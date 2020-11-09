MR. BALZ: Jonathan, great to be with you. Happy Election Day to you and to everybody watching.

MR. CAPEHART: So, starting at about around 7:00 p.m. Eastern, we're going to be bombarded with numbers from different states' percentages of precincts that have reported votes counted. What are your expectations, and what should we be looking out for when that hour hits?

MR. BALZ: Well, I mean, I think the big question, Jonathan, is whether we're going to know relatively early, which means sometime late tonight, or whether we're not, and if we're not, we may be in for a long haul.

I think that the early signs will come out of Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. The degree to which Joe Biden does well in those states, which is to say if we can flip those states, then we have one kind of election. If he does not, then we move to the northern states, which will report later tonight and probably much later in the week because of so many mail-in ballots that can't be processed until today and counted from here forward.

So, I think everybody is looking at the same thing. How does Florida go? I think the Biden campaign feels a little less optimistic about getting Florida. I think that they feel that Georgia has some opportunity for them, and certainly, North Carolina has been a key battleground all along. So that's where we are this morning.

MR. CAPEHART: Can we talk more about the states and in terms of how fast they count their ballots? For the last few days, folks have been focused on Pennsylvania and how long it takes the commonwealth to count up its votes, but when it comes to the three states you mentioned--Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia--do they have reputations for counting their ballots quickly?

MR. BALZ: Well, certainly, Florida and North Carolina do, although we all remember 2000 and the 36 days that it took to figure out who actually won Florida, and that's still in dispute, obviously, Georgia somewhat slower. But I think the keys will be those two states--North Carolina and Florida--because they do have a reputation of counting relatively quickly, again, which is to say sometime into the evening, and we will then get a pretty good clue of kind of what the nature of this landscape is likely to look like.

I mean, another state that could count relatively quickly but won't come until much later is Arizona, another battleground that Biden has been going after, and again, if that were to flip, that would be a significant situation also. But that, we won't know until much, much later and perhaps not until tomorrow.

MR. CAPEHART: Dan, if Florida flips, is that game over for President Trump, flips from red to blue?

MR. BALZ: Jonathan, mathematically, not quite. He still might be able to make it, but, boy, it sure makes it enormously difficult. And I think everybody knows that, which is one reason that the Biden campaign has focused as much attention as they have on that state. It is not in their calculus a must-win, but if the president were to lose that, he would be in a deep, deep hole.

MR. CAPEHART: Dan, then let's carry this out further. You've covered many presidential campaigns, many election nights. From your vantage point, is there a state that if President Trump loses it, he has lost the election, definitively?

MR. BALZ: Oh, I think if he loses the state of Texas, this is over. Thirty-eight electoral votes would put him with basically no path to get there, and again, what we have seen in Texas this fall and in the last few weeks with the early voting is something we've never seen before. I mean, they've passed their total vote of 2016 late last week. The polls have been very close. I think the president has a small edge, and one would assume that, given the recent history of Texas. But it is a competitive state, and a couple of Democrats that I talked to over the weekend believed that Biden had a very good chance or a decent chance to win the state. If that were to happen, that would be the biggest thunderclap of the evening.

MR. CAPEHART: Your educated guess, given the Democrats you talked to and I'm sure plenty of Republicans you've talked to, how likely is it that that thunderclap actually produces lightning that flips Texas from red to blue?

MR. BALZ: I'm still a bit of a skeptic about it, but people who are closer to it feel that it is possible. But if I were a Democrat, I would not pin my hopes on flipping Texas. If Texas flips, then we're looking at a quite different election than some people might think.

I think one would have to assume that that is probably going to be in the president's column, but again, the number of people who have voted, the enthusiasm that we can see, the energy that is there, I think one big question in Texas, Jonathan, is what happens in the Latino communities. And you saw Kamala Harris go to south Texas late last week to inject some energy into the voting there, which Democrats said they needed.

So, there's some big question marks about whether Texas will actually flip this time, but it is competitive, and that tells you something about the nature of this election.

MR. CAPEHART: Let me ask a question this time related to Joe Biden and whether his campaign is dead. If he doesn't win--if Joe Biden doesn't win Pennsylvania, is it over for him?

MR. BALZ: Not quite. I mean, let's say he were to lose Pennsylvania but win North Carolina. He would be able to get there, but Pennsylvania is so much the key.

