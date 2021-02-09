MR. BALZ: Just another impeachment trial, Jonathan. They come at us pretty quickly these days.

No, I mean, it's extraordinary that we're going through this again, but the Trump presidency was extraordinary in so many ways, and so here we are again going through an impeachment trial in the United States Senate.

MR. CAPEHART: What can we expect today? What are the rules that have been set up that will govern what we see over the next few days?

MR. BALZ: Well, I mean, we will start out with a debate, four hours of debate, about the constitutionality of conducting a trial for someone who is out of office.

MR. CAPEHART: Again? Didn't they do this last week, Dan?

MR. BALZ: No, they didn't.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh.

MR. BALZ: There was no real debate about it the last time.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay. It was just a vote.

MR. BALZ: There was a vote about it--

MR. CAPEHART: Okay.

MR. BALZ: --and 45 Republicans indicated that they basically thought that this was not constitutional, but there was no debate on it. And that's what we will see today.

Many Republicans have seized on some legal analysis that says you can't try somebody who is out of office because impeachment calls for removal from office and the president is already out of office, but I think the weight of legal scholarship, constitutional legal scholarship is on the side that you can do this, that this is entirely within the Constitution.

And one of the compelling arguments that was published in The Wall Street Journal a day or so ago by Charles Cooper, who is a well-known conservative legal scholar, says that there's actually two parts of what the trial will be getting to, particularly if there is a conviction.

One, a conviction would require removal from office. That's already happened with this president, but after a conviction, there can be a vote about whether to prohibit that person from ever holding federal office again. And so that can certainly take place after somebody is out of office.

But that will be the nature of the debate today, and then they will go forward starting tomorrow presenting, the House managers presenting their case. Each side will have 16 hours to do that over a period of a number of days.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, despite the differences between the articles of impeachment from the first trial versus the article of impeachment in this trial, those are different, but how will this be different than the first trial?

MR. BALZ: Well, I think in one way, unless they end up calling witnesses--and that seems less likely than more likely--this will be a shorter trial. This trial could be over by sometime early to middle of next week. The prior trial went on for several weeks, as you know. So, this will be a more short-circuited trial, if you will.

I think another big difference is that in the first trial, the House managers were presenting a case based on a lot of testimony that had been given in the House during the Judiciary Committee hearings that led to the impeachment articles.

Here, what you're going to have is a lot of video as part of the presentation by the House managers. The House managers really, I believe, want to try to re-create as best they can the fear, the terror--the moment of that insurrection, the moment that the Capitol was overrun by those Trump supporters, and they have been working not just in drawing up a narrative, which is in the briefs that they have presented, but in putting together video clips, some of which we have seen and some of which we may not have seen at this point, to put people back into that moment, to remind people of just how frightening that was.

And I think that's their goal, and that, I think, is a way to try to put Republicans, particularly once we get past this question of whether it is or isn't constitutional--to put Republicans on the spot, to say to them, "Do you approve of this?" and I think this will be, in that sense, more emotional, more vivid, more striking than the first one, which was in many ways--one of the criticisms of the Democrats presentation of it, the last time, was that it became repetitive, and I think that the House managers are trying to avoid that this time.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, isn't that what's interesting in this case, this go-around, Dan? The jury is also--they're also witnesses and they're victims in this, in this trial. We've not seen anything like this, have we?

MR. BALZ: No. That's exactly right. I mean, this is unique in that sense that the very people who will be sitting in judgment are the very people whose lives were endangered on January 6th.

Now, obviously, that affects every individual differently, and that's not the only consideration that people will bring to this, particularly the Republicans, but it is very much a fact of this trial in comparison to any other trial we've gone through under the impeachment clause.

MR. CAPEHART: Dan, what I find really interesting here is the actions taken by Liz Cheney, Congressman Cheney--Congresswoman Cheney from Wyoming. She voted for then President Trump's impeachment, putting out an incredibly strong statement about why she was voting for his impeachment, so strong Democrats used it as part of their argument for his impeachment. She had a life-or-death battle for her leadership seat within the Republican caucus. She survived it by secret ballot, overwhelmingly, and then coming out of that, she's out on Chris Wallace's Sunday show on Fox going at it again, arguing for why, basically, former President Trump should be convicted, given what he did during that time. Can you talk a little bit about the impact and the import of what Congresswoman Cheney is doing?

