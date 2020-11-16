MR. HUDSON: Good morning. Very happy to be part of it.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, we've had vaccines in the news this week to an extraordinary extent with the announcement by Pfizer of its Phase 3 trial success, reported that 90 percent prevention rate. And Dr. Anthony Fauci, our infectious disease expert but not a man usually given to hyperbole, said this week the results are really quite good, I mean extraordinary. That was pretty strong language for Dr. Fauci. And I want to ask you if you would help us decode this news that we've all focused on. The financial markets certainly have. As somebody who's an expert in this field, tell us how to interpret this news, what's been achieved here, what's still necessary to be achieved to show safety and efficacy.

MR. HUDSON: So, first of all, it's thrilling news. I mean, huge congratulations to Albert, the whole team at Pfizer, their partnership with BioNTech. You've seen over--the media coverage over the last 24 hours how simply relieved in many cases the people are. You know, I've been around many people who've been saying when will a vaccine come, will a vaccine come. What we have to accept is that while Pfizer showing a very strong sign they will get over the finishing line, they won't be able to do it on their own. And we applaud all of their efforts, but I think we also have to accept it's going to take more companies getting over the finishing line to produce the volume of vaccines needed to get the world back to normal.

It is a huge achievement, don't get me wrong, and I'm absolutely delighted for everybody involved. It shows us we know how to do it. It shows us we know what the targets are. It shows us we can demonstrate a very high efficacy threshold. We hope also the safety data to follow. And I think that should give everybody confidence that this industry--industry I joined over 30 years ago--that these sorts of moments can really deliver. The science has delivered, the collaboration has delivered. And now we're standing here, just a few months, we hope, from the first of what we intend to be a good handful of vaccines that could help us bring us back to normal. So, it's great there are great results. We wait for the full data set. I will be looking forward to more following very fast.

MR. IGNATIUS: And, Paul, I want to get to your own company's efforts and partnership with another giant pharma company. But before we leave the Pfizer BioNTech announcement, help us understand what safety issues still remain in the testing of a vaccine like this. We've had these strong Phase 3 results, but what would you still want to know before being comfortable with the distribution of this vaccine?

MR. HUDSON: You know, the regulators, in this case the FDA and others, they set very high standards for us, and we set equally high standards for ourselves. All of the companies that are participating and trying to bring a solution forward know that there is no tradeoff, there is absolutely no lowering of any bar. And I think that the general public should be fully confident and rest assured that these standards are the same whether we're developing something over the long term or at speed like we are now. I hope the dataset, when it's all complete, confirms all the safety and efficacy and that we'll all go on to do something similar.

Remember, we're collaborating at an unprecedented speed. Regulators are responding in minutes and hours, and we're doing things that haven't been done before. But we do work in this industry for a long time. We know how to make these things happen. So, I think with a good positive dataset, good safety profile efficacy that are already being shown, then we can really do something positive.

MR. IGNATIUS: I'm struck, as I'm sure our viewers are, by the collegial nature of your response, and indeed, the way in which the industry as a whole has seemed to be working together closely in partnership with U.S. government and other governments. So, tell us about Sanofi's effort. You were in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline, another of the world's biggest pharma companies. You, I believe, are scheduled to go into Phase 3 trials in December with a healthy large sample population. Tell us about your own timeline towards testing and eventual rollout of your I should say vaccines, because I think you have two under development. Maybe you could tell us about both of them.

MR. HUDSON: Well, firstly, just to our partnership with Glaxo, GSK. You know, we worked really hard with Emma, Roger, the whole team there to make sure that we put a relationship, if you like, a contract together in 12 days. When we realized that we had to step up as an industry, there was absolutely no hesitation. These things can take months or years to forge collaborations, and this was done in 12 days. It shows you the single-mindedness, the collegial nature like you mentioned earlier, of what we need to do. And we've been joined at the hip ever since trying to make sure we can move without any hesitation or delay. For as you mentioned, we'll be in Phase 3 from December. We get the Phase 1/2 data at the end of November. And fingers cross, if that data's strong, we will recruit tens of thousands of patients between December and sort of April/May and get the data to be able to look sort of May/June about what our efficacy really is.

