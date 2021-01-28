We’ll also hear from influential Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), MD, both in conversation with Washington Post health policy reporter, Paige Winfield Cunningham. Join us live Thursday, Jan. 28 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Vivek Murthy, MD

Dr. Vivek Murthy was confirmed by the Senate in 2014 to serve as the 19th Surgeon General of the United States and currently serves as co-chair of the President-elect’s COVID-19 Advisory Board. A renowned physician, research scientist, entrepreneur, and author of the bestselling book Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World, Dr. Murthy is among the most trusted voices in America on matters of public health.

As “America's Doctor,” Dr. Murthy helped lead the national response to a range of health challenges, including the Ebola and Zika viruses, the opioid crisis, and the growing threat of stress and loneliness to Americans' physical and mental wellbeing. Prior to his tenure as Surgeon General, Dr. Murthy co-founded VISIONS, a global HIV/AIDS education organization; the Swasthya Project, a rural health partnership that trained women in South India to become community health workers and educators; TrialNetworks, a technology company dedicated to improving collaboration and efficiency in clinical trials; and Doctors for America, a nonprofit mobilizing physicians and medical students to improve access to affordable care. His scientific research has focused on vaccine development and the participation of women and minorities in clinical trials. And as an internal medicine doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Murthy cared for thousands of patients over the years and trained undergraduates, medical students, and medical residents.

Raised in Miami, Dr. Murthy received his bachelor of arts degree from Harvard, his masters in business administration from the Yale School of Management, and his MD from the Yale School of Medicine. He lives in Washington, DC with his wife, Dr. Alice Chen, and their two children.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.)

Dr. Bill Cassidy is a Senator from Louisiana. He is a physician, a teacher, a community leader, a father and a husband. Bill grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and attended Louisiana State University (LSU) for undergraduate and Medical School. For nearly three decades, Bill has provided care for uninsured and underinsured patients in Louisiana’s charity hospital system. During this time, he cofounded the Greater Baton Rouge Community Clinic, a clinic providing free dental and health care to the working uninsured. Bill also created a private public partnership to vaccinate 36,000 greater Baton Rouge area children against Hepatitis B at no cost to the schools or parents. In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Bill led a group of health care volunteers to convert an abandoned KMart building into an emergency health care facility, providing basic health care to hurricane evacuees. In 1990, Bill joined LSU Medical School following his tenure at Earl K Long hospital, where he taught medical students and residents while treating the uninsured. Bill was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 2006. In 2008, he was elected to the United States House of Representatives to represent Louisiana’s Sixth Congressional District. In the U.S. House, Bill served on the Energy and Commerce Committee and supported a conservative agenda. Bill is married to Dr, Laura Cassidy and they have three children. Laura is a retired general surgeon specializing in breast cancer. She helped found a public charter school to teach children with dyslexia. Bill, Laura and their children attend church at the Chapel on the Campus.

Content from Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

COVID-19: Lessons to Inform the Future

Join Blue Cross Blue Shield Association president and CEO Kim Keck for a conversation on the next steps needed to address the COVID-19 crisis, the role the Blue System® is playing in fighting the pandemic and what’s ahead in health care. Covering Americans in every ZIP code in every state, Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies have devoted more than $7 billion thus far to address the COVID-19 pandemic by eliminating patient costs, providing premium relief and supporting medical practices.

Kim Keck, President and CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Kim A. Keck is president and chief executive officer of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA), a national federation of 36 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. The Blue System is the nation’s largest health insurer covering one-in-three Americans.

Keck, a respected leader in the healthcare industry, has built a reputation as an engaged, incisive leader. Prior to joining BCBSA in 2021, she served as president and CEO of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI), the state’s largest health insurer. During her tenure at BCBSRI, she drove strategic initiatives around cost and value stewardship, convenience and comprehensive health, and led policy efforts fortifying elements of the Affordable Care Act to ensure all Rhode Islanders have access to quality care. She also combatted long-standing social issues influencing health outcomes, including childhood obesity, housing insecurity and racial inequities.

Keck previously spent 28 years at Aetna, where she held leadership roles spanning from head of enterprise strategy to head of investor relations, treasury, tax, actuary, controllers and planning. She served as president of Aetna’s northeast region and interim president of the southeast region and was responsible for $20 billion in revenue and approximately five million members across the commercial and Medicare segments.

Keck graduated with honors from Boston College with a degree in mathematics and earned a Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of Connecticut. She is a CFA charter holder.

Keck serves on the boards of directors of Oak Street Health and Evolent Health. She is a frequent speaker on topics related to healthcare policy and women’s leadership.

Moderated by Sandy Johnson, Veteran Journalist

Sandy Johnson has held senior management positions at several national news organizations, including The Associated Press, the Center for Public Integrity, the AARP Bulletin and Stateline. She was AP's Washington Bureau Chief for 10 years, overseeing coverage of the federal government, elections and politics and working with AP journalists in all 50 states as well as across the globe. Under her direction, AP refused to call the 2000 presidential race for George W. Bush despite enormous pressure after the television networks made the erroneous projection. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for her decision.