MR. BALZ: Well, I think the import may be more significant than the impact within her party.

MR. CAPEHART: Good point.

MR. BALZ: I think the import is striking.

Congresswoman Cheney is a woman of strong convictions. There's never been any question about her conservative convictions, for example. She is in that way her father's daughter.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.

MR. BALZ: The former vice president had his strong convictions and was never afraid to air them, controversial or not, and she's clearly cut from the same cloth. And she found what the president had done, president--the former president had done in bringing people to Washington, in pursuing the big lie about the election, in inciting the crowd that day. She found it beyond the pale, and she made clear in as succinct and as powerful statement as anybody made about why he deserved to be impeached.

Having done that and taken all the flack that she's taken, she obviously did survive the leadership challenge, but she will have a challenge back in Wyoming. Having all of that coming at her, she's not going to back down, and she's going to continue to push in the direction that she has pushed. So, one has to say of her, she has a very strong backbone and is prepared to take the consequences. I think one thing that perhaps surprised people is that having said what she said about her decision to vote for impeachment, there were only nine other Republicans in the House who were in the same place she was on the day of the vote. So, in other words, she did not bring a huge number of people from the Republican conference along with her on that vote. She's still clearly in the minority on that and will be battling that from here forward until she is or isn't reelected.

MR. CAPEHART: Dan, we're going to go over time because we're out of time, but we're going to go over time because I have to ask you one more question.

You mentioned earlier about the fact that House impeachment managers are going to be using video as part of their presentation to sort of remind people of what happened on January 6th, but we're also getting indications that Donald Trump's defense is also going to use video. They're going to use video of Democrats saying things about Donald Trump needing to be impeached moments after becoming president. They're going to show from reports protests from the summer of Black Lives Matter demonstrations. Why are they going to do that, and do you think that will be an effective counterpunch to what the House impeachment managers present?

MR. BALZ: Well, I think we know why they're going to do it. They're going to try to say that the former president was a victim throughout his presidency and that the Democrats said terrible things about him.

AD

But it's understandable that the Trump lawyers are doing that. If you look through their briefs, they have cherrypicked through the president's speech on January 6th to make it sound as benign as possible, and again, that's what lawyers do, and that's what they're expected to do. But it's all aimed at holding the Republicans together so that you don't get 17 Republicans to vote for conviction.

MR. CAPEHART: Right. And we have to remember that even though we call this the "Senate impeachment trial," it is not a trial in the sense that it is in a court of law; therefore, there are different rules that are applied in this case.

Dan, I didn't get a chance to talk to you about President Biden's strategy to get his $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill through the Senate, but I do recommend that people go back to your column. I think it was Sunday where you--

MR. BALZ: Yes.

MR. CAPEHART: --outlined why President Biden is doing what he's doing and how his experience as vice president plays a big role in his conduct as president in this instance.

Dan, as always, so much to talk about and too little time. Thank you so much for coming back to First Look.

MR. BALZ: Thank you, Jonathan.

MR. CAPEHART: Hang in there.

We're going to go to the opinion side of The Washington Post now where we will find my colleagues, Washington Post contributing columnist Hugh Hewitt and former Maryland Congresswoman Donna Edwards. Thank you both for being here.

I want to jump right into it, and I'm going to start with you, Hugh, so that Donna will have a chance to respond, and that is this. Do you think Donald Trump's behavior as president between Election Day right through the events of January 6th--should he be held accountable for those actions? Hugh Hewitt, is this Senate impeachment trial a worthwhile exercise?

MR. HEWITT: Two different questions, Jonathan. You had a hard one first, and then you had an easy one second.

MR. CAPEHART: Take the hard--take the hard one first.

MR. HEWITT: I will. I'm going to do it. The trial is unconstitutional, so I just get that on the table.

MR. CAPEHART: And you've said that before.

MR. HEWITT: And it's plainly so in the text of the Constitution, and I know commentators are split. But Judge Luttig is right, and Justice Storey is right, and they shouldn't have a trial.

