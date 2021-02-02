She started her career as a social worker, became chief of the Orlando Police Department, and is now a member of Congress. She was also on President Biden’s shortlist as a possible vice-presidential candidate.

As the nation grapples with a global pandemic and the aftermath of the assault on the Capitol, Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) joins Power Up newsletter anchor Jacqueline Alemany to discuss how Congress is charting a course forward, her legislative priorities and the ongoing fight for racial justice. Join Washington Post Live on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET. This conversation is in partnership with PowerToFly, part of Diversity Reboot 2021.

Register for the program here.

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.)

Congresswoman Val Demings represents Florida’s 10th District. A lifelong public servant, Rep. Demings broke numerous glass ceilings in her rise through the Orlando Police Department and her election to Congress. The first in her family to graduate college, she became a social worker, then a police officer. In 2007, after a distinguished career, she made history by becoming Orlando’s first female Chief of Police.

Chief Demings shepherded the department through the financial crisis, championed policing strategies that put the community first, and oversaw a stunning 40% reduction in violent crime. Today, she serves as a member of the House Intelligence, Judiciary, and Homeland Security Committees, and again made history and stood up for the rule of law when she was chosen to prosecute President Trump’s impeachment before the U.S. Senate. Rep. Demings rides her Harley-Davidson in her limited spare time.