From the very beginning of the Biden campaign, his senior people have always regarded Pennsylvania as kind of the linchpin of this election; in other words, as Pennsylvania goes, so goes the election. And I think it's clear in both campaigns how vital they see that, those electoral votes, in the calculus that gets them there.

In most of the analyses of the election, Pennsylvania is seen as the tipping-point state, the state that gets someone to 270 electoral votes. It's certainly the case for Joe Biden.

MR. CAPEHART: We've got less than 2 minutes left, but I want to talk to you about Senate races. Do you think that Jon Ossoff in his Senate race in Georgia and Reverend Raphael Warnock, also a Democrat, in his Senate race in Georgia--do you think that they'll be able to crack the 50 percent threshold to prevent going to a runoff in January?

MR. BALZ: I'd be surprised about that, but perhaps--again, Georgia, we can't quite tell at this point what's going to happen in Georgia. I know that there are Democrats who are pretty bullish about Biden's chances of carrying the state, and that would give us an indicator of how those Senate races might go. But getting over that 50 percent margin might be a challenge for both of those races, in both of those Senate races.

MR. CAPEHART: And then in South Carolina, Jaime Harrison, the former Democratic Party chairman in South Carolina, running to unseat the incumbent, Senator Lindsey Graham, they've been at certain points tied in the polls. Certainly, Harrison has outraised, every quarter, Lindsey Graham. Will that be enough for Harrison to achieve the impossible dream of unseating Lindsey Graham?

MR. BALZ: Well, money is important, but it's not everything. And South Carolina is a very red state. We did see a surprise in the First District in 2018 when the Democrats captured that. So, you can't rule out anything, but I think it is a very, very big challenge for Jaime Harrison to actually unseat Lindsey Graham.

I mean, the campaign has been so fiercely fought. Senator Graham is clearly on the defensive and Harrison on the offensive, but again, given the voting history of South Carolina, that would be the biggest upset of the evening.

MR. CAPEHART: Dan, final question. In one word, describe the 2020 presidential campaign.

MR. BALZ: I'll give you two words, "anxiety-filled." I think this country, no matter what side people are on, people are on edge this morning wondering what will we know tonight, how quickly will we know it, and what will the next four years look like in America.

MR. CAPEHART: With that, Dan Balz, we've got to leave it there. Thank you very much for coming on First Look, and we absolutely look forward to your insights into Election 2020 once the dust settles.

MR. BALZ: Thanks, Jonathan.

MR. CAPEHART: All right. Let's go to the opinion side of the Post and bring in my colleagues, columnists Karen Tumulty and Henry Olsen. Karen, Henry, welcome.

MR. OLSEN: Hello.

MS. TUMULTY: Great to be here...ish.

MR. CAPEHART: "Ish." Right. All right. Henry, I want to start with you because this past weekend, you published your sixth biennial prediction essay, and you're bullish on the Democrats. You predicted a Biden win, that the Democrats would take the Senate, and expand their majority in the House. And you attributed a Biden victory to, quote, "common sense." Just that right there, for Democrats who are watching, it might sound like this is Christmas morning and there are tons of presents under the tree. Give us your reasoning for this bullish assessment.

MR. OLSEN: Well, the biggest thing that a president has to do is persuade people that he deserves another four years, and that's always impacted and reflected in the job approval rating. President Trump has never been over 50 percent, the first president in modern times to have never had 50 percent job approval.

We know he can win the electoral college without winning the electoral--the popular vote, but in order to do that, he has to break 47, getting between 47 and 48 percent of the popular vote. He's only been at 47 percent job approval rating for six days in his entire presidency.

So it's common sense that when a president does not persuade Americans that he deserves another four years and does not persuade Americans that he can deal with the crises that they are most concerned about, that they're not going to give him that time, and in a time like today where people are voting straight ticket, that drags the whole party down, not just President Trump.

MR. CAPEHART: Your prediction, your presidential prediction, I'm like, "Okay," but you predict that the Democrats are going to take the Senate. So, do you think that the President's relative unpopularity and the drag that that's going to have on down-ballot races, that would be enough to, say, help Jaime Harrison defeat Linsey Graham in ruby red South Carolina?

MR. OLSEN: I don't think so because I think the president will still win South Carolina.

