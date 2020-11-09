Dan, within the last, what, three minutes, a new bunch of votes came in, in Pennsylvania, putting Joe Biden in the lead in Pennsylvania. What does it mean?

MR. BALZ: Well, it means he's going to be President of the United States unless something dramatically reverses that, which nobody expects at this point. I mean, he is now about 5,600 votes ahead of President Trump in Pennsylvania. Those 20 electoral votes are critical. There's no way that Donald Trump can get to 270 without Pennsylvania, given everything else on the map.

AD

AD

So, you know, this is a dramatic shift. It has been coming for two days. People have been predicting it. The Biden campaign has been quite confident about it. The Trump campaign has insisted through several days of counting that they would ultimately prevail, that their lead would hold up, but it hasn't. It's gone.

But in addition to that, overnight, Biden took the lead in Georgia by roughly about 1,100 votes. That race is destined to be very, very close to the end. It may go to a recount, but if Biden were to hold that as well as Pennsylvania, maintain his current lead in Arizona, which is in the neighborhood of 47,000 votes, but has been trickling down; and holds his lead in Nevada, he would end up with more than 300 electoral votes.

MR. CAPEHART: Dan, I'm glad you brought up Georgia, because that was going to be my next question. You answered it and you brought up Arizona and Nevada.

AD

AD

So, let's talk about this: What happens if the president retakes the lead in Arizona and the call that the AP and Fox News have made, but no other news organizations have made, and those electoral votes go to President Trump? Basically, what I'm asking is can Joe Biden still win the presidency by taking Pennsylvania, but losing Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada?

MR. BALZ: Yes, I believe so, although I have to do the recalculation on if he loses Nevada. But certainly, if he wins--if Trump were to win Arizona and Georgia, but Biden holds Nevada, then it's game over. All he needed was to retake those three northern states, all other things being equal, and it appears he's been able to that.

MR. CAPEHART: By the "he," you're talking...

AD

MR. BALZ: By "he," I mean, by Biden.

MR. CAPEHART: Right, just wanted to double-check.

AD

MR. BALZ: That's why Pennsylvania became such a battleground in the final week. The president knew he absolutely needed that because there were concerns in his camp about Michigan and Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania was always a better state for him in the estimation of the campaign. But Biden and his team had targeted that state literally from the very beginning of his candidacy as the state that was likely to be the tipping point state. And it--it's turning out to be that case.

MR. CAPEHART: And what we're learning is that the strategy of getting people to vote by mail is inuring to Biden's benefit, because the votes that we're now seeing coming in in Pennsylvania are mail-in ballots and appear to be over--the majority of them going for former Vice President Biden.

AD

Let's talk about what happened last night, Dan--

AD

MR. BALZ: Can I just--one [audio distortion] about that.

MR. CAPEHART: Sure, go ahead. Yeah, yeah.

MR. BALZ: The other reality about that is that most of these votes in Pennsylvania that are coming in are from blue areas: Philadelphia City and then Philadelphia suburbs, which have been--which, as we know, trended toward Democrats for a number of years, and strongly so during President Trump's presidency.

MR. CAPEHART: Right. So, last night, you and I were taking part in a post-election analysis of an election that's still ongoing at the JFK Library--virtually, of course. When the President of the United States took to the White House briefing room and gave one of the most extraordinary press conferences of his presidency, spinning lots of falsehoods, misinformation, and outright lies, so much so that MSNBC, CNN, A--and all the broadcast networks turned away from the President of the United States.

AD

AD

Could you talk about the reaction to what the president said in the political world?

MR. BALZ: Well, the reaction has been--I won't say universal, because the Trump family has been stoking efforts to get the Republicans to back the president. But in general, the political world did turn its back on President Trump, not just the media, not just the mainstream media. Other Republicans were calling him out for it.

So, it was--I mean, you and I did not watch it live because we were doing the virtual panel.

MR. CAPEHART: Right, right.

MR. BALZ: But it was a repeat in some ways on steroids of what he had done in the middle of the night on election night: similar charges, but baseless charges, and without any evidence.

AD

And you know, Chris Christie, who has been a loyal ally of the president but at times willing to call the president out has basically said at some point the president is going to have to put up or stop talking. Either they have real evidence of fraud or stolen elections or some nefarious activity, or they don't. And if they don't, simply saying it doesn't make it so. And I think that that is what caused the reaction last night. I mean, it was not surprising on the part of the president to do that. It's totally within his character. It's what he did election night and probably will continue to do that. He cannot accept defeat; he cannot admit defeat. He cannot admit that something went wrong that he was responsible for, but he seems to have very little support within the Republican ranks in claiming that this was a stolen election.

