legitimate legal challenges. I mean, in Wisconsin they’re asking for a recount. That’s perfectly legitimate. There are--there are likely to be questions about whether ballots received in Pennsylvania after Election Day should be counted. The state Supreme Court said yes, but it’s not in the statute, and so the Supreme Court has looked at that and has allowed those ballots to come in. But some of the justices, I believe Alito and Thomas, kind of indicated that this was a holding action and they could revisit this question at a later point.

And so, the Trump campaign has always had a legal strategy to go after the mail-in ballots. I mean, the president laid this ground, you know, months ago, questioning the legitimacy of vote by mail. And so that’s part of the strategy that they’re following. But it’s--you know, it’s very much a defensive strategy, not an offensive strategy. It is--it is being done because they are concerned that the changes that are going to happen as a result of counting all of the mail votes will be detrimental to the president’s chances of winning reelection.

MR. CAPEHART: And we’ve got less than two minutes left, but let’s talk about Nevada. President Trump’s hoping that he can pick off Nevada. A Republican hasn’t won Nevada since 2004. Is President Trump likely to break that trend?

MR. BALZ: I would think not, but we’ll have to see. It is a very close race. I mean, I think it’s the neighborhood of 8,000 votes at this point. We haven’t gotten any tally out of Nevada over the last day, so we’re expecting today will be the day that we see where Nevada actually is with probably most of the vote or if not all of the vote counted. Again, the Trump campaign has always said that this was a target of theirs, and a lot of people poo-pooed it and said, no, they’ll never be able to get it. They’ve certainly come quite close based on the vote that’s been counted so far. But we think that a lot of the vote that’s still out is in the Las Vegas area, and that’s strong Biden territory.

MR. CAPEHART: And they seem to be taking their sweet time given, you know, the gifs and things of sloths that I’ve seen on my Twitter feed. But we’ll just have to sit and wait. Dan Balz, as always, thank you very much for coming to First Look.

MR. BALZ: Thanks, Jonathan.

MR. CAPEHART: And now let’s go over to the opinion side of The Post where two of my colleagues are standing by. Former Congresswoman from Maryland and contributing columnist Donna Edwards, and back for the second day in a row, contributing columnist Hugh Hewitt. Thank you both very much for being here.

Donna, let me start with you. I want to each--have each of you give me your assessment of the state of affairs for your respective candidates. Donna, where do you think things are? Are you optimistic that Joe Biden can pull it out?

MS. EDWARDS: Well, it’s Thursday morning, and today I think that I’d rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump given the state of affairs in places like Pennsylvania, even Georgia where the outstanding vote in a lot of these areas seem to be places where Joe Biden actually has a little bit more strength. And so, I think the Biden camp has to feel pretty good right now. But they also have to gear up for what will--are the inevitable challenges to this election so that it can get settled.

MR. CAPEHART: Hugh, I saw you nodding your head in agreement with Donna when she said, you know, she’s rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump right about now. You agree?

MR. HEWITT: I do. I think the vice president has a marginally better position than the president does. But I wore my Cleveland Browns tie for a reason today, Jonathan. And, Donna, good to see you. I always enjoy being on Meet the Press with Donna.

I’m a Cleveland Browns fan, irrationally so. I think they’re going to win the Super Bowl every year. And so, when I talk about the Browns, people who know me tend to not pay much attention to what I’m saying. I think it’s important as we go into this season--which is going to last three or four weeks--that everyone realize that everyone who is talking usually has a point of view that confirmation bias figures in to. What I feel and what is reality is different. Right now, I feel that the president is going to win Arizona. I feel pretty good about Pennsylvania. And I’m scared to death about Georgia. I don’t know anything about Nevada because they shut down. I feel certain that Mitch McConnell’s going to be the majority leader in 2021, because he’s already got 50 in the bag and I think--I feel certain he will win both runoffs with David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler if, in fact, the Perdue race goes to a runoff.

But the difference between objectivity and feeling is what I want to drive home. I feel pretty good about where Donald Trump is, a lot better than I did at 2:30 in the morning on Tuesday night. I got increasingly better, and I just spent three hours telling people Arizona’s going to go for the president. I really believe that. I don’t know about Georgia hanging on. I feel pretty good about Pennsylvania because there’s some Western Pennsylvania vote. But doggone it, Josh Shapiro, who is the attorney general of Pennsylvania--he’s a Democrat--he’s one of the smartest Democrats I know, and I know a lot of smart Democrats. If that can be legally won, Josh Shapiro will win it for Pennsylvania, and we will be back to the Supreme Court. I’m just ready for it. I’m just prepared to chill and enjoy. It’s America. No one’s going to--you know, there’s not going to be a coup. We’re going to have an election. We’re going to count every legal vote.