One of the things that's really telling in this election is that Senate candidates are polling roughly what the president does in every single race, with one or two exceptions. John James and Sara Gideon tend to run--not Sarah Gideon--her opponent, Susan Collins, tend to run a couple of points ahead of the president. So, the real question is, will the president carry their state? I'm predicting Democrats winning the Senate because I believe Joe Biden will win North Carolina, perhaps narrowly, but I think that will be enough to defeat Thom Tillis.

But I don't think that Jaime Harrison will win. I don't think that MJ Hegar will win in Texas, but if I'm too pessimistic about the Democrats, if Biden is winning nationally by 8, 9, or 10, then absolutely those states and other states like Kansas and Montana and Alaska start to come online as potential Democratic pickups as well.

MR. CAPEHART: Karen, I would love to get your assessment of Henry's predictions, if you think it will pan out, and then I want to ask you about Nancy Pelosi's battle plan, but first your reaction to Henry's biennial election prediction.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, I would highly recommend that people go take a look at it because it is so well reasoned, and if it does turn out to be the case, it's a scenario that I think is very likely.

I think it is going to raise what I think would ultimately be remembered as the two great enduring mysteries of the Trump presidency. The first is why a president who came to office without winning the popular vote never seemed to see any need to reach out beyond his base or to bring in voters in parts of the country that hadn't voted for him, and the second would be why the Republican Party, why the elders of this party never reacted to sort of pull this president back from the brink before he took the rest of them over the ledge with him.

I mean, we saw this happen when they lost their House majority in 2018, and tonight there is a very, very good chance that the Senate majority will go as well.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, talk more about the House because you wrote about Speaker Pelosi's battle plan about her caucus discipline and fundraising efforts. Talk more about that.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, it's hard to remember almost that it was 11 months ago at the height of the House impeachment vote where Republicans were getting up one after another saying this is going to cost the Democrats their majority, but President Trump said they're going to lose a lot of seats over this.

Now as we come into Election Day, you rarely hear impeachment even mentioned, and Nancy Pelosi had a very clear, very disciplined strategy here all along. She made sure that her members focused hard on the issues that mattered most to their constituents, specifically health care. That was the issue that took them over the finish line in 2018.

She did something no other speaker had ever done before, which is she awarded 18 subcommittee chairmanships to her freshman members, her first-termers, the people who were going to be most in danger of losing their seats tonight. She gave them a chance to sort of go back to their constituents and say, "I am actually achieving things on issues that matter to you in your daily lives."

And then finally, the Democrats in the House have just absolutely swamped the Republicans when it comes to money. So that is one the reasons that you don't even hear the House races really talked about that much now. I mean, with so much attention on the White House and the Senate, it does appear that the Democrats could actually be picking up as many as 15 seats in the House, maybe more.

MR. CAPEHART: So are we really looking at--I mean, Henry, you've predicted this. Karen, it sounds like you agree that we could be looking at one-party rule in Washington--Democratic House, Democratic Senate, Democrat in the Oval Office--at some point after tonight. That's not so far-fetched. Karen?

MS. TUMULTY: I don't think it's far-fetched at all.

MR. CAPEHART: One of the things that might be a hitch in all of that is the president of the United States who, I think, even as late as yesterday still making noises about not abiding by our tradition, since we formed as a republic, the peaceful transfer of power. How concerned are each of you that the president of the United States, if the election doesn't go his way, will do things to ensure that he wins, either going to court and trying to stop legally cast ballots or other things?

Start with you, Henry.

MR. OLSEN: Well, I think, first of all, there are going to be legal efforts to follow the law, and that is something that both Republicans and Democrats will be doing.

But there's very little that the president can do. That we have a decentralized system of voting in the country. Votes are counted and administered at a county and municipality level. It's not like other countries where there's a central electoral commission that his appointees can just shut down the vote counting and start stuffing the ballot box.

And I really do not think that Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh want to go down in history as the people who swung a disputed election to Donald Trump without 100 percent clear legislative authority to do so, and it's pretty clear to me that any disputes about electoral colleges or votes, there is a process for that, a legal process that was passed in 1877 that gives Congress the final decision-making authority over disputes over states' electoral college. And my guess is that the originalist justices on the court will defer to that and not give a final decision in favor of the president, and the president can stomp and storm all he wants. But I don't see that he's going to be able to stop a peaceful transfer of power when the votes are finally all counted.

MR. CAPEHART: Karen?

