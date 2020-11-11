Guests
Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.)
U.S. Senator Bob Casey fights every day for Pennsylvania families. He is a strong advocate for policies that improve the health care and early learning of children and policies that will raise wages for the middle class. Senator Casey serves on four committees including the Senate Finance Committee and Senate HELP Committee. He is also the highest ranking Democrat on the Special Committee on Aging, where his agenda is focused on policies that support seniors and individuals with disabilities. Senator Casey and his wife Terese live in Scranton and have four adult daughters.
Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.)
Senator Pat Toomey joined the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania in 2011 on a platform of economic and job growth, restoring fiscal responsibility, and creating stronger, safer communities. Sought out by his colleagues for his views on financial reform and budgetary issues, Senator Toomey was labeled by the Philadelphia Inquirer as “a leading voice on money matters.”
During his time in the Senate, Senator Toomey has successfully led efforts to cut taxes for families, make our business tax code more competitive, end wasteful federal spending, and protect children from abusers. The senator serves on the Senate’s Banking, Budget, and Finance committees.
Senator Toomey previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives for six years. Honoring his pledge to limit himself to three terms, he did not seek re-election to the House in 2004.
In addition to his public service, the senator has also worked in the financial services industry, served as president of the Club for Growth, and owned and operated a small restaurant chain in the Lehigh Valley with his brothers. A graduate of Harvard University, he lives in the Lehigh Valley with his wife, Kris, and their three children.