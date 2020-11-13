Genentech CEO Alexander Hardy believes they’re learning a great deal that they will carry forward to better serve patients in the future. Join Washington Post columnist David Ignatius for a one-on-one conversation with Hardy on Friday, Nov. 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
This is the second installment of a special two-part series with the CEOs leading the global pursuit of a treatment and vaccine for COVID-19. From safety and science, to innovation and inclusion, to collaborating for the common good, we will hear the latest developments on current clinical trials and the challenges of chasing a pandemic.
Alexander Hardy
Alexander Hardy is the CEO of Genentech, a biotechnology company dedicated to pursuing groundbreaking science to discover and develop medicines for people with serious and life-threatening diseases. Alexander has dedicated his career to delivering on the promise of what science can do for patients, and is motivated by the same mission as he leads Genentech, an organization of ~13,500 individuals.
Alexander was previously head of Global Product Strategy at Roche Pharmaceuticals where he led cross-functional teams to develop and launch new medicines in more than 100 countries worldwide. He has served in several key leadership and senior management positions across Genentech and Roche over the past 13 years, including heading the Asia-Pacific region, overseeing patient access services and leading commercial operations for a range of medicines and therapeutic areas — from HER2-positive cancer to influenza and neuroscience. Before joining Genentech, he held leadership positions at Novartis as head of market access for Europe, country head for Denmark and business unit head and director of strategic planning and new product development in the U.K.
