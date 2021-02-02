Register for the program here.
Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.)
Congresswoman Val Demings represents Florida’s 10th District. A lifelong public servant, Rep. Demings broke numerous glass ceilings in her rise through the Orlando Police Department and her election to Congress. The first in her family to graduate college, she became a social worker, then a police officer. In 2007, after a distinguished career, she made history by becoming Orlando’s first female Chief of Police.
Chief Demings shepherded the department through the financial crisis, championed policing strategies that put the community first, and oversaw a stunning 40% reduction in violent crime. Today, she serves as a member of the House Intelligence, Judiciary, and Homeland Security Committees, and again made history and stood up for the rule of law when she was chosen to prosecute President Trump’s impeachment before the U.S. Senate. Rep. Demings rides her Harley-Davidson in her limited spare time.