AD

MR. CAPEHART: I apologize for looking away while you were speaking, because I wanted to pull up the tweet that Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, sent out just before 8:00 a.m.

He tweeted out, "Here's how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process, and the courts are here to apply the laws and resolve disputes. That's how Americans' votes decide the results."

AD

Everything that Leader McConnell said in that tweet is what's happening. You've observed Leader McConnell as long as I have. Sift through the tea leaves, here. What message is he sending, not only to the American people, but to the White House?

MR. BALZ: Well, he's basically telling the White House and telling the president to knock it off and to let this process play out and let the votes be counted. And if there are legitimate disputes, to have those votes be adjudicated and then the winner will be determined.

AD

But you know, Senator McConnell has been very careful in the way he has dealt with the president. He's been enormously supportive in many ways because he knows that the president is helpful to the agenda that he cares most about, which is kind of a traditional conservative legislative agenda; and, most importantly, to change the judicial system, the courts, in this country. And working with the president, he has been enormously successful on that front.

AD

But from the time Donald Trump was a candidate, he has been--he has often carefully kept his distance. He has not spoken out in a strong way against the president. You notice that statement is very carefully worded and, in some ways, is worded the way that some people around the president would like the president to speak. But it is clearly a signal to the president that what he is doing rhetorically has no basis and that he ought to stop it.

MR. CAPEHART: That's the thing about Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: Say what you will about his political tactics; when he speaks and when he doesn't speak, both those things speak volumes. You need to pay attention to it.

AD

One more thing I need to ask you, Dan, before we go, and we're already out of time--but also, before we came on air, here, CNN was reporting their sources saying that the president, if he doesn't lose election, that he won't concede.

How important is it for President Trump to concede if indeed he does not win reelection?

MR. BALZ: Well, it matters not at all if he doesn't concede. I mean, the votes are the votes. The states will certify the election results and the winner will be declared, and if it's not President Trump, it doesn't matter if he won't concede.

But that's--I mean, that's, (a), the main point; but (b), it will be further evidence of the legacy that he is going to carry out of the White House, which is somebody who has never been willing to act and operate in a way that a president is expected to act.

I mean, we talked about this last night, Jonathan, on the panel, but the incredibly gracious speech that Al Gore gave the night that he lost the presidency to George W. Bush.

MR. CAPEHART: To George W. Bush.

MR. BALZ: Yes, and I mean, it was an amazingly gracious speech at a time when he was in deep pain. It is hard to imagine this president ever doing such a thing.

MR. CAPEHART: Dan Balz, it's been great spending the mornings with you all week. Don't take it personally if I tell you I hope I don't see you next week.

Dan Balz, thank you very much for coming on First Look.

MR. BALZ: Thanks, Jonathan.

MR. CAPEHART: Let's go over to the opinion side of The Washington Post, where we will find my colleagues, Washington Post Deputy Editorial Page Editor, Ruth Marcus; and contributing columnist, Gary Abernathy.

Okay, I just want to start off by getting each of you to just give me your thoughts right now, as we woke up this morning with former Vice President Joe Biden having taking the lead in Georgia; and then, as I said at the top of the show that, just before we came on air, new votes came in in Pennsylvania, putting former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead in Pennsylvania.

From your perspective, Gary, I'll start with you first, are we looking at the end of this presidential race?

MR. ABERNATHY: Well, first, Jonathan and Ruth, it's great to see both of you. Thank you very much for having me on today.

It looks that way. It's looked that way for, you know, a day or so, that it was--I agree with Dan and everyone else, it's been trending that direction. It looks pretty good for Joe Biden, but as everybody says, let's count all the votes and see what happens.

I hope that one thing that comes out of this election--I really never understood for a long time for why it's so important to call these states, for the media to call, to make a call, when the race is obviously going to be so tight. It's really just about bragging rights and, "Oh, we got it first. We got it right."

In some states, it's obvious, yeah, let's go ahead and call California; let's go ahead and call West Virginia, no need to wait. But in some of these states, there's nothing to be gained and it just creates a lot of animosity and extra tension in an election where extra tension is the last thing we need.

MR. CAPEHART: Ruth?

MS. MARCUS: Well, I think that Gary's right. By the end of the day, by probably lunchtime for all of us, or those of us on the East Coast, it's going to be clear to every rational person, by which I include everybody on this discussion, even you, Jonathan. And I am going to see you [audio distortion] time, so, you're out of luck.

