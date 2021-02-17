Lee Daniels

Lee Daniels is an Academy Award® nominated filmmaker and television creator whose work is trademarked by authenticity and candor, providing audiences with a unique experience and raw character insight. In 2001, Daniels founded Lee Daniels Entertainment as a visionary full-service production company committed to inclusive storytelling that would serve as a platform to create authentic and original content centered around diverse and underrepresented voices. LDE’s distinguished film and television work includes Monster’s Ball, which resulted in Halle Berry becoming the first Black woman to win the Academy Award® for Best Actress; Precious, which earned comedian and actress Mo’Nique the Academy Award® for Best Supporting Actress and launched Gabourey Sidibe’s notable acting career; FOX’s groundbreaking hip-hop drama Empire starring Academy Award® nominees Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson; and Star with Queen Latifah. In 2015, Daniels signed an overall development deal with 20th Century FOX TV to create, develop, write, direct and supervise new projects under his LDE banner. Upcoming projects include Good People, the untitled Sammy Davis Jr. mini-series, The Spook Who Sat by The Door, Our Kind of People, Ms. Pat and Mason Dixie. In addition to his successful film and TV career, Daniels is a longtime LGBTQIA supporter as well as a passionate advocate and philanthropist who sits on numerous charitable boards, including Ghetto Film School, a non-profit which helps to educate, develop, and celebrate the next generation of great American storytellers.

Andra Day

Andra Day is powerful, inspiring, beautiful-- those are just a few words that illustrate her force. With a voice that can only be described as God-given, Andra has unapologetically chartered her own course for success. Hailing from Southeast San Diego, this SoCal native dedicated her life to the arts at a young age. Between singing in her church choir and diligently studying dance, theater, and music in school, it’s no surprise that she has become an internationally recognized and respected musician and singer. Her full-length debut Cheers to the Fall [Buskin Records / Warner Records] garnered a “Best R&B Album” nomination and her RIAA 2x Multi-Platinum single “Rise Up” received a nod for “Best R&B Performance” at the 2016 GRAMMY® Awards. The song has since become the anthem to the Black Lives Matter movement, providing the audio heartbeat for activists and changemakers across the world. Andra quickly followed in 2017 with the moving anthem “Stand Up For Something” [feat. Common] from the Marshall official soundtrack album and film. The song received a nomination for “Best Original Song” at the 2017 Academy Awards. Andra’s ability to connect with audiences everywhere and her commitment to giving back has allowed her to share the stage with a diverse group of people from Michelle and Barack Obama to Stevie Wonder and Alicia Keys, Common and Bonnie Rait. Her undeniable beauty and vivacious personality have graced the cover and pages of Essence, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, The New York Times, Vibe, Vanity Fair and more. In 2021 Andra will make her acting debut starring as her idol and biggest musical influence, Billie Holiday, in the biopic The United States vs Billie Holiday, directed by Oscar-winner Lee Daniels. Marking a life and career-defining moment, Andra Day is sure to gain critical acclaim for her fully immersive transformation into the legend that is Billie Holiday. Day received a Golden Globe® nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama