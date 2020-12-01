Guests
Moncef Slaoui, Chief Science Adviser, Operation Warp Speed
Dr. Moncef Slaoui is the Chief Advisor to Operation Warp Speed. He brings to the mission extensive experience in vaccine and Medicines development and production from a long career in the field of life sciences.
Dr. Slaoui spent nearly 30 years at GlaxoSmithKline holding a number of leadership positions including member of the board; Chairman of Pharmaceutical R&D; Chairman Global R&D, Vaccines & Oncology; and Chairman, Global Vaccines. As Chairman of Pharmaceutical R&D, Dr. Slaoui led a restructuring to improve focus on innovation and productivity. As Chairman of Global Vaccines, Dr. Slaoui was directly involved in the company's vaccine pipeline, which led the industry during his time, with the broadest portfolio of vaccines of any company—48—and the creation of 14 new vaccines in ten years. Dr. Slaoui led the development of a number of novel vaccines, including Cervarix, to prevent cervical cancer; Mosquirix, a candidate to prevent malaria; Rotarix, to prevent rotavirus gastroenteritis; Shingrix, to prevent shingles; and Synflorix, to prevent pneumococcal disease.
Prior to joining Operation Warp Speed, Dr. Slaoui was a partner at Medicxi, a venture capital firm specializing in seed, Series A, early stage and late stage life sciences investments; he also sat on various biotechnology companies’ boards,, including Moderna, Inc., Lonza Group AG, Galvani, and Sutrovax, an independent vaccine development platform.
Among other honors, in 2016, Dr. Slaoui was recognized as one of Fortune's 50 Greatest World Leaders for his work in under-researched diseases common in the developing world, served on the Advisory Committee to the Director of the NIH from 2011 to 2016, and has advised the U.S. President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.
Dr. Slaoui holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Immunology from the Université Libre de Bruxelles, in Belgium; completed postdoctoral studies at Harvard Medical School and Tufts University School of Medicine; and has been a professor of Immunology at the University of Mons, Belgium. He received an accelerated Master of Business Administration from IMD, Switzerland in 1998.