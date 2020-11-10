Paul Hudson is CEO of the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi which is currently partnering on the development of two potential vaccines for COVID-19. Hudson took over as Sanofi’s CEO last year, and is confident the 100-year-old vaccine company is well-positioned to make and distribute a vaccine that is safe, accessible, and affordable. Hudson is encouraged by the collaboration he has seen within the pharmaceutical industry to combat the virus, and believes continued cooperation post-pandemic could lead to future medical breakthroughs. Join Washington Post columnist David Ignatius for a one-on-one conversation with Paul Hudson on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Paul Hudson

Paul Hudson joined Sanofi as CEO on September 1, 2019. Previously CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals (2016-2019), where he was a member of the Executive Committee, Paul has an expansive international career in healthcare that spans the U.S., Japan and Europe.

Prior to Novartis, he worked for AstraZeneca, where he held several increasingly senior positions and most recently carried out the roles of president, AstraZeneca United States and executive vice president, North America. He began his career in sales and marketing roles at GlaxoSmithKline UK and Sanofi-Synthélabo U.K. Paul holds a degree in economics from Manchester Metropolitan University in the U.K. and last year his alma mater awarded him an honorary Doctor of Business Administration for his achievements in industry. He also holds a diploma in marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, also in the U.K.

“People are what drive me. I was drawn to healthcare so that I could positively impact people’s lives. As a leader, I firmly believe that making an impact starts within–how we do things, how we work with integrity, and how we empower and inspire each other to bring our best selves to work. Even on a tough day, I can be confident that our work has a positive impact on people–either by improving a patient’s life or by inspiring a colleague.” - Paul Hudson