Joe Biden is going to be the president-elect and the next president of the United States. And I think if we had all been put in a kind of medically induced coma from Tuesday afternoon through this morning and we woke up to this result, it would look much better for Democrats than the anxiety that the country has gone through and that some Democrats have bemoaned over the last few days.

Joe Biden is not going to only win the popular vote by a remarkable margin, by more votes than Hillary Clinton, but he's going to win the Electoral College by probably about the same or a greater number than Donald Trump won in the key states that Donald Trump won by a total of about 70,000 votes. Joe Biden's margin is probably going to be larger than that.

The only person who is not accepting this outcome--or people who are not accepting this outcome are Donald Trump, his family, and his delusional enablers, and it is a blot on them to go along with what the president did last night, which was a direct assault on the integrity of the democratic system.

There is no widespread evidence of fraud. There is no basis for contesting this result, just as there would have been no basis for Hillary Clinton to contest the result four years ago. This is why we have elections.

MR. CAPEHART: Ruth, let's keep talking about that, because you anticipated my next question, which is to talk about what happened last night in the White House press briefing room? I mean, it's not unusual for the president of the United States to talk to the American people from the briefing room. But what the president did was so egregious that CNN and MSNBC broke away, and all the broadcast networks broke away within minutes in the case of MSNBC within seconds.

Ruth, sorry.

MS. MARCUS: Well, Gary [audio distortion] complaining that television networks and cable operations are too quick to call races. I think that for the most part that's been extremely responsible. The message has been we have to wait until all the votes are counted. The person, the one person who wants to call the race and assert that he won before all the votes are counted is the person who was in the White House briefing room last night.

It was the single most alarming and appalling performance by a president of the United States that I have ever seen. He claimed without any basis that votes were being stolen from him and that the election was about to be stolen from him by Democrats. That is wildly irresponsible.

And you were talking to Dan about the implications of the president not conceding. And of course, it's true, as Dan said, that if the president doesn't concede, it doesn't have any technical effect. You don't have to have a gracious concession speech. We are not going to have graciousness from President Trump. But it has an impact on the 69 million people who voted for him, much to my dismay. And to do that--to take that step and rile up these voters and lead them to believe that there has been massive fraud in this election, that it's rigged and that it's being stolen from them is massively irresponsible.

MR. CAPEHART: Go ahead, Gary.

MR. ABERNATHY: Yeah, okay, thanks. Yeah, and I agree with most of what Ruth just said. I certainly don't like what Trump said. It should be absolutely not surprising to anyone that he said it. Anyone who has followed President Trump for four years, that's pretty much--you could have predicted really well that that's what he was going to come out and say last night.

I will say--I'll take a little different point of view about the networks pulling away from him. I think that was really, really a bad decision. This guy is still the duly elected president of the United States. He just went through an election where he darn--came darn close to winning reelection. It's a razor-tight election and Americans can handle what he has to say. And this is why I think the media has a real struggle with their own credibility and their own approval ratings and their own popularity ratings, which tend to be even lower than politicians, which is they take it upon themselves to say, "Well, we can't let you hear what the president's saying because he's just lying to you."

Well, you know what, Americans can handle lies and there will be time to come back and correct that; there will be time to do fact-checking. But to just interrupt him and come back and say, "Well, we can't let you listen to the president of the United States anymore," I think is a big mistake, Jonathan.

MR. CAPEHART: But one second, Ruth--but Gary, if the president of the United States is continually out there saying two plus two equals five, and we all know that that's not only not true but a lie, isn't it responsible for the media to cut away? I mean, it's not like the media cut away and the president was saying something new. The media cut away because the media had--was hearing coming from the President of the United States information that had already been debunked, shown to be not true or outright lies, and had been fact-checked to within an inch of its life?

MS. MARCUS: I want--I'm sorry--

MR. ABERNATHY: Well, I think that if, again, you're talking about any other time, maybe, but we're in the week of the election and, again, Jonathan, I just think he's the president of the United States. If you agree he's lying--and I agree, 90 percent of what he was saying last night was not true, will be shown not to be true, but he'll go to court and prove that.

And by the way, let me add, also, it's not time yet to concede. Now, will he ever concede? I think that's 50/50 at best, probably not. But it's also not time, yet. This is a very tight election. It's okay to go through the process, file some court filings, wait to see what comes back from that before we talk about conceding this election.

Al Gore didn't concede for 35 days; let's be clear about that.

MR. CAPEHART: All right, Ruth, have at it.

