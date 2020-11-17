At the same time, new breakthroughs in understanding the genetic and cellular roots of cancer have also led to an exciting new chapter in precision medicine, a type of treatment that doctors and government officials want to make more widely available to patients.

Washington Post Live will host two live events examining the latest developments in oncology with key policymakers, top-line doctors and high-profile cancer advocates. We will also look at how telehealth is ushering in a new era of cancer care in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, including how doctors are trying to broaden access to care, and hear inspiring stories from survivors and caregivers.

Part two will take place Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Guests

Lisa Ray

Born of a Bengali father and Polish mother in Toronto, Lisa Ray has had an acclaimed, expansive and serendipitous career in the entertainment arts beginning in India in 1991 and spanning multiple countries and film (Oscar nominated Water) television (Top Chef Canada) and modeling (video for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Afreen Afreen’) Her entrepreneurial activities include starting her own yoga studio and a line of ethical perfume. When diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in 2009, she choose to publicly share her experiences in a blog called ‘The Yellow Diaries’ which led to her first book. A lifelong activist, she has become a high profile advocate for Cancer Awareness and Wellness through public talks and writing. Her poetry explores themes derived from an identity-bending, nomadic experiences, the culmination of a life of no fixed address. Lisa’s upcoming acting releases include A.R. Rahman’s first production, ’99 Songs’ to premiere at the Busan Film Festival in October 2019 and season two of an original Amazon series, ‘4 Shots More Please’. Lisa recently announced the birth of her twin daughters via surrogacy as a way to normalize fertility options and choices for others. Her memoir, Close to the Bone, was published to acclaim in May 2019 in India and she subsequently signed a three book deal with her publisher, Harper Collins India.

A New Era In Cancer Care – A Community Approach

The emergence of the novel coronavirus has presented huge challenges for people living with cancer and the health-care workers who care for them. That's why healthcare providers are looking to come together to address key challenges and solutions and learn from the impacts of COVID-19. During this session, we'll hear from patients, advocates and medical experts about the impact of the novel coronavirus on cancer treatment and how innovative digital solutions may be able to help. Guests will also talk about barriers to access when it comes to critical care needs and how doctors are trying to address disparities, broaden health equities, and continue to advance oncology during this urgent era in medicine.

Debra Patt, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President, Policy, Strategic Initiatives at Texas Oncology

Dr. Debra Patt is a practicing oncologist and breast cancer specialist in Austin, Texas, and an executive vice president of Texas Oncology with responsibilities in healthcare policy and strategic initiatives. She is an active leader in breast cancer research, serves on the US Oncology Research breast cancer committee, and chairs the breast cancer subsection of the pathways task force for The US Oncology Network as well as the leader locally for breast cancer research. She has expertise in healthcare policy and has testified before Congress to protect access to care for Medicare beneficiaries. She is a leader in clinical cancer informatics, and is involved in system innovations to enhance care delivery across a national network of oncology practices. She is the Editor In Chief of the Journal of Clinical Oncology- Clinical Cancer Informatics, and leads informatics initiatives in imaging informatics for breast cancer, clinical decision support systems, predictive analytics to reduce risk in patients with advanced cancer, telemedicine, and quality improvement. She led healthcare informatics for The US Oncology Network from 2008-2015 and continues to lead analytics as a medical director for McKesson Specialty Health. In addition to a substantial background in informatics and health economics and outcomes research, she directs public policy for Texas Oncology. Nationally, she is the past-chair of ASCO’s clinical practice committee and served on ASCO’s nominating committee for the ASCO Board and the Conquer Cancer Foundation as well as the health IT work group, EHR, technology, and data requirements workgroup, and guidelines committees.

Interviewed by Chatrick Paul, Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Oncology at AstraZeneca