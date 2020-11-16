What we want to talk about today in an all-star one-hour panel are the specifics of key areas of climate, energy, and economic development.

I want to start off our first panel with Raj Shah, who is the president of the Rockefeller Foundation; and welcome Lord Nicholas Stern, who is a distinguished economist at the London School of Economics and chair of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. Raj and Nick, thank you so much for joining us at Washington Post Live today.

DR. SHAH: Thank you for having us.

LORD STERN: Pleasure to be with you.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Raj, let me begin with you and ask you to set the foundations for our conversation by talking about what access to energy is all about. And maybe you could be specific in defining what you see as energy poverty in the world today.

DR. SHAH: Well, thank you, David, for the question and for your leadership in pulling this together. You know, the reality is, for those of us who have worked on addressing poverty and inclusive growth over the last many decades, it is abundantly clear that people who do not have access to reliable, always-on electricity simply cannot be part of a modern economy and struggle to improve their labor productivity and grow their local economies, grow their businesses, create jobs, and improve the livelihoods of their families and lifestyle of their kids.

And so, when we look around the world, there are perhaps 800 million people that live in what is defined as energy poverty. And that's a very extreme definition. That means people don't have--technically, it means people don't have 150 kilowatt hours per capita per year of energy. What that means in practice is they really don't have lighting in their homes, in their communities and really have no real electricity access.

A much larger number, perhaps up to 2 billion people, are fundamentally constrained in their ability to grow because the electricity access they have is erratic and unreliable. And I was--in November before we had to lock down from the COVID crisis, in part of India, a state called Bihar, and you'd walk through the village and, you know, right around 4:00 or 5:00 the lights went out and things got dark quickly. And, you know, people who had little restaurant carts and small roadside businesses just started packing up and going home because, you know, you can't run a business with no lighting and no electricity. And a few minutes later, a Rockefeller Foundation-supported mini grid, which is a solar installation in that village--which I talk about later--helped turn the lights back on. And all of a sudden, economic life restarted, and you could see it with your own eyes.

And so, all we're proposing is that as the world recovers and seeks to invest in a global green recovery, that we use this opportunity to invest in green energy for people who otherwise live in energy poverty. And in the process of recovering from COVID-19 and the economic fallout, we lift a billion or 2 billion into the modern global economy.

MR. IGNATIUS: Raj, just give us a little more detailed snapshot of what it would mean for one of those villages in India or Africa or anywhere around the world to have access to energy, to electricity. What kinds of economic development would be possible in those places that today are so underserved?

MR. SHAH: Well, let me just tell you about some of the families I met. You know, I met a mother who described how being a customer--and by the way, these are commercial enterprises that are providing green electricity to these families--but she described how being able to turn the lights on in her home at night allowed her daughter to read in the evening and study and improved her ability to participate in school and be hopeful about her future.

And then another gentleman who had a small farm, as many of these families do, who was able to buy a rice hulling machine so that he could process the output off his farm and was actually doing that for all the other nearby farms, earning some extra income, that he was then investing in his kids going to school. I met a woman who taught young girls how to use sewing machines and--in an effort to make cloth and repair clothing items and earn income, and she was able to teach them in the evenings because she had light on and they were able to transition from mechanical to electrical sewing machines.

I mean, all of these small examples add up to jobs. They add up to education for girls in particular, and they add up to the kind of inclusive growth that can lift a billion or 2 billion people out of poverty and into the modern economy where they can be hopeful about their future. And we know that COVID-19 is perhaps pushing almost half a billion people back under an expanded definition of the poverty line. That's what the World Bank is estimating. We know how to solve that problem, but we've got to act now, and we have to make sure all of those families can benefit from what you and I and Nick benefit from every day. You wake up and you use energy from the moment you're awake to the minute you go to bed, and then even while you're sleeping, you know, to do everything from air conditioning to lighting to allowing our computers and digital technologies to work, to powering modern society. And we can achieve that outcome for everybody if we act now.

MR. IGNATIUS: Nick, we're talking about resetting the future, about the kinds of new technologies and opportunities that Raj just described. At a moment when so much of the world feels flat on its back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you've talked about the need for stimulus, economic stimulus packages around the world that power this future financially. Maybe you could give us some opening thoughts about the economics of this. How do we--how do we get the money for stimulating development and change in the hands of governments and people?

LORD STERN: Thank you very much, David, for drawing this together. I think the first thing to recognize, before we talk about the response, is just how big this crisis is. What we've seen in the rich world is the ability really to pump resources into the economy to reduce somewhat the effects of the crisis on employment and livelihoods. The very big stimuli, perhaps of the order of $12 trillion, that's come from the rich countries. That's in a world economy of 80-something trillion dollars. It's huge.