MS. MARCUS: Well, I was so anxious to get in because I'm going to surprise both of you by agreeing with Gary, here. I really do believe [audio distortion]--

MR. ABERNATHY: Thank you.

MS. MARCUS: --sunlight is the best disinfectant. And I stuck with, I think, it was CNN that was simultaneously broadcasting the president's remarks and had a chyron that proclaimed their falseness.

MR. CAPEHART: They've been very good about that.

MS. MARCUS: I have always thought that people should be able to hear from the president and judge for themselves. And the minute he finished speaking, Jake Tapper got on and denounced it as appalling.

I think that was the better approach, but I do think, with lies like this, networks are in a tough position. So, just enjoy that moment of agreement with you, Gary.

MR. ABERNATHY: I will, I will.

MR. CAPEHART: This is great. So, Ruth, I need you to talk about the legal efforts that are being mounted by the Trump campaign at various places around the country.

Do his legal challenges have any merit, and are those legal challenges really about winning in court, or are they about--really about a messaging campaign, with the ultimate goal of trying to delegitimize a potential Biden presidency.

MS. MARCUS: Bingo. It's sound and fury. The spate of lawsuits that they've mounted are not apt to succeed. There's a lot of complaining about very little. And if we were talking about a small segment of votes in one key state--and we talked the other day about these late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania, you could imagine a legitimate legal argument about that. But this is just trying to throw a lot of dirt to convince people--not simply to delegitimize the Biden presidency but to rile up people to potentially get them to take to the streets to protest that this election is being stolen from President Trump. It is not being stolen from President Trump.

Which leads me to the thing that I'm keeping an eye on, that I'm most alarmed about, which is not that his court challenges will succeed, because they won't, but we started to hear yesterday suggestions from Mark Levine, the conservative radio host, retweeted by the president's son, Donald Trump, Jr., then amplified a little bit on Sean Hannity last night by Senator Lindsey Graham, the notion that state legislatures who have decided that the popular vote in their state is somehow rigged and not correct could submit competing sets of electors to Congress to decide in January when it certifies the results of the election.

This is a recipe for constitutional chaos. It's like the nuclear option of the electoral college. It could set up, if Republican Senators were to go along with this, a situation where Biden and Trump would have competing claims to the presidency, and no one really knows how it would be finally adjudicated. But it is a disaster in waiting, and responsible Republican Senators, by which I do not include Senator Lindsey Graham right now, should just shut it down, because it would be terrible for the country.

MR. CAPEHART: Speaking of responsible Republican Senators, let me get--I'll start with you, Gary, and have you do what I asked--Dan did--have you both do, but you start, Gary--do what Dan did and have you sift through the tea leaves of this tweet from Senator Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, that was sent just before 8:00 a.m. He tweeted: "Here's how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted; any illegally submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process and the courts are here to apply the laws and resolve disputes. That's how Americans' votes decide the result."

What message do you think, Gary, is Leader McConnell sending not just to the American people but to the president?

MR. BALZ: Well, I think it was--as you mentioned, as Dan mentioned, it was a very carefully worded statement, and the key word there is "legal." And you heard President Trump emphasize this word last night when he was speaking. All legal votes should count. So, I think that, frankly, is setting up the idea that whatever count we come up with, there may be a challenge to votes whether they're legal or not. Were they postmarked in time? Were they received in time? All the states have different rules on this issue.

So, I think to me he was being very careful to sound very pro-democracy, let's count the votes, but he also stressed that word "legal" votes. So, I think--and again, most court challenges are probably going to be thrown right back at Trump. There doesn't seem to be a lot to hang your hat on.

I am concerned, and reading stories--not in the right-wing media but in The Post and The New York Times and so on, there does seem to be an issue in Philadelphia with observers allowing to be close enough. And to me, that doesn't necessarily suggest that anything's wrong on that counting, but let's err on the side of openness, and let people be close. Let them see clearly what's going on so we take that argument off the table.

But Jonathan, I think McConnell's statement was let's count all legal votes, which sounds to me an awful like what Trump was saying last night, too.

MR. CAPEHART: Ruth?

MS. MARCUS: I thought that Senator McConnell was typically canny and careful and you could look at what he said as completely in line with what President Trump was saying or you could look at what he said as a signal as I think Dan took it and as I would take it, that he is not hopping on the "They are stealing the votes from me" bandwagon. He did not say, repeat, or even suggest any of the incendiary things that President Trump said in his press conference--or not "press conference," "press statement" last night.

