We'll also welcome Representative Pramila Jayapal from Washington State. She's the Co-Chair of the Progressive Caucus in the House. She's one of those leaders in Washington who, regardless of who wins, will really be a voice in the Democratic Party in the years to come. And she's already campaigning across the country.

And I also have two of my colleagues, who I've been waiting to hear from for a long time: Dave Weigel, he writes The Trailer Newsletter; and one of our top pollsters, Emily Guskin. She'll be with us later in this program.

But first, let's go to the headlines, because it's the day before Election Day. Voters finally get to decide, not us in the media, not anybody else. It's the voters, it's you, who gets to decide. Here's what I'm hearing. Let me open my notebook for a moment.

Number one, the Trump campaign Republicans, they are concerned about my home area, the Philadelphia suburbs. They see an erosion there based on my conversations with strategists in the state and at the national level because of the pandemic.

Because of that erosion in the Philadelphia suburbs, and Pennsylvania is so critical, you heard the chant of "fire Fauci" last night at the Trump rally. President Trump's turning to his base. He's running against the doctors, stoking that base in western and central Pennsylvania, in other parts of the country. It's all about casting himself as the candidate of the restless American who wants to reopen the country; and casting Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, as the shutdown candidate. That's this final day--the last 24, 48 hours, that's the play. And you saw the president somewhat encouraging of that "fire Fauci" chant.

Democrats, they're worried about stoking turnout, because they feel very good. You look at all the polls, you talk to Biden people. They say, across the Midwest, Biden's doing well. But they also want another path. If the voters don't come out in Milwaukee and Philly in the way they need, in the cities, the traditional Democratic voters, they need to have another path to the White House, the Sun Belt: Arizona, maybe even Texas could be in play. But also, the Deep South. Democrats haven't won there for a long time. A lot of Democrats paying attention to Georgia.

So, in the final stretch here, Democrats paying to Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, but also looking to the Sun Belt and South to see what happens.

But let's now welcome Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. She's expected to easily win another term on Tuesday in Washington State. And because of that, she's been really busy helping Vice President Biden in his efforts, virtually.

Congresswoman Jayapal, you're the Co-Chair of the Progressive Caucus in the House. Welcome back to Washington Post Live.

REP. JAYAPAL: It's so great to be back, as always, and such an important time.

MR. COSTA: So, why did the Biden campaign put you into the Pennsylvania part of the campaign? Was that about getting the progressive out in Philadelphia, in other parts of the state? What are you doing and what are you hearing on the ground?

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, actually, we decided on our own to pick up Pennsylvania. You know, I'm one of the members of Congress, there's not many of us, that runs a year-round organizing effort on the campaign side. So, we not only work on getting me reelected, but we work on critical races around the country. This year, we decided we had to, in addition to working on Washington State, of course, and key districts here, we had to turn our attention to Pennsylvania and adopting Pennsylvania to make sure we were turning out progressive voters, voters of color, young people, for Biden and Harris.

And so, we've been doing an amazing effort. We've had--working with Pennsylvania Stands Up, a really great grassroots organization in Pennsylvania. We have been training our volunteers in seven-hour deep canvassing training. And over 600 of them have participated in this effort. We've made over 140,000 phone calls into Pennsylvania just in the last three-and-a-half weeks. And now, of course, we're focused on GOTV. But in the early weeks, we were really focused on persuasion, on listening, on helping to move people along the scale on addressing some of their concerns if they were, you know, either thinking of voting for Trump, turning them around; or, or, if they weren't sure they were going to vote for Biden, really moving them along that scale. And it's been an amazing effort and I'm so proud of our volunteers, and people who are just refusing to leave anything on the line, to make sure we do everything we can to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

MR. COSTA: There's no doubt the effort's being made. But Congresswoman, what about in Pennsylvania or other key states, if there's a voter, a progressive voter, who says, "I wanted a Green New Deal. I wanted Medicare for All." Are you convinced that voter is going to make sure they vote on Tuesday?

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, it's always about turnout. You know, it's about turnaround and it's about turnout. As Becky Pringle, the head of the NEA, was just saying to me, she's from the State of Pennsylvania, I was talking to her about Pennsylvania. And so, of course we've got to make sure that our base turns out. You know, sometimes people describe, Bob, the swing voter as the moderate voter or the independent voter or the Republican voter that we want to turn and vote Democrat. And those folks are really important, but the other major category of swing voters is our base, people who haven't felt like it matters, that their vote counts, that either party is going to fight for them.

This year, I think we have made a very compelling case, because we have been united in really understanding what's at stake here, and saying to progressives and young people who are not, you know, happy that we are not going all the way to Medicare for All or a Green New Deal. But what I say to them over and over again is there is no progress possible with Donald Trump in the White House, and to not vote is to give away your power. It isn't just that you're not voting; it's that you're giving your vote to Donald Trump and to, you know, others who are running against Democratic candidates.

And so, I do feel that, this year, we have made tremendous progress, but we have more to do. We've got to make sure that African-Americans, Latinx voters, young people, are turning in their ballots. And we've had record turnout, but there is no one sitting on our laurels, here. We are working every single minute of every single hour of every single day, right up to the election, and then after, as well.

MR. COSTA: So, is the closing argument from progressives who are trying to get voters out more that President Trump is bad rather than Biden is great, in trying to make you believe that?

REP. JAYAPAL: It's both. I mean, we already have a lot of progressives who already voted for Biden, and part of the reason they voted for him is because they and the progressive movement has worked with the Biden campaign, the Biden-Harris campaign, and really put forward the most progressive platform of any recent Democratic presidential campaign. And that is true on immigration; it's true on climate; it's true on health care, even though it doesn't go as far as some of us would like. And so, it is very much about, you know, recognizing the very strong progressive platform that Biden is running on.

