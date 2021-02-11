MS. KIM: So, the top takeaway right now, I would say, is despite just the compelling, very visceral, graphic video testimony that we've seen--some that had never been seen before, that it's not really going to change the minds of Republican Senators. I mean, we've known all along that you need 17 Republican Senators to vote to convict former President Trump. And aside from, you know, five to six potential votes in play, that most Republican senators weren't going to side against President Trump in this very consequential vote. So, that's the key thing to keep remembering here, despite the gripping testimony--or gripping video, that we saw yesterday.

But the other big takeaway here is, despite that, despite what Republican senators will--how Republican senators will ultimately vote at the end of the day, that we just saw, for the first time, just how bad this could have been. We saw how close the rioters who got to--got to senior officials of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence, just how--you know, from the inside, just how they smashed in windows, how a lone police officer was overwhelmed by insurrectionists, just storming the Capitol through windows, through doors.

And also, in one moment that really struck me yesterday was when we saw Officer Eugene Goodman, who has become such a heroic, you know--just such a national hero of what he did to save lawmakers and staff at the Capitol that day, we saw in this never-before-seen footage, how he just was rushing down the corridors of the Capitol, told Mitt Romney just to go run and hide; otherwise, Romney, Senator Romney, would have run into these people.

And Senator Romney told reporters afterwards that he had never seen that footage before. So, can you just kind of imagine if you're Mitt Romney and seeing that unfold before your very eyes. And that's just another big takeaway, here, just how close--I mean, this was a disaster, but just how much worse it could have been--just how much worse it could have really been for the Capitol.

MR. CAPEHART: So, Seung Min, I understand getting 17 Republicans to vote to convict to get to the 67 votes that are needed to convict President Trump is going to be a heavy lift.

Why--that's for me to ponder, not you, as the news side reporter that you are, but Senator Cassidy is somebody, when it came down to voting on whether the proceeding itself was constitutional, when it was a resolution last week he voted yes, it is unconstitutional. When it was before the Senate, before proceeding, he voted yes that it is constitutional. He sided with the Democrats on that. During the two days of the trial, he has been seen taking notes, seen clearly in distress in the proceedings. Why is he the only one it seems to be feeling that way, or at least showing that level of interest, that level of distress?

MS. KIM: Well, I think the thing to remember with Senator Cassidy which, I mean, to me, has been remarkable to watch kind of watching Senate Republicans and their relationship with Trump for the last four years, is that Senator Cassidy really took seriously his role to be an impartial juror.

I mean, we know that Senate impeachment trials aren't legal proceedings; they are political proceedings, just apparently. But Senator Cassidy is just sitting there, going with an open mind, and just listening to the arguments. And after listening particularly on that first day, listening to the House impeachment managers methodically lay out why this--why this proceeding was constitutional, how there are historical examples that, you know, show precedent for trying a public official that is technically not in office anymore and how that has been done in the past, and how the Constitution allows for this process to happen, he really was--he just--really persuaded by those arguments, and also really turned off by the frankly incoherent argument of the Trump legal team, which Republican senators, even the closest allies of the president, you know, acknowledged that the Trump legal team on the first day was, you know, frankly, a disaster.

But Cassidy really--you're right, he has--you can kind of almost see his agony and internal deliberation unfold in real time. He's, like, pacing in the back of the Senate chamber, he's taking vigorous notes.

You know, when we saw the video yesterday that had the never-before-seen footage, he kind of--you know, everyone's wearing--almost everyone's wearing masks and he just like--his hand just went back-and-forth from his mouth to his temple, and you could tell he was just really affected by the footage that we saw for the first time yesterday.

MR. CAPEHART: So, Seung Min, some other reporting that I've seen is that Senator James Langford of Oklahoma was also sort of visibly shaken as he watched--as he watched the footage. What is striking to me is that, even though we're looking--we're reading reporting of people who are not only jurors in this trial, but who were witnesses and victims.

MS. KIM: Right.

MR. CAPEHART: And the idea that even watching their own peril and now seeing it all pieced together in ways to show just how close to danger--real, like, fatal danger they were, and yet, still, we're looking at a possibility that Donald Trump will not be convicted. That's my own editorial comment, but I'm saying all that to lead into, Seung Min, what's the timetable, because I keep hearing conflicting things?

