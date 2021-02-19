Mr. Slavitt, welcome to Washington Post Live.

MR. SLAVITT: Thanks, Jonathan. Good to be here.

MR. CAPEHART: So, President Biden was supposed to go to Michigan today. That trip has been pushed off to Friday, to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant, to recognize the employees. This particular Pfizer plant has been the central hub for distributing the vaccine. Could you start this morning by giving us the latest information on the president's plans for vaccine production and distribution?

MR. SLAVITT: Sure. Well, it's good to be with everybody this morning. So, look, I think we came into office, I think we were--the assessment we did was that there was no standing inventory and we did not have enough vaccines or vaccinators or locations for people to get vaccinated that were stood up.

So, the president did a few things. The first thing he did was directed us to purchase enough vaccines to get every American vaccinated, as quickly as possible. And as he announced last week, we have enough vaccines to vaccinate Americans by the end of July, right now. That does not account for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and it's important to tell you why. We were going to let the FDA make the determination and not assume anything, and I think that's important--this is part of letting science lead and not having the White House push from the side.

So, but there are opportunities for things to go better, but like this week's weather proves, there's also plenty of surprises in store. So, we're trying to be--plan for every event and we're trying to be conservative and cautious. Over the first three or four weeks--I can't even remember how long we've been here, now--we've increased supply to states by 58 percent, of vaccines; we have significantly increased the number of vaccinators, bringing retired workers, retired doctors, retired nurses, active military, FEMA personnel out into the field. We've opened up community vaccination centers, particularly in hard-hit communities and communities that are typically ignored. We've started distributing to retail pharmacies. Again, 6,500 pharmacy locations weighted towards lower-income communities.

So, it's been a flurry of activities. I think today we can sit here and say it's not fast enough for the public, it's not fast enough for what we'd like, but we've now got the ability to make sure we can vaccinate this country and do it in the next number of months.

MR. CAPEHART: In that answer, you've given a lot of ground to cover in terms of follow-up. So, let's start with the states. How are states performing with vaccine distribution?

MR. SLAVITT: The states are--this is the requisite American flag pin, and it's got to be facing the right direction. Sorry about that.

MR. CAPEHART: That's okay.

MR. SLAVITT: So, when we got there, states had distributed about 46 percent of the vaccines that had been delivered. That's obviously too low, and that's reflective of the fact that it's a new process for people, that people were unsure about whether or not they were going to get further doses. There had been no commitments and very variable delivery.

Today, states have delivered close to about 75 percent of the doses--so, from 46 to 75. There's still some variability. Some states are above 80; some states are below 70, but all the states are doing much, much, much better. And part of it is just creating some assurance. We've basically told the states that they will get at least three weeks of visibility into how many vaccines they'll get. And if anything, we're going to try to beat those numbers; we will never come below those numbers. So, making those commitments while I think people are often loathe to want to make commitments--making them just makes the whole system go better.

Because as you know, Jonathan, in a shortage, which is what we're facing, what do people do? They hoard. And so, if you don't give them transparency, they will hoard more. So, by telling them, "We will promise you these deliveries," that actually allows people to give the vaccines out that they are holding onto.

MR. CAPEHART: In terms of distribution, the National Guard is participating. What role is the National Guard playing?

MR. SLAVITT: So, states have--and we have gone at the federal level at [audio distortion] fund, the use of the National Guard in their states. They are setting up vaccination sites; they are vaccinating people; they are essentially providing the arms and legs and the workforce and the brain power, along with FEMA, along with over a thousand active military who are out there doing the same.

I just saw a video, a very touching video, of some enlisted military who have been deployed over to Iraq who were now being deployed in their own communities to deliver vaccines in their neighborhood. And the enlisted soldier said that it was one of the most meaningful and surprising experiences that he's had. And I think, hopefully, you know, as we try to come out of this, people will realize that everybody is part of the solution in some way. And it's very hard for people to sit home and do nothing in the middle of a crisis, but I think the president's vision is to engage the public, engage all of government, engage the private sector, engage the nonprofit and charitable sector, engage the churches, engage the religious, engage mayors and the community, and everybody will come out of this. There's no possible way for the federal government to do this alone.

MR. CAPEHART: And speaking of engaging the public, I'm wondering how are you dealing with vaccine hesitancy, particularly in communities of color.