And this is an important thing to point out. First of all, we're doing this on a platform that's already had a proven vaccine. We use our influenza platform, our recombinant and baculovirus platform to produce this vaccine. So, we have a good understanding of what it's going to take and what success will look like.

At the same time, we'll be producing at a very large scale, tens or hundreds of millions of doses, real time, even before we get the data. I think that's important for people to fully understand. What we can't do is wait until next May, analyze the data, find that it's extremely positive, we hope, and then start manufacturing. This is where I think the industry shows what it really can do to benefit everybody. We'll manufacture at risk to make sure that those doses are there and in large enough to scale so that if the data is good and if the regulators are happy, then we'll be able to distribute pretty fast.

Now a couple of important things to realize. You know, it's our intent to be able to transport at refrigerator temperature, so we hope that we'll be able to make this vaccine available not only in the U.S. but worldwide to everybody that needs it around about the same time. And we have a second candidate, which you've touched on. And that's one of the reasons to be excited about Pfizer's great news yesterday, is that our second candidate the mRNA vaccine, will come later in the year in our partnership with Translate Bio. And there may be an opportunity for us to accelerate that given that some of the data will have already been presented by Pfizer, and perhaps we can bridge to that after Phase 1/2.

So, it brings everybody forward a little, and I think that's the whole point about the successful collaboration. That is the camaraderie in data sharing and that is really the industry doing what it does at its very best. And, you know, we shouldn't underestimate when we work together what we can achieve. Maybe it's worth considering after things return to this new normal, this spirit and what it can do in terms of breakthrough in illnesses and not just pandemics. I hope much of this spirit continues, not least for the regulators but with each other, because there's still many things for us to tackle.

MR. IGNATIUS: That's a good point, the, well, lessons we've learned in dealing with this terrible pandemic would apply to other areas of your industry and of treatment of patients.

Help us to understand how these different vaccines that are being developed will work together. We have the Pfizer BioNTech early success, but you'll be pursuing a different path and a different vaccine, as I understand it, and other companies will do the same. Will you begin to merge science, or will there be these different products out there? And how will people make decisions about what vaccine to take as we move into next year?

MR. HUDSON: So, in terms of decisions of what vaccine to take, that's really going to be down to ministries of health, health secretaries, and some of the alliances that have been created to try and help make those decisions and to share the information. You know, our job and our work is entirely focused on discovering and developing a safe and effective vaccine and making it in huge quantities. You know, I think the most important thing for us is we've worked with Operation Ward Speed and BARDA to make sure the data was continuously shared, that we can look relatively with these vaccines side to side. And then they will help make an informed choice. Our job is to get that at scale, safe, and effective. Like all my colleagues leading businesses like this, that's our primary driver, and above all else. And then from there, at scale, well, then we'll see. But I'm very confident we'll get there.

MR. IGNATIUS: Just to ask the uninformed consumer question, if I read that there's one vaccine that has a reported 90 percent prevention rate and then there's another one coming along that has a reported 70 percent prevention rate, I'm going to want the 90 percent one. And if somebody tries to give me the 70 percent, I may resist that. Is that the sort of situation that will arise in real life, and how is the industry going to deal with that.

MR. HUDSON: You know, that's a big question. We're not at that question yet. You know, we only have one set of data on one potential vaccine. You know, for me, even in my private life from the beginning of the pandemic people have been saying to me when is there going to be a vaccine. More recently, that debate has changed to people asking me when will we get a safe and effective vaccine. And now they're asking when will we have vaccines at scale, and how will I get them.

I think, you know, in the spirit of collaboration that we've had all the way through to this point, we'll just do everything we can to make them as available as wide as possible. And you know, doing that together gives everybody the chance to make an informed choice, and that's fine. I think right now let's come at scale, safe and effective. Let's add to the numbers that are needed, because, you know, our great friends at Pfizer may produce up to a billion doses. We'll need many billions of doses, many billions of doses to try and return us to normal. And we're going to have to step forward like everybody else. I think when they're made available, people make the right choice. But let's get there, and let's get there at scale.

MR. IGNATIUS: You mentioned earlier something innovative that the Trump administration has done that most of us have heard of but don't really understand much about it, and that's what's called Operation Warp Speed. It's made available, we read, over $2 billion in financing to companies. Tell us about what it is, how it works, what's innovative, in your judgment, what questions you have as a company that's working with Warp Speed about how it rolls forward in the future.