Just look at college as an example. Joe Biden incorporated into his platform parts of my bill with Bernie Sanders, the College for All Bill, you know, assuring that young people in families earning up to $125,000 would have free college, free higher education. That is huge. He's committed to canceling student debt--not as much as we'd like, but significant amounts of student debt. He has committed to making sure that, on climate, that we meet very aggressive--not as aggressive as we'd like--but very aggressive targets around 2035 and 2050 net zero emissions.

And so, I think when you look at all of these issues, there are a lot of our base who see that progress, on racial justice, on so many of the issues that they care about.

If there are still people now at the very end who are uncertain about Joe Biden, then yes, our answer is, anything you care about is going to be destroyed by another four years of Donald Trump in the White House.

MR. COSTA: Are you convinced that if Vice President Biden wins, he's going to put progressives in the Cabinet?

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, I have a lot of faith that he will, but let me just say that obviously we're going to have to fight to keep the floor that we've established of both policies and also make sure that there are many strong progressives in the White House and in his Cabinet, and also all the way down through.

But I'd just say, Bob, that you know, Joe Biden is going to come into--let's just say that Joe Biden wins, from our lips to God's ears, as they say, but let's just say that he comes into the White House. I do believe he is a man of tremendous principle, tremendous compassion, who understands the defining moment that this country is in. And I think Joe Biden understands and has talked about wanting to have an FDR-type legacy, understanding that COVID-19 put a floodlight on so many of the inequities that existed long before COVID hit, but it really showed us where we are as a country and what we have to do to bring about justice.

Combine that with the reckoning that America is having with our legacy of white supremacy and anti-blackness. And I think that this is a moment where Joe Biden, in and of himself, is--you know, is committed to trying to deliver real structural change.

All of that said, of course, we're going to push hard to make sure that we get as bold and as many bold structural reforms as we can get to really bring about opportunity in our country.

MR. COSTA: Congresswoman, you just said that you're going to push hard. I've also read that you've resisted the comparison of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, the group of House Progressives, to the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

So, if you're going to push hard, what does that actually mean, if you don't want to be kind of this Freedom Caucus-type group? What do you want the Progressive Caucus to be in a Biden administration, in a Biden Washington?

REP. JAYAPAL: Yeah, the reason I always resist that comparison is because the Freedom Caucus is just about tearing things down. They don't believe that government should exist.

We are the exact opposite. Progressives believe that government is the great equalizer of opportunity in the United States of America and that a strong government response on critical issues that are central to people having equality and justice for all is absolutely essential.

And so, we are in the position where we are constantly pushing for more. We are--I like to say that progressives are--the definition of being a progressive is just that we are the first to the best and most just idea. And then, everybody else comes along later. And so, you look at a $15 minimum wage. Now, it is a mainstream of the Democratic platform. Ten years ago, when Seattle became the first major city in the country to pass a $15 minimum wage, it wasn't.

And so, that's why I resist the comparison. And what it means for progressives to be strong in a Biden administration and to push hard is that we unify around core ideals that are central to the Democratic Party. Because at the end of the day, in two years, in the midterms, and in four years, we have to show voters very quickly that there is a massive difference in their lives, in their pocketbooks, in their health care, in their education, in the chance to pass down a planet to their kids and grandkids. And so, that is the task we will have.

Donald Trump is not only a problem in and of himself; he's a symptom. He was elected because there were too many people on both sides of the aisle who felt that government was not delivering for them, that government only cared about the wealthiest and the biggest corporations, and we have to make sure that nobody ever thinks that about the Democrat Party again.

MR. COSTA: What are you going to do, Congresswoman, if President Trump wins a second term?

REP. JAYAPAL: We're not focused on that, Bob. You know, those are words that we are just not thinking about at this moment. We have to do everything we can to inspire people to turn out, to make a difference in this election.

Because you know, we've been saying everything is on the line. It's not just--I know Joe Biden always says "character is on the ballot," and it is. President Obama has said character is on the ballot. It is. But there is more that is on the ballot; it is our democracy. This president, if he gets another four years, will absolutely destroy the foundations of democracy. We are seeing it now with what he is doing to try to make sure that votes don't count--votes by Democrats and Republicans, by the way.

When they challenge drive-in voting in Texas or, you know, absentee ballots that are mailed that the voter in Minnesota said--trusted was on their ballot that their ballot would be counted for certain number of days after the election. When they challenge those things, remember, they are challenging the votes of every American, not just Democrats. And so, I really think that people have to understand this is a power grab, and the road to fascism is filled with moments where people could have stood up and said something and they didn't. And he is being supported by Republican enablers who continue to think--to allow him to make these kinds of outrageous statements and enact cruel policies. So, we just have to make sure that doesn't happen, and that's what I'm focused on.

MR. COSTA: And I respect that position, but the reason I asked as a serious question to your point that you just made, do you think the United States could be on a road to fascism if President Trump wins again?

REP. JAYAPAL: I do. And you know, that is why, of course, we are doing the preparation work around the elections and the challenges that it appears that he is going to be mounting; though I do note that some Republicans are starting to speak out and say we've got to make sure that every ballot is counted. We need more of them to do that.

There was a fabulous piece that was published in USA Today by the former Republican Party Chair in New Hampshire. And I thought she laid out one of the most compelling cases for Republicans to vote for Joe Biden, to refuse to support Donald Trump, because of the destruction he is doing to the very Constitution, the very fundamentals of American democracy.

So, of course, we will move into action immediately if that happens, but I guess my point is we're--you know, we're just 36 hours before the election, or less than that, depending on where you are in the country. And we just have to make sure that, at this moment, everybody does everything they can to get their ballots in and to fight for our democracy. It doesn't survive on its own. It only survives with each of us doing our part.

MR. COSTA: You are as plugged into the progressive world as anyone. Which regions of the country or which states or areas are you most concerned about progressive turnout? Where does it need to be strong for Biden to win?

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, it has to be strong in every one of our swing states. This is the point that I constantly make. Let's just take the State of Michigan in 2016.

