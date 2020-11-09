But let's begin with the headlines. Final countdown. It's where we're at. We are all waiting in a judicious way here at the Washington Post to see where these states end up. But the evidence is clear that the mail-in voting strategy for the Biden campaign--a strategy that was largely shrugged off by the Trump campaign has helped Biden at this 11th hour, during this election week, to climb back into contention in Wisconsin, in Nevada, in Georgia, in Pennsylvania as suburban voters and urban voters took their cue from the Biden campaign, mailed in those votes.

And the president is deeply frustrated, which is why when I called around my Republican sources on Friday morning, we see a president unbound. You saw his remarks on Thursday. If you didn't, this is a president who is alleging widespread voter fraud. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud at all. But this is a president who, I'm told by his confidants, wants to protect his brand. So, he will likely continue to allege the election is stolen from him even though that is a lie. The election has not been stolen from him. The votes are being counted. Legal votes, mailed in are being counted. But that doesn't mean political warfare is suddenly going to disappear in America.

So, what's next? Regardless of whether Vice President Biden formally is declared the winner later Friday or not, he would have a lot to deal with as president-elect, as president of the United States in 2021. Many currents to navigate.

And to help understand this moment in America, I'd like to bring in Andrew Yang, the businessman who ran for president earlier in 2020. He ran on a platform of math, of helping working Americans have more assistance from the government. He proposed checks from the government to help people survive in this economy. Andrew Yang, welcome back to Washington Post Live.

MR. YANG: It's great to see you, Bob! It's celebration day! Let's all ring in our new president-elect, Joe Biden! Woo! You did it, Joe! You ended the Trump era. Let us all celebrate and gesticulate!

MR. COSTA: You can gesticulate all you want. Celebration, though, at least at The Washington Post we're still waiting for the votes to be counted. But, Andrew, you clearly reflect the enthusiasm of so many Democrats. But your party has also had some challenges. It's a celebratory moment if Biden wins, but also you didn't gain seats in the House as Democrats, and you didn't win the Senate majority, though it's still possible if you scoop up those seats in the Georgia Senate elections later in the next few months. What's your advice to Democrats right now beyond celebrating and gesticulating?

MR. YANG: Well, I mean, today is a day to acknowledge that we have done something very, very difficult, which is unseat an incumbent president. Now this is a president that in my mind should have been very, very soundly defeated, but it's always tough to bet against the incumbent. So, the fact that Joe is going to be clearing 270 electoral votes today--I mean, today is a day where we should really reflect on everything that's gone into the campaign to unseat Trump, the successful campaign to unseat Trump.

That said, everything you just said, Bob, is correct, that there was a very, very deflating dynamic in House races around the country, where if you were to line up House leadership of the Democratic Party and say how many seats do you think you're going to gain, they would have had a positive number. There--none of them would have said we're going to be -6. I talked to a congresswoman who won a very competitive race in what she called a Trump/Romney district, where it was a place where Romney had won that district. And she was in danger of losing her seat. She said she lost close friends who were not going to be coming back to Congress. So, Democrats do have very much some work to do to try and actually push forward an ambitious agenda that would reflect the needs of the economy and the American people and the public health infrastructure right now. And I said this morning on CNN that if you wanted a break from politics, you are not going to get it for a while, because as you just said, Bob, we have two special Senate races in Georgia January 5th that could determine the Senate. Because if both of them go to the Democrats and then Kamala's the tie-breaking vote, then that's a Democratic majority, very, very--I mean, obviously the slimmest of majorities. It'd be like 50-50 and then you have a tie breaker. Can you imagine how much money's going to get spent in Georgia over the next number of weeks?

MR. COSTA: It's going to be wild. It's going to be--

MR. YANG: Because for Republicans--yeah, it's going to be wild.

MR. COSTA: And it's all on the line, a majority on the line.

MR. YANG: Yeah, so I actually talked to myself just now. I was like, wow, I guess I will be heading to Georgia to campaign, because it should be all hands on deck. Like to the extent that anyone can get out, Democratic voters in Georgia are like, we should go there, because it's--and it's an enormous deal. But it's not what anyone wants, you know, in my opinion, that after this historic election no one wants to say and we're back at the partisan clashing in Georgia. I mean, that's the reality we're facing.

MR. COSTA: Georgia is a pretty good place to have all the political reporters and politicos in the country heading to. I'm a fan of REM, so I may try to get a dateline from Athens, Georgia, their hometown.

But, Andrew, you mentioned the House and the Democrats. They're disappointed some of their friends are defeated now. Should Speaker Pelosi carry on as the leader in the House for the Democrats?

