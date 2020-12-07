Sign up for a live stream reminder here.

Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski (Ret.), Director of Supply, Production and Distribution for Operation Warp Speed

Paul Ostrowski, a retired Army Lieutenant General and member of the Army Senior Executive Service, currently serves as the Director of Supply, Production and Distribution for Operation Warp Speed. The Operation Warp Speed mission is to deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19, as part of a broader strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

AD

AD

Mr. Ostrowski supports the Operation Warp Speed mission by synchronizing efforts and capabilities across the private sector and leading an interagency civilian and military team charged with ensuring the successful manufacturing, distribution and administration of approved vaccines and therapeutics valued at over $16 billion. Mr. Ostrowski is a 35-year veteran of the U.S. Army and has a record of exceptional results in demanding, high-pressure environments. He is uniquely skilled in developing strategic plans, changing organizational cultures, and implementing vision leading to innovative outcomes. He possesses extensive experience in developing acquisition and contracting strategies and executing strategic planning for major defense research, development, test, evaluation, and procurement programs. Mr. Ostrowski has a proven ability to cultivate high-performing teams and foster collaboration among stakeholders to achieve strategic objectives.

His final assignment on active duty was as the Principal Military Deputy and Director of the Army Acquisition Corps. He led a workforce of more than 39,500 professionals while providing oversight for more than 720 diverse acquisition programs including aviation, ground combat vehicles, precision fires, network, and air defense systems with a combined portfolio of $36 billion.

Previous military assignments include Assistant Deputy for Acquisition and Systems Management, Office of the Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology); Executive Officer to the Commander, United States Special Operations Command; Director of the Operational Test and Evaluation, as well as Program Executive Officer for Special Programs, at United States Special Operations Command and Program Manager for Counterproliferation at United States Special Operations Command. He also served as Legislative Fellow and Project Leader for the Rapid Equipping Force in both Washington, D.C., and during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq. He served as Chief of Fort Bragg’s Field Operations in the Special Products Office at and several staff positions in Joint Special Operations, Special Forces and Infantry assignments.

AD

AD