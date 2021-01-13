Join the conversation on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Register for the program here.

Guests

Kimberly Powell, VP of Health Care, NVIDIA

Kimberly Powell is vice president of healthcare at NVIDIA. She is responsible for the company’s worldwide healthcare business, including hardware and software platforms for accelerated computing, AI and visualization that power the ecosystem of medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery and healthcare analytics.

Previously, Powell led the company’s higher education and research business, along with strategic evangelism programs, NVIDIA AI Labs and the NVIDIA Inception program with over 4,000 AI startup members.

Powell joined NVIDIA in 2008 with responsibility for establishing NVIDIA GPUs as the accelerator platform for medical imaging instruments. She spent her early career in engineering and product management of diagnostic display systems at Planar Systems.

Powell received a B.S. in electrical engineering with a concentration in computer engineering from Northeastern University.

Eric Topol, Founder and Director, Scripps Research Translational Institute

Eric Topol is the Founder and Director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, Professor, Molecular Medicine, and Executive Vice-President of Scripps Research. As a researcher, he has published over 1,200 peer-reviewed articles, with more than 280,000 citations, elected to the National Academy of Medicine, and is one of the top 10 most cited researchers in medicine. His principal scientific focus has been on the genomic and digital tools to individualize medicine.

In 2016, Topol was awarded a $207 million grant from the NIH to lead a significant part of the Precision Medicine (All of Us) Initiative, a prospective research program enrolling 1 million participants in the US. This is in addition to his role as principal investigator for a flagship $35M NIH grant to promote innovation in medicine. He was the founder of a new medical school at Cleveland Clinic, Lerner College of Medicine, with Case Western University. He has over 280,000 followers on Twitter (@EricTopol) where recently he has been reporting insights and research findings for COVID-19. Besides editing several textbooks, he has published 3 bestseller books on the future of medicine: The Creative Destruction of Medicine , The Patient Will See You Now , and Deep Medicine: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Healthcare Human Again . Lastly, Topol was commissioned by the UK 2018-2019 to lead planning for the National Health Service’s integration of AI and new technologies.

Everett Cunningham, President and CEO, GE Healthcare, U.S. and Canada

Everett is the President & CEO of GE Healthcare’s $8 billion U.S. & Canada region. Everett and his team of nearly 8,000 industry experts leverage the capabilities across GE Healthcare to partner with providers and governments to help improve healthcare quality, access and affordability. Prior to joining GE Healthcare, Everett served as the Senior Vice President, Commercial for Quest Diagnostics, responsible for global commercial sales, marketing, and commercial operations. At Quest Diagnostics, Everett led over 1,500 employees and successfully managed $7.6 billion dollars in top line revenue. Prior to his role at Quest Diagnostics, Everett spent 21 years with Pfizer, Inc., where he served most recently as Regional President, Established Products for Asia Pacific. Beginning his career as a Sales Representative, Everett served in roles of increasing responsibility including Senior Director of Worldwide Learning and Development, Senior Director of Business Operations and Vice President Sales for U.S. Pharmaceuticals, and Vice President of Global Corporate Human Resources. With 25+ years of progressive responsibility in pharmaceuticals and medical services, Everett is committed to leadership excellence with a diligent focus on methodical results, demonstrated change agility, building organizational capability, and cross functional matrix teams. Everett earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Northwestern University.

Rachael Callcut, MD, MSPH, Chief Research Informatics Officer (Interim), UC Davis Health

Rachael A. Callcut, M.D., M.S.P.H. is the Chief Research Informatics Officer (Interim) of the UC Davis School of Medicine/Health System and the Vice Chair of Clinical Sciences in the Department of Surgery. Dr. Callcut also serves through a joint appointment also as the inaugural Director of Data Science for Center for Digital Health Innovation based at UC San Francisco (UCSF). Dr. Callcut is an internationally renowned expert in Artificial Intelligence and Health Services Research. Her leadership has led to the creation of FDA cleared AI algorithms which are now deployed in clinical settings. Dr. Callcut is also an actively practicing surgeon, double board certified in general surgery and surgical critical care. She also directs NIH and DOD funded research focused on improving outcomes after severe injury or illness including from COVID-19 related acute respiratory distress syndrome. Dr. Callcut received her bachelors degree from Case Western Reserve University, her Masters in Public Health from the University of Wisconsin and her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

Moderated by Mikey Kay, Filmmaker and Freelance Correspondent