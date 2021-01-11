Register for the program here.
Alex Padilla
Alex Padilla was born March 22, 1973 at Kaiser Hospital in the Northeast San Fernando Valley. His parents met in 1968 as immigrants from Mexico. It was practically love at first sight and the young couple got married and applied for green cards in that order.
In 2001, Alex’s colleagues elected him the youngest Council President in Los Angeles history. As President, Alex provided citywide leadership at critical times. He was Acting Mayor during the tragedy of September 11, 2001. He assisted in the interview and selection of William Bratton as Chief of Police and helped negotiate the approval of LA Live and the modernization of Los Angeles International Airport. In 2005, his colleagues made him President of the California League of Cities.
In 2006, Alex was elected to the State Senate to represent the more than 1.1 million people in the San Fernando Valley. As a Senator, he would go on to pass more than 70 bills. Around the Capitol named Padilla one of Sacramento’s “Most Effective Legislators” for his ability to “cross ideological lines, take on big bills and keep warring parties within the caucus.”
Alex was sworn in as California’s first Latino Secretary of State on January 5, 2015 and pledged to bring more Californians into the democratic process as the state’s top elections official. With President Trump attacking immigrants and democracy, Alex has been a warrior for voting rights and the American Dream. He was re-elected in 2018 and received the most votes of any Latino elected official in the United States.
Alex lives with his wife Angela and their three sons in the San Fernando Valley.