MR. SLAVITT: Yeah. So, vaccine hesitancy, you know, essentially, I think I define it this way: People who have questions, legitimate questions about whether or not they should take a vaccine, and if we don't treat them as legitimate questions that deserve legitimate, straightforward answers, then, you know, we will lose people.

So, you know, it's all well and good and I think there will be important messaging and consistent messaging about how safe the vaccines are and so forth, but that's not the answer. The answer is a dialogue. It's a dialogue with younger people who may have their own issues. It's a dialogue of anybody who has questions. And what we're finding is that many people--the first time there are a lot of people that would, you know, crawl over broken glass to get the vaccine. There are plenty of other people who are interested in taking the vaccine, but they want to see others go first. They may be a bit "vaccine curious," may be a good term for them. And those folks are, I think, over the last couple of months--are increasingly moving over to the camp of, "Well, I think I'll want to do this."

But talking to your local doctor, your local physician, your church leader, people you trust are really important parts of that dialogue, and then getting reliable answers. Sadly, in this day and age, there's enough misinformation out there that just occurs, and then there's enough disinformation out there which people spark, and those rumors can fly around and really, really hurt the cause. So, we just want to give people straight answers to their questions, and I think that gives me con--what gives me confidence that if we can answer people's questions, because these vaccines are so safe and so effective, we think more and more people will come on.

But it's a very good question, Jonathan, because today we're dealing with issues of how do we get enough supply quickly enough, but that won't always be the challenge. I think in a number of months, it could flip on us, and we could actually be dealing with the question of how do we make people comfortable that this is something they want to do.

MR. CAPEHART: And you know, Mr. Slavitt, another part of the challenge--on the one hand, you have vaccine hesitancy as a challenge. But then, you have the challenge from the opposite--from the other end, and that might be where you could have communities of color that are eager to get the vaccine; and yet, they can't get the vaccine.

So, how are you dealing with the equity issues involved in terms of who actually gets the vaccine?

MR. SLAVITT: Well, the one thing I've learned in health care is that structural impediments, based on race, primarily, but also based on other factors: income, location, et cetera, but very provably with race, exist so that if you do nothing--if you do nothing special, you will have gross inequities.

And this is a perfect example of this: You know, a pharmacy in a low-income neighborhood, maybe in a Black community, has vaccines. They open for those vaccines, there are appointments that come online, and people who are living far away in wealthy communities have plenty of kids with laptops and iPads and iPhones that are jumping all over those appointments. And so, you can intend well, you can put the vaccines in the right communities, and then you find you've got this effect where all these people are coming into these communities that have probably not been there ever, or for a long time, and getting in line ahead of folks and taking those vaccines. So, my message is you have to actively take steps to prevent this from happening, because at the same time, the low-income communities and communities of color are also communities that have a higher proportion, as we know, of death and hospitalization, largely occupationally. And so, this--we have to fight against this.

We've created a health equity taskforce. It is a top position and we have a number of not just strategies, but operational activities, getting mobile vans into communities, distributing into federally qualified health centers, requesting and instructing folks to play a community navigator role to help people find vaccines, and reserving appointments and having neighborhood pharmacies reserve appointments for people from the community. We have to do all of these things and more, and we have some good stories of when you do these things, it works. We had an event in North Carolina--the state put out an event--that disproportionately drew from low-income people because they reserved the morning appointments and provided transportation and they went through the churches.

So, that's more work. That's more work for people to do, but you have to do that work; because otherwise, we will just continue to vaccinate the people who are just clamoring for it. And unfortunately, when you clamor for it, you do clamor over other people and we have to be very, very intentional about it.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, you know, to your point about when you started talking about the pharmacy in the community of color but it's people not from the neighborhood who are getting the appointments--you know, Laura Jarrett at CNN last week did a story about that very thing happening at a local pharmacy, I believe it was in Queens. And so, that is emblematic of what you're talking about.

You were saying before many people have questions, and so I've got questions from folks in the audience. I'm going to go through each of them, one after the other. The first one is from Kevin Donnelly in Illinois. He asks, "What is the administration's plan broadly around onshoring of the U.S. health care supply and specifically about the current PPE disconnect?"