But the poor countries have not been able to do that because they can't borrow in their own currencies. Sub-Saharan Africa has not been able to borrow. No country in Sub-Saharan Africa has been able to borrow since February. So rich countries do what it takes, and poor countries do what they can, and what they can is not really very much. They've been hit by falling remittances. That's the money sent back from people who are working overseas. The biggest [audio distortion]. They've been hit by a drop in tourism for many. They've been hit by capital flight, hit by very volatile commodity prices. And that's what's led to the big increase in poverty which Raj just described. So those resources are critically needed.

And what we have to do as a world is to enable the investment that's going to get us out of this deep depression associated with COVID and set us on the way to a much more attractive, sustainable story of growth which is much more friendly to the climate, reduces emissions, increases resilience, and so on. So, we have to be able to help with resources, to help the investments that are quietly necessary, particularly in the poorest countries in the world.

The best way to do that, in my view, is to increase the special drawing rights available to the--which the IMF can make available. They could do that in two tranches of 500 billion each. This was suggested by Larry Summers and Guillermo Ortiz at a recent G30 meeting. That can be done. And that would make an enormous difference to the ability of the developing countries to rekindle investment, to boost investment by the 2 or 3 percentage points of GDP that is crucially necessary and take us through into what would be a new Marshall Plan for people and our planet. But it does need those resources, and that's going to need a decision in the IMF. And the U.S. is absolutely crucial to that, and I hope that it's very high up on President-elect Biden's agenda. It would enable the rest of the world to do--to embark on something like the very sensible plan he has for sustainable infrastructure and equitable clean energy in the United States.

MR. IGNATIUS: Nick, I want to come back in a minute or two to the details of how this might be financed, what we mean when we say a new Marshall Plan. But I want to ask you first just to say briefly what would be the consequences of not addressing this problem. Are we looking at a situation where much of the world really is sliding backwards in terms of economic security, level of poverty into a world that's grimmer than most of the world--much of the rest of the world may imagine?

LORD STERN: Yeah, Raj was just describing, you know, how many hundreds of millions of people could slide back into poverty. We're seeing children out of school. And that damage to their education is very long-lasting. Many of them will never get back into school. We've seen, of course, health systems under enormous pressure.

And unemployment itself is devastating for the social and political fabric of nations. Just look at what happened in Europe to those countries after a prolonged period of unemployment. It is--it is deeply, deeply dangerous. So, whether you look at education or health, or incomes and income poverty and food poverty, if you look at the political and social dangers, this is a world that's in deep crisis.

And we can see the way through. We can drive the economies of the rich countries forward, and we can make the resources available to the poorer countries to invest in their own economies. And once that gets going, the big part is driven by private sector investment.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, I want to ask Raj to help us think about the specific technologies that could be used to provide greater access to energy in some of those villages, Raj, that you helped us to think about. You've talked about mini grids, about decentralized ways of providing power for people. Sketch that out for us a little bit more so we see what new technologies, what new ways of doing this might be over the next hill.

DR. SHAH: Sure. Well, let me actually build on what Nick just said, because I think these two things go hand in hand. The industrial world, or really the world, has already mounted a recovery response to the economic crisis that COVID-19 has caused and spent about $12.5 trillion on such recovery efforts broadly, if you include monetary policy actions, you know, in their--in their nominal terms. And when you compare that to what developing nations are able to do, as Nick points out, it's much, much, much less significant. And we haven't seen anything like that kind of an investment in those national economies at this point in time. So, the trillion dollars that Nick is talking about making available to the world's lesser developed nations via the IMF and other partners would be an extraordinary and absolutely critical investment to create a jobs-rich green recovery in those settings.

Then, David, to your question, well, would that green recovery actually look like, why would it be different than what we've done for decades, which is build out infrastructure the more traditional way--roads, bridges, and big power plants, often coal plants connected to communities around a nation by big, you know, long connections and grids? The reality is, the technology in the last five years has totally changed what's possible to create green electrification for billions of people who, as I mentioned before, are economically held back because of a lack of access to reliable and affordable electricity. Today's solar panels, extraordinarily cheap, very highly productive. We see in projects the Rockefeller Foundation has supported in India and around the world that you can, in fact, provide off-grid solar electricity to families for less than 20 cents a kilowatt hour. We project that going to 15 cents a kilowatt hour in just the next few months, and certainly in 2021. What that means is, all of a sudden, the most efficient way to provide power to people who don't have it so they can lift themselves and their communities up is not big coal plants connected to long power lines. It is actually new technology: photovoltaics, new energy storage technologies, in particular lithium ion batteries which we are today testing and rolling out in these mini grid systems that dramatically reduce the cost and increase the effectiveness of those systems as a source of productive power for small businesses and industrial application.