The conduct was reckless. It should not have conducted it that way. He ought not to have gone to the rally. He ought to have pursued his legal challenges, and when those legal challenges were finished, he ought not to have asked the vice president to commit an unconstitutional act, so not conduct in any way appropriate for a president in any sense.

It is also--he's out of office, and the impeachment trial is a joke and should not go forward.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, okay. Then what he did was atrocious and everything that you just said between Election Day and through January 6th. Should he be--how should he be held accountable?

MR. HEWITT: Absolutely not from Election Day, Jonathan.

MR. CAPEHART: I'm sorry?

MR. HEWITT: You're perfectly entitled to go and sue all around the country all the way through--you can keep suing up until the day you leave office. There's nothing wrong with seeking judicial process at any moment.

What is wrong is by asking Mike Pence to overturn the votes of the electors, having failed to win in court. That was wrong. That was reckless, and the idea that it was being stolen, the rhetoric was reckless. But pursuing the lawsuits was not wrong.

MR. CAPEHART: Congresswoman Edwards, your rebuttal?

MS. EDWARDS: Well, you know, I mean, clearly 60-plus courts found that the president's arguments leading up until the election--or after the election were invalid.

But let's just take this constitutional question because I do think it's really important, and obviously, the Senate is going to focus on it. It's that the Constitution provides two remedies. One is removal from office, and the second is not to be able to hold office again. And so, to argue that it's unconstitutional would essentially defeat that part of the constitution of the impeachment clause that would make it, you know, useless.

So, dozens, dozens of constitutional lawyers have weighed in on this. I'm not a constitutional scholar, but I can certainly read clauses.

And then I think as to accountability, it is really important going forward that we draw a line at what kind of behavior is acceptable by a sitting president--he was impeached while he was president--and what the remedy for that is afterwards because that's about preserving the republic.

And so, look, I don't think that the Senate is going to get to 67 votes, but I think it's important for the American people to hear the impeachment managers lay out the president's conduct before, during, and after January 6th, to demonstrate that the president acted in a reckless and irresponsible manner in inciting a mob to march on the Capitol and to take it over violently, resulting in death. And if we can't punish that kind of conduct and say that that's unacceptable by a president of the United States, then there will be nothing that is unacceptable.

I think it's important for this trial to go forward and for the American people to see the evidence before, during, and after the president's conduct on January 6th.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, Hugh, how about that question? Because Donna is making a point that I have heard made a lot, and that is if Donald Trump isn't held accountable, if he is not convicted in this trial, then the message that that sends to folks in the future, to a future president is you can do whatever you want. The impeachment should just be yanked out as something in the Constitution. Why isn't that a valid argument?

MR. HEWITT: It's not a valid argument because they could have impeached him on January 7th, and they could have had a trial on January 8th if they had wanted to actually remove the president and apply the clause that Donna refers to. It's conjunctive, by the way, Donna. It's "and."

And the reason I believe this is unconstitutional, the plain reading, and the same reason Justice Storey in his most famous commentaries on the Constitution dismiss the idea of post-tenure impeachment is because at the time the Constitution was framed, there were states, including Pennsylvania, that provided for post-tenure impeachment and trial and penalty. The Framers specifically did not include that language. One has to infer there are smart people meeting in Philadelphia. They know what they didn't do, and that's how I teach Con Law and have taught it for 25 years, plain meaning of the statute.

As for not getting away with it, Donald Trump has suffered significant damage, as has everybody involved with that process, and to be clear, every one of the 800 people who entered into the Congress illegally has to be considered for prosecution. I believe 20 of them are going up on charges of conspiracy and illegal entry. Someone is going to go to jail for murder. They should--at least for homicide or for manslaughter, but something is going to happen to everyone who broke the law.

The question of incitement under Brandenburg v. Ohio is the ability and the intent to incite a riot that is not on trial today. If it were a legitimate trial, that would be an interesting question. I don't think you can meet the Brandenburg test, very hard to meet the Brandenburg test. I would listen to the evidence were it properly convened.

But both of you two and I enjoy constitutional protections, and so does Donald Trump. And one of them is not to go before a Star Chamber full of political rivals who have tried to ramrod you once and have been at your--attacking you from before the time you were elected in unconstitutional ways. So, we began this presidency unconstitutionally with McCabe and Coney, denying the president the intelligence he needed and running hurricane against him, and we're ending it unconstitutionally with a trial that ought not to occur.

