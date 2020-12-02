Guests
Christopher Krebs, Former CISA Director
Christopher Krebs served as the first director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). As Director, Mr. Krebs oversaw CISA’s efforts to manage risk to the nation's businesses and government agencies, bringing together partners to collectively defend against cyber and physical threats.
Before serving as CISA Director, Mr. Krebs served in various roles at the Department, responsible for a range of cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and national resilience issues.
Prior to coming to DHS, he directed U.S. cybersecurity policy for Microsoft. Before Microsoft, Mr. Krebs consulted industry and government clients on complex cybersecurity and business risk matters.
He previously served in the Bush Administration, advising DHS leadership on domestic and international risk management and public private partnership initiatives.
Mr. Krebs holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of Virginia and a J.D. from the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.