The State of Michigan in 2016 Democrats lost by just over 10,000 votes. That was 20,000 fewer voters that turned out in Michigan in 2016 than in 2012. And there were 100,000 voters who went to the polls and filled in every line on the ballot except for President of the United States. We cannot have that happen again in Michigan. In Wisconsin--looks pretty good, but obviously we have to still keep the pedal to the metal, there. Ohio, critically important; and Pennsylvania, critically important.

But also, look at turnout in Texas, phenomenal turnout in Texas. It is possible that we turn Texas blue, and there are several congressional districts there. That will be in large part thanks to changing demographics in Texas and real turnout from progressives.

I am worried about Florida. It is always close, and it is close again this year. And we've got to make sure that progressives in Florida are turning out.

But then, there are a few key districts that are also essential. Nebraska, with Kara Eastman, who's running in that congressional seat, which will be important, by the way, to any challenge to the election, as well. I'm looking at that seat. I'm obviously looking at New York, Dana Balter, that seat. And so, we've got a lot of really interesting races. And here in Washington State, we have an important race in Congressional District 10, with a strong Progressive in that race that we're also--I'm watching very closely, obviously; it's my home state.

MR. COSTA: Let's go back to a Biden Washington. What happens if a President-Elect Biden decides to put a Republican in the Cabinet? Would you be comfortable with that?

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, it all depends on which Republican and, at the end of the day, it's about what are the goals we are trying to achieve.

I am not comfortable with, you know, a Republican who wants to move to a privatization of our education system, as an example. You know, the so-called ed reformer movement has not been helpful to us in fighting for racial justice in education, or fighting for every student to be able to have an opportunity.

On climate change, if there was a Republican who has been good on climate, and we've had those right here in our state. We had some of the best climate champions who were Republican. So, I don't like the--to just say, well, we don't want any Republican. It's about what are we trying to deliver for people.

And if we have people who are willing to say no to the big fossil fuel companies, the big corporate interests that are stopping progress and willing to deliver for the people, great. But it's all about what we're trying to do and what we're trying to deliver for people. That's what's important to me.

MR. COSTA: But these Progressive voters, if they come out and Biden wins, they're going to want something discernable that they can point to, whether it's maybe Senator Sanders as Secretary of Labor; Senator Warren, Secretary of the Treasury; maybe yourself being in the Cabinet.

What would you like to see in the Cabinet in terms of a progressive leader being installed?

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, I would love to see those two names in the Biden Cabinet. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders would put progressives on fire across the country and really give credit to a progressive movement that has been at the forefront of fighting for the changes we need, whether on gun reform, climate, health care, immigration. So, I would love to see Elizabeth Warren as Treasury Secretary; Bernie Sanders as Labor Secretary. That is very important for Biden to understand that Progressives and young people and folks of color have been under assault for four years by this administration, longer in terms of inequities in our country that have literally put people at their wit's end.

And I think that Biden will have to recognize that it's very important for him to have strong progressives in the Cabinet, and to make sure that they're not only in the Cabinet, but at critical places across the administration. There are a lot of positions that have to be filled, and those folks have a lot of influence, even if they're not at the Cabinet level.

So, we're looking for progressives in the Cabinet. We're looking for progressives all the way through the administration and let's win first, Bob, but obviously that is very, very important to signal to the Progressive movement that Joe Biden is committed to what he said in the campaign and that he will deliver justice and equality and opportunity for working families, for the most vulnerable, for folks of color across the country.

MR. COSTA: What about Speaker Pelosi? Will you support her for another term?

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, obviously, it depends on who's running, but if Speaker Pelosi is the--

MR. COSTA: Well, she's almost certainly running.

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, it's a question of whether anyone else is running against her. But Speaker Pelosi is--I will support the most progressive candidate. And I can't see a challenge to Speaker Pelosi right now, but maybe there's someone that's planning to run that I don't know. But again, let's get through the election and let's make sure that we're putting in place all the pieces that we will need to really deliver relief and opportunity to Americans across the country.

MR. COSTA: Are you going to run for leadership?

REP. JAYAPAL: I'm running for Chair of the Progressive Caucus. That's what I'm doing right now, and I'm hopeful that we can bring in an even more progressive House across the country. The Progressive Caucus this year, and our PAC, has really become bigger and stronger. But we've got more to do, and I'm very committed to making sure we build the infrastructure on the inside that we need for Progressive policies to win.

MR. COSTA: What's your advice to Progressives nationwide in the wake of this election, regardless of what happens on Tuesday night, if there's still counting to be done in certain states, if there's unhappiness with President Trump's handling of election night? What's your advice, broadly, to progressives about how to handle this fragile moment in American democracy?

REP. JAYAPAL: Don't stop. Don't stop. Don't agonize; organize. Whatever the situation is, we will be ready to take it on. And you know, we are immediately going to go through and call of our volunteers that volunteered on the campaign, thousands of people, and say to them, "What are the key issues that you're most interested in?"

And then, we will have our own database of when we can call on people to fight for particular issues that they're passionate about. I think this is the lesson of democracy: It's not a once-in-two-years effort; it's not a once-in-four-years effort. I know people are tired from four years of cruelty and exhausting rhetoric and targeting and hatred, and Constitution-destroying efforts.

But what I would say to people is, you know, electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is the first step, but we have a lot of work to do once that happens. And a Biden-Harris administration will need our help. The people across this country, you know, the 87 million who were uninsured or underinsured even before COVID hit, combined with another 12 million that are still uninsured because they lost their jobs, those people need us to continue to fight for them.

The people across this country and, frankly, across the world who are dealing with the effects of climate change. I leave here in the West; we had record fires that have destroyed homes and destroyed dreams and destroyed forests. We have to deal with the urgent situation of climate change with a climate justice proposal.

There are so many things for us to do, and I want people to know that your work is your power. Your vote is your power. Your organizing is your power. And there is no change in the history of our country or the world that ever happens without people exercising that power, every day of the year.