MS. EDWARDS: Well, here, you're just wrong. You're just wrong. You're just wrong about that.

MR. HEWITT: That's what it comes down to.

MS. EDWARDS: I mean, the president--listen, let me let--you've had a lot of say. The president of the United States, this is not about his conduct on January 20th in 2017. This is about his conduct up to and leading to the incitement of that mob on January 6th overrunning, trying to overturn a legitimate election, and Donald Trump has to be held to account for that. And the Constitution allows for that.

Donald Trump doesn't get a hall pass in the eleventh hour just because it happened on January 6th, and so if the House has already impeached him, he's been impeached twice. The House has done that. It's time for the Senate to do its job.

MR. CAPEHART: And I was going to say, Hugh, given what you said, being a constitutional law professor, that you would have flunked Charles Cooper and the arguments that he presented.

MR. HEWITT: I know Chuck very well. I would have disagreed with him. He made a good argument. So did Mike McConnell who has even more stature than Chuck in the conservative legal circle, but Judge Luttig who was runner-up for chief justice of the United States in our newspaper, The Washington Post, laid down the definitive argument why it's unconstitutional.

And we're going to disagree. I just had on Senator Cornyn and Senator Cotton on my radio show. Nobody's mind is going to change. This is the Perry Mason impeachment. We know how it's going to end. People are going to give very excitable speeches. I'm just talking here as a lawyer. It's unconstitutional, and I would not listen to the evidence because if I'm ever dragged into a non-jurisdictional trial, I want it dismissed before anyone puts up evidence.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, I mean--

MS. EDWARDS: Well, this is the reason that impeachment is not a trial--

MR. CAPEHART: I was just about to make that point. Go ahead.

MS. EDWARDS: --and the impeachment--the impeachment is the Constitution--it's not a criminal trial. The rules are set by the House and the Senate, and it's going to be conducted. The evidence is going to be presented to those people who--it isn't, Jonathan, just that the jurors are witnesses. The triers of the fact are witnesses as well--and victims, and so I don't think that you can really take emotion out of it. And I think the evidence is going to be presented before, during, and after that's going to demonstrate that Donald Trump's behavior is unacceptable.

And whether 67 Senators get to that point or not, Hugh, it doesn't really--I mean, at the end of the day, I don't think that's going to happen, but the American people are going to see it laid out. And it is why today a majority of the American public believes that the president should be convicted, and that's before they've seen all of this evidence laid out. And so, I guess we'll just have to wait for the after-show.

MR. CAPEHART: Right. And so, let's move away from the constitutionality question and talk about something else. You just, Hugh, mentioned two Senators you just interviewed on your radio show, but I believe it was yesterday. Yeah, yesterday Senator Tim Kaine was on Washington Post Live. He and Senator Susan Collins of Maine have a--I think it's a resolution or a bill calling for the censure of Donald Trump.

Do you think this is an option, Donna, that Democrats should still consider to prevent Donald Trump from holding office again?

MS. EDWARDS: Well, I don't want to put the cart before the horse. I think it's really important for the impeachment managers from the House, given that the president was impeached in the House, to be able to lay out their case, and what Senators consider after that is another question. But today the question on the table is whether Donald Trump incited a mob that went to the Capitol to overturn an election.

MR. CAPEHART: And, Hugh, on that question, would you have preferred, rather than an impeachment trial, a censure vote? Would that have been, from your perspective, the more appropriate course of action?

MR. HEWITT: Yes. That would have been constitutional to debate that. It would not have had the effect of barring him from office, Jonathan, but neither will this acquittal. He will now be acquitted twice, and I think what opponents and PDS sufferers everywhere are not counting on is the fact that this will make Donald Trump stronger in his post-presidency and his continued career, not weaker, because he will, of course, remind everyone he was acquitted twice of impeachments that were brought in overwhelming partisan fashion with Patrick Leahy presiding instead of the chief justice of the United States.