MR. CAPEHART: Donna, I saw your eyebrows pop up there for a second. Do you want to respond?

MS. EDWARDS: Well, I mean, look, I think it actually would be really unfortunate that this would make its way to the Supreme Court. I understand that that might be part of the process. But as I said, I mean, I feel like Joe is in a really good place right now. I mean, you look, those votes that are coming out of Philadelphia and the collar counties, as Dan Balz described, are places that are much more favorable to Joe Biden, Alleghany County, where Pittsburgh is, much more favorable to Joe Biden. And, you know, Pennsylvania is a big part of--part of the ballgame, if he can pull it out. And I recognize that things are closing up in Arizona. But, you know, you start looking at the fact that there are a lot of mail-in ballots that are going to come. Look, we’re going to all stop speculating about what’s going to happen right about even midday today because we’re going to get a lot more votes in the Philadelphia area, a lot more votes out of Arizona in Maricopa County, and a lot more results coming out of Georgia.

And I will say, I mean, I do think that as you see that presidential race tightening up in Georgia, you also see the Senate race with Perdue and Ossoff tightening up. And so, we could face a circumstance where we have two runoff elections in Georgia that could decide the United States Senate.

MR. CAPEHART: Let’s talk about Arizona. Hugh, you brought it up. Donna, you just mentioned it. And talk about the weird situation that we’re in with the state. AP and Fox News have called Arizona for Joe Biden. The Post, CNN, MSNBC have yet to make a call in that race. Why is that? And is there a possibility--I mean, Hugh, you’ve already said you think the president’s going to win Arizona. But why do you think AP and Fox are so certain in their calls, which were made either late Tuesday night, election night, or early in the morning Wednesday morning?

MR. HEWITT: Well, confirmation bias is a hell of a drug, Jonathan. [Unclear] all three of us are NBC contributors, because I’m very proud that the network did not make any improvident calls. I believe Fox News is injuring their brand dramatically by being stubborn. AP, I don’t know. But I know the Fox News situation pretty well. And they are dug in, and they defer to their decision desk, and it’s wrong. It’s wrong because last night, as I told the NBC panel, there were 364,000 votes outstanding in Maricopa that had to come in at 57 percent-plus for the president for him to switch over and that the Republican war room and every responsible Republican, including the governor, Doug Ducey and the Attorney General Mark Brnovich believe strongly that the president will carry the state.

Now that doesn’t make them right. What it makes is Fox News’ projection wrong. A statistician in the bowels of Fox News has confirmation bias, and now they’re dug in and they’re in a corner. And I profoundly believe that is bad for America. It’s bad for America to call Pennsylvania for the president. It’s bad for America to call Georgia for the president. It’s bad to set up expectations that may be changed by a public that believes what we do ought to be either transparently partisan as I am, or allegedly objective. So, they’ve made a mistake. And I trust NBC News’ caution here and The Post’s caution.

MR. CAPEHART: Donna, are you--and I’m the only one who--I’m sorry, I can’t help but giggle over Hugh, you’re saying that Fox News’ declaring Arizona going to Biden is confirmation bias when the popular perception is that Fox News is in the tank for President Trump. Donna, your view?

MS. EDWARDS: Yeah, it does make my head shake a little bit, you know, because I was looking even last night outside of Maricopa County where they’re counting the votes. There was a chant going on, you know, against Fox News by a group of people waving Trump Pence banners. So it’s a little mindboggling.

But I will say this about the--you know, about the process. We don’t actually know what really is happening with this vote and this electorate. So many more ballots cast by mail. We know that they have had a tendency to go Joe Biden’s way in so many states. But this is a different kind of election, and so it’s hard to make projections, I think, especially in those votes in Maricopa County because we don’t really quite know where they’re coming from, exactly. And a lot of it depends on when they were either mailed or when they were dropped off. And I think it’s really hard to know.

And that’s why I’ve been just a strong proponent of let’s just count all the votes and let the voters speak. There’s nothing that campaigns or that opinion leaders or others can do about it at this time except let the vote counting go and then start reporting the results, and then we’ll all know. And we’re going to know more today.