MR. SLAVITT: This is a great question, and a big priority. So, take something like the "febrile" [sic] gloves that anybody who is administering a vaccine or in a hospital needs to wear, only about 5 percent of them have been made onshore; 95 percent of them come from Asian countries. And if anybody in a hospital can tell you we're in a--we're in deep shortage of those, as an example. So, we used the Defense Production Act, which is an act that allows us to direct manufacturing here in the U.S., and we are beginning to onshore those gloves immediately. And by December, we will be producing a billion gloves a month in the U.S. And we are going to be doing that item by item, we are doing this with other items, and it's an important win, because we need the resilience and reliability of having these items here available to us in the U.S. Obviously, more manufacturing jobs is a great thing. So, we are absolutely going to turn the tide on that.

MR. CAPEHART: The next question comes from Charles Crisostomo in Maryland. His question is: "When do you think states will see a substantial increase in vaccine supply deliveries?"

MR. SLAVITT: Well, thank you for the question, Charles. I think what we're going to see is, every week, a continued ramp. So, and we've been taking up--you know, when we got here, January 20th, about 8.6 million vaccines were being distributed to states. Today, that number is 13.5 million. On top of that, we have retail pharmacy and federally qualified health centers.

So, there's been a 60-percent increase already, and I think that will continue. Again, barring weather issues, which we're dealing with this week, we will continue to see that so that, by the end of March, we will have distributed--available for distribution to states about 200 million total vaccines. So, if you did the math on that, and I would not expect you to be able to do it instantly, you will see that, by the end of March, that implies that there will be a whole lot more than there are today.

And it's the nature of these manufacturing processes, you've got to basically very carefully create the vaccine; then, you have to take it to another facility--I know I'm over-answering the question, but this stuff is just fascinating to me and got into these details--to do with called "fill-and-finish," which is basically how they put it in the little vials, make sure you get the needles, make sure it's all sterile, and ship it, put it in boxes, all at cold temperatures, et cetera. So, it's an extraordinary manufacturing process. I think it was one that the president is going to go see later this week, hopefully, in Kalamazoo. And it--you know, it requires a whole lot of scale.

I think we all probably were led to believe that there was a lot more manufacturing that had been done over the last year in anticipation of the vaccines being approved. That--there was less than we all thought. But you know, one thing about leading and management, is the name of this event, is--that I would say is you play the cards you were dealt, not the cards you wish you had. And so, you know, we would love to say that we could triple vaccinations next week, but better for us to be very candid with the public and say it is going to be week over week over week to the point where, you know, come spring and summer, I think we will have significantly turned the tide.

MR. CAPEHART: The next question is another question from Illinois, Carol Nunns. Her question is: "How will vaccines be updated for variants?" For instance, if you receive the J&J vaccine, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, can you still get a Moderna or Pfizer eventually?

MR. SLAVITT: So, thanks for the question. That's another great question, and there's a couple parts to it.

First is, are we making sure the vaccines work for the variants, and the answer is, yes, we are testing right now in vitro, and I think the good news to start with is that the most prominent vaccine--the most prominent strain that's come here, the B117, the vaccines work well for, the Pfizer and the Moderna. The South African and--which is close to the Brazilian, if people have heard about the Brazilian and following all this geography--they are--the vaccines are less effective, but, importantly, above a threshold. And the threshold is does it work or does it not. So, it does work. It creates fewer antibodies, but this is mostly good news because they still continue to work.

Now, each of the vaccine companies, and I've talked to all of them, both the ones approved and the candidates, have plans to continue to update their vaccines and, if need be, create boosters down the road if there continue to be additional mutants, as there likely will be. So, this is a matter of science adapting its processes and keeping up and keeping track.

Now, to your final very specific question, if you have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, could you later have another vaccine, and I'll give you two parts to that answer quickly.

One is Johnson & Johnson, people may know, is currently evaluating whether--how their vaccine performs with two doses, in other words, with their own booster. So, pending the results of that, pending what the FDA has to say, if the vaccine is approved in the first place, there will be--there may be a second shot of Johnson & Johnson.

More broadly, can you mix and match? If you have one, can you later take another, and the answer is, try to remember which one you had because it's--that's what's been tested. It's preferable to have the same one you had before, but if you forgot, don't panic, you can take another one and the CDC says that that's fine, in that case. Sorry for the long answer.

