Ava DuVernay

Academy Award nominee and Emmy, BAFTA and Peabody Award winner Ava DuVernay is a writer, director, producer and film distributor. Her feature directorial work includes the Oscar-winning civil rights drama Selma, the Oscar-nominated social justice documentary 13th and the Disney children’s adventure A Wrinkle in Time, which made her the highest-grossing Black woman director in American box office history. In 2019, she created, wrote, produced and directed the Emmy Award-winning limited series When They See Us. She is currently in production on Colin In Black and White for Netflix and Home Sweet Home for NBC, and in post-production on Queen Sugar for OWN and DC Comic event series DMZ for HBO Max. Winner of the 2012 Sundance Best Director Prize for her independent film Middle Of Nowhere, DuVernay amplifies the work of Black artists, people of color and women of all kinds through her narrative change collective ARRAY, named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies. She currently sits on the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Advisory Board of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and the Board of the American Film Institute.