MR. COSTA: And where will you be on election night?

REP. JAYAPAL: I'll be here in Seattle. We're going to do some firing up of our troops and also do a little election night party. I think we're all on pins on needles, but I feel that this year is qualitatively different than four years ago. I feel that people are turning out and we just have to go this last mile. We have to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We have to ditch Mitch and take back the Senate, competitive in a way we never imagined because of Donald Trump dragging down Senate candidates. And we have to deliver a more progressive House to the people, for the people. That's what, you know, I'm trying to help people just stay on the bandwagon, here, and let's get this last piece done.

MR. COSTA: In cities like Seattle, I know here in Washington, D.C., there's a lot of unease about election night. People are boarding up businesses. Are you concerned about violence?

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, I'm always concerned based on what the president says and encourages. You know, when he tells the Proud Boys to stand by--stand back and stand by, that is concerning. When he says there's nothing wrong with, you know, people trying to push the Biden-Harris bus off the freeway, that is concerning.

When he allows crowds to chant lock--you know, "fire Fauci, fire Fauci," who is the nation's truthteller on COVID-19, that is deeply concerning. He is fomenting violence.

So, yes, I am concerned. I am telling everybody here in Seattle, anyone who will listen to me, that our path is through nonviolent action. We cannot give in to the forces of violence, and I think that the reality is there are a lot of people who, if the president steps in and tries to declare himself the winner or tries to steal the election, then we are in the throes of taking on a dictator, not a democratically elected president. And at that point, all bets are off. And so, we just need--

MR. COSTA: What do you mean by that, "all bets are off"?

REP. JAYAPAL: --turn around--it means you can't control the anger that people will have if they see a democracy being thwarted by the President of the United States. So, we are telling everybody stay calm. The election will likely not be decided on election night. Do not listen to the President of the United States. Republicans need to speak out loudly and clearly, to say the same thing and stop fomenting violence. Stop protecting this president who has done nothing but add to the divisiveness and encourage violent white supremacy, violent action across the country.

MR. COSTA: Congresswoman Jayapal, really appreciate your time this afternoon on the eve of the election. The Co-Chair of the Progressive Caucus from Washington State, we'll be keeping an eye on all of your activities in the lame duck and next year, regardless of who's in the White House. Hope you come by again. Thank you very much.

REP. JAYAPAL: I would love to. Thanks so much, Bob.

MR. COSTA: Thank you.

And now we'll welcome--well, actually we'll welcome National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Senator Todd Young of Indiana in just a few minutes, but I want to check in with two of my colleagues, Dave Weigel, who authors The Trailer, longtime writer on national politics; and Emily Guskin, our polling analyst at The Washington Post. Emily, Dave, great to have you here.

MR. WEIGEL: Good to be here.

MR. COSTA: How many cups of coffee have you guys had today? How are you doing?

MS. GUSKIN: I started with a chai tea, actually, this morning. Actually, no caffeine yet today. Well, that's low caffeine.

MR. COSTA: Chai tea.

MR. WEIGEL: I'm looking at my cup. I had two, and then I've drank a third of a third one.

MR. COSTA: And, Dave, where are you? Because I feel like you live on the road.

MR. WEIGEL: I'm back in Washington. I was in Minnesota until yesterday late afternoon, and I got back here late yesterday evening just--not out of any concern. We have, you know, people around the country who are talking to voters at the polls and watching for anything that could happen. I just was going back to help write a couple bigger pieces as we get ready for tomorrow.

MR. COSTA: Let's start there, Emily. Minnesota. It's gotten a little bit more attention in recent days. What's your read on Minnesota and the Upper Midwest?

MS. GUSKIN: We're seeing--our poll average, which is--put a little ad in for our website, it's on the elections homepage right now, and we've got an average of a bunch of the different states that people are looking at right now, the key battleground states as we've been calling them. And it looks--the Minnesota average is a little--it may not actually be on there, but the last polls, we haven't seen polls in Minnesota in a really long time. I think the last poll that meets Post standards was there in late September. So, nothing new has come out there, so that remains to be seen.

But if we look at some other states around there, that could give us maybe a good idea of what's going on in the Midwest. So, Michigan, Wisconsin, everything around there.

MR. COSTA: What do you see, Emily, in Michigan in particular?

MS. GUSKIN: Michigan, right now our poll average has Biden looking pretty good. It's +9 for him in our average. There's been a few polls that came out recently. A CNN poll came out that actually had 12-point lead for Biden over Trump. That's a state that will tell us a lot about what's going to happen. And if those counts come in early, it might bode well for Biden.

MR. COSTA: Dave, what are you paying attention to on Monday, the day before?

MR. WEIGEL: Well, when it comes to the Midwest--and some of what Emily was just saying--I got to see a little bit on the ground, so I'm looking for what campaigns think more than what public polling says. As she was saying, there's just some races where good public polling has not been done. In Minnesota, for example, Democrats are very confident of, one, the turnout operation. I think they've gotten basically the whole universe of people who need to return ballots they're pretty happy that they have under control. And their internal polling shows the state is fine.

And I guess I almost want a real-life, you know, shortcut key to say in case the polls are wildly wrong. So, everything I say, assume it's true unless--in case the polls are wildly wrong. But in Minnesota, you saw in terms of their turnout increasing over margins from last time. I was with Representative Ilhan Omar in Minneapolis, where they're breaking--they're breaking those records. And I saw some of the canvassing myself. And people who were not that happy to vote four years ago, just personally in a day of following around Omar, I met two people who didn't vote in 2016 who will vote this time for Joe Biden.

Now there's some of that in the Republican side. Anecdotally, you meet the same thing. But the math in that state--not to focus too much on Minnesota, but the math in that state is the gains that Trump could make in Greater Minnesota, in the Iron Range, are less than what Republicans have been losing in the suburbs of Minneapolis and St. Paul. So, I'm kind of looking for the same people to game this out everywhere.