Today is the second day of the House impeachment managers presenting their case. And then, the President's defense team comes up and they give their rebuttal. Do you have any visibility or clarity on what's the timetable? Do they kick off--or do they kick off today? Clear it up for me, Seung Min, because clearly, I'm confused.

MS. KIM: Well, I just want to make one quick point about Senator Langford--

MR. CAPEHART: Sure.

MS. KIM: --who, you're right, he was very moved by the testimony yesterday. Remember, Langford was actually speaking on the Senate floor when the Senate session was abruptly recessed--

MR. CAPEHART: Ah, that's right.

MS. KIM: --and that's why, you know--you know, Langford is seeing himself on the screen and just seeing the Senate proceedings interrupt and just knowing that he was kind of in the center of the action when all of this began to unfold.

But in answer to your question, the timing, everyone expects to wrap this up in the coming days; so, perhaps even as early as this weekend. So, you're right, the House impeachment managers have--are expected to wrap up their argument today. They can technically take up to about eight more hours, so ending around the time that they ended the proceedings last night. The Trump legal team then takes the lectern tomorrow. They are actually not expected to take as much time as the House impeachment managers, perhaps, you know, signaling their confidence and the virtual likelihood that President Trump will be acquitted.

Remember, one of his lawyers actually requested that the trial not take place on Saturday because he--

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MS. KIM: --he's Jewish and it's the Sabbath. But I think they--he actually withdrew his request. So, we kind of interpreted that as a sign that says maybe the legal team will only need Friday, you know, and before sundown on Friday, to make the request.

We also have something called "question time," where senators basically--in the last impeachment trial, they handed note cards with written questions that both legal teams could--would then answer. And that is something that we expect to take place this time around in a perhaps shortened version, and then you get to the deliberations.

But Republican senators were saying, you know, especially Mitch McConnell, who told his members yesterday, according to Republican senators, that he expects this to wrap up by sometime this weekend. So, we will see a verdict pretty soon, barring some major, you know, turn of events.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay. If Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is saying that this could be wrapped up this weekend, "wrapped up" meaning we could have a verdict? The whole thing could be wrapped up and a verdict by, say, Saturday? Does that--is that what that means?

MS. KIM: Saturday seems unlikely. Perhaps Sunday or Monday.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay.

MS. KIM: But certainly, this isn't going to take three weeks, like it did last time.

MR. CAPEHART: Right, and--

MS. KIM: The question time, for example, is considerably shorter, yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: And that gets to another thing, whether proceedings would happen on Sunday. So, is the thinking that they will be in session on Sunday, if need be?

MS. KIM: Right, the schedule--the new resolution that was adopted at the beginning of the trial this week actually has the Senate plowing through Sunday. So, first of all, what a lovely Valentine's Day to be spending in the Capitol for an impeachment trial.

But yes, that's also another sign that senators just frankly want to get this over with. I think--

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MS. KIM: --there are many Senators taking this seriously, clearly listening to the arguments and deliberating internally. But we all know what the end result is, here, and they just kind of want to power through this coming week as, you know, the regular President's Day recess for senators. So, they just want to just really kind of, again, get--just muscle through the entire proceedings just to get it done.

MR. CAPEHART: And real fast, so, then, does that mean the question of witnesses, is that just completely off the table? We're not going to--no one's going to call witnesses?

MS. KIM: So, never say never, obviously--

MR. CAPEHART: True.

MS. KIM: --but we have been asking the House impeachment managers repeatedly this question and it is a question that they have not engaged on. And privately, the thinking is that the videos that they have laid out in the last two days is going to kind of be the crux of their argument among senators.

And there were some Democratic senators who were really adamant on the question of calling witnesses. Senator Angus King from Maine discussed this a couple weeks ago. You know, last year, Chuck Schumer and everyone on down said it is not a trial without witnesses. But this time around, you're not seeing the same tune, because first of all, the House impeachment managers, because of the quick way they moved through this process in the House, they actually don't have a lot of these investigatory powers. They don't have subpoena powers. They can't subpoena, for example, the former president, or Mark Meadows. So, they lack a little bit of that power, here.

But also, you know, if you--let's say you try to subpoena Mark Meadows, he is almost certainly going to fight this in court; it will drag out much longer. And I think the--I think Democrats are very aware of that and they really want to know--

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MS. KIM: --proceed on President Biden's agenda, legislative agenda.

MR. CAPEHART: Seung Min, as always, just when we're really up and running, we got to go. We're out of time. Thank you so much for coming back to First Look.