MR. YANG: I mean, that's something for the House itself to decide. I will say--and I've been public pushing the fact that I believe we should have had a stimulus relief bill, a second bill that passed before Election Day. I do think that the American people have been devastated economically, socially. There are so many small businesses that have closed their doors. And if you're in a small town and the one restaurant in your town has shut its doors, as has been the case in parts of Massachusetts and parts of Iowa, it is very hard to be very optimistic in that situation. People deserved better from us. Even when Congress passed the CARES Act in April, now it's November. Did anyone really think that it would be seven months later and that the pandemic would still be raging and growing and there would not be any further relief from the federal government? That, to me, is something that we need to try to remedy as quickly as possible. I believe the failure to pass a relief bill contributed to losses in the House, personally.

MR. COSTA: Do you believe the Democrats need to think about direct payments to Americans should they hold the White House in 2021?

MR. YANG: We should have direct payments now, immediately, before, retroactively. And Nancy Pelosi said at one point she would like some of these benefits to be retroactive. But cash relief, it's incredibly popular. Eighty-two percent of Americans are for it. It's incredibly popular among economists who saw that the stimulus money in April helped keep millions of Americans out of poverty. It flowed right back into local economies in the form of food, fuel, car repairs, keeping a roof over your head. And as soon as someone's income gets cut off, when they start losing the ability to keep a roof over their head and they start moving to their car and they can't find work, then some terrible things start happening that, even if you were just to be efficiency minded, are very, very expensive. Like, we'd actually be saving ourselves hundreds of billions of dollars if we just put money into people's hands. And economists agree with this. The American people agree with this. There are dozens of members of Congress who agree with this. We just need to make it happen as soon as possible. And if we act fast, it's possible that we can preserve the way of life for thousands of communities around the country that are right now falling apart.

MR. COSTA: But, Andrew, if you pursue that, if Democrats pursue that, you're going to get the tag from Republicans that it's socialism. While universal basic income, your proposals during your presidential campaign, certainly have a constituency, they're popular with many Americans, Republicans have run against these kind of ideas as socialism. And as some Democrats have told me in recent days, that tag sometimes sticks, even if it's inaccurate and unfair. So how do you get around the Republican counter that's sure to come if you go in your direction?

MR. YANG: Some of the primary champions of cash as part of the first stimulus bill were Republicans. And Republicans actually do not mind the idea of money in people's hands, particularly because they know it's going to go to support jobs and local businesses and economic growth. So, this actually is something that's very bipartisan. A majority of Republican voters are for cash relief. And many, many members of Congress are from communities where, as soon as they go back, people are looking at them being like, hey, like, our small businesses are closing right and left, we need to do something about it. So, I'm confident that this is actually very bipartisan.

And if you look at the Republican protestations thus far, they've actually been for some reason--and this is misguided, in my opinion--but their protestations have been about the price of the bill, in many cases.

MR. COSTA: Right.

MR. YANG: And if you look at the $2.2 trillion from the CARES act, a really modest component of it was actually in the form of cash relief. So, it's actually a great bang for your buck if you're concerned about absolute cost.

MR. COSTA: So, are you going to stay on the outside, Andrew? Or will you be on the inside? Are you in touch with the Biden transition, and are you ready to serve, if called upon?

MR. YANG: How do you know I haven't been on the inside this whole time, Bob?

[Laughs]

I'm just thrilled to be celebrating like millions of other Americans that the Trump era is ending, the Biden era is beginning. So, let's give everyone like a--you know--

MR. COSTA: Andrew, let's have a direct answer. Are you going to be willing to serve, if called upon?

MR. YANG: I'm on the record, Bob, saying that if I have a chance to solve problems that I ran on, I would take that chance very gladly and proudly.

MR. COSTA: What do you think the Cabinet's going to look like if it is a President Biden?

MR. YANG: Well, I've been there in the office mapping it out with them. No, I haven't. [Laughs] I'm just kidding. You know, I think they're going to get tremendous people. Very talented folks want to help rebuild the country with Joe, and they're going to have their pick, really. You know, we need everyone. We need all hands on deck.

Frankly, like whether--like if I weren't part of the administration, I'd just be doing everything I can to help, because we are in a very deep, dark hole as a country right now. Trump's defeat does not magically solve many of the problems that brought him into office. Those problems are very severe and longstanding. So, they're going to be some great people in Washington trying to dig us out. I hope to be one of them. But if you're not in Washington, you need to dig, too, because there are problems in your community that are getting worse right now. And there are so many people that could use a hand. My organization has been giving economic relief to struggling American families. We've given almost $10 million. Andrew Yang loves to give money. That's my jam. If I had more, I'd give more.

MR. COSTA: But how did--how did Humanity Forward, the nonprofit you started, how did they do in the 2020 elections, all the candidates you endorsed?

MR. YANG: Well, we had a few really notable victories, but some disappointments, in large part because of the dynamic we described earlier, Bob, where there were a lot of candidates in Texas, in Nebraska, in Iowa that we backed that did not succeed in large part because there were another 6 million Trump voters that came out. And a lot of the areas that people hoped would be purple stayed quite red. So, in addition to those six House losses we talked about earlier, there are many incredible candidates that I thought really would be phenomenal members of Congress that did not win, including many of the ones that we supported.

