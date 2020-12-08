Sign up for a live stream reminder here.

Guests

Tom Steyer, Founder, NextGen America

NextGen America (formerly NextGen Climate) was founded by Tom Steyer in 2013 and is guided by a simple mission: When we get young people to show up and vote, we win.

After starting and growing a successful investment firm, Tom stepped down to focus his energy and resources on climate change, fighting for racial justice and putting people — not corporations — in charge of our democracy. One key gap Tom noticed in the fight for justice was the need to elect leaders willing to face the climate crisis with the level of urgency and action it demands. NextGen was created to build the grassroots power in key states and districts to elect pro-climate Democrats into office.

While our mission has expanded to advocate for a wider array of issues affecting young people, our strategy remains the same: Identify, engage, and mobilize people under the age of 35 who are less than likely to vote or who are not currently registered to vote.

Moving Beyond Neoliberalism

Global affairs journalist Elise Labott talks with Jennifer Harris, Director of the Hewlett Foundation’s newly launched Economy and Society Initiative, and Felicia Wong, President and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute, about the prevailing intellectual paradigm of neoliberalism. It’s the growth-at-all-costs approach to the role of markets and government that has dominated political and economic debates for decades, and it isn’t working anymore. They’ll explore its failures, the promise of creating a new “common sense” capable of addressing today’s biggest challenges, and the big ideas we’ll need to get us there.

Jennifer Harris, Director of the Economy and Society Initiative, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

Jennifer M. Harris serves as Director of the Economy & Society Initiative at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, which aims to replace neoliberalism with a new ‘common sense’ about how the economy works and the aims it should serve. Jennifer is also a fellow at the Roosevelt Institute. Previously, she was a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), writing and speaking on international economic issues, U.S. foreign policy, and climate and energy policy. Prior to CFR, she served as a member of the secretary’s policy planning staff at the U.S. Department of State. In that role, she was lead architect of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s economic statecraft agenda, which launched in 2011. Jennifer began her career serving on the U.S. National Intelligence Council staff, covering a range of economic and financial issues. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Foreign Affairs, The Washington Post, Politico, Bloomberg, and CNN, among other outlets. A Truman and Rhodes scholar, she holds bachelor’s degrees in economics and international relations from Wake Forest University, a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Oxford, and a juris doctor from Yale Law School. With Robert Blackwill, she is the co-author of “War by Other Means” (Harvard/Belknap 2016).

Felicia Wong, President and CEO, Roosevelt Institute

Felicia Wang is the President and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute, a New York-based think tank and campus network that promotes a bold economic and political vision capable of bringing the ideals of Franklin and Eleanor into the 21st century. She helps lead the Roosevelt Institute’s work on a rewriting the rules agenda, a comprehensive economic program and narrative that has become increasingly influential. She is the coauthor of The Hidden Rules of Race: Barriers to an Inclusive Economy (Cambridge University Press, 2017) and her work has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Time, Democracy: A Journal of Ideas, and the Boston Review. Felicia came to the Institute from the Democracy Alliance, and previously ran operations and product development at a venture-funded education services company. Her public service includes a White House Fellowship in the Office of the Attorney General and a political appointment in the Office of the Secretary of the Navy. She holds a Ph.D. in political science from the University of California, Berkeley. Her doctoral dissertation on the role of race and framing in K-12 public education politics received the 2000 American Political Science Association award in Race, Ethnicity, and Politics.

Interviewed by Elise Labott, Adjunct Professor, American University