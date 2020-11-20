The program will consider the scope of the problem and current solutions underway: from the most pressing concerns around access to power in sub-Saharan Africa to the issue of affordability and the creation of green jobs in the United States. Tune in Friday, Nov. 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Guests
Ernest Moniz, Former U.S. Secretary of Energy
Ernest J. Moniz served as the thirteenth United States Secretary of Energy from 2013 to January 2017. As Secretary, he advanced energy technology innovation, nuclear security and strategic stability, cutting-edge capabilities for the American scientific research community, and environmental stewardship. He placed energy science and technology innovation at the center of the global response to climate change and negotiated the Iran nuclear agreement alongside the Secretary of State.
Dr. Moniz joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology faculty in 1973 and was Founding Director of the MIT Energy Initiative. He is the Cecil and Ida Green Professor of Physics and Engineering Systems emeritus and Special Advisor to the MIT President. Dr. Moniz is co-chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Nuclear Threat Initiative and CEO of the Energy Futures Initiative. He served on Boards of numerous companies, non-profits and government agencies in the energy and security arenas.
Dr. Moniz received a Bachelor of Science degree summa cum laude in physics from Boston College, a doctorate in theoretical physics from Stanford University, and ten honorary doctorates from American and European universities. He received the Distinguished Public Service Medal of the Department of Defense, the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III (Cyprus) and of the Order of Prince Henry the Navigator (Portugal), the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun (Japan) and the inaugural Award for Excellence in Public Policy and Public Affairs of the American Academy of Arts and Science.