MR. COSTA: Andrew, let's stick with that point you just made. Some of those districts that Democrats hoped to turn blue or at least purple, they stayed red. And when I first started covering your presidential campaign, there was always this evocative image you would discuss of the truck driver in America who feels like his job is slowly becoming obsolete, among other different trade jobs, the fear of obsoletion on the horizon. Do you feel like the Democrats need to do a better job of speaking to that voter, and how does Biden do it if he wins?

MR. YANG: I would take it a step further, Bob. I think that the Democratic Party needs to do a better job of actually improving that person's life in a way that they can feel and experience on any given day. I think we've gotten way too wrapped up in, like, oh, did we message properly to that truck driver? I mean, if that truck driver's concerned about impending obsolesce, they are a hundred percent correct to be concerned about it, just like the hundreds of thousands of retail workers whose stores have closed and aren't going to reopen. Google just announced that they have AI that can do the work of call center workers, and there are 2 million call center workers in the United States. The pandemic has accelerated many of the automation trends I ran on.

So, we have to stop wasting time. They can see what's happening around them. We can see what's happening around them. We need to actually put resources into their hands so that people can make large-scale adjustments. And we are running out of time.

MR. COSTA: Andrew, take off your political cap for just a second and put on your former cap, your current cap, really, as a tech entrepreneur.

MR. YANG: I don't have a political cap.

MR. COSTA: You see an American economy--

MR. YANG: We can just--the cap is a cap. It's maybe not a perfect analogy. But my question is, Andrew, I'm interested in, you look at this economy during a pandemic, all of these Americans, millions, suddenly working from home. What does that tell you about the future of the country and the economy?

MR. COSTA: Bob, the fortunate among us are working from home. But if you look at the industries that have been decimated--just quickly, let's just play--airlines, rental cars, concerts, restaurants, bars, gyms, nail salons, yoga studios, security--like, you know, you look at it, the people that were the most vulnerable were the people that required physical proximity. Retail stores and malls, you know, those folks had to go in and go and stand in a place or work in a place where there were a lot of humans around. Those people are not doing their jobs from Zoom right now. The fortunate among us are doing our jobs from Zoom. So first you have to look at all of those people in those business categories I've described who right now have no idea what they're going to do to make ends meet.

And then those of us who are fortunate enough to work from Zoom have to make our own adjustments, and it has not been great. It has stunk. But at least for us, you know, we're not worried about keeping a roof over our heads or existential concerns. The fact is, our habits have changed in a way that will make it less possible for that first group I described to go back to work. If we're not traveling and going to sporting events and all this other stuff, then all of the ushers and bartenders and the rest of it will not have a job to go back to. And these habits are not going to revert any time soon. So, I feel for the parents who are struggling with our kids at home, because I am one. But I feel much, much more for that food truck operator who has no business because none of us are going to the office.

MR. COSTA: Andrew, I'm trying to look at your Zoom shot here and see--

a Skype shot, whatever it is--and see if you have a Yankees hat or a Mets hat in the background, because there's a lot of talk in Democratic circles.

MR. YANG: I've got a math.

MR. COSTA: A math hat. Well, that was your campaign.

MR. YANG: Yeah.

MR. COSTA: So that's my question. Are you going to be Mr. Math, working in whatever capacity to help out Vice President Biden should he win? But a lot of Democrats, Andrew, tell me you may run for mayor of New York. Any chance that's going to happen?

MR. YANG: Right now, again, celebrating this victory, I'm going to do whatever I can do to maximize my contribution in moving our country forward.

MR. COSTA: Well, what are the pros and cons in your mind, Andrew? What are the pros and cons to running for New York mayor?

MR. YANG: Well, if you look at the issues I ran on, many of them are national in scope. And one of the things that I'm very passionate about is that our government is way behind the curve on technology issues, particularly social media and how it is completely distorting our democracy and our data is getting sold and resold, and our kids are getting rewired. I mean, that is a very pressing issue in real time. But being mayor of New York City would obviously give you an incredible ability to have a positive impact, too.

So, I'm literally going to be trying to weigh different paths in the next number of days with my team. Until now I was just pushing for Joe and Kamala to win. And now that they have won--nice job, folks--now we're going to start figuring out what my future holds. But I'm just excited to make a contribution. And that's going to be the consideration, really. It's like if I can do the most good, I'll do that.

MR. COSTA: Do you think you could handle the rough and tumble of New York City politics?

MR. YANG: I think I could handle it personally. You know, I have not been mayor of New York City, but I have lived there for a long time. And one thing people have probably figured out about me is, like, I'm fairly thick skinned and don't really care that much about what a back page says. You know--you know what I mean? If I--if I was the sort of person who was really into that, like, I probably never would have made the choices I've made. You know, I'm going to do what I can do to help the most people possible. And I think people sense that about me. I think it's one reason why folks who were excited about my campaign and would potentially support, you know, if I were to launch a mayoral campaign.