Actually, artificial intelligence. You can now run these mini grid systems remotely using AI, which dramatically changes the cost structure and the personnel required on site. We use smart meters. These are meters that allow families to know exactly how much power they're consuming, pay for that power, usually on mobile phones and via mobile text payment systems. The technology that is now available to create green infrastructure that will lift up a billion or 2 billion people around the world is extraordinary and is very different than what was available five to seven years ago. So, you know, so really the world should not rely on the, you know, hundreds of gigawatts of coal that is currently being planned and built out to address the electricity needs of emerging economies. We should make a shift to new technology, to green technologies, and we should use this moment in time, this crisis of COVID-19 and the potential for a trillion-dollar policy response to actually do this the right way to protect our future from both an inclusive growth perspective and a climate perspective.

MR. IGNATIUS: Nick, I'd like to ask you if you'd, in effect, write a verbal memo to President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, but also to leaders around the world. We're at a moment where you're describing the need, in a sense, as never before to work together. But we're in a period that's been characterized by a retreat from globalization. We've seen that in the United States, obviously, but we've seen it in many countries around the world. And I'd ask you how you see the world pulling together. Is it a question simply of working through the institutions like the IMF and the World Bank that were created after World War II? Are there new institutions that are needed? What's the policy letter you'd write if you had a chance to put it in Vice President-elect Biden's hands?

LORD STERN: Who knows? Maybe we will write such a letter with Raj. The first thing is the shared understanding that a sustainable recovery is a strong recovery. If you want to recover strongly and well, go the sustainable route. So many of the things of fast, labor intensive, strong economic multipliers, whether it's restoring degraded land, natural capital, or getting out the electricity that Raj was describing there.

And then sustainable development is strong development. It really is lower cost, much better across so much of the story. So that shared understanding that we need a sustainable recovery, and that will give you a strong recovery and the sustainable development, and that it's desperately urgent because of the deep, deep difficulties of COVID and we're running out of time on climate. So that shared understanding is fundamental. You collaborate if you've got shared objectives and clarity over what you need to do.

The second is to recognize that these phenomena are deeply global. Unless we act together, we will not tackle these problems, either of COVID and the recovery from the crisis that's a global medical crisis, or climate. We will not solve those unless we act together. So, understand the magnitude of what we need to do and understand that we have to act together.

And then support those international institutions which are capable of moving on this. The multilateral development banks and development finance institutions. IMF playing a very strong role, of course, through the special drawing rights. Recognize the important of the United Nations as a forum where we can get together.

So, in other words, use the institutions that were created after the Second World War for recovery and make them--put them to work in a much stronger way. And they'll need more resources to do that. They'll need to collaborate better to do that--a grand bargain that these institutions will get more resources, but we expect more of them in terms of how they work together, in particular how they support the private sector.

Use the G7/G20 framework. So, as it happens, the UK is the presidency of the G7. I believe that it will be pressing strongly for sustainable recovery in getting together around that.

So those are the ways forward around understanding of the problem, around understanding of how we can do much better and how we can work together through the institutions that we have. So, I don't think we need more institutions, but we do need to make much stronger, more effective use of them. There are good people there. We get behind them, then I think they can deliver. And of course, country by country you have to act, and have to act strongly.

The biggest countries have the biggest roles, and China is very important here, holds something like a quarter of Sub-Saharan African debt, the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. But China has declared for net zero emissions, carbon neutrality by 2060. President Biden will declare for net zero by 2050. They have a common purpose. They've stated that common purpose. So, it's around that that I think we can get together. And then we'll do better on the things that we might be--find more difficult, like trade and so on. But the common purpose around climate and development is surely something that people can work together on.

MR. IGNATIUS: Nick, what I hear you saying is that this sustainable recovery simply won't be possible unless countries work together. It can't happen any other way.

Raj, I want to ask you the practical question that in our global capitalist economy people obviously think about, which is how do we make money through this process. And maybe you could talk a little bit about the partnership that the Rockefeller Foundation has with Tata Power in India and why that company and others, I'm sure, think there's money to be made down the road that we're describing.