MS. KIM: Thanks for having me.

MR. CAPEHART: Now, let's go to the opinion side of The Washington Post, where we will find my colleagues, Washington Post columnist, George Will; and Deputy Editorial Page Editor, Ruth Marcus, both.

Thank you both very much for being here. I want to get your reactions to the first two days of the impeachment trial. And George, since you're the newbie here, you go first.

MR. WILL: Well, it's a curious episode, here, because the senators are the jurors; yet, they were the intended victims of the crime in judgment of which they're sitting. People--you were talking a moment ago about having witnesses. Everyone witnessed this. The evidence is video tape. The evidence is provided by the security cameras of the Capitol and by the iPhones carried by the perpetrators of the insurrection themselves. So, it is a very curious thing.

It is perfectly consistent to vote--to have voted that impeaching a former president is unconstitutional. I disagree with that, but intelligent, reflective people of goodwill can believe that.

Having lost that argument, now they are nevertheless required by their constitutional duty to form a judgment. If they vote to acquit, they are almost effectively amending the Constitution to remove the impeachment clause, because if what they've seen is not an impeachable offence, what in the world is? So, there's going to be a moment of truth.

You've talked this morning about Langford and Cassidy of Louisiana, they're not going to be the only ones, I have a feeling. There are going to be those who say--who've been put through this--and this is why the masterful presentation by the managers from the House matters. This is a legitimate function of the legislative branch, that legislative branch has oversight of government, it investigates for legislative purposes. But third, it also has an educational function to bring the country up to speed on important issues, and they've done that masterfully, here.

MR. CAPEHART: Ruth, jump in here. What are your reactions of these first two days of this trial?

MS. MARCUS: Well, to build on what George said, masterful, with the exception of the president's lawyers, is very apt word. It's so harrowing, it's so compelling. It's even more upsetting and powerful than I had expected, and it really underscores, even though we all think we know--and pretty confident that we know the ultimate outcome, here, the importance of going through this ordeal and going through this exercise for current events and also lessons of history.

I'm going to say something that's going to surprise you, because it's going to put me a little bit to the right of George, which is--

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, I'm buckled up, here.

MS. MARCUS: I know, really. Brace yourself. George is going to really need to brace himself.

I think that if you are a senator who believes it may be a constitutional escape hatch for them to say they don't have jurisdiction, but I think if you're a senator who believes in good faith that the Constitution does not apply to an impeachment trial in these circumstances, that they lack jurisdiction, I'm not sure that they are compelled to then go ahead and decide on the merits whether to convict, because they're in an odd role, here. As George said, they're victims. They're actually sitting in the crime scene, which is now the courthouse. But they're serving as both judges and jurors, and I'm not cert--I think they could go ahead and convict, having decided that they don't have jurisdiction, but I don't think they have to. And I think that it's worth thinking that through and underscoring that, because it is really important to have some way of trying to put these senators to the test of saying, "Even though I don't think that this impeachment is constitutionally valid, I abhor the president's conduct, and I do believe it rises to the level of an impeachable offence."

And whether that's a censure motion as The Washington Post editorial page argued today or something else, I do think it's really imperative that they put on the record.

MR. CAPEHART: George, I'm going to come back to you on the censure question, but Ruth, let me stick with you because George said something in his first response that I actually had a question for you, and that is, if Donald Trump is not convicted, what then does that say about impeachment as a way of holding a chief executive accountable? Is it rendered void? Is it rendered useless?

And if that--and if the answer is yes, are we one corrupt president away from dictatorship? And I know that's a loaded term and might be a little bit hyperbolic, but given what we watched live on television on January 6th and given what the House impeachment managers have presented over two days, how is it not the appropriate word to use?

MS. MARCUS: Well, I think that the failure to convict [audio distortion] would say more about this current senate and the fecklessness of Republican senators who are not suffering from Stockholm Syndrome; they're suffering from Mar-a-Lago Syndrome. They continue to be the cowed hostages of even a Twitter-silenced, disempowered Donald Trump.

And I think that the role of impeachment is not simply to get a conviction or acquittal, but it's to hold people to account and almost to chill them. I think that when we saw these impeachment proceedings going forward in the House, Donald Trump settled down. And I've been wondering recently whether--there was some talk about impeachment even before January 6th, given all of the outrageous conduct in the aftermath of the election that the president engaged in. And I'm wondering if--I was not in favor of that at the time, but I'm now questioning myself, because if impeachment proceedings had been launched, say, after the phone call to Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia Secretary of State--

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MS. MARCUS: --maybe we wouldn't have suffered this ordeal.

