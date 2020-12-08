History called on Harry S. Truman to unite the Western world against Soviet communism, but first he had to rally Republicans and Democrats behind America’s most dramatic foreign policy shift since George Washington delivered his farewell address. How did one of the least prepared presidents to walk into the Oval Office become one of its most successful? In “Saving Freedom,” Joe Scarborough recounts the historic forces that moved Truman toward his country’s long twilight struggle against Soviet communism, and how this untested president acted decisively to build a lasting coalition that would influence America’s foreign policy for generations to come. Join Washington Post Live on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Joe Scarborough

Joe Scarborough is a New York Times bestselling author, a Washington Post columnist, co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, and a former United States congressman. He has been named to the TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people.