DR. SHAH: Well, you know, the vision that Nick is laying out of massive public stimulus in this moment to put an economic floor under much of the developing world and their economies in order to support a vision of inclusive growth and climate sustainability for the future depends fundamentally on unlocking private investment against that vision. And so, the trillion dollars that Nick makes reference to would make it possible for nations to provide subsidies, to create policy frameworks, to put stimulus resources in place. But ultimately the whole vision is only achieved if you get real public-private partnership and you get real private investment as the driver of a future greener, more inclusive economy.

We're seeing that happen in places where we work around the world. In India, we launched a billion-dollar joint venture with Tata Power to build 10,000 of these rural mini grid systems. As I mentioned, they can provide power to customers, you know, in an affordable price. We know that customers pay at a rate of 97-plus percent. And as a result, it's a private commercial project in which the Rockefeller Foundation and Tata Power partner together.

Now we need government. We need government to provide a modest subsidy for the installation of these grids. We need government to create some rules so that, you know, the usual state utilities create the room for private companies to come in and be transformative and bring the new technology. But ultimately, it's a private commercial enterprise.

And we've seen the same take hold in Africa, in Latin America, in Puerto Rico. There are lots of opportunities to marry the vision of a big green stimulus with the practical reality of private investment that is many times the level of investment we're talking about here.

And just to put it in perspective, you know, these projects I'd say in general--while I can't speak to the Tata project specifically, but in general, they earn reasonable returns. You know, and in a world with very low interest rates right now for the foreseeable future and on a global basis, a 12, 14, 16 percent local currency return is often quite attractive from the perspective of long-term infrastructure investments. So, there's every reason to believe that if the IMF can accelerate its actions now in this moment, that sovereign wealth funds, other large pools of pension capital and private capital and public capital could come together and we could have a sweet spot that creates a real public-private approach to greening the global economy.

MR. IGNATIUS: Let me close with a very down to earth question on the minds of all of our viewers here and people around the world. How does the election of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States change the opportunities for achieving the kind of sustainable development that you've described? Nick, start us off by talking about what you think it's going to mean for the rest of the world. And then, Raj, I'd ask you to close by talking about what it means in America.

LORD STERN: The United States has been blocking the expansion of the special drawing rights at the IMF. So, if it came behind it, that would be a fantastic increase in resources for the poorest countries of the world. It enables the United States and China to agree on something important. That's the fight against climate change. And they will have both declared for net zero emissions by midcentury, the U.S. in 2050, China by 2060. So, there will be resources released, as I just described, to the special drawing rights, and there will be a place to collaborate, a subject to collaborate, the most important subject on which to collaborate: building sustainable development. And it will have that same opportunity with Europe as well which declared for net zero by 2050. So, the opportunities to collaborate will be transformed by this election, and it will bring hope, and that hope will bring investment, particularly the private investment which Raj and I have been emphasizing so strongly. That will drive the story. But it needs a big strategy, and now we can put that big strategy in place around the world. This is a transformation.

MR. IGNATIUS: Raj--

DR. SHAH: David, I would--I would add to that. I think, you know, I ran the U.S. Agency for International Development under the Obama administration, and nine years ago last Tuesday--to the day--then Vice President Joe Biden came over to USAID and spoke to our staff to say thank you. And he was thanking the team there for really decades of work at addressing poverty, at charging into humanitarian crises, and at recognizing that the great untold challenge of our time is extending the reach of human dignity to everybody, whether they are a young child that has been abused in wartime-type activities in parts of Africa, or a girl in Afghanistan who gets to go to school and gets to be part of an economy that's electrified and able to create jobs and opportunity for her family and her community. And I think Joe Biden was chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, an extraordinary vice president active on international affairs, and understands deeply the role of American leadership in this moment.

And I share Nick's enthusiasm that, you know, embracing a green recovery that actually is not exclusively about climate but recognizes the deep interconnected nature of our climate future and making sure that every single person is a part of that future. That's something Joe Biden gets and can help lead both in the United States and around the world. And I think the theme that you've heard from him over and over when he says, “When I think climate, I hear jobs,” is as true in America as it is in other parts of the world. And I'm very, very hopeful that this is a major turning point in our ability to lift up climate and development together through concerted U.S. leadership. And President Biden, when he's inaugurated, will be the president that can make that happen.

MR. IGNATIUS: Gentleman, thank you so much for joining us. You've given us a lot to think about. You've helped us to see this idea of resetting our global economy on a more sustainable path in very clear, specific detail. So, thank you for joining us.