MR. CAPEHART: Look, more information is better than less or none, so thank you very much for that, Mr. Slavitt.

I want to ask you about testing. It's been reported that the Biden administration is finalizing contracts with six companies to provide more than 60 million at-home coronavirus tests by the end of summer. When will this be finalized and how much will it cost?

MR. SLAVITT: So, I want to clarify that these are at-home or point-of-care tests.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay.

MR. SLAVITT: So, [audio distortion] tests, some at home; some you take at a point of care. The cost of the tests will vary and, you know, I think it's a critical question because the more manufacturing scale there is, the more those costs will come down. But if people are going to take tests on a regular basis, the goal--and we're not there, yet, but the goal is to have tests that are available for, you know, $10 or less. That's not where we are today. Today, some of these tests are $30, some are more, and there are some people who are making tests that they could sell for $30 that they're selling for a lot more than that, and that's just not going to work. Because remember, it's not about testing; it's about the uses of the testing. It's about getting back to school. It's about getting back to work. It's about attending events and weddings and family gatherings. So, if you have to spend $150 or $120 every time you want to go out of the house, that just doesn't work. So, we need lower and lower and lower cost testing. That's why we're investing so much in these tests, so that they scale, that they have a lot of the production capacity, and that they will bring their costs down.

MR. CAPEHART: There's also been a lot of questions about the accuracy around those tests. Are these new at-home tests--or, as you also say, they're at-home and point-of-care tests--are they more accurate now?

MR. SLAVITT: Yeah, they are. The antigen tests that you're referring to are accurate. They're the ones that are all through EUA, but one of the things that I think is interesting is, you know, just play this mind exercise: If you had a test that was, you know, 80 percent accurate but was so inexpensive that you could take it five times a week, or one that was 90 percent accurate but was so expensive you could only take it once a week, which would you rather have? So, in other words, would you trade off--would we trade off, for some tests, a little bit of accuracy in exchange for the ability to take it more frequently? And of course, the math would say that you would be willing for certain tests where you're not symptomatic, you don't really--you just want to know whether you can go out of the house, you would trade off a little bit of the accuracy.

So, we get--we tend to get caught up in these numbers, 95 percent, 90 percent, et cetera, and I understand why that is, of course, because we want to know for certain, but we're really doing is we're reducing our risk. And if you take a test five times in a row and it's 80 percent accurate, you've got a pretty good sense of how you're doing. So, I don't want to say that these are not accurate enough, they are sensitive, but I also say we have to change our mindset to say, let's make sure that we are getting lower-cost tests into the system.

MR. CAPEHART: So, then, how long does it take to get those test results for the at-home tests?

MR. SLAVITT: Those are instant, 15 minutes, I think.

MR. CAPEHART: Fifteen minutes?

MR. SLAVITT: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, that's good. You know, Mr. Slavitt, I want to--in The Washington Post, in the actual paper today, on Page 4, there's a key nugget in the story and it's about what's happening in the Biden administration in terms of when we're going to get through this and when kids are going to get to school, and here's the key nugget: "The Biden administration is struggling to give precise, consistent answers to two key questions: When will the pandemic truly be behind us; and short of that, when can children safely return to school?"

Mr. Slavitt, could you give us a precise answer to those two questions?

MR. SLAVITT: So, the problem, of course, is there is no precise answer. And we struggle because, you know, we hear people. They want to know something certainly. And I'll be--and I don't mean this in a political way, but I think we've lived for a year with a lot of overpromises, a lot of "the solution's around the corner," "this is going away," et cetera, et cetera. And I think we are very sensitive and very reluctant to try to overpromise. One of the reasons why I think the public is so fatigued is because no one was ever asked to prepare for a marathon. People were told, "This is a sprint and it's going to be over, soon."

And so, I think the president who in a townhall this week said, look, he's very hopeful by Christmas, that's a reasonable answer. But the rest of us--the rest of us--are hired to get the job done, not make forecasts and make predictions. So, there's a lot we don't about the future. We don't know exactly what's going to happen with the variants; we don't know exactly how many people are going to take the vaccine. We don't know a lot of things. And so, we are trying not to give a false sense of security and a false sense of precision when none exists.