MR. CAPEHART: George, on the question of censure, would that be enough of a break or a "chill," to use Ruth's word, on a future chief executive who might look at what Donald Trump did and see that as license to go even further?

MR. WILL: Future Trumps are not going to calculate. Future Trumps are not going to be conscience-stricken. Future Trumps are not going to worry about being censured by institutions and people they don't respect. It's pointless; it might make people feel good.

But my judgment is we nowadays have altogether too much gesture politics and we should proceed--look, I want to go back to whether or not impeachment still matters. The Constitution--Mr. Madison's Constitution went into effect in the last year of the 1780s, 1789. The next decade, something happened that the framers of the Constitution neither desired nor anticipated, and that is the rise of parties.

Fast forward to today, where people are now tribal in their party allegiances; therefore, the entire Madisonian assumption, which is that there would be institutional defenders and rivalrous institutions, the Senate and the Congress seeing themselves not as players or opponents of the president's team, but as having their own institutional dignity and functions, that's assumption of the Madisonian equilibrium between the institutions has gone away because of the role of parties not just in the 1790s, but the role of parties in now the third decade of the 21st century.

Impeachment is going to be, if not a dead letter, a broken tool as long as people continue to insist that they are, first of all, members of their party and not, first of all, members of the legislative branch.

MR. CAPEHART: George, yesterday Reuters reported that more than 120 former Republican officials are in talks to form an anti-Trump third party. Have you heard anything about this and does quote/unquote "principled conservatism" have a place in American politics?

MR. WILL: I do. I think the country is still a center-right country, if we define "the right" in the right way.

The Republican Party rose out of the ashes of the Whigs, and there's no reason in the world why the ashes of the Republican Party can't be similarly fertile. Nothing lasts. In two words, that's the essence of conservatism: Nothing lasts, and you better work at it if you want to. So, it does seem to me that it's not impossible--still a remote possibility, but it's not impossible that the Republican Party will not be immortal. What is? The tectonic plates of the planet are shifting. Why should the Republican Party be the only thing that lasts forever?

MR. CAPEHART: That's a great question.

Ruth, what do you make--would an anti-Trump third party even be able to get off the ground? I mean, our system of government has been a two-party system of government for a very long time. And the two parties, such as they are, have made it virtually impossible for any other third party to rise to the level that the Democrats and the Republicans are.

So, is this effort that was reported by Reuters yesterday, is that going to be a fool's errand, or is it a fool's errand that is necessary?

MS. MARCUS: Well, I don't know about "fool's errand," but I think it is, as you say, a necessary errand. Something needs to be done. The parties emerged, as George said, in 1790s, but the breakdown of kind of institutional order and institutional sense of pride and the complete evaporation of the Madisonian vision that the Senate and Congress as an institution would be rivalrous to the president and would resist incursions on its authority is a pretty--in its outrageous and abject modern incarnation is a new development.

And so, something needs to be done. And whether we're not really set up very well for a three-party system, but whether this is an effort that either--and supplanting the current Republican Party or ends up helping to shock the current Republican Party into the reality that it cannot succeed demographically, politically, morally on its current course, I think it's a good wakeup call.

MR. CAPEHART: Let's talk about President Biden and what he's been doing while all of this has been going on, clearly trying to, quote/unquote, "doing the work of the American people" while this spectacular show is happening at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Is he playing it right? Is he doing the right thing by at least publicly ignoring the impeachment trial? George.

MR. WILL: It was said of George Washington that he had the gift of silence, and Joe Biden has the gift of silence at the moment.

Not everything in the world requires presidential commentary. Michael Jackson dies and presidents come out and talk about Michael Jackson or--there's nothing they're not expected to comment on. Joe Biden is being very prudent, economizing his claims on the Americans' attention and allowing the legislative branch to do its business. So, he's being, I think, shrewd and prudent and wise and silent.

MR. CAPEHART: Ruth?

MS. MARCUS: I can't really one-up George's comparison of Joe Biden to George Washington, so I might want to leave it there but I think he's playing it just right.