And I'm watching some of the last-minute legal motions. Now there are two waves of this. There's what's happening before the election, like this lawsuit in Harris County, Texas, today. But there's what's going to come after the election. And a lot of this, a lot of efforts, if the basis is not a State Supreme Court ruling one way or the legislature being definitive, the judges, even the conservative judges have been defaulting to what were the rules that helped voters at a particular time--Minnesota being an exception, Wisconsin being an exception in terms of votes that might come in late. But I'm still watching that. And it's not exciting to watch on the ground. It's not as fun as a rally, I guess. But it's important to watch what's happening in these courtrooms and what is being filed, and even just what people from more of the Trump campaign than the Biden campaign, what they're--what they're emphasizing. I mean, there's just a lot of blowing up things that are in many cases fake. You have Richard Grenell, the former DNI, who again was put--who's made DNI for a short period of time because he was seen as so bad that the Democrats would confirm a different--sorry, Republicans would confirm the current nominee, sharing a photo of Joe Biden from 2019 to make it look like he wasn't wearing a mask on a plane. You have the Trump campaign tweeting out how Biden will get rid of the Washington Monument. And I'm kind of watching for them to blow up video anything that looks bad. I mean, this is not the first election where people will look for video outside of a polling place and say that this proves there's fraud happening. I'm looking for a lot of that. A lot of debunking is going to be necessary, I think.

MR. COSTA: Emily, Dave brought up a point about Minnesota, where he said even if President Trump does better in the rural and exurban parts of the state, in the Iron Range, his support has eroded in the suburbs. When you look at Pennsylvania and other battleground states, are you seeing that same pattern, that even if the Trump base is strong in the rural areas and other areas, the suburbs are eroding of the Republicans?

MS. GUSKIN: Suburbs are really important in all of our elections, and a lot of Americans live in the suburbs. And they're not a monolith, of course. I think when we hear Trump say things like he wants to get at suburban women's votes, I think he sees that group as more homogenous than perhaps they are. There's diversity in our suburbs. There are more people of color who live in America's suburbs now than ever before. There are people of different income levels and backgrounds. And our suburbs don't look like they did in the past, so they're not going to vote necessarily like they did in the past.

And the big issue that we keep seeing in this election--and it's something we haven't brought up yet--is the coronavirus. The coronavirus is all encompassing right now for many voters, and that's making--helping them make decisions on who to vote for, it seems. Or the other way, they feel strongly about different things. Like majorities of voters in Pennsylvania and Florida, which are two states we just did election polling in over the weekend--say they're very or somewhat worried about someone in their immediate family catching the coronavirus. And those people back Biden by a larger degree. The people who say that they're less worried about the coronavirus more strongly back the president.

MR. COSTA: Emily, just to follow up on that, when you look at a place like Texas and the Dallas suburbs, or Georgia and the Atlanta suburbs, is it maybe all about the coronavirus, why those states are suddenly in play? It's maybe not some kind of seismic ideological shift but it's the virus, plain and simple?

MS. GUSKIN: Perhaps, we'll see. We asked questions in most of our polls about the importance of the coronavirus and also the economy and how people think of those things. Traditionally, the economy is a big decider in how people vote. But this year we're seeing the coronavirus have more of an impact in pre-election polls on what people think and how they're feeling about things going on.

The economy, of course, is not doing so great by many measures, and a lot of that is also tied to the coronavirus. One of the questions we asked in this poll was about if people wanted to move forward with restarting the economy at the expense of hampering efforts to control the spread of the virus, or if they thought it was more important to stop the virus even if that hurt the economy. And majorities in both Pennsylvania and Florida--I'm sorry, 50 percent in Florida and 53 percent in Pennsylvania said it was more important to stop the virus, even if that hurt the economy, compared to smaller percentages who said that it was more important to restart the economy.

MR. COSTA: Dave, you heard from Congresswoman Jayapal, who was talking up progressives' support for Vice President Biden. But as a reporter, what do you see on that front? Are progressives going to come out? Is that Bernie voter who may have sat on--sat on their hands in 2016, is that voter going to come out in 2020 for Biden?

MR. WEIGEL: The progressive Bernie voters generally, yes. I mean, there's a sense--and Sanders has done a pretty yeoman work in keeping this together. The argument has been you might not be happy with Joe Biden but this is the only way that we're pushing from the inside instead of outside protesting for years. And the number of activists you see urging a third-party vote, I mean, it's so small that there's a group called The Movement for a People's Party that was founded to get Bernie to run as a third-party candidate, to get Senator Sanders to do that, and it's mission this election is to wait till after the election to start a third party. The vote--you know, not urging to people vote one way or another, but as a symbol of just how little interest there is in casting a protest vote this time.

Now, will people stay home? They could, but the Trump campaign has done a very bad job, I think, of finding the issues that motivate people who voted for Sanders and turning them away. The president sounds kind of confusing and confused when he claims that Sanders should have won the primary for a reason that somebody dropped out at the wrong time and the DNC's unfair. It just doesn't have the umph it did last time.

And he also has done a pretty bad job emphasizing trade and jobs, apart from stuff that's just kind of debunkable. I mean, he'll go to Michigan, and instead of something coherent about China and NAFTA and the record of neoliberals in trade for example--something that would have motivated the left-wing Bernie voter--he talks about how there were no car plants in Michigan when he took over. So, he goes so far over the--over the edge that it kind of reminds progressives why they want to at least be in a political context where they're not just protesting all the time.

And look, this election comes a couple weeks after the Supreme Court fight where a very stark reminder that if you don't have any power whatsoever, unless you're willing to overthrow the government, you just get rolled on everything. So, I have not--I have not seen that as a problem this time. And you'll see I think a pretty--not historically low level of votes for the Green Party, for example, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's back down to what the party got in 2004 or 2008, you know, just a few hundred thousand protest votes.