MR. COSTA: We'll keep an eye on it. Andrew, you can always give us the scoop here at Washington Post Live. We'd welcome it. You don't have to give it to The Times or The New York Post.

MR. YANG: I'm sure I would owe a New York newspaper or else they would never talk to me again, Bob. You know how it is.

MR. COSTA: Fair enough. Andrew Yang, thanks a lot for stopping by this afternoon.

And we're now joined by Matt Schlapp, a top ally to President Trump. He is the chairman of the American Conservative Union, the ACU. He's been an advisor to the Trump campaign. He's been on the frontlines in recent days during this legal battle the Trump campaign has mounted. Matt, great to have you here. Thanks for joining us.

MR. SCHLAPP: Good to be with you, Bob. I will say that I'm going to be a little bit tight for time, but it's great to be with you.

MR. COSTA: So, if you're tight for time, let's consider this kind of a lightning round interview.

MR. SCHLAPP: Okay.

MR. COSTA: Where is the number-one priority for the Trump campaign in terms of its legal focus right now?

MR. SCHLAPP: Well, I will talk about what's going on in Nevada, because that's where I'm headquartered. And I think bring experience to these types of questions that the country's in because I spent 36 days in the Florida recount. And the first thing I noticed when I got to Clark county is this idea that there are not Republican observers to the ballot contest. That's a real big problem, especially when you have a tight election, and this is one of the tightest ones I can remember. They also don't have--they're not following the law on signature matches. They're essentially just kind of like rubber-stamping ballots without checking the signatures closely. And the law in Nevada--

MR. COSTA: Who is they? Who is they?

MR. SCHLAPP: The Clark County, which is the largest county in Nevada, the election officials.

MR. COSTA: Where is the evidence of this?

MR. SCHLAPP: The evidence of what, Bob?

MR. COSTA: Of what you just described? Have you seen it yourself?

MR. SCHLAPP: Have you not been reading--have you not been reading what's going on in Nevada and the lawsuits? Because I can walk through all that if you need that.

MR. COSTA: No, I'm just--if you could anecdotally cite just an example of what you've seen, or is this something you've heard or is it something you've witnessed?

MR. SCHLAPP: Bob, I think you know that I have integrity and that the reason why I know how they're doing the signature matches is because they've already adjudicated these questions in court. I'd be happy to forward you that information. But basically, Clark County and the state of Nevada, like several other states, uniformly changed their election laws within 90 days of the election. And one of the--one of the mistakes that they have made is that they are not following the procedures to make sure you have a signature check.

If you're going to have this many people vote by mail, Bob, that means they don't show up in many cases, that they mail it, and then the ballot is considered later. What they've done in Nevada is they've actually taken that ballot out of the envelope, discarded the envelope. So, if somebody voted inappropriately--which happens in absolutely every election--there's no way to trace the ballot to the envelope. And if you're not going to check signatures on ballots, it's obviously easier to take ballots that were uniformly mailed, as you all have covered, and they can be returned inappropriately. We had a woman at a press conference yesterday in Las Vegas who went to go vote, and she was told by the election officials that she had already cast her vote. She didn't cast a vote, but somebody who got her ballot in the mail--which once again was uniformly mailed--voted for her. These are the types of problems we've found. We've found over 3,000 people voted in this election who don't live in Nevada. So, we would like to go through every one of these instances to make sure that only legal ballots are counted. Once again, this is--this has all been reported on, and the lawsuit was filed last night to get the information, which you would normally have in a democracy. You would have the ability to go through all this information, and you would have the people who are there at the counting tables to make sure if there are any irregular ballots, they could raise objections at that time. Of course, in states like Pennsylvania, or certainly in Philadelphia, and specifically in Las Vegas, we have not been able to do that.

MR. COSTA: How long could this fight take in Nevada?

MR. SCHLAPP: You know, it's hard to say on these questions. You know, not all--not even all the legal ballots have been counted yet, and then of course we'll have to see how the court cases go. They're hard to handicap. But we believe we have very clear evidence of malfeasance in the state of Nevada, ballots being counted in the tally that shouldn't be a part of the tally.

And we believe, look, that the election should be transparent to both parties, to both presidential campaigns, so that the eventual winner will be respected and the results will have integrity, just like we did--just like we expect with elections that are conducted overseas. It never gets better in terms of accepting results when you do it behind closed doors.

You'll remember, Bob, I was part of the Brooks Brothers riot in Florida during the Florida recount. And the reason that occurred is because Dade County officials decided to take those ballots away from the Democrat and Republican observers, and they brought them behind closed doors to count the rest of the ballots. And the media actually agreed that that was--that was a real mistake in terms of the process and the protocols you have for democracy. I'm just not hearing many members of the media say it's inappropriate for Clark County to be doing this essentially behind closed doors as well.

