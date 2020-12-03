Join Washington Post Live on Thursday, December 3rd at 11:00am E.T., as Washington Post economics correspondent Heather Long hosts discussions with top lawmakers and CEOs to assess the fiscal impact of mobile-first technology, big data analytics, gig work, and new workforce paradigms. We’ll also examine social safety nets and private partnerships that can support the shifts in the country’s rapidly evolving workforce, as well as emerging legislation on Capitol Hill that will be addressing all of these concerns.

Speakers

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)

Senator Warner was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2008. He serves on the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget, and Rules Committees as well as the Select Committee on Intelligence, where he is the Vice Chairman. During his time in the Senate, Senator Warner has established himself as a bipartisan leader who has worked with Republicans and Democrats alike to cut red tape, increase government performance and accountability, and promote private sector innovation and job creation. Senator Warner has been recognized as a national leader in fighting for our military men and women and veterans, and in working to find bipartisan, balanced solutions to address our country's debt and deficit.

AD

AD

From 2002 to 2006, he served as Governor of Virginia. When he left office in 2006, Virginia was ranked as the best state for business, the best managed state, and the best state in which to receive a public education.

The first in his family to graduate from college, Mark Warner spent 20 years as a successful technology and business leader in Virginia before entering public office. An early investor in the cellular telephone business, he co-founded the company that became Nextel and invested in hundreds of start-up technology companies that created tens of thousands of jobs.

Senator Warner and his wife Lisa Collis live in Alexandria, Virginia. They have three daughters.

John Zimmer, Co-Founder and President, Lyft

John Zimmer is the co-founder and President of Lyft. His interest in transportation began in college where he learned that cars remain parked 95% of the time. After graduating first in his class from Cornell’s School of Hotel Administration, John spent two years at Lehman Brothers.

AD

AD

In 2008, he left Lehman to rideshare his way from New York to San Francisco and joined co-founder Logan Green in launching Zimride, and eventually Lyft. With Lyft, John’s goal is to improve people’s lives by creating transportation and cities that are more affordable, sustainable, and community-oriented.

Content from Mastercard

Shamina Singh, Founder and President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

For more than 20 years, Shamina Singh has been on the frontlines of developing and implementing solutions to make the global economy work for everyone, everywhere. Shamina is the Founder & President of the Center for Inclusive Growth, the philanthropic hub of Mastercard. She also serves as Executive Vice President of Corporate Sustainability.

AD

Since 2014, she has led the Center with a remit to leverage Mastercard’s data, technology, capital and expertise for social impact. In her role as EVP for Sustainability, she is responsible for the development and implementation of the environmental, social and governance strategy across the company.

AD

In 2018, Mastercard pledged $500 million to advance inclusive growth around the world. Shamina was named President of the Mastercard Impact Fund and charged with activating those philanthropic dollars to advance inclusive growth and financial inclusion around the world.

Currently, she sits on the Boards of Data & Society and ADL, a leading anti-hate organization. In addition, she serves as a Board Member of the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders and the Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation at Georgetown University. Shamina co-chairs the Ad Council’s Advisory Committee on Public Issues and serves on the Advisory Boards of social enterprise Women Reignite and The Aspen Institute Civil Society Fellowship. She is also a Henry Crown Fellow with The Aspen Institute.

AD

In 2015, Shamina was appointed by President Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to a six-year term on the Board of the Corporation for National and Community Service. She is a graduate of the Presidential Leadership Fellows program and an alum of the Young Global Leaders program of the World Economic Forum. She has thrice been named to the Financial Times’ Top 100 LGBT+ Executives and was recently ranked #9 on Fast Company’s Queer 50 list.

AD

Prior to joining Mastercard, Shamina led Government and Public Affairs for Nike and spent five years with Citi’s Global Community Development Group. Over a 15-year career in the public sector, Shamina has held senior positions in the White House and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Shamina earned a Bachelor of Science from Old Dominion University and a Master of Public Administration from the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. She has also completed executive education programs at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and the Indian School of Business.

Interviewed by Elise Labott, Adjunct Professor, American University