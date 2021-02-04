Jared Bernstein is a member of the president’s Council of Economic Advisers. Bernstein served as former vice president Joe Biden’s chief economic adviser from 2009 to 2011 during the Obama administration and is part of the economic team that is being led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. They are tasked with passing a bold economic agenda that will help the U.S. recover from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington Post columnist David Ignatius will discuss with Bernstein the details of the administration’s pandemic relief package and President Biden’s economic agenda to help the U.S. recover from the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis. Join Washington Post Live on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Jared Bernstein is a member of President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers. Previously, since 2011, he was a Senior Fellow and the Center of Budget and Policy Priorities. From 2009 to 2011, Bernstein was the Chief Economist and Economic Adviser to Vice President Joe Biden, Executive Director of the White House Task Force on the Middle Class, and a member of President Obama’s economic team. Prior to joining the Obama administration, Bernstein was a senior economist and the director of the Living Standards Program at the Economic Policy Institute, and between 1995 and 1996, he held the post of Deputy Chief Economist at the U.S. Department of Labor.