It's not simple silence, though: It's silence about the impeachment and letting that go on in the other body and the other branch of government, but demonstrating, day after day, with public events and his COVID taskforce briefing and his White House Press Secretary doing this astonishing thing of daily briefings and continuing the business of government and demonstrating to the people that he's doing their business and not political business. I think that--

MR. CAPEHART: In the time that--yeah, go ahead.

MS. MARCUS: --[audio distortion] package, agree or disagree, he is concentrating on the right things.

MR. CAPEHART: In the time that we have left, I want to talk to each of you about something that you have written.

George, you recently wrote that Senators Warren and Schumer, their plan for student loan forgiveness is, quote, "A gift to the well off." So, can you explain briefly your thinking here and where do you think that money would go?

MR. WILL: It would go--first of all, you know where it wouldn’t go: It wouldn't go to the two-thirds of Americans who do not go to college. A disproportionate share of it would go to those who are graduate students either in academic fields or getting professional degrees, business degrees or law degrees. So, it would be a regressive, upward transfer of wealth, but one understandable for Democrats, because that's where their voters now are.

So, whether--if the Democrats want to proceed with the Warren-Schumer plan of $50,000 forgiveness, they will be indeed courting their voters. Whether or not that's admirable is another matter.

MR. CAPEHART: And Ruth, for you, you wrote a column that I actually tweeted out, because I'd never heard of this judge before. Your terrific column was about federal district court judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and about President Biden's pledge during the campaign to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. And she is--one of the court's three remaining--well, actually, one of the court's three remaining liberals could retire next year. And you're predicting that Judge Jackson could be a likely candidate.

Walk us through, briefly, again the tea leaves, here.

MS. MARCUS: So, first of all, I actually think we could have a retirement this year and not next year, that Justice Breyer [audio distortion], for whom Judge Jackson clerked, by the way, is very likely to--and not to be too rude about it, would be kind of well-advised to, given the political circumstances and the Ginsberg precedent, to retire at the end of this term.

Judge Jackson was on President Obama's shortlist. She was interviewed for the last vacancy. She is very, very likely to be nominated to replace Merrick Garland for his seat on the D.C. Circuit, obvious way to get to the Supreme Court.

And since President Biden vowed during the campaign to name an African-American woman as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, if he's looking at sitting judges, there is, unfortunately, not a very large pool of such judges. So, I have my eye, among others, on Judge Jackson.

MR. CAPEHART: And in terms of "among others," I think you also wrote in your column that they don't necessarily have to be a judge to be nominated to the Supreme Court. So, give us a name or two of some potential prospects who aren't sitting on the bench right now, or do you not want to do that?

MS. MARCUS: Well, I think it's so, like--we would look to judges that have been--not the necessary thing, for example, Justice Kagan, who had been nominated to the D.C. Circuit but never confirmed, served as the Solicitor General. I would think that the most likely alternative to Judge Jackson would be a justice on the California Supreme Court, namely Leondra Kruger, who's veteran of the Obama Solicitor General's Office, and extraordinarily well credentialed.

People in private life, you could imagine going to civil rights lawyers like Sherrilyn Ifill to--

MR. CAPEHART: That's who I was thinking.

MS. MARCUS: --Stacey Abrams, they would bring--if you're in private life these days, you have not behaved necessarily judiciously. You have said a lot of things that might upset a lot of people, see, e.g., Neera Tanden's confirmation hearings yesterday. So, private life has an advantage in that you want people with a variety of backgrounds on the court, but you don't want to have--given the nature of the closely divided Senate, you don't want to have a bruising confirmation fight, and you don't want to have a surprise on the court.

One of the reasons that Republicans have religiously stuck to judges on the--with a lengthy track record is they didn't want any more Souters. They didn't want any more ideological surprises. So, it's going to be a fascinating and a kind of, by definition, landmark choice since President Biden told us what he was going to do when he was candidate Biden.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, I'm going to keep my eye on this and keep my eye on Judge Jackson now that you've put her on my radar screen.

We're going to have to leave it there. Ruth Marcus, George Will, thank you both for coming to First Look. George, I hope you'll come back.

MR. WILL: I'd be delighted to.

MR. CAPEHART: And as always, thank you for tuning in. I will be back tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. with the authors of the new book, "Four Hundred Souls." The two others are Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain. They're actually the editors of this big volume, incredible volume. This promises to be a powerful discussion and I hope you will join me.

Once again, I'm Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post. Thank you for tuning into First Look.