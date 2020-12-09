The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the necessity of operating digitally for most global businesses. Accenture CEO Julie Sweet has said COVID-19 “created a new inflection point that requires every company to dramatically accelerate the move to the cloud." On Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Sweet will join Washington Post columnist David Ignatius to discuss how investments in strong digital foundations at scale have not only helped leading companies maintain business operations throughout crisis, but how Accenture is helping those left behind close the gap and accelerate their digital transformations with more urgency.

Julie Sweet, Accenture CEO

Julie Sweet is chief executive officer of Accenture and serves on the company’s board of directors.

Prior to becoming CEO in September 2019, Julie served as chief executive officer of Accenture’s business in North America, the company’s largest geographic market. Previously, she was Accenture’s general counsel, secretary and chief compliance officer for five years. Before joining Accenture in 2010, Julie was a partner for 10 years in the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

Outside of Accenture, Julie is a leader on topics including innovation, technology’s impact on business, and inclusion and diversity. She serves on the board of directors for the Business Roundtable, where she is Chair of its Technology Committee. She also serves on the board of directors for Catalyst. In addition, Julie is on the board of trustees for the Center for Strategic & International Studies and for the Marriott Foundation for People with Disabilities – Bridges from School to Work. In 2020, she was named No. 1 on FORTUNE’s “Most Powerful Women in Business.”

Julie holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Claremont McKenna College and a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School.