Sign up for a live stream reminder here.

Guests

Jovan Adepo, Actor

Emmy nominated actor, Jovan Adepo was born in Oxford shire, England to his American father James a British police guard and mother Adelola, a student in the city of Oxford. Born into a military family meant life was always on the move. He moved to the United States at a young age, spending the majority of his upbringing in Maryland. With his mother an avid theatregoer and his father a movie buff, Adepo was exposed to electrifying performances from an early age.

Jovan can next be seen a series regular lead in the CBS All Access series, “Stephen King’s: The Stand” opposite Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden and Amber Heard. The miniseries will premiere Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Recently, Jovan wrapped production on the independent feature The Violent Heart opposite Grace Van Patten. The two star as the leads of the film that is written and directed by Karem Segna. The film will premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. In addition to The Violent Heart.

Jovan’s past credits include the main lead of the JJ Abrams produced horror thriller film for Paramount Pictures, titled Overlord (November 2018). Jovan is best known for his role in Oscar nominated film Fences as “Cory Maxson” the son of the characters played by Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. He was also a series regular on HBO’s critically acclaimed series, “The Leftovers.”

He currently resides in Los Angeles.

Benjamin Cavell, Showrunner and Executive Producer

Emmy® and WGA-nominated writer, producer and showrunner Benjamin Cavell began his television career with the critically acclaimed FX Network show JUSTIFIED. For his work on the series, Cavell won a George Foster Peabody Award and received a WGA-Award nomination, and his episode “The Life Inside” was nominated for an Edgar Allan Poe Award by the Mystery Writers of America.

Cavell additionally served as a writer and co-Executive Producer for Showtime’s HOMELAND, which earned him an Emmy® Award nomination, and for the first season of the Amazon drama SNEAKY PETE. He is also the creator of the CBS series SEAL TEAM, starring David Boreanaz.

Upcoming, Cavell serves as showrunner and co-creator of the highly anticipated limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s THE STAND, coming to CBS All Access December 17, 2020. Starring Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Amber Heard, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Greg Kinnear, Irene Bedard and Nat Wolff. THE STAND is King’s apocalyptic vision of a world devastated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Skarsgård), the Dark Man.