MS. TUMULTY: Yeah. I just don't think the Supreme Court wants to go back to the situation that it found itself in, in 2000. This is not something that the justices think reflected well on them.

And call me an optimist, but I think that if President Trump is defeated solidly, I think that that may be the moment where wiser heads in his party finally step up and say, you know, "We've got to accept this." Once it appears that Donald Trump is no longer in a position to sort of kill them all with the lash of his Twitter feed, perhaps we would then see the sort of wiser heads, the elders of the Republican Party step in.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay, Karen. I mean, I hope you're right on that.

MS. TUMULTY: I know they're somewhere.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay. So that's the president.

But now what really concerns me are the president's supporters and whether they will accept the election results if, in fact, President Trump loses at the ballot box. I'm thinking about what happened over the weekend in Texas when a Biden-Harris bus was surrounded by a caravan of Trump supporters with their Trump flags waving, trying to run one car, an escort car, off the road. How concerns are you that even if the legal wheels turn in the way that they're supposed to that the president's supporters will lash out in ways that he can't control?

MR. OLSEN: I'm not concerned. I'm more concerned of what's going on in major cities. I'm not in Washington, D.C., today, but buildings are being boarded up, and there have been for weeks--

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MR. OLSEN: --people online who oppose Donald Trump who are putting up addresses of Donald Trump supporting organizations and individuals to be--who knows what happens on Election Day? I am more concerned about that getting out of control.

With respect to nonviolent support, many Democrats never accepted the president's victory, calling it Russian collusion or interference. Many Republicans will think that a presidential defeat is a result of voter fraud, but most people are decent people. And I think we'll see within a few weeks of the election when polls are taken is that most Republican voters will accept that Joe Biden, if he does win, once legitimately elected and even if they don't think that he'll be a very good president. I think this is much more of a hullabaloo about little or nothing, with little or nothing being paid to the way in which people on the left are already organizing for things that could easily turn into violence later tonight.

MR. CAPEHART: I don't know. I'm a little concerned, Karen, about folks on the far right with their guns going to polling places and potentially being upset that the president hasn't won reelection if that is the case.

But your reaction to what Henry brought up, here in Washington, stores and businesses, not all of them, but a lot of them are boarded up. I was in New York over the weekend. They're boarding up, and I know that's happening around the country. What message does that send about faith in the election?

MS. TUMULTY: Yeah. I think that is why we should hope that there is an outcome that is clear and decided relatively quickly, not necessarily tonight, but something that doesn't stretch on for weeks and weeks, because I think it would be most dangerous if this drags on, if it's really close, if it essentially comes down to hand-to-hand combat.

MR. CAPEHART: Wait. But, Karen, to that point about it's not going to be decided tonight, but the president of the United States has already said several times now in the last week that it must be decided tonight, and that if it's not decided tonight, it's fraudulent.

MS. TUMULTY: Well, that's absurd. Every time he says that, people point out that is absurd. That is not the way our elections are decided, and I think there's been enough of an education effort here that all but the kind of most fringy characters understand that if it takes a day or two days to count the votes, that that's because people are being careful, not because somebody is out there trying to commit fraud.

MR. CAPEHART: Henry? I mean, I hear what you're saying, Karen, and actually, that's something you were saying as well, Henry. But please allay my fear that even though we've got this process that's been in place for a couple centuries and it's going to be put to the test tonight, but that there are people out there--and I'm thinking of the ones with the guns--who might act out. The president is probably going to come out tonight and say he won. He will certainly say something on Twitter and keep banging away at it until the results are certified, which might be, to Karen's point, two days later.

I guess my question here is, how do we hold the nation together during that period if there's no clear winner tonight but maybe in a couple of days? How do we hold the nation together so that the wheels do not completely spin off the bus?

MR. OLSEN: Well, I think it requires some restraint on both sides. It requires people on the Republican Party side to express faith in the vote-counting process. It requires people on the Democratic side not to overly claim fear, victory if it's clearly not clear yet, and if the president does better than expected, it really could come down to Pennsylvania where votes will take a few days.

I think all responsible media will go along with that, including people at Fox and Newsmax and so forth because it's clear to any reasonable person that this isn't unusual, that votes do get counted after Election Day. And as one writer pointed out, there have been many times in our history when we didn't know the winner on Election Day.