MR. HUDSON: I think just a good example, you know, we've been working with BARDA, as you know, and we're working with the NIH. I think it was just bringing together of all the expert resources. I think one of the truly impressive moments in this whole challenge has been the collaboration, the levels of collaboration, unprecedented with NIH, with BARDA and beyond. I think Operation Warp Speed has just helped make sure that things were moved around at speed in terms of information, try to share best practices and trying to get everybody there as quickly as possible without any compromise.

And I think, you know, as I mentioned earlier, they're the sort of things that we really hope that will stick around long after this as people realize that if we can do this at this speed, what else can we do. And I--you know, I think it's been a success so far. And of course, the proof of the pudding in the end will be do we get there at scale and with the right safety and efficacy. But it's been a very smooth process for all of us involved, and we are literally doing our best day and night.

I think it's worth mentioning because not everybody understands the scale of these things. But, you know, at Sanofi we have over 10,000 people work every year on making a vaccine. We make an influenza vaccine. We get the strains that are likely to cause influenza in the spring, and we sprint through to the fall to make sure we can produce hundreds of millions of doses. And that's the sprint we do every year, every year without fail. And we do it in great collaboration with trusted alliances that have been going on a very long time. You know, we make billions of doses of vaccine a year, whether it's yellow fever, rabies, meningitis, or influenza. And you know, we know how to do these things. And I'm sure many of my colleagues would say the same. I think there's been some tremendous lessons learned, not least urgency and openness. And again, I hope that sticks around. But we know what we're doing.

MR. IGNATIUS: We've talked about the science and the sense that these vaccines are now being created, that they're going to be efficacious. The question of how they're going to get into the hands or mouths or arms, however they're delivered, to the people who need them is a complicated and to some extent a separate question. And I want to ask you about distribution. In particular, you've been part of an alliance called COVAX which is trying to deal with the distribution issues, and in particular making sure that there's equitable distribution. Tell us about COVAX and how you think it's going to work and help with that problem.

MR. HUDSON: So, there's two different challenges really that we face in terms of distribution. One is simply the cold chain or supply chain and how do you keep the vaccines at the right temperature to get them to all those that need them. You know, some of the learnings that we're going to have over these first vaccines that have to be stored at extraordinarily low temperatures is how to make sure they can get to where they need to get to, and then how can they be available as close to the patients that need the vaccination as possible.

You know, when you store it as -70 degrees in terms of, you know, original production, you have to be able to then be refrigerated much closer to the patient, a physician's office--from the physician's office, et cetera. And it is important that we continue to innovate so that those vaccines can be kept longer at refrigerated temperatures, which allows more flexibility for the physician or nurse giving them. Of course, we're working on these things together.

The COVAX initiative I think is very important for a slightly different reason. Yes, on top of distribution, it's more about the equitable distribution of vaccines. And we're committed to putting several hundred million doses into the COVAX initiative because it's not really our decision to make. You know, what we have said as a company, for example, is we want to make sure that we make as many doses as possible--safe and effective, of course--and that we get them to the--as broad a population of the world as possible in an affordable way.

And we--there are institutions, you know, collaborations like COVAX that will help us do that. We're not strangers to trying to do these things. Of course, you know, we're the world leader in distributing polio vaccine. And not many people talk about polio as much in the Western world, but there are still challenges in many developing nations. And we just need to make sure that we're as considered and as thoughtful and recognizing that, you know, the world needs a balanced and appropriate distribution.

I think, you know, I have to say the distance traveled by the makers, the alliances, the collaborators, NIH, Warp Speed, everybody has single-mindedly and purpose-driven been trying to make sure that we can do these things the right way. We'll play our part in that. But you're right to ask the question. But I'm very optimistic about things being done the right way.

MR. IGNATIUS: And just to underline this point, you would think that as the vaccines are developed, there will be mechanisms in place so that it isn't simply the rich developed countries that have them for their populations, but there's a general sharing of them throughout the world. Do you have confidence in that?

