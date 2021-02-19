AD

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: Well, for me, it's a simple matter of equity. We know that remote learning works for some, but there are too many Black and brown kids, low-income kids in our system for whom remote learning is simply not working. We have the first quarter grades in. We're seeing significant increases in the number of African American and Latinx students who are failing math and reading. And we know from what we've heard from parents, from our own observations, that remote learning presents significant challenges.

Now to be clear, we've invested hundreds of millions of dollars to make remote learning work. We passed out hundreds of thousands of devices, hot spots. We started a program over the summer called Chicago Connected, which is a $50 million program to provide free wi-fi and broadband access to low-income families. But despite all these efforts, there's no question whatsoever that remote learning is not a replacement for in-person learning. Particularly when you think about our youngest learners, the preschool kids, our kids with special needs, the social/emotional learning and support that those students in particular get from an in-person experience, that simply cannot be replicated through a computer screen. So, it's critically important, not only to CPS but the future of our city, our reopening, but our children that we provide an option for in-person learning, and that's exactly what we've done.

MR. SCOTT: So, can you talk a bit about what a phased reopening will actually look like and why you decided to do it this way?

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: Well, we spent a lot of time talking with our teachers' union about what made the most sense, how to address the concerns of their membership around the virus. And the fears of people are real. We've been living through literally hell on earth over the last 11 months, exacerbated by incompetence of the former federal administration, whether it's in COVID-19 response, or more recently we're seeing the bad legacy left by them regarding vaccines and not enough to meet the demand.

But the reality is that people are afraid, they're afraid for their own personal health, for the personal health of people that they may be caretakes for, or someone in their household. So, making sure that we address those issues and then phase the return of those teachers to in-person learning was a reasonable thing to do, and that's what we agreed to as part of our agreement with the teachers' union.

MR. SCOTT: Speaking of being afraid, we know that part of the agreement with the union is to provide teachers with vaccinations. Are you requiring that teachers be vaccinated before they enter the classroom?

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: We are not requiring it, and I don't really think in this phase when we're under emergency use authorization that we can require it. But what we are doing is offering it to a range of teachers, and that started a couple weeks back. We've had tremendous partnership with Walgreens, who stood up pop-up vaccination opportunities for teachers. That continues. And then the Chicago Public Schools itself is setting up four CPS-specific vaccination sites that will add to the number of CPS personnel, from teachers to cafeteria workers and so forth, that can get access to the vaccine if they haven't already.

MR. SCOTT: And we know the data shows that transmission in schools is relatively low, but people are still pretty concerned. So, as you resume in-person classes, what safety precautions are you putting in place around distancing, mask wearing, and ventilation?

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: Well, all those things and more. Over the course of the summer and the fall, CPS spent over $100 million to make improvements in mitigation efforts in our classrooms, and let me highlight a few of them. If you walk into a CPS school, the first thing that you're going to see is someone at a table who will take your temperature and then ask you a set of screening questions. You're also going to see masks that are available, hand sanitizer, and a number of other protective measures before you even can enter into the mainstream of the school.

We had a set of independent inspectors go through literally every single classroom in every school and make specific ventilation recommendations. And any classroom that couldn't be rectified, that classroom is out of commission for this entire school year. In the classrooms themselves, you'll see, particularly if you're in elementary school, little boxes and squares on the floor that simulate the social distancing that we want the students to adhere to. Teachers themselves have an array of protective gear, from regular masks to other kinds of PPE, depending upon the kind of teacher that they are and their direct access to students. So, we've also got in many of our classrooms partitions on the group desk to separate the students in a protective way.

So, we've gone, I think, above and beyond. We've learned from the experience of other school systems here in Chicago that have been open for some form of in-person learning since September. And of course, we've looked at the literature and the experience of other school systems across the U.S. and across the world. Bottom line here, though is, our schools are safe. Before we had this latest conflict with the Chicago Teachers Union, we had three weeks of proven success with--that our mitigation efforts that were put into place over the course of the summer and the fall actually worked. And students have now been back for another week, and all things are moving in a positive direction.