MR. COSTA: Final question for both of you. I'd love to hear your perspective on this, the same question. Emily, to you first. We're going to be joined by Senator Todd Young of Indiana, the NRSC chairman, in just a couple of minutes. When you look at the Senate map and you evaluate Senate battleground polls, what deserves more attention?

MS. GUSKIN: I can't hear you.

MR. COSTA: What's not getting enough attention in the Senate races out there?

MS. GUSKIN: I didn't hear you for a second, but I think your question was what's not getting enough attention in Senate races?

MR. COSTA: That's right.

MS. GUSKIN: All right, sounds good. I think--I've been looking at Georgia a lot because there's two races happening there, and I think they're both fascinating. There's the special election, which has a bunch of people running in it, and a standard one. And it's not that common that we see two elections happening. And one will almost likely go to a runoff later. And I'm excited to see what happens there. Georgia is a state that traditionally has not been considered a swing state, and it's a state that a lot of us are looking at this time as a key battleground state, which sets it apart. It's a state I was born in, so I have some affinity for looking at Georgia. And I think it's an interesting place. My family members there are excited to vote, and most of them voted already. And it I think shows perhaps what the Democratic Party could do in the future and what is happening in those conversations, especially what we talked about before in the suburbs and how those are evolving and changing across America.

MR. COSTA: Dave Weigel.

MR. WEIGEL: Yeah, well, first, we're not going to know the results in some Senate races for days. I mean, I think even if there is a fairly clear result in Alaska and Montana, Montana takes a while, it has more mail ballots to count than usual. Alaska announced it's not going to count--start counting everything until the 10th of the month, the week after Election Day. So, there's going to be--the people have focused on the presidential election for good reason. But unless Democrats win something decisively that's close tomorrow, like Iowa, like one of the Georgia seats, and probably if they'd win one it'd be the Ossoff race, there will still be some--a lack of clarity about how the Senate is going to go, whether a race is going to tilt one way or another. Even in Maine, where Susan Collins has been trailing in the polls, because they have rank choice voting that adds up the votes for people's second choice if no one hits 50 percent, then you could have a--let's say the polls were dead-on accurate. You could have a situation with the Democrats clearly up by a few points tomorrow and then, because the Green Party candidate was urging her voters to rank the Democrats second, probably going to win, but there's no way the race is going to be called. So, I'm looking more for uncertainty. But I think I'd look to Iowa for--Iowa and then to a lesser extent Arizona for evidence of whether Democrats are doing better or worse than their final polls. And if they do even a little bit better than they're polling right now, they're going to easily--they're going to easily win Arizona, narrowly win Iowa. If Trump turned out people who were not monitored in the polls, you're going to see that in those Senate races.

MR. COSTA: Emily Guskin, Dave Weigel, two first-rate reporters at The Washington Post, polling analyst. Really appreciate your time on this busy day. Thanks so much.

MS. GUSKIN: Thank you.

MR. WEIGEL: Thanks, Bob.

MR. COSTA: And now let's bring in one of the architects of the of the Republican Party's efforts to keep the Senate majority, Senator Todd Young of Indiana. He is the senior senator, the chairman of the NRSC, as I said. And that is a critical job right now as the majority hangs in the balance. Senator Young, welcome.

SEN. YOUNG: Thanks, Bob. Thanks for having me on.

MR. COSTA: Senator, you heard the president last night responding to those chants about fire Dr. Fauci. He's holding these big rallies. Is that the message for Senate Republicans as well in the closing days?

SEN. YOUNG: Well, look, the president's success is very much tied to Republican success more generally. And our candidates have gone out there. They've made their own cases that the Republican Party remains the party to return America to the heights of prosperity that we were enjoying right before the pandemic hit. That will continue to be the message that we carry through election day. And, you know, but for the discipline of our candidates and but for their ability to go ahead and remind voters of all that we've accomplished over the last number of years working with the White House, we wouldn't be in the position where we are right now, which is a clear path to keeping the Republican Senate majority amidst a global pandemic and a serious economic downturn triggered by that pandemic.

MR. COSTA: You said the word--used the word discipline. Who's the model Republican Senate candidate in terms of discipline right now?

SEN. YOUNG: I think no one best. Susan Collins in the state of Maine, she's arguably run the best Senate candidate in the country. And you'll hear that from number of people who are following this closely. That's a race that, you know, historically one would expect Democrats to mop up in. It's New England, and there aren't very many national New England Republicans left. In fact, at the federal level, Susan Collins is the only one. But she consistently keeps winning because everyone knows that no one has a stronger, more articulate and more effective voice for Mainers as it relates to their specific issues of concern than Susan Collins. She could run for mayor of any particular town or city across the state of Maine and probably win. She is the architect of the Paycheck Protection Program. She's been incredibly responsive to the needs of people, and she's speaking to that in a very disciplined fashion, as she has from day one of this campaign.

In contrast, she's running against Sara Gideon, who happens to be speaker of the state legislature, who's been very unresponsive during the midst of this pandemic, not particularly visible. And the contrast in that campaign couldn't be clearer. So, Susan Collins, again, amidst all these headwinds has put herself in apposition to succeed on Election Day because of her discipline.

MR. COSTA: I'm not sure if you heard it, but Dave Weigel from The Post was just on here, Senator. He mentioned Alaska. Are you nervous about Alaska?

SEN. YOUNG: Look, I'm a United States Marine. Colonel Dan Sullivan is also a United States Marine. I don't get nervous about fellow Marines. Dan Sullivan is kicking down doors where they're not open. He's taken nothing for granted from day one of this election cycle. So, when this global pandemic did interrupt the longest period of economic expansion in American history, which was cultivated and sustained through Republican policies, he was ready.

Of course, he's running against a candidate who is nominally independent but really liberal, a supporter of Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton in the past, and who was recruited for that position by Chuck Schumer. So, we've seen Dan Sullivan be a really good fit for the state. He's talking about the national security issues and in-state issues that he's actively worked on. Dan Sullivan will win that race in the end. But, you know, it stands to reason that when one is outspent, it's going to tighten the margins of a race like that in Alaska in the midst of this atmosphere, which is again a function of the pandemic and associated downturn.