I remember in my youth, 1968, it wasn't called until 9:00 or 10:00 in the morning for Richard Nixon because it took that long to decide that Illinois had gone his way, and that was in an age when everybody voted on Election Day.

So, I think the fears are just that, fears, and I think when the reality comes, it's going to be much, much easier and much calmer than many people expect.

MS. TUMULTY: You know, to that--

MR. CAPEHART: Go ahead, Karen. Sorry.

MS. TUMULTY: To that point, I saw something that I found every encouraging this morning on Twitter, which was that the Republican and Democratic chairmen in Dallas County in Texas issued a joint statement telling people to be patient while the votes are counted, and I think that there is a real opportunity here for election officials close to the ground to sort of reassure people that partisan differences aside, they know what they're doing, they're being careful, and that this is how it's supposed to work.

MR. CAPEHART: Could I get each of you to sort of wax-poetic about the fact that we woke up this morning to find out that more than 100 million people have already voted in this election? What does that say about who we are at this moment in our country's history?

MS. TUMULTY: You know, there's so--

MR. OLSEN: I just think--go ahead.

MS. TUMULTY: There is so much to despair over about what our politics have become, but it really is when you see people getting out there, just determined to express their political will, despite all the efforts that have been made in various localities to make it hard to vote, despite a virus that has killed over 200,000 people--it really does show you that people on both sides believe that the stakes of this election are absolutely enormous and that they want their voices to be heard.

MR. CAPEHART: Henry?

MR. OLSEN: Yeah. I think that what you're seeing is people hoping that we can solve our differences peacefully, and that's what they're trying to do through the ballot box. I think we're going to have a massive record turnout. Some people say 150. I actually think it could be as large at 175 million. I think it will be the largest turn out as a percentage of eligible voters in a hundred years, and that speaks to passions. But it also speaks to hope, and I think there will be a lot more hope and a lot less passion as people see the votes being counted. No matter how much they may be disappointed in the result, they will know that for all of the talk, we will have had a peaceful election in very, very fraught circumstances that have come off really without too much of a hitch.

MR. CAPEHART: We have less than two minutes left. I know you each have written about the campaign and predictions and things, but tonight, what is the one thing you are going to pay attention to that will be either red flag, red alert, siren for you, big signal about this election?

Henry, you go first.

MR. OLSEN: I have spreadsheets that will track where the early vote is in comparison on a county-level basis in the three southeastern states to where Joe Biden needs to go. I'll know as soon as those things come up whether he's hitting or exceeding his marks, and the president has to win all three states, realistically.

Theoretically, he could do better in the Midwest than in the Southeast, but practically, that's not going to happen. And if he doesn't win all three of those states, it's game over.

MR. CAPEHART: Name the three states. Are you talking about Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan?

MR. OLSEN: The three states he has to win or game over are Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. I mean, theoretically, as pointed out, he could win the three midwestern states and lose the southeastern states, but we know with the partisan lean, that's not going to happen. He has to win all three of those states. They close by 7:30. They're efficient places. They'll have early votes out by 8:30. We'll have a very good sense whether presidential victory is possible by 8:30 Eastern Time.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh. Now, see, that's the nugget I'm looking for. I'm writing that down, 8:30 Eastern Time, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia.

Karen Tumulty, last word to you.

MS. TUMULTY: Florida. I just feel like it will tell us whether we have a late night or an early night, but I am also going to be looking as a native Texan. I'm skeptical that Texas flips, and I don't think John Cornyn is in trouble. What I am watching in Texas is whether the Texas House flips. That is going to have enormous consequences just around the corner because we will be looking at reapportionment. It's almost on us.

MR. CAPEHART: All right. And with that, we are out of time. Karen, Henry, thank you so much for coming back to Washington Post Live's First Look.

MR. OLSEN: Thank you, Jonathan.

MS. TUMULTY: Great to be here.

MR. CAPEHART: And hang in there because it's going to be a late night.

And thank you all for tuning in. Washington Post Live will be back today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time for Election Daily with Bob Costa, featuring Florida Senator Rick Scott, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, and Nevada Senator--I'm sorry--Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.

And I'll be back tomorrow with First Look to break the election results down with Dan Balz, Ruth Marcus, Hugh Hewitt. We will all be bleary-eyed and tired, but that means it's just going to be more hilarious and fun.

Once again, I'm Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post. Thank you very much for starting your day with First Look.