MR. IGNATIUS: Welcome back. I'm David Ignatius, a columnist for The Washington Post. Thanks for joining us for our discussion today about how to reset the future in terms of energy and sustainable development.

We're joined in the second half of our discussion by Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland, former high commissioner for human rights at the United Nations; and John Kerry, former secretary of state of the United States and the founder of World War Zero, an organization committed to dealing with climate change.

Let me first ask the two of you the same question that I asked our panelists in the previous segment, Raj Shah and Lord Stern, and that is, we've had momentous news over the weekend of the election of Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president. I want to ask you each just briefly to say what you think this outcome means for the issues you care most about. And I'd ask Mary Robinson to begin by talking about what it means for the world.

MS. ROBINSON: Thank you. And that was a great panel earlier. I was listening to Raj and Nick speaking with you, and I want to build on a lot of what they were saying. The Elders that I now chair actually issued a statement this morning welcoming the Biden victory, the Biden-Harris team, and we looked at the multilateral aspects of that. And we called for the United States to address getting on track as we know is in the Biden planning for the 1.5 degree world, rejoin the World Health Organization and other organizations, and give the kind of leadership which the world needs, because during the four years of the Trump administration, we've seen a deterioration. When the United States is not leading, other countries behave quite badly, and that was part of the problem. So, we do need that leadership, and we need it urgently because time is very short.

MR. IGNATIUS: And, Secretary Kerry, let me ask you to say just a word or two about what this election means for the United States of America. We've been a divided country. You've struggled with that as much as any politician I know. Talk a little bit about what you feel after the declaration of a new president-elect and vice president-elect.

[Pause]

So, I apologize. We're working out audio details with Secretary Kerry. He'll be with us in just a minute. I'm going to go back to--

MR. KERRY: David, can you hear me now? David, can you hear me?

MR. IGNATIUS: Ah, Secretary Kerry, you're with us. So, I hope you heard my question--

MR. KERRY: [Audio distortion] --if we work out climate change as easily as I worked that out, we're all on a great track. I just pushed the unmute button. It was that difficult.

MR. IGNATIUS: Good. Well, give us a snapshot of what you think this means.

MR. KERRY: Well, you know, it's almost an injustice it to reduce it to a snapshot, but I will because I think like so many people around the world, I mean, when the church bells ring in Paris and people are singing from the rooftops of Canada and Britain and around the world there are block parties, it tells you something. There's a breath of fresh air, and there was over the weekend. And people I've talked to just feel it. I mean, the fact--I don't mean--and I'm not meanspirited in saying this--but just the fact that we haven't heard that much from President Trump over the course of these last 24 hours, you sort of feel the difference.

Now that doesn't mean the next month is going to be easy. He's obviously not yet chosen to concede, and we all understand there are efforts being made by some to help him understand what has happened. But the bottom line is this. President-elect Biden is moving forward with the transition. He has been more forward-leaning than any presidential candidate in our history to lay out a very aggressive plan to deal with climate crisis. And the fact is that it is existential--not just us, but to the planet. And if ever there was an issue that should help unite countries in common endeavor, this is it.

And I think that the president's plans with respect to every sector of our economy--for transportation, for power sector, utilities, the agricultural industry, buildings, commercial and residential--there's just a huge ability here to put people to work, to build back better from the effects of COVID-19, to lead the world again in helping to convene and unite people. And it will take, David, every bit of effort, almost at a level similar to what it took to win World War II. People at every level are going to have to contribute to this effort. Why? Because having negotiated Paris for us with the United States, I can tell you that when we left Paris, we knew we weren't holding the Earth's temperature to 2 degrees centigrade. And if we did everything that Paris laid out, we would still see a temperature increase to 3.7 degrees on the planet. But we're not doing everything. We're actually heading to 4.1-4.5 degrees.

So, this is going to take all the ingenuity, all the creativity, all the convening initiative of universities, colleges, laboratories. Private sector particularly will play an enormous role in this. But if we apply ourselves, as I believe President-elect Biden intends to and wants to, I think we can get there.

And what's most exciting about it is, in the getting there, there is a vision of stronger economies, millions of more better jobs, extraordinary advances in health and well-being of citizens around the world, greater stability to countries that are currently suffering instability because they are climate refugees or because they face challenges in just providing for food, or electricity, as is the subject of what the Rockefeller Foundation's been working on. So, I'm excited, and I think people need to be excited about the constructive way in which dealing with the climate crisis could actually help organize the world in a more effective way, with much greater positive impact for citizens around the world.