MR. COSTA: What about Republicans, Matt? You've been tweeting this week about your concern with the GOP, your party, in terms of how they're speaking out post-election. What's top of mind?

MR. SCHLAPP: Not much. I suppose I'm sometimes a critic of my own party, which I'm okay with. I always say I'm a conservative first. You remember that, Bob. You used to write for the National Review. I'm a conservative first, I'm a Republican second. And I sometimes criticize my part, and I think on questions of vote fraud, all Republicans talk about it behind closed doors. Very few want to talk about it publicly because they don't want to be a victim of it themselves. So, I can understand why people are somewhat skittish to talk about it. But what we've uncovered in Clark County is really alarming. It shouldn't happen. Neither party should rubberstamp it, and members of the media should be trying to root out the fraud as well.

MR. COSTA: What do you believe is going to be the Trump campaign's position if Pennsylvania is called later today by Pennsylvania itself--

MR. SCHLAPP: Like I said, I'm not--yeah, like I said, I'm not going to get--I'm not going to make decisions for the president. I can talk about what I think as chairman of the American Conservative Union, and I can talk about what I'm seeing on the ground here in Nevada. As chairman of the American Conservative Union, I was very proud of the president for standing up the other day and talking about these irregularities. You know, you really shouldn't change election law right before an election, because what it will do is, it'll make one side or the other--and the only places that really change their laws are blue states with very left-wing governors. And they change their laws in a way to make it easier for Democrats to win, and that's why we're in the mess we're in.

And then when they took away the transparency so that observers could actually watch the process, that's really a double whammy. And so, you know, for me personally it's going to be very hard for me to accept what's happening in these states until we walk through and have a through audit of the process and all these questionable ballots.

MR. COSTA: Do you believe mail-in ballots are legal ballots?

MR. SCHLAPP: It doesn't matter how you vote. I'm not so concerned about how you vote. But I do think that you ought to only vote if you're registered to vote. And what we're seeing here in Clark County and what we're seeing in several other states is that they actually just uniformly mailed a dirty list. I mean, Clark County, it kind of--it has a reputation for not being a very clean list. So, you had a lot of ballots that were mailed to people who weren't eligible to vote. And the question is, did any of those get returned. If we're not allowed to see the process, where those ballots are considered with the envelope at the beginning of the process, how will we ever know, Bob? You won't know. Members of the media won't know. And in a close race, that brings the whole result into question.

MR. COSTA: Matt, how much is this a litmus test, this moment, for the conservative movement? Are CPAC speaking slots on the line based on how people handle this juncture?

MR. SCHLAPP: CPAC speaking slots are always on the line according to the people and the voices who have credibility and who lead and who fight. And we always make decisions based on that. All these kind of moments of crisis in our democracy, leaders emerge. And those leaders are rewarded, certainly conservative leaders are rewarded with being highlighted at our events. But, you know, sometimes people speak from other points of view that just think that this is a step too far. And I would think that everyone who's ever been involved in a recount and everyone who understands what's at stake would say, look, President Trump has a really good point when he says you should have a Republican and a Democrat be able to sit with the officials who are tallying up these ballots, and they ought to be able to watch it, to observe it, to raise objections. That's how we got through the recount without even more trauma to our democracy. That is not how they're getting through the count in Clark County, Nevada, and it's not how they're getting to the count in Philadelphia, in Pennsylvania, and I think that's a big mistake. Who could be against transparency? Certainly not a member of the media like yourself.

MR. COSTA: Matt, let's get specific, if possible. Who has disappointed you on the conservative side in terms of their response?

MR. SCHLAPP: I'm not really interested in sitting here and attacking Republicans. I'm more pleased with the fact that the president, like he has had to do on so many questions, has stood up and said that this--the wholesale change in voter laws in many of these states and the widespread irresponsible way in which they did the mail-in voting, has caused a lot of questions in this election. And we ought to get to the bottom in each and every one of those questions. I mean, Joe Biden should want that as well. Having gone through the recount in 2000, if Joe Biden--he's been strangely quiet about wanting to have transparency, which means that, you know, if he were to--if he were to get enough votes through what we're going to view as a corrupt process, he starts off with the hangover of that corruption. So, I like the fact that the president wants to get down--

MR. COSTA: Well, hey, Matt, when you--what's your response, Matt--when you used the word corruption just now--

MR. SCHLAPP: Yes.

MR. COSTA: --Representative Will Hurd of Texas says a sitting president is, quote, "undermining our political process." You have Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican of Illinois, saying to the president stop spreading debunked misinformation, this is getting insane.

MR. SCHLAPP: What's debunked?

MR. COSTA: That's his quote. He tweeted it.

MR. SCHLAPP: Yeah, what's debunked.

MR. COSTA: He thinks the president is spreading misinformation and casting doubt on upon a legal election.

