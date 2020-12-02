Sign up for a live stream reminder here.

Christopher Krebs headed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) at the Department of Homeland Security until he was fired by President Trump on Nov. 17. Days earlier, CISA had distributed a statement from a coalition of federal and state officials saying they found no evidence that votes were tampered with, and that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.” CISA had won bipartisan praise for its work to secure the election and combat misinformation. On Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Krebs will join Washington Post columnist David Ignatius to discuss his role in the 2020 election and the cyber threats facing the country.

Guests

Christopher Krebs, Former CISA Director

Christopher Krebs served as the first director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). As Director, Mr. Krebs oversaw CISA’s efforts to manage risk to the nation's businesses and government agencies, bringing together partners to collectively defend against cyber and physical threats.

Before serving as CISA Director, Mr. Krebs served in various roles at the Department, responsible for a range of cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and national resilience issues.

Prior to coming to DHS, he directed U.S. cybersecurity policy for Microsoft. Before Microsoft, Mr. Krebs consulted industry and government clients on complex cybersecurity and business risk matters.

He previously served in the Bush Administration, advising DHS leadership on domestic and international risk management and public private partnership initiatives.

Mr. Krebs holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of Virginia and a J.D. from the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.