MR. IGNATIUS: President Robinson, I want to ask you to focus on the urgency of this challenge. We're in a moment in the United States, in many quarters and around the world of celebration, relief that there's new opportunity ahead. But make us think about how serious the crisis is. There are signs, as Secretary Kerry said, that the climate crisis is accelerating, that we're nearing a tipping point where the ability to reverse disastrous effects may be limited. So, talk about that tipping point problem.

MS. ROBINSON: It is a very real problem. And of course, it affects those who are least responsible for the problem. I talk a lot about climate justice. I can give you five layers briefly of the injustices of climate change, that it affects disproportionately the poorest countries and poorest communities, the small island states, the Indigenous communities. And they are the Black and brown and Indigenous peoples in our world, so it's also a racial injustice. And they are not at all responsible. They don't drive cars and have major manufacturing, et cetera.

Secondly, the gender dimension within that, the different social roles, the lack of land rights or access to credit for a lot of women in developing countries where they still have to put food on the table, go further in drought for water. The intergenerational injustice that children have come out in the millions to remind our generations of.

The injustice of the different pathways to development. And this is one that I'd like John Kerry also to reflect on. The industrialized world, we built our economy on fossil fuel. We have to wean ourselves of with just transition, remembering the workers and their communities and bringing them with us with new opportunities.

But what about developing countries? They, before Paris committed, promised in their nationally determined contributions to go as green as possible. So many of them. I was the special enjoy of the U.N. secretary-general at the time, and I witnessed this. But they needed the investment, they needed the training, they needed the skills, they needed the technology. And we haven't shown the solidarity. But what has happened is they have found more coal, more oil, more gas. So, what do they do? Do they exploit this? It will hurt them first and worse because of that injustice of their vulnerability, but it will close the carbon budget for the rest of us. So that's one to really think about, if we don't support sharing the technology with developing countries. And the last injustice, of course, is the injustice to nature herself.

Now I want to come to one other thing that's very much in the minds of those us who observed this victory of the Biden-Harris team in the United States, the vision, especially in the Senate. And I want to ask John in particular, I've been following the building of a bipartisan approach to carbon dividends. And I understand there may even be draft legislation on carbon dividends. Is that a way of moving that agenda legislatively forward quite quickly despite the divide, or is the divide so bad that the bipartisanship isn't going to be able to conquer?

MR. IGNATIUS: Secretary Kerry, those are good questions from President Robinson. We are a divided country. We have big ideas, certainly President-elect Biden does, for the future. But how are we going to get the practical politics done? What would you say in response to Mary Robinson's questions?

MR. KERRY: Well, Mary and I have talked about this a number of times, and I agree with her and with the many other people that pricing carbon has for a long time been a critical component of reaching a solution. It's market-based. Companies actually do not object to it. And when I was negotiating this in the Senate when Barack Obama first became president, we actually had the big oil companies at the table--BP, ExxonMobil, Chevron, et cetera--were ready to sign on to this. They want certainty in the marketplace, too. So, I think it is very much one of the options that we have available to us.

But let me just say that, you know, the energy market is--energy policy is the solution to climate crisis. And we have much of the solution staring us in the face. Do we need some new technologies? Absolutely. And you know, we're going to have a new generation, I believe, with what President-elect Biden wants to do, which is a major coalition of university laboratory effort to innovate and to begin to move, to even look, for instance, at the possibilities of negative emissions technology, where you're pulling carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and putting it to other use. There are things that we can do. There are exciting things happening.

But when we left Paris, what we were really doing was having 195 countries simultaneously send a message to the marketplace globally: We're all going to do our best to deal with alternative, renewable, sustainable energy. And for the first two years, David, $358 billion was invested in alternative renewable energy, For the first time ever more than in fossil fuels. And the world is going to go from 4 ½ billion to 5 billion users today up to 9 billion users in the next 30 years. And it is--if we're going to literally survive this--the increase of demand for energy as we do that, it is imperative that it be renewable, sustainable, or hydrogen, or I mean, whatever the--there are a lot of possibilities out there.

But energy demand right now is up more than 60 percent the last 15 years in Southeast Asia alone, and it's growing at twice the pace of China. So Southeast Asia energy demand is slated to grow by almost two-thirds by 2040. And unfortunately, the world is moving in the right direction in some ways, but Asia is home to the one country on the planet that actually reduced its solar power deployment over the last 10 years. That's Malaysia. So, it all comes down to one word: coal. Coal in the last five years--for example, Vietnam's coal use--rose by 75 percent. That's a record globally.