MR. CAPEHART: Donna, I want to stick with you, because, you know, as much as President Trump is in a bit of a bind right now in terms of his reelection effort, the Democrats in the House had lackluster results. Why do you think that the Democratic majority has shrunk in a presidential election year with a highly unpopular incumbent president on the ballot?

MS. EDWARDS: Yeah, I think the Democrats are going to have a lot of handwringing and soul searching, both in the House and in the Senate, letting this one slip away. I think, you know, it’s going to go to some questionable decision making about, you know, sort of where the money was spent, was it done to protect some of the most vulnerable incumbents. You saw some of these incumbents fall, and we knew that they were vulnerable. In South Florida, in Miami Dade, the signals coming for weeks in advance and losing two seats in the Miami Dade area, including, I guess, Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. I think this is going to require a lot of handwringing, and there are going to be fingers pointing every which way, both in the House and in the Senate.

MR. CAPEHART: And then do you think--do you think then that Nancy Pelosi’s speaker gavel should go to someone else as a result?

MS. EDWARDS: I don’t think that’s going to happen at all. I mean, I really don’t. I don’t think that the--this time around was the first time I think that Democrats actually elected their chair of the DCCC. In years past, that had been a choice, a selection at the behest of the speaker, and this time it was an election. Cheri Bustos* faced her own challenge. It was not clear how she was going the prevail in her district. I’m not sure whether that means that, you know, the eye was taken off of the--off of the ball. I don’t know what happened there. But you know, to narrow a governing of what was a decent majority but not an overwhelming majority in a year where they were expressing confidence in gaining 10 seats and instead their majority has slipped, and we’ll let some of these final races be decided.

But, you know, I’ve already been in conversation with some Democrats on Capitol Hill who are expressing real concern about what the strategy was for these--for these races. And the same that’s happening actually on the Senate side. So much money invested in a couple of stats where it was unlikely that we were going to--going to win and some other races that we just didn’t pay as much attention to. And, you know, we see where that’s left us. I mean, there’s still maybe a very slim, slim change that Democrats could at least get to a--you know, to a tie. But there’s going to be a lot of spending in those Georgia runoff races. That’s for sure.

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah, I agree with you. Speaker Pelosi’s grip on the speaker’s gavel is secure. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, this is the second cycle where things didn’t go the way he wanted them to go, where he’s going to have to face some questions.

And speaking of the Senate, Hugh, no matter who--no matter who wins the presidency, the person who’s going to be there to either, depending on your perspective, gum up the works in terms of legislation or stop, you know, the legislation from a President Biden is Mitch McConnell. Could you talk about how you think Mitch McConnell is going to run the Senate if--we know how he’s run it while Trump has been in the White House. But how he’s going to run the Senate if, indeed, he holds onto the majority if Joe Biden is the president of the United States?

MR. HEWITT: I think he’s going to run it the way he did when President Obama was president of the United States and Leader McConnell was the leader in the last two years of the presidency of President Obama. I do have to correct two things, Jonathan. Number one, Chuck Schumer has measured more drapes for more offices into which he never moved than anyone else I know. He’s got a basement full of drapes. And you’re right. I would dump him.

In the House, the Republicans have picked up a minimum of five and maybe as many as 10. It’s not up for me to tell the Democrats who to lead. But if Tim Ryan had won that speaker challenge four years ago, they’d have 30 people in charge--they’d have a 30-seat majority right now.

What I wanted to correct you on is, you said President Trump is a deeply unpopular president. That’s just not true, Jonathan. He is deeply unpopular on the left. He has lost the popular vote. But 47 to 48 percent of the American people voted for him. And his base, he is deeply popular with. So, I go back to my--I’m going to emblazon it on my studio. I’ve got my Mitt 12 license plate, so you know what kind of Republican I am. Confirmation bias is a hell of a drug. Donald Trump is not deeply unpopular. The polls are deeply broken. And--

MR. CAPEHART: I’m sorry, Joe Biden is, in terms of the popular vote, about 3 million votes ahead of. So, I mean--

MR. HEWITT: Oh, I know that. But that does not make Donald Trump deeply unpopular. Deeply unpopular would be a 10 percent or 20 percent. Donald Trump has 47 to 48 percent of the American people after a relentless barrage of negative campaigning and biased polls. So, it is fair to say a controversial president with extraordinary support on the right and towards the center right is right now trailing a middle of the road Democrat with a hard-left Democrat as a running mate who might be deeply unpopular once he becomes president. I think the media has to begin to be objective about the fact that there are two--there’s a red and a blue in America, and we don’t shoot at each other, thank God, but we can’t say deeply unpopular when he’s not. He’s actually quite popular among half the country.