MR. HUDSON: I certainly think that's everybody's absolute intent. I think once you get past the distribution challenges, then the equitable distribution of vaccines. This is why we work with COVAX and others. We--you know, we're--most of us, all of us, me in particular joined this industry to do the right thing, to do it at scale. And it's not always easy, but that's, I think, what everybody is trying to do. And you know, we'll all play our part in that. And I can tell you, talking to my peers, I think everybody feels equally likeminded, and so do the alliances and all of the bodies that are there to help assure that.

You know, I keep coming back to the same point, but we have thousands of people right now working seven days a week--and they have been since the beginning of the year--to try and make sure that we achieve the regular high safety and efficacy standards at scale for a vaccine to do something in a year or less that normally takes 10 years. For me--and maybe you'll allow me, having been CEO since September last year--I'm seeing an organization operating in a pandemic, somewhat virtually, at a speed and with a purpose that is frankly astounding. And I have to take a moment to applaud everybody at the company for everything that they're doing, how they haven't blinked, how they've been selfless in their pursuit of trying to do this. And I'm sure many of my colleagues can say the same about other companies. But I have to say, being new to Sanofi, it has blown my mind the incredible commitment of our people. And I think it bodes well for breakthroughs. We hope to follow multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's Disease, you know, breast cancer, respiratory syncytial virus. You know, that energy, that single-mindedness that's bringing us through this is going to be something also that we want to keep around afterwards, internally, not just externally. Because there's so much to do.

And you know, it's hard for people sometimes I think to imagine what goes on inside a pharma company. If you were a fly on the wall seeing people so determined--so determined to do something to get the world back to normal, so determined to make breakthroughs in other illnesses, I think you'd be literally blown away. And I have to say, kudos to everybody involved.

MR. IGNATIUS: That's well said, and I appreciate your making that statement. We often talk on Washington Post Live about the frontline workers who are dealing with this pandemic, and we have not talked often about the people at the pharmaceutical companies who are--who are working those seven-day weeks, the sense of relief and I would think really joy that there may be a vaccine just over the next hill was felt around the country, around the world, and it's due to people in your industry. So, we note that and we salute that.

I want to ask you a little bit about the politics of vaccines, if you'll forgive me. You know better than anybody there is a movement around the United States, around the world, people who are known as anti-vaxxers, who don't trust vaccines. And that mistrust is a real problem, I think, as we consider the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the willingness of the public and the United States and around the world to use those vaccines to protect themselves. So, I'd ask you to speak to the question of trust--not simply with the vaccines you're developing for this disease but more generally. This has really been an issue for your industry, and I'm curious how you're coping with it.

MR. HUDSON: You know, people have lots of different opinions and have different perspectives. That's what make a society so interesting. All I can comment on is data. You know, I have to leave the opinions to one side and say what does the data say. You know, we know, sadly, the number of admissions into hospitals. We know, tragically, the numbers of people that have passed. We know if we have safe and effective vaccines, we know how we can reduce those numbers. So, whilst I understand differing perspectives and I will take time to listen, I have to also say, look, this is a data-driven society, and it needs to be in fact, in terms of healthcare. We're seeing firsthand--and we can't pretend we're not hearing the stories--about the tremendous personal tragedy. We need to step forward, be objective, and we need to get vaccinated.

I can tell you by way of maybe a marker, you know, for influenza vaccines this fall, we're seeing a sharp rise, perhaps the sharpest rise in memory of people stepping forward. A lot of first-time influenza vaccine patients. I think people are realizing that these things are easy, they're safe, they're tested, they're high quality. And you can move--and I--you know, again, you know, people must have their own opinions. That's what makes society great. But this has to be data driven, and we have to deal with what's in front of us. And I think everybody's responding incredibly well.

MR. IGNATIUS: As you know, Paul, President-elect Biden on Monday appointed his COVID-19 advisory panel, some prominent names. And I'd be interested in hearing what--if you could write them a memo, what would be on your list of do's and don'ts as they think about good policy for a new administration in dealing with this pandemic. What would be your list of do this, don't do that?