China is about to bring 21 gigatons of coal-fired power online. If that happens, it is, Katy, bar the door. It's--you cannot get to 1.5. You will not get to 2 degrees. And already we're seeing the extraordinary damage to this planet at 1.2 degrees. So, we're going to have to, you know, undertake extraordinary initiatives here.

But again, I would repeat--I mean, Mary, this is going to have to be an all of the above approach to what we have to do. There's no one silver bullet. And no one country can do this, by the way. We will need to reengage, as we did with the Obama administration, the president dispatched me to China. I negotiated with President Xi. We got the Chinese for the first time ever to change their approach to climate and join with us in announcing our intended reductions, which is what helped create momentum going into Paris so other countries knew we were taking it seriously. So, we have to bring China back on board. We have to bring India, Russia, the reluctant countries, countries that didn't want to do anything last time.

But I would remind everybody that in the 1970s there was a Saudi oil minister who said that the stone age didn't end because we ran out of stones, and the oil age is not going to end because we ran out of oil. I think this is the moment where we will go into that transition that Vice--President-elect Biden talked about in the last debate, where we excite the incredible, innovative, creative capacity of a lot of countries on the planet. We will come up with the technology. But we have to most importantly raise our ambition globally as we go in to the Glasgow Meeting, which is the follow-on meeting now to Paris which will take place next year. And that's absolutely imperative. If we don't do that, again, we're not going to get there.

So, this will be one of the most gigantic global organizational challenges, but we're up to it. And I think Mary has cited one of the single most important steps we could take is to have not command and control, telling companies how they have to do, what they have to do, but setting standards which then people can follow and they can go out and innovate and figure out the best and cheapest and most effective way of dealing with it. But pricing carbon and having a method, which has worked in other countries in now four markets. There's one in the East Coast of America, Reg E; there's one in the West Coast which involves Canada and Western states, California. There's--China is going to be coming online with one. And then you have the European trading mechanism. That is going to contribute very significantly, I think, to accelerating the pace of meeting this challenge.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, let me--let me turn to President Robinson. Secretary Kerry helped negotiate the Paris climate accords. President-elect Biden has said he's going to rejoin them. But Secretary Kerry rightly reminds us, we're really now thinking about the road to Glasgow, the road to the follow-on agreement. And I'd ask you, President Robinson, for some more specific ideas that should be on the agenda as we think not simply about getting back to the world of the Paris Accords, but the follow-on accords that are essential to do what you and Secretary Kerry have talked about. Give us some specifics.

MS. ROBINSON: Well, the first specific, and a really important one, is the Glasgow conference, because that's where countries have to set out their nationally determined contributions--this is U.N. complicated language--but their commitment for 2030. Now importantly, as Nick mentioned in the last session, China has committed to be carbon-neutral by at least 2060, meaning maybe before 2060. Japan has just committed to be carbon-neutral by 2050. I know that the Biden plan is to be carbon-neutral by 2050. That's a bit too far away for the specific measures we need to see now. So, this COP is going to be extremely important, and it has to be led by the United Kingdom, which still hasn't set out as precedent what level it's going to commit to.

The European Union, the Commission of the European Union has announced an at least 55 percent reduction of emissions by 2050. That's leadership. If--you know, if that becomes a reality in the planning of each country, which is what is foreseen but has to be done, then we're on track.

And I loved the more bottom-up conversation, obviously, in the last session with Raj and with Nick Stern, because I, too, have seen the impacts of this at local level. And countries are suffering desperately now from COVID. They need hope. They need to feel that countries are going to plan their way out of COVID aligned with the climate agreement. And that, as John was mentioning, is not necessarily happening. We're actually seeing a lot of countries powering up their economies, once they start to reopen, more with fossil fuel than with clean energy. We need to just make sure this is not happening and have a real leadership on this issue, which is why I have hopes for the Biden Harris administration at the global level.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Secretary Kerry, on this practical question of leadership to get us to a more sustainable future that protects the planet, there's talk that what the United States needs, what President-elect Biden should think about, is having some kind of climate czar, if you will, some sort of special presidential appointee, emissary who is able to roam the world, talk to world leaders, make the deals that are necessary to get to the world that you and President Robinson have been talking about. And I'm going to be frank, there's been talk that that person might be you. So, I want to ask you specifically, is that what--something that you'd consider? Have you had talks with President-elect Biden about the possibility of playing that kind of coordinating role? And how do you imagine yourself personally contributing to the future that you're describing?