MR. SCHLAPP: And Twitter thinks I'm--right. And Twitter thinks I'm spreading misinformation. When we find evidence, clear evidence of corrupt ballots--and that's how I use the word, because that's one of the terms of art in all this--when you find evidence of colluded ballots or corrupt ballots, and when I try to put them out on Twitter, I get blocked. So, you know, this is a tough situation. One side is blocked when we try to explain what we're finding, which is why we're going to court, because once again, just so everybody can understand, through just going through public databases we have found 3,000--over 3,000 people who voted in Nevada who don't live in Nevada. So, I would think everybody, including reporters, would say, hey, that's something we ought to look at. We've already found one person who's dead who voted.

MR. COSTA: But, Matt, there is no--Matt, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in this election. There is evidence of widespread mail-in voting.

MR. SCHLAPP: So, Bob, here's what I don't think you're quite understanding. How can you possibly say that when we weren't allowed into the counting rooms where it all happens? What you're saying is, is that as long as we don't see it and know about it, there's no corruption. I would say that that is not how we handled the 2000 recount. The way you get to this question, if you're right and there's not widespread corruption, why won't they let us watch them count?

MR. COSTA: Have you spoken to the president, updated him about what's going on in Nevada?

MR. SCHLAPP: I keep my conservations with the president confidential, and I'm just very proud of the way he's handling this most stressful situations.

MR. COSTA: Do you think he's calm or furious at the moment?

MR. SCHLAPP: I think he loves his country, and he's fighting like a tiger to make sure that the election is handled in the responsible and legal way, and that's how I feel, too.

MR. COSTA: Let's say this doesn't go your way, though, Matt. I mean, should the electors be fighting this out in the coming weeks and months? Should this be a knock-down fight, never give in?

MR. SCHLAPP: Let me make this very clear. Every legal ballot should be counted. And if all the legal ballots are counted and it doesn't go my way, of course I'll be incredibly disappointed. I believe that if the legal ballots are counted and all of these illegitimate ballots are not, Donald Trump will win a second term as president. I think it's as easy as that. Unfortunately, in these locations like in Clark County, the way they have corruptly done the process, it's hard to unscramble the eggs. It's hard to pull the illegal ballots out of the pile that they're currently tabulating.

MR. COSTA: Matt, you said the president has a path to reelection. Can you detail that?

MR. SCHLAPP: Bob, I--yes, I--if it's okay--I'm not trying to be rude--can this be the last question? Because I've got to--I've got to get back to my job here on the ground.

MR. COSTA: You got it. So, in short, then, what is the path to reelection, a realistic path to reelection right now, Friday afternoon?

MR. SCHLAPP: Well, I'm just going to say the same thing to you, which is I believe that we ought to get the final answers in all these states, and the legal ballots--all the legal ballots should be tallied, and the Republicans and the Trump campaign should have every legal resource, including the legal steps we're taking in Nevada, where we have found widespread fraud. You can say everything you want, but we have evidence of fraud. And if we get more cooperation with the state and the county, we can route out--we can root out what's solid and what's less solid. But without any transparency or interaction, we have got to go to court to get these answers. And we'll continue to do that so that no illegal ballots are counted in the final result. And that's the way we should run things in America. That's the way every democracy should run.

MR. COSTA: Matt Schlapp, the head of the American Conservative Union and ally of President Trump. Thank you for your time.

MR. SCHLAPP: Thanks for having me, Bob. Sorry I have to run.

MR. COSTA: No worries. And just to be clear, there is no widespread evidence of voter fraud based on the Washington Post's own reporting. We've also seen testimony from FBI Director Chris Wray.

Well, we're now going to turn to Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is the mayor of Atlanta--Atlanta, Georgia. She is a surrogate for the Biden-Harris campaign. And with votes still undecided and with two U.S. Senate races in that state headed to a runoff, all eyes remain on Georgia as the nation prepares to select its next president. Mayor Lance Bottoms, thanks for joining Washington Post Live.

MAYOR LANCE BOTTOMS: Thank you so much for having me.

MR. COSTA: What is the latest in Georgia? It looks like Vice President Biden has pulled ahead a little bit in the latest count, but the race remains uncalled, at least here at The Washington Post. Is it all because of Fulton County, Atlanta, that Vice President Biden has caught up?

MAYOR LANCE BOTTOMS: Well, it's been across the metro area. Vice President Biden performed very well across Georgia, but especially in metropolitan Atlanta. And it's been incredibly fulfilling to see so many people show up to vote, especially this year with losses in our state of *Congressman John Lewis, Dr. Joseph Lowery and Dr. C. T. Vivian, people really took seriously their right to vote and to be able to use their voices. And we saw record turnout across this state, especially in metropolitan--the metropolitan area. And the results are paying off. Georgia is blue.

MR. COSTA: And what explains Georgia turning blue? Is it--what's the coalition? Because last time I was in your city, Mayor, I noticed it wasn't just about a growing White liberal population, or a strong Black electorate in Atlanta. You also have Latino Americans in Atlanta. You have Asian Americans moving into Atlanta. How do you see it as mayor?