MR. COSTA: Four years ago, President Trump, he's somewhat superstitious, ended his campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan. I believe he's going to be there tonight to end this campaign at a rally. You have a chance of picking up a Senate seat in Michigan. John James running against Senator Peters up in Michigan. But, Senator Young, if you had five minutes with President Trump or one minute with President Trump before the rally tonight, what's your advice to him on what to say at that rally to help Senate Republicans? What do you believe this final 24-hour message needs to be?

SEN. YOUNG: Well, I think the president will emphasize, when he stands behind that podium, all that he has accomplished. I think his slogan of promises made, promises kept is an apt slogan for the last four years. He promised to liberate the American people from the strictures of a decades' old tax code that was weighing down entrepreneurship, job creation, and wealth creation in this country. He did so working with Republicans in the House and the Senate were able to create an atmosphere that led to more businesses being created, and frankly, that we saw household incomes increase across major demographic groups, across geographies, across socioeconomic categories. We did the same thing on the regulatory front. So, he needs to remind the American people about that.

Cast a bit of a vision for the future for about how we're going to continue to sustain this recovery and supercharge our economy as we emerge from the pandemic. So maybe touch on infrastructure and workforce development. Remind the American people where this virus came from and how we have responded to that country. Of course, it came from China originally, and China has been stealing our intellectual property, essentially stealing our jobs and robbing us of our national wealth for a number of years. So, the president should, of course, discuss all of those things.

And then lastly, he should touch on one of the things that motivates and unifies Republicans more than anything else: the Supreme Court picks. Three Supreme Court picks over the course of this presidency. This will make very stark why it's important not only to have Republican control of the presidency but also Republican control of the United States Senate. This is something that we've been arguing at the NRSC from day one, perhaps the most important, consequential and enduring achievements of this Republican-controlled Senate has been the confirmation of faithful constitutionalists to the bench, most recently Indiana's own Amy Coney Barrett.

MR. COSTA: What has that meant, Senator, to the Senate races, the confirmation of Justice Barrett? What has that meant to the map?

SEN. YOUNG: So, this has really motivated not only our base--though it certainly has done that, as I referenced earlier--it's help to get out the vote in an election where, frankly, the left and the right is pretty dug in. At this point, there aren't many persuadables left. Though, there's a very small universe of those. So, it will help to motivate our base.

But it will also, I would argue, on the margins help us persuade some of the people who are in the suburbs that the president has nominated somebody of the caliber and character and biography of Amy Coney Barrett, who just had, you know, several weeks of national television coverage, pretty much wall to wall focused on this outstanding woman. And this is the sort of person that the president will continue to put on the court if there are any additional vacancies during his term--but only if paired with a Republican majority in the U.S. Senate. So, in a state like Iowa, for example, this is something that we are seeing Joni Ernst tout as she seeks her first reelection in that race. And it begs the question for our Democratic challengers in red states. What sort of Supreme Court nominee would they support if not someone like Amy Coney Barrett?

It also leads to the very uncomfortable question for many of our Democratic challengers, which is do you support packing the Supreme Court of the United States? That is, do you support major structural changes that will probably be irreversible, if implemented? Some changes that Joe Biden has not ruled out, to add new seats to the Supreme Court of the United States, essentially turning it into a super legislature to advance a far-left radical progressive agenda.

And the Democrats have been unable to answer it. It has led to some momentum in some of these key races like Montana, like Iowa, like Kansas, South Carolina, where Lindsey Graham of course chaired those hearings, and the two seats in Georgia. So, I think that that could really be a closer for us in many of these key races.

MR. COSTA: Has the president dragged down some Senate candidates, for example, in Arizona, Senator McSally?

SEN. YOUNG: We want the president to succeed because the president's success is our success. We regard this as a team effort. And that's why so many like Senator McSally and others around the country have decided to campaign alongside the president.

MR. COSTA: What did you make of that moment where he brought her on stage for about a minute?

SEN. YOUNG: I didn't make much of it. I thought she did a great job of concisely delivering her message, of firing up the people in attendance. I think it was only after the fact when the commentariat decided to dissect the moment that it became something in the media sphere. But my neighbors weren't talking about it. Instead, my neighbors were talking about opening up the economy again and returning to some sense of normalcy, which is really what the president's focus is. It's certainly what Republicans in the Senate's focus is. Meanwhile, so many of my Democratic colleagues in the Senate, and certainly Joe Biden, are focused on shutting things down. Shut it down. Mask up and shut it down. And, you know, if there's collateral damage along the way, so be it.

MR. COSTA: Well, I don't hear Vice President Biden calling for a shutdown.

SEN. YOUNG: You know, it's not clear to me what Vice President Biden's plan is. He certainly has been critical of the president, laying at the president's feet the deaths of countless Americans, but he doesn't seem to have a plan. I saw a television commercial. It was a 30-second spot that talked about some cosmetic changes that Vice President Biden would make, but to my knowledge he doesn't have a plan. Or if he does have a plan, I mean, he doesn't seem to be aware of it because he hasn't vocalized that to the American people.

MR. COSTA: What's your plan, Senator, for runoffs in Georgia? What does that look like for the NRSC?

SEN. YOUNG: Well, look, we're going to keep the engines fired up. We'll continue to pull in resources to make sure that our candidates can put ads on the air, to make sure that we get out the vote. But, you know, we will continue to do what we've been doing: breaking fundraising records at the senatorial committee, working with the individual candidates and campaigns to not only ensure that voters are educated about the great qualifications of in this instance Senator Kelly Loeffler, who is likely to go to a runoff in January, and maybe Senator David Perdue.