MR. KERRY: Well, you know, one way or the other, David, I mean, this is something that I've been committed to for years and years. And you know, I worked on acid rain. In fact, I was one of the people who designed the way in which, working with John Sununu and Dick Celeste of Ohio, we put it together and we dealt with the problem of sulfur and acid rain. And I think we can deal with this.

And one way or the other, obviously, I want to be active and stay active in it. I don't want to--you know, I'm not going to get into any discussions I've had or haven't had with the president. He's just starting his transition. And I think we've got to let him figure out how he wants to do all these things without piping in from the sidelines. So, I don't want to pipe in from the sidelines.

But I have said publicly many times, this is hard. This is going to be complicated. I mean, I remember the energy we had to expend to bring certain countries to the table last time--and I won't list them here publicly, but many people know who they are--who were very reluctant to join and didn't want to do anything. So, when President Trump pulled out of the Paris Agreement, frankly lying to the American people about why he was doing it, because he--you know, he said that it places too great a burden on the United States. Well, the fact is, it didn't place a burden on any country because one of the ways we managed to get it put together was adhering to a fundamental principle of the U.N. negotiations, which is common but differentiated responsibility. Everybody has a responsibility, but it's different as to what certain nations can do and must do.

So, every nation wrote its own plan. That's where we are today in the world. Every nation wrote its own plan. And nations currently are only doing what they think they can do. I don't think that's going to--I don't think it's enough now. I think we have to call nations to do what we have to do to get the job done.

And by pushing that curve, we will do what they did in World War II. I don't mean to drag this on, but in World War II--there's a book by Paul Kennedy, a professor at Yale University, called "Engineers of Victory." And in it, he writes about how, you know, key decisions had to be made in order to win the war. In 1943, they didn't know they would. But they made those decisions: how to gain air superiority, and boom, we were able to produce one B-24 every whatever number of minutes it was in Michigan. I mean, you know, we had to figure out how to take control of the sea. We had to figure out how to bust those defenses.

MR. IGNATIUS: Right. So, without refighting that war just, Secretary Kerry, I want to just make sure I understand. You don't want to talk about your own conservations with President-elect Biden, but do you think this idea of having, in effect, a climate czar, somebody who is empowered to negotiate, travel the world, is that a good idea, putting aside who ends up doing it?

MR. KERRY: I personally believe it is essential. I do not think that you can achieve what we have to achieve through the normal channels of the current bureaucracy. This has to be raised to a higher level because we're behind. We just lost three and a half, almost four years, and we're going to have to accelerate our efforts. And we have now a matter of months before we convene in Glasgow in order to raise the ambitions of the world in a way that has more intervals. As Mary said a few months ago, I mean, 2050, 2060, that doesn't excite me, honestly. We need to hear what people are going to do by 2025 and 2030 and 2035. And that is what Joe Biden has already set out in his plan, the numbers of American buses that are going to be converted to electric, the numbers of cars that are going to be--you know, the fleet changes, the incentives that will be put in place, the effort to change our electricity grid in America. I mean, all of these kinds of things have to happen, none of them easy. [Audio distortion]

MR. IGNATIUS: Let me you a final question of--we're just about out of time. I want to ask a final question of President Robinson, and that is just to ask you what the message you would send to the vice president-elect, Kamala Harris. Her election is a historic moment for America. What does it mean to the world and to you as a prominent woman politician watching this?

MS. ROBINSON: Her election I think means a lot for women in the world. I don't think I need to offer any advice, because I think her speech, her acceptance speech was a wonderful recognition of what her role is, both within the United States and globally, for women. And she seems to me to fully understand the significance of the role that she is playing, will play. And that's really important because she's not going to do it like a man. She's going to do it with the advantage of being a woman, which is what I felt when I was elected president of Ireland 30 years ago on the same day as Joe Biden.

There was a bit of tweeting about that because we both have a connection with Ballina, my hometown, which is one of the places that he--his ancestors came from. So, there's a lot of partying going on in certain parts of Ireland at the moment about the election.

But actually, I think, you know, Kamala Harris has taken her position as a very aware Black woman with Asian roots, with Jamaican roots, just at the right time when women are very much more empowered now. We are seeing women-led countries do better in COVID. We're seeing women take on much more responsibility in the IMF and the European Investment Bank and, you know, hopefully in the WTO with my friend Ngozi, if the United States does get behind her now. She was blocked by the Trump administration. And women are taking their responsibility, and her leadership will be really important.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, my thanks to President Robinson and Secretary Kerry for a rich, useful conversation for all of us. Thank you so much for joining us today and also to Raj Shah and Lord Stern earlier.