MR. CAPEHART: You know what, Donna, I mean, I want your reaction to that. But, you know, I take--I take your point. I take your point, Hugh. That is actually one of the things that looking at least on my Twitter feed and in some columns and some conversations that are being had, there are a lot of Americans--I’ve heard from mostly Democrats--but a lot of Americans who are scratching their heads trying to understand how is it that a president who has, you know, jailed babies on the border, has done all sorts of things against the rule of law, all these unpopular--bungled the response to the coronavirus pandemic, how that kind of president was able to increase his support around the country. Donna, do you have any observations or even any answers to that question?

MS. EDWARDS: Well, I don’t. I think that what it reflects for me--and, you know, I’ve had journeys all across the country and, you know, spending time along the southwest rural Alabama, and I think that we greatly underestimate the fervor of the support for Donald Trump and the opposition to the direction that Democrats would like to take the nation. And I think that Joe Biden is going to come in--and I do believe that he’s going to be president-elect, but he’s going to come in as president in still a very divided nation at a time of very economic and health crises. And I don’t think it’s going to be easy to govern.

I will say that, thankfully, because he does understand Capitol Hill, he’s a creature of the United States Senate, that he may have--still have some relationships and the ability to build relationships on Capitol Hill that may bode well for trying to get something done for the American people. But this is a divided nation. I live in blue America, and some people that I know, even friends, are living in red America. And it’s been that way, and it is going to be that way. And the question is, how do you thread enough of a needle to be able to get some things done. I can’t explain it, but it is there. And we have to acknowledge it and try to maybe figure out what’s going on. This is Trump’s Republican Party. It is, it is, it is. And we are going to have to live with that for a very long time.

MR. CAPEHART: We’ve got less than two minutes left, but I would love to get from each of you--let’s start with you, Hugh--what should the next president-elect do--the first thing he should do once he’s declared a winner--the winner that sends a message, to Donna’s point, of bringing the country together?

MR. HEWITT: I think both of them would be well-served by recognizing that the other has got legitimate and big support. To your point, Donna, I was born and raised in blue America that has become red America. I grew up there. I went to school in blue America. I went to law school in blue America. I raised my family in blue America, and I live in blue America right now. And I’ve got lots of blue American friends. Red America is consistently underrepresented in the media and in the voices that they hear, and on Twitter they are almost non-existent in the blue check world.

So the incoming president, whether it is Donald Trump or Joe Biden, has got to make a consistent effort to reach out to the opposite side to say I hear you, I may not agree with you--and the reason he’s popular is because of three Supreme Court justices, moving the embassy to Israel, getting the Abraham Accords signed, making it clear that China will not push us around, economic growth that was the best in the nation’s history. There are lots of reasons to like him. But he’s got to recognize that blue America has got to be heard even if they’re not listened to in the end.

MR. CAPEHART: Donna.

MS. EDWARDS: Well, to--you know, to Joe Biden’s credit he has not run a campaign that’s based on blue America and red America. He--you listen to his speech just yesterday, and it was one of the most conciliatory presidential speeches that I have heard going into this phase of the campaign and the counting the votes and becoming president-elect. I think--the Joe Biden I know--I’ve known him for 30 years--I think that’s the way he’s going to govern.

And you know what? I’m a progressive, and I will tell you that I think that Joe Biden is the right person for this time. And some of us are going to have to figure out ways that we make compromises that don’t compromise values and principles, but we go along with a program to unify this country. And I think Joe Biden is going to figure out a way to do that. His language already, his history demonstrates that that will be true.

MR. CAPEHART: Donna Edwards, Hugh Hewitt, thank you very much. We’ve got to go. Thanks very much for coming on First Look.

MR. HEWITT: Thank you, Jonathan. Thank you, Donna.

MS. EDWARDS: Thank you.

MR. CAPEHART: And thank you for tuning in. Washington Post Live will be back at 1:00 p.m. Eastern today for Election Daily with Bob Costa to continue our election coverage, this time with Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, Florida Congresswoman Val Demings, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who Hugh Hewitt just said was the smartest man in Pennsylvania, and the mayor of Phoenix, Arizona, Kate Gallego. Once again, I’m Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post. Thank you for tuning in to First Look.