But in this job interview, unlike most job interviews, it's also our duty to communicate to the American people and to Georgians more specifically the deficiencies in qualifications of our opponents. So, you know, unfortunately, we've got a Reverend Warnock who is running for the Democratic nomination. He seems like he's probably slotted for the number-two position or top-two position. So, it'll probably be him against Senator Loeffler should that race go to a runoff. This is somebody who has embraced--has embraced Jeremiah Wright, who even Barack Obama distanced himself from a number of years ago. This is an anti-American preacher that Barack Obama had to distance himself with the so-called Sister Souljah moment. This is somebody who's been hypercritical, frankly ugly vis-à-vis law enforcement. We're going to be educating Georgians about that at a time when, you know, all Americans value and need their law enforcement, especially people from lower socioeconomic strata. So, we'll be educating voters about that.

When it comes to educating voters about David Perdue's opponent, Jon Ossoff--Jon Ossoff, of course, a failed congressional candidate. Other than that, he seems to be brought up in some pretty comfortable circumstances and doesn't have a lot of professional achievements to call his own. He has inflated his resume a bit. He had some business dealings with a company that operated with ties to the Communist Party in China, and that's not likely to be particularly popular, nor is educating the people of Georgia that he's received a bulk of his fundraising from places outside of Georgia like San Francisco and much more liberal, frankly, than the state of Georgia more generally. So, these are the sorts of approaches we'll be taking. It'll be a stark contrast. And we will be winning those seats in Georgia.

MR. COSTA: Senator, just your comments about Reverent Warnock. He said in a statement that he deplores anyone who disagrees--he deplores any kind of anti-Semitism or discrimination. What do you--why do you believe he's supportive of Jeremiah Wright? I mean, he defended Jeremiah Wright in the wake of the 2008 campaign. Do you believe that's a central issue for voters, his association with Jeremiah Wright?

SEN. YOUNG: Because he defended Jeremiah Wright in the midst of that whole controversy. I mean, it is the case. You just said it.

MR. COSTA: He did defend Jeremiah Wright. He's also said he's against any kind of discrimination or anti-Semitism. It's just interesting that's--

SEN. YOUNG: Well, I mean, he's for somebody, evidently, who engages in discrimination, who bad-mouths America, but he's against what that person represented. That seems odd to me, and maybe it's something that Reverend Warnock can explain over the course of the runoff.

MR. COSTA: Right. He has issued a statement and explained it in that sense.

Final thoughts. What's the one race you're watching?

SEN. YOUNG: I think there's more to be explained? I'm sorry to interrupt.

MR. COSTA: What's more--what's more to be explained?

SEN. YOUNG: Well, I mean, in this day and age and my experience working with members of the media is you don't just issue a press release and then have it all be done. I mean, he in greater depth needs to explain why he felt inspired to be supportive of Jeremiah Wright? I'd like a more wholesome explanation. Maybe the people of Georgia would. That's something we'll explore.

MR. COSTA: Just final thought here. Senator Young, you're chairman of the NRSC. What's the one race at the top of your radar on Tuesday night?

SEN. YOUNG: It's tough to nail it down to just one when we're defending 23 races. But I have to say North Carolina. Thom Tillis has been closing for a number of weeks, and he's been closing very, very strong. He's facing a candidate in Cal Cunningham, who's running on his biography. He's been very short on substance. I've been really proud of Thom Tillis and how he's performance in debates and quality of campaign he's put together. This is a state that tends to break late, as we saw just a couple of years ago, in Richard Burr's Senate race there in North Carolina. Unfortunately for Cal Cunningham, if you run on your biography, if you run on honor and duty to country as this member of the military has and you're being investigated by the United States Army for extramarital affairs with a combat veteran's wife, that's what we call a bad fact in the legal profession.

So the contrast between, on one hand, Thom Tillis, who grew up in very humble circumstances and has really found a path towards success, a very inspiring background during a difficult time for our country, and then on the other hand someone who is frankly an exposed pretender, I think that--I think that that race is going to end up being one that's a victory for Republicans and key to maintaining a majority.

MR. COSTA: Senator Todd Young of Indiana, chairman of the NRSC. Appreciate you coming by for a conversation on the eve of the election. Thank you.

SEN. YOUNG: Thanks, Bob.

And thank you all for joining us here for Election Daily on Washington Post Live. I can't believe we're here. It's been quite a journey, covering President Trump for over five years now, more than three years into his presidency, almost four. So, to have Senator Todd Young, who is running the Senate campaign for Republicans, Representative Jayapal of Washington on the forefront of the progressive movement in this country, and then to have Dave Weigel--you read his Trailer newsletter--and Emily Guskin, who works on all the polls for The Washington Post. Just a great show. I hope you appreciate it and enjoyed it as much as I did, to hear their perspectives. Different perspectives, different views, but that's what we bring you here at The Washington Post and Washington Post Live. Just unfiltered straight news and vigorous reporting.

And on Election Day, tomorrow, we're going to continue this program, Election Daily, at 1:00 p.m. We'll be joined by some really interesting guests. I'm looking forward to talking to Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who is quite a personality, to say the least. I first came across him in an Anthony Bourdain show a few years ago. He's a character, and he's someone who's really in touch with what's going on in Pennsylvania, the LG of Pennsylvania.

We'll be joined by Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. That's such a key state. Can Democrats get the Latino turnout they need in Nevada to win that state? And she's the chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the equivalent of Senator Todd Young's position on the Democratic side.

And we'll also be joined by Senator Rick Scott of Florida, the former governor of the state. And that state is so critical. President Obama, Vice President Biden, President Trump all going to Florida.

And be sure to join my colleague Jonathan Capehart on Election Day, 9:00 a.m. Eastern time for Post Live's news and opinion show First Look. I really enjoy watching that every morning over the last few days and over the last few weeks. Jonathan will talk with reporters and columnist Dan Balz, one of our favorites; Karen Tumulty, another one; and Henry Olsen, who writes a lot about conservatism and the Republican Party.

But we'll leave it there for today. I'm Bob Costa, and I'll see you tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. Eastern for Election Daily.