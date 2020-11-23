Join Washington Post Live on Monday, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET for this rare, live conversation with the former president.
To register for a livestream reminder, click here.
Guests
President Barack Obama
Barack Obama was the 44th president of the United States, elected in November 2008 and holding office for two terms. He is the recipient of the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize and the New York Times bestselling author of Dreams from My Father, The Audacity of Hope, and A Promised Land. He lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife, Michelle. They have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.