MAYOR LANCE BOTTOMS: Well, there's been this organic shift in the demographics of our state, for one. Our state is trending younger, and our state is more diverse than it was even four years ago. And then on top of that, we have motor voter registration in Georgia, thanks in large part to the ACLU who filed a lawsuit several years ago to make sure that we could register people to vote who receive public assistance, et cetera. So, we've registered--we've seen the registration uptick of about 800,000 people when you go to the renew your driver's license or get a new driver's license. And many of these people, especially the younger people showed up to vote in this election. So, we've known that Georgia has been trending blue. I believe the entirety of this campaign and every conservation I've had with the vice president, I've said to him that we could take Georgia this year. And I'm thankful that the campaign believed that, because what we saw towards the end of the campaign, we saw Joe Biden in Georgia. We saw Barack Obama. We saw Kamala Harris. That type of energy is not normally given to our state. But to the credit of the Biden campaign, they believed that this was our year, and we're watching it happen.

MR. COSTA: Are you a little nervous that these Senate races in Georgia, should they head to a runoff in the coming months, will lack the kind of voter turnout that we saw in the presidential election? Because President Trump will no longer be on the ballot. It won't be about repudiating him, if you're a Democratic voter. It will just be about the Senate races.

MAYOR LANCE BOTTOMS: Yeah, I am nervous, but I am optimistic. And it's about putting in the work and making sure that people recognize how important it is for us to take the Senate. Joe Biden will not be able to do all that he needs to do on behalf of this country if he doesn't have the Senate with him. So, I think part of it is educating the electorate and then just reminding them of the difference that we have made in this election and the opportunity that we have to make a difference in January. So, it's going to be a challenge, but it's not an insurmountable challenge. And the fact that I'm sitting here talking to you about Georgia helps elevate this conversation in our state. Because people will recognize that all eyes are on us. And really, where we go as a nation and how we're able to get through the next few years, by and large will rest with the people of Georgia showing up to vote.

MR. COSTA: Let's say you had a minute with Reverend Warnock, who's running against Senator Loeffler. What would be your advice to the reverend about how to win in a runoff?

MAYOR LANCE BOTTOMS: Stay focused and talk directly to the voters. There's going to be a lot of noise. Some of the best advice I received when I ran for mayor--and I had a very close election, 832 votes out of almost 100,00 cast--someone said to me run like you have blinders on like a racehorse. Don't look to your left, don't look to your right, just keep straight ahead, focused on the finish line. That would be my advice to Reverend Warnock and also to Jon Ossoff.

MR. COSTA: A few days ago, Senator Todd Young of Indiana, who runs the Senate Republican campaign arm, came to Washington Post Live and he talked about Reverend Warnock and he brought up Reverend Warnock's past comments and support of Reverend Jeremiah Wright years ago in 2008. And it seemed like race could become a central issue in the Senate runoff. What do you make of that possibility?

MAYOR LANCE BOTTOMS: The people of Georgia know Reverend Warnock. Ebenezer Baptist Church was the spiritual home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Reverend Warnock has really been a leader on so many of the progressive issues across our state, making sure that people have a second chance when they've been incarcerated, making sure that people have access to resources to help them get housing, job training, et cetera. So, the people of Atlanta especially know Reverend Warnock, and I know that the people of Georgia will get to know him better.

And, look, it' not going to be a pretty race. It's going to be a very ugly race. And in fact, Revered Warnock already put out some commercials today that's basically, you know, sort of a tongue in cheek saying to people, "They're going to say I eat pizza with a fork and I step on cracks and I don't like puppies." So, he's preparing for that. But again, we saw the ugliness with Jon Ossoff and Perdue. We know that's going to continue. We know that it's coming to Reverend Warnock. The Republicans were very focused on one another. But again, if we all just keep our blinders on and know that this is about making sure that we can have influence in the Senate, then we can and will be successful in January.

MR. COSTA: When you referenced the Ossoff-Perdue race, it brought to mind the incident of Senator Perdue mispronouncing the name of Senator Kamala Harris. What did that moment in the campaign mean for Black Americans living in Atlanta because they need to be galvanized if Jon Ossoff if going to have a shot in a runoff against Perdue.

MAYOR LANCE BOTTOMS: I think that put front and center just the disregard for diversity that we are seeing from so many people. And it was, you know--it was not a highlight of this election cycle. There's so many issues. People are dying. Hospitals are closing, half-closed across the state of Georgia. We don't have Medicaid expansion in the way that we need it. There's so many real issues. And to make this about someone's name in an offensive way really just speaks to where we are with our leaders right now. So, we know that this race is going to be--we know that race is going to be a part of it. But again, what we've seen in Georgia is that people showed up to vote. They did it quietly. They did it with dignity, and they didn't listen to the noise, and it's made a difference. And I truly believe that this year Georgia will go blue. And what we know is that when Georgia goes blue, we can expect the rest of the South will soon follow.

