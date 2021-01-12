Register for the program here.
William Evanina
William R. Evanina of Pennsylvania was nominated by President Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on May 6, 2020 to be the first Senate-confirmed Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC). Mr. Evanina has served as the Director of NCSC within the Office of Director of National Intelligence since June 2, 2014. In this position, he is the head of Counterintelligence (CI) for the U.S. Government and is the principal CI and security advisor to the Director of National Intelligence.
Mr. Evanina is responsible for leading and supporting the CI and security activities of the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Government, and U.S. private sector entities at risk from intelligence collection or attack by foreign adversaries. Under NCSC, he oversees national-level programs and activities such as the National Insider Threat Task Force; personnel security and background investigations; continuous evaluation; information technology protection standards and compliance; CI cyber operations; supply chain risk management; threat awareness to sectors of the U.S. critical infrastructure; national-level damage assessments from espionage or unauthorized disclosures, CI mission management, and national CI and security training programs.
Under Mr. Evanina’s leadership, NCSC produced the President’s National Counterintelligence Strategy of the United States of America 2016, which has been instrumental in raising foreign intelligence threat awareness, and closing critical CI and security gaps in the Executive Branch departments and agencies. The Strategy was enhanced by a highly visible national outreach campaign “Know the Risk, Raise Your Shield,” raising public awareness of the threats posed by foreign intelligence services.
Mr. Evanina chairs the National Counterintelligence Policy Board, and the Allied Security and CI Forum of senior CI and security leaders from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the UK. His expertise is sought by the White House, Congressional officials, Executive Branch officials, and private sector executives. In January 2015, Mr. Evanina addressed NATO on worldwide CI threats.