I know that people get emotional about Donald Trump. I don't, and I just tell you it's not going to work out the way you think it is, folks. This is not going to turn out that way. He's going to get stronger, not weaker.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, actually, that--well, I had another question about the 14th Amendment, Section 3, whether he could be prevented from holding office again, using that.

But I want to stick on this question, Hugh, that you just brought up that it's only going to make him stronger, not weaker, and President Trump apparently thinks that the proceedings this week will cement his influence over the Republican Party. Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene was saying last week, this is Donald Trump's party. Are they both right?

MR. HEWITT: No. I think it's Mitch McConnell's party, and I believe it is Kevin McCarthy's party, and it's every Republican's party. But he will emerge stronger, meaning that the core Trump supporter, the person who really loves Donald Trump, believes he's being persecuted this week beyond the constitution, and as a result, that will feed into the narrative that from before he was president, they attempted to screw him. And they're trying to screw him now that he's after president, and although you two may not talk to these people a lot, I do every day, and I know what they think. And they think it's a complete jam-down, and he will be stronger.

So, you don't mind. I get it. You don't care, but that's what's going to happen.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, don't presume to know what I think, Hugh, but, Donna, the idea that this is Kevin McCarthy's party or even Mitch McConnell's party, I mean, I chuckle because my eyes have been wide open since Donald Trump came down that escalator on June 16th, 2015. This is--the Republican Party is now--probably the one time I agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Party now is the party of Trump.

MS. EDWARDS: Well, I absolutely do agree with that, and I don't know that we could actually make Donald Trump stronger with an impeachment trial. I mean, if you look at the votes in the House of Representatives, both on try to hold Marjorie Taylor Green accountable and also right after the insurrection, the vote on the electors, I mean, two-thirds of the Republican Party are lock, stock behind Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited Mar-a-Lago just in the last couple of weeks.

And so, I think that the Republican Party has to make a decision for itself what kind of party does it want to be, and part of that Old Guard, whether it's Mitch McConnell and Liz Cheney and that establishment part of the party, it may not have a home anymore, because Donald Trump is already owning this party and will do that in the near term.

And so, you know, it's laughable to think that Mitch McConnell somehow has some sway over the Republican Party at this point. I just don't think he does.

MR. CAPEHART: Donna, you know what? To Hugh's point, his knock against us about not talking to Trump voters, you had a column in The Washington Post a few weeks ago about this extraordinary thing that you did. I've been meaning to ask you about this, and that is, after the 2016 election, you jumped in an RV and drove across country and talked to people. What did you find out?

MS. EDWARDS: I did, and I spent about four months actually driving all around the country, and I talked to lots of people. And frankly, a lot of people in those RV parks that I stayed in were Republicans. They were Trump supporters, and in fact, I spent Inauguration Day around a group of Trump supporters, talking with them. And I've made a point of making sure, even in my days since then, continuing to be out in my RV of doing that, and the reason is that because I thought it was important and it still is important for me to hear what it is that people are thinking about. What are their concerns? Where is there some common ground?

And part of what I discovered in there is that there is really--I mean, there's an anxiety there that is centered around race, I believe, and I think that we've got to get to the bottom of that. And we've seen that explosion over the course of the Trump presidency, and I don't think that that is over yet.

So, I've learned a lot from people, but just because I'm a liberal Democrat, a progressive Democrat doesn't mean that I can't have conversations with people to try to understand where it is that they are. And I don't think we can convert all of them, but I'm going to tell you something. If it's 30 percent that's sort of hard core, deep dive into Donald Trump, that means that we may have an opportunity with some others, and I hope frankly that the Biden presidency gets to that.

MR. CAPEHART: And with that, we could go around and around and around and keep going on this, the conversation about the Senate impeachment trial that is going to happen today, but we're going to have to leave it here.

Hugh Hewitt, Donna Edwards, thank you so, so much, as always, for coming back to First Look.

MR. HEWITT: Thank you, Jonathan, and thank you, Donna.

MS. EDWARDS: Thanks.

MR. CAPEHART: And Washington Post Live will be back tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. Eastern with Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. He's one of the 10 Republicans in Congress who voted to impeach former President Trump. You absolutely don't want to miss that.

Once again, I'm Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post. Thank you very much for tuning in to First Look on Washington Post Live.