MR. HUDSON: You know, our position is not really different whatever the administration. It's entirely, entirely incumbent upon us to demonstrate our value both in society and in population health or individuals struggling with disease. There was no hesitation for us irrespective of the administration. We tried to work very hard to demonstrate that value, to earn trust and respect, and to move from there. And that will continue with a new administration. You know, we stay open-minded about how to improve healthcare around the world, but in particular in this case with the change of government in the United States. And we--you know, we'll do everything we can to demonstrate that clearly, to play our part as a good stakeholder, and to point out where we think healthcare delivery can be improved by an even stronger collaboration with industry. And that really hasn't changed. We can, as always, just hope for openness and involvement and a seat at the table to discuss what we can do. I think we're demonstrating real time in COVID-19 that we have an incredible role to play.

You know, what we've done over the last 6-9 months as an industry is frankly unprecedented. There's that word again, but it really is appropriate. And you know, I hope that some of the realization of the quality of the work, the dedication and the determination is reflected when we're discussing other therapeutic areas and other ways to help healthcare systems. But, you know, we remain, as always, open-minded and determined to--you know, to try and demonstrate our value to society and to patients and health systems.

MR. IGNATIUS: I would assume, for example, that you think it's a good thing that the United States rejoin the World Health Organization, just to take one small example of the decisions that are going to be made.

MR. HUDSON: You know, it's far too early for me to comment on those things. I think that the way we look at health, the way we work with the WHO, the way we work with the U.S. authorities, you know, I can tell you everybody is just trying to do their very best. Everybody's trying to do their very best and should be applauded for it. I'm open-minded about what comes next. And you know, we will see. But I think everybody has never been more determined than they are right now.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Paul, I want to ask you with the couple minutes that we have left to pull back the camera a little bit and tell us what you think the world's going to look like let's say next summer after these vaccines have had some time for distribution. Do you think that we really can envision sometime next year containment of this pandemic so that we'll be back in something that feels more like the normal healthcare environment?

MR. HUDSON: Well, I think that would be everybody's hope. I mean, there's a lot of variables in there. We have to see more than one vaccine cross the finishing line. We have to complete the Pfizer dataset. We need three, four, five, six, seven vaccines to make it, or at least three, four at a huge scale. We need them to be available in large volume. We need patients--sorry, people to want to step forward and be vaccinated. We want others, of course, to be taking every precaution and masks, washing hands, et cetera. There's a lot of things that have to come together.

We know from the rolling lockdowns that we've seen that when we are too open about those controls, that you do get waves and peaks. And so, it will require a big effort from everybody, me as a citizen, not just as a leader of a pharmaceutical company. Everybody is going to have to try and do something to make by next summer to be in good shape. But we need vaccines at large scale, distributed. We need everybody encouraged to participate. And only then will we start to turn a corner. I would hope that at some point in 2021 it will feel very different than it does right now.

MR. IGNATIUS: And a final thought. From what you said throughout this half hour, I had the feeling that you think your industry and the way it deals with governments around the world may be changed in a permanent way by this experience of crisis and cooperation, some new things that have been done. Am I right in that?

MR. HUDSON: You know, I would--I would truly hope that that will be something also that stays. I think it's quite clear that given the difficult times that the conversations and the proactive reach-out of governments has been nothing short of extraordinary and incredibly helpful and collaborative right across the world. You know, in pressurized times, some of these behaviors are an absolute--you know, it's pleasant to see how quickly things move. We will see what it's like when things are a bit more calmer. But I think there is a deeper understanding of the value that we bring, the important role we play in breakthrough science, and what that could possibly mean in other areas. I think, you know, we can't rule out that there will be a pandemic in the next few years ahead, and we need to be ready for that. And I think at the very least I would hope that we work together to be ready for the next pandemic. I know that sounds a little bit less than optimistic, but we should try our very best to be ready worldwide, everybody, and then at the same time we should try and pick that trust that is built to demonstrate our value in cancers, in MS, in many different places. So, you know, I have to feel positive about that.

And you know, like I said to you--and this is the sort of marvelous thing--if you are inside our company right now and you were watching our people, you would--you would just assume that they didn't even work for a company, they were just working self-driven to play their part in returning the world to normal. And I'm proud of every one of them.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Paul Hudson, CEO of Sanofi, I want to thank you for a really helpful conversation explaining very complicated issues in a way that non-scientists like me and I think like many of our viewers can understand. So, thank you for being with us on Washington Post Live today.

MR. HUDSON: David, many thanks, indeed. It was a pleasure.