And the tweet that I thought--or the comment that I thought was most significant this morning came from Pennsylvania Republican Senator, Pat Toomey, who said flat out, "There's no evidence of widespread fraud in the voting in Pennsylvania."

Whether in the midst of a pandemic, whether you're 6 feet away or 10 feet away, we should provide for as much transparency and observation [audio distortion]--

[Technical difficulties]

MR. CAPEHART: I don't know if this is happening on my end or what. Ruth, I can bare--Ruth, I think you've conked out.

MR. ABERNATHY: Yeah, I think she cut out.

MS. MARCUS: Can you guys hear me now?

MR. CAPEHART: Now I can hear you. Go ahead, Ruth.

MR. ABERNATHY: That was the Trump administration trying to just shut me down like the networks shut him down.

I was just saying that, as Senator Toomey said, there's no evidence of widespread fraud. And without that, Donald Trump is just playing a losing hand with his typical lack of graciousness.

MR. CAPEHART: Gary, and I was just about to ask about the relative silence from Republicans on what the president said. You have now Pat Toomey out this morning, Senator Toomey this morning. Congressman Adam Kinzinger was the lone person out there yesterday saying that what the president was doing was harmful to--harmful to the republic.

MR. ABERNATHY: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: Why are Republicans so mute on something so important? MR. ABERNATHY: Well, you know this election showed them that this is still a Trump Republican Party. And I think about people like my old boss, Rob Portman, who I know, you know, is a totally different personality than Donald Trump; and yet, he represents the State of Ohio that once again went eight points for Trump.

Even if Trump's not president, he still has to be concerned with that base. And so, they're not going to come out and contradict him right now. I think they all agree--I think that 90 percent of all Republicans agree that there's no real reason to be concerned about the vote right now. But my goodness, they're not going to be too vociferous about Trump.

You know, it was funny to me, Trump's presence on the ticket on Tuesday obviously helped most Republicans. It certainly didn't hurt most of them. It helped them. And I was thinking, people like Lindsey Graham and maybe even particularly Rob Portman--who wasn't on the ticket, but who must be saying, "Gee, you know, he helped carry us over the finish line. Maybe we get the benefit of him being on the ticket but the benefit of him not actually being in the White House after that, too."

So, we'll see if--we'll see how this plays out when all the votes are counted.

MR. CAPEHART: Does--and last question, because we got less than two minutes left--to each of you, starting with you, Gary. Does quote/unquote "Trumpism" survive in Washington without President Trump in the White House?

MR. ABERNATHY: Depends on how these Senate races come out, to what degree. I think yes, overall, Trumpism survives. It was a strong--it was not a repudiation of Trumpism, let's put it that way. So, it survives but, you know, you have--if Joe Biden's the president, as a former senator, he's got good relations with people like Mitch McConnell. We'll see how that goes. I mean, we may actually have a bit of a return to some deal making. But you know, the 2024 race starts right away. There will be Trumpist candidates who will grab the base of the party, and that's going to pull Republicans towards Trumpism, as long as he seems to dominate the base, the general primary voters, let's say, of the GOP.

MR. CAPEHART: Ruth?

MS. MARCUS: 69 million votes means Trumpism survives. Trump is not [audio distortion] or going away, though I think a lot of his Republican colleagues in the Senate might prefer that and might prefer not having to always be looking at their Twitter alerts, see what he has to say that they need to respond to.

Gary is more bullish than I am about the prospect for deal-making in the Senate, even before Donald Trump. This was Senator Mitch McConnell, whose goal was to make certain that President Obama would be a one-term president, and that is his goal for certain about President-Elect Biden--first time I've said that--soon-to-be President-Elect Biden and Vice President Harris. So, it is going to be, I think, a very ugly stretch here in Washington.

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah, I think it's going to be totally lit, all the way live, whatever analogy you want to use if indeed Joe Biden does become president-elect and then president of the United States, dealing with the Republican-controlled Senate, as well as a Democratically controlled House.

We are out of time, probably over time. So, Gary and Ruth, thank you very much for coming on First Look.

MR. ABERNATHY: Thank you both. I've really enjoyed it. Thanks for having me on, appreciate it.

MS. MARCUS: Thanks, everybody.

MR. CAPEHART: Sure thing. Thanks.

And as always, thank you for tuning in. Washington Post Live will be back at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time for an Election Daily with Bob Costa. Today, he is continuing election coverage this time by talking with former Democratic presidential candidate, Andrew Yang; Chairman of the American Conservative Union, Matt Schlapp; and Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Once again, I'm Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post. Thank you for tuning into Washington Post Live's First Look.