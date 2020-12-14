Sign up for a live stream reminder here.
Benjamin L. Ginsberg
Ben Ginsberg is a nationally known political law advocate with 38 years’ experience representing participants in the political process. His clients have included political parties, political campaigns, candidates, members of Congress and state legislatures, governors, corporations, trade associations, PACs, vendors, donors, and individuals. He represented four of the last six Republican Presidential nominees.
His representations ranged across a variety of election law and regulatory issues, including those involving voting issues and election day operations, election recounts and contests, federal and state campaign finance laws, government investigations, ethics and gifts rules, pay-to-play laws, election administration, redistricting and communications law. Ben served as co-chair of the bipartisan Presidential Commission on Election Administration which produced a much-lauded report on best practices and recommendations for state and local officials to make U.S. elections run better.
Ben, currently a CNN contributor, appears frequently on television as an on-air commentator about politics and the law and has written numerous op-eds. He is a guest lecturer at the Stanford University Law School, a Fellow at Harvard University's Institute of Politics, and an adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center.
He served as national counsel to the Bush-Cheney presidential campaigns in the 2004 and 2000 election cycles and played a central role in the 2000 Florida recount. In 2012 and 2008, he served as national counsel to the Romney for President campaign. He also has represented the campaigns and leadership PACs of numerous members of the Senate and House as well as the national party committees, Governors and state officials. He was a partner at Jones Day from 2014 to 2020 and at Patton Boggs for 23 years before that.
Prior to entering law school, Ben spent five years as a newspaper reporter at The Boston Globe, Philadelphia Evening Bulletin, The Berkshire Eagle (Massachusetts), and The Riverside Press-Enterprise (California).
He and his wife, Jo Anne, live in Washington, D.C. and have two children and four grandchildren.