MR. COSTA: You just heard, perhaps, from Matt Schlapp, an ally of President Trump, alleging voter fraud in Nevada and elsewhere. Have you seen any evidence of voter fraud in Atlanta?

MAYOR LANCE BOTTOMS: I have not seen any evidence of voter fraud in this city. What we saw early on were the issues that we had with voting, with the machines working, with the long lines, with people being purged from the voter rolls. But I've not seen anything related to this count, anything that would give me concern. We have a Republican who is the secretary of state. Our governor is a Republican. And so, when Donald Trump and his mouthpieces speak of fraud, they need to look directly in the mirror at the people whom they supported. Trump supported our secretary of state. That's his secretary of state. So, if there's fraud in Georgia, he needs to look to his guy to explain it.

MR. COSTA: You were considered, you were on the list for vice president, to be Vice President Biden's running mate. Would you consider a Cabinet slot? And are you in touch with the Biden transition team?

MAYOR LANCE BOTTOMS: You know, this has been about winning this election. And in the same way that I trusted that Joe Biden would pick the most appropriate person to place on his ticket, I know that he will make selections about his Cabinet in the same way what he feels will be best for this country. I've not been extended any offer to join the Cabinet. But I know that he's going to make the decisions that will best allow him to lead us. And I'm looking forward to his presidency and really just an opportunity for this to feel like a democracy again, because it has been such a dark cloud over our country for the past four years with Donald Trump as President. I just look forward to the transition beginning.

MR. COSTA: Has the transition team reached out to you in any way?

MAYOR LANCE BOTTOMS: I don't know that the transition team has formally reached out to anybody. What I know is that everybody has been focused on this election. So, I don't think the formalities of the transition of the transition have begun.

MR. COSTA: What do you make of your party's showing in Georgia and across the country on Tuesday? Does it need to do better with certain voters? Did it misjudge the electorate in any way?

MAYOR LANCE BOTTOMS: We can always do better. But we had a record turnout in the state. I haven't seen the final numbers, but I would venture to say it's going to be in the mid to high 70s. So that's a good turnout for Georgia, but we always want a great turnout, especially when it gets time for--when it's time for us to show up for the runoff. There's always room for improvement. I would love for us to hit a hundred percent in turnout. So that's always the goal, for us to get those numbers as high as possible. But a record number of people showed up across the state, and I'm very happy about that.

MR. COSTA: What's the significance--if the election is called for Vice President Biden, what's the significance of having Senator Harris as the potential vice president-elect?

MAYOR LANCE BOTTOMS: It's a historical moment in our country, and it's one that so many people have worked so many years to see this day. So, I think it's something we should all be proud of. And every conversation that I've had with Vice President Biden, he's said that he wanted his Cabinet, his administration, his ticket to reflect who we are as a country, he diversity of our country. And in picking Senator Kamala Harris to join his ticket, he's already done that. And it is just--it's a shining moment for all of us.

MR. COSTA: And final question here, Mayor. When you look at the South--you have your finger on the pulse as much as anyone--do you think the Democrats gained their success in the South this time around was an aberration because President Trump was there, or do you believe they can actually build on this in 2022 and 2024?

MAYOR LANCE BOTTOMS: Oh, it's only going to get better for Democrats in the South, especially in Georgia. We've seen a voter registration of almost 800,000 people over the past few years, in large part due to our motor voter registration that we have in this state. So, when people show up to renew their license or get a license, they have an opportunity to register to vote. That's significant. You add on top of that just the people on the ground who are elevating the conversation about voter registration and voter turnout.

And I also think it's helpful that people now see we did it in Georgia. And when you look at Mississippi, those same numbers are there in Mississippi. We aren't the only state that really has had a shift in the way that we've seen in Georgia. It's possible in other states. But, you know, when Vice President Biden came to town over a week ago, I had on a shirt that said, "Atlanta influences everything." And it was sort of my speaking into existence what role we will play. Well, I think it's going to be the same way. Georgia influences a lot, especially in the South, and I think you're going to see other states really looking at ways to up their voter registration.

MR. COSTA: Mayor Lance Bottoms, appreciate your time this afternoon. Thank you very much. And we're going to be paying close attention to those Senate races. I may even get down to Atlanta and we could maybe get together for a distanced interview, in person. Get back to old school reporting.

MAYOR LANCE BOTTOMS: That'd be great. Thank you.

MR. COSTA: Thanks very much. Thank you.

And thank you for joining us this afternoon for another edition of Election Daily. It's always great to have people here to join us for these kind of conversations online as we all wait for the final count, for the vote to come in. Democracy truly being tested this week. We're all watching it in real time. And as we watch it in real time, it's productive to have these conversations.

I hope you have a great afternoon and weekend. And we are perhaps on the brink of history, but we're going to keep waiting and doing it the right way at The Washington Post. I'm Bob Costa, and we'll see you soon.