And I know that makes people less comfortable, but I also know people want to be leveled with and they want to be told the truth. And sometimes the truth is a little more complex and it can't be done in a soundbite. And so, I think we're doing our best to be as honest as possible. And what you're hearing is there are no solid answers. There is no precise, exact date. But what you should be comfortable in is that the team is using every available resource of the federal government and the country to get it done as quickly as possible.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, in a previous answer, you said something that piqued my interest. You were saying, you deal with the cards you're dealt, not the cards you wished you had, or something like that. And it made me wonder, were you--"you" meaning the Biden administration--were you given any cards? Because I remember during the transition there were plenty stories about how the Biden transition team, particularly the COVID team, had no visibility into what the Trump administration was doing in that time between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

So, bring us inside the room. How much information were you getting from the previous administration to prepare for the pandemic that was going to become your responsibility on January 20th?

MR. SLAVITT: I want to be careful to answer this in a way that is direct and responsive, but not seen as overly political and not unnecessarily badmouthing anybody. There are very good people that were working on the pandemic before we got here, many of them are still here. They're career civil servants and they've been doing yeoman's job.

I think what we lacked was certainly--it's no secret we lacked a president who was willing to be accountable, and so would push things off to states. And that made it harder for, I think, the rest of their team. And so, we had no plan--we certainly had no plan that we were handed, which was puzzling to us. There was not as much inventory of vaccine as we had believed. And there weren't plans to actually go the last mile. So, there was a great effort to produce vaccines and get the scientific machinery working, but once those vaccines were shipped, that was sort of the end of the job.

I think the harder--the hard part here is the last mile, getting these to communities, getting them to people--getting them to communities that really need them. We talked a little bit earlier about communities of color, but there's lots of other communities, also, you know, prisons, homeless populations, et cetera. So, you know, we declare success when the needle is in someone's arm and they're better. And so, I don't want to get into, like, did they--were they doing their jobs or not. There were people here who were doing very good work. I think we came in and felt we had to put together a plan, level with the public. We have the blessing of having a very supportive president and vice president--very inquisitive president and vice president who want to know all these details. That makes it easier for us, because we know the president cares and he's brought in, I think, some amazing people--not talking about myself, but the other people that are working on this are some of the best in the world. So, it's a good feeling to go every day and know you're facing a big challenge, and you know, we--and we are where we are. Again, I don't want to look backwards too much, because I also want people who, no matter what their political leanings, to not feel like this vaccine process and public health process is something that is a matter of their own political identity. It's a matter of their family's health and their community's health.

MR. CAPEHART: And I hear you on that and understand why you're being very careful about not wading into the politics of it all.

So, in this last question, because I know you have a hard out at 10:00, given that there are career people who have been working on this and who are there, since the Biden administration has been in, have you noticed a resurgence, if you will, in terms of activity and process and ideas and energy coming from all the entities involved in making sure that we do get through to the other side of this pandemic?

MR. SLAVITT: We have. I mean, we heard a comment from FEMA that said, look, we are getting to do our jobs. I mean, we are now--like, the sky's the limit, and it feels good to them. The scientists who we honor--look, many of us were--some--I was in the Obama administration; others were. You know, we have an incredible appreciation for not just the scientists but all the career civil servants that have been working on this and I think have just been really excited to get back to work with them.

And the first thing we did is we said, "What ideas have you been working on that you haven't been able to get done?"--for any reason, not necessarily a nefarious reason, just you may--there may not have been the time or the focus or no one asked you the question. And the first handful of things we did were ideas that career civil servants said, "Hey, if we were really smart, we would do this," and just enabling them and said, "Go do that. Go do that. Go open up this vaccination clinic site, absolutely. You want to go create an adaptive process for more therapeutics? Go do that." And we at the White House, taking the approach to say, "Do your jobs. Tell us what you need. We will build a strategy around you as opposed to we will tell you what to do," I hope it's refreshing to people. But you know, we have to prove themselves. I think the political class needs to come in and prove themselves to the career civil servants as much as anything else, because these are the people that are here day-in/day-out. They're going to be here day-in/day-out for decades, and you got to honor their work.

MR. CAPEHART: As you mentioned in the Obama administration, you were the acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In the Biden administration, you are the White House Senior Adviser to the COVID-19 Response Team. Andy Slavitt, thank you very, very much for coming to Washington Post Live.

MR. SLAVITT: Thanks for having me.

