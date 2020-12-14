Sign up for a live stream reminder here.

Alberto Gonzales

After attending the United States Air Force Academy, Alberto R. Gonzales received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rice University and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard University. He was nominated by President George W. Bush and confirmed by the United States Senate as the 80th Attorney General of the United States in February 2005 and served in that capacity until September 2007. He has worked as a partner at a major Houston law firm (Vinson & Elkins) and held government positions as a Justice on the Texas Supreme Court, Texas Secretary of State, General Counsel to the Governor of Texas and Counsel to the President of the United States.

Judge Gonzales has also served as a Visiting Professor and minority/veteran recruitment consultant at Texas Tech University. Presently Judge Gonzales is the Dean at Belmont University College of Law in Nashville, Tennessee, is a member of the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions, the Commission for Uniform Legislation, and the American Law Institute. He also serves on the board of directors for the United Way of Metropolitan Nashville.

Loretta E. Lynch

Ms. Lynch’s legal career has included both private law practice and public service, including three presidential appointments. Ms. Lynch was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Barack Obama and served from 2015-2017. As Attorney General, Ms. Lynch oversaw more than 100,000 employees across numerous agencies and offices, including the 93 U.S. Attorneys; major investigative agencies, including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); the U.S. Marshals Service; the Bureau of Prisons; the National Security Division; and the Office of the Solicitor General, among others. She also supervised the DOJ’s major litigating divisions, including Antitrust, Civil, Civil Rights, Criminal, Environment and Natural Resources, and Tax.

In 1990, Ms. Lynch became an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, where she rose through the ranks, serving in the General Crimes Section as Deputy Chief (1992–93), in the Long Island Division as Chief (1994–98), and as the Chief Assistant to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York (1998–99) before being named U.S. Attorney of that office in 1999 by President Bill Clinton.

Ms. Lynch returned to private practice in 2002, where she specialized in commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense and corporate compliance issues. During this period, Ms. Lynch also served on the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and was Special Counsel to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

In 2010, President Obama appointed Ms. Lynch once again as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, where her office would go on to prosecute major terrorism, fraud and corruption cases. In the wake of the global financial crisis, she supervised the investigations of and subsequent high-value settlements with a number of global banks stemming from the banks’ involvement in the mortgage securities market, as well as in a settlement with a global bank related to the Bank Secrecy Act.