And we're doing this, of course, in a context of the city of Chicago's numbers, whether it's cases, whether it's percent positivity, whether it's hospital numbers, are at the best that they've been throughout the time of this pandemic. So, we feel very, very confident that our school mitigation plans will be successful, and we've got controls in place in the event that there's issues at a particular school or in a particular classroom, that we have triggers for quarantine anyone necessary, shutting them down. So overall, I think this is a very robust plan, and I'm happy that our students have an option to come back to in-person learning.

MR. SCOTT: Now we know that negotiations between the public schools and the teachers' union were really difficult and dominated headlines over the past few months. Do you still support an elected school board versus an appointed one by the major like you campaigned on?

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: Well, what I will say is this: I learned a lot through this recent experience with the Chicago Teachers' Union, and particularly hearing from parents who believed that their voices were locked out. And I've said this from day one. Whatever the form of governance is that we move to, parents have to have a seat at the table of governance. And the proposals that I've seen so far fail spectacularly in that basic gating measure. I can't agree to any kind of change in governance where parents are not front and center, where for the views and concerns of their children and students aren't taken into consideration. And obviously, the fact that I was personally involved made a big difference in getting this matter resolved. So, there's a lot of nuances to how we move to governance, and I welcome a more public discussion about this. But first and foremost, as I said, parents have to be part of this process, but we also have to make sure that whatever the form of governance is, that we don't lose sight of our key mission, which is providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students.

What we've learned over the course of this pandemic is that the challenges of systemic racism and other inequities have become even more glaringly apparent. So, when we think about the school system, education truly can be the great equalizer. But we've got to be very intentional about what we do, how we do it, and who we're investing in. And I want to make sure that Black and Latinx students do not fall behind, now or in the future. So that's got to also be a critical part of the calculus when we think about a new form of governance for the board of education.

MR. SCOTT: I want to come back to the falling behind point you made about Black and Latino students, because that's an important point. But before we get there, can you share what you learned, or specifically what's the most significant thing you learned from going head-to-head with the teachers' union?

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: Well, I don't think of it as me going head-to-head with the teachers' union. What I think is, I was advocating and fighting on behalf of our students and our parents, who wanted the option to be able to come back to in-person learning simply because remote learning is not working for a vast array of our student population. So, my biggest takeaway is that it's important for me to be active, involved in advocating on behalf of parents and those students to make sure that their voices are heard when we're talking about anything related to public school education. So much of the conversation, both here in Chicago and nationally, about reopening is exclusively about teachers, and obviously teachers are a critical part of the school ecosystem. But the whole reason that we are all here when we talk about education is for our students. Our children have to be front and center, period.

MR. SCOTT: You mentioned earlier concerns about Black and Latino students perhaps not maybe performing as well as they could in a more traditional academic environment. And so, what do you think needs to be done specifically to address issues of learning loss students, you know, very likely experienced?

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: Well, we have a working group that we stood up some weeks ago to address that specific issue. But fundamentally, I think the first step is offering the in-person learning experience. Then we've got to be talking about what exactly is going on that has exacerbated the achievement gaps that we knew existed but had been--become, I think, more prominent going forward. And really what it's about is providing our children, whether they're remote or in-person, with a well-rounded array of options and experiences that help fuel their learning.

Education isn't just about what happens during a day in a classroom. We know this from our own research and from studies. We've got to provide our young people options in their out of school time as well. And a lot of those opportunities have been significantly pared back or shut down entirely because of COVID. COVID has exacerbated the education and achievement gap of many students, particularly in our Black and brown students. So, thinking about how we make up those losses, what additional supports we can provide at the community level, and having those conversations with community members themselves is going to be part and part of our process going forward. This can't be something that's conceived in a central office or in a mayor's office and then imposed from on high. We've got to do this at the grassroots level, because there's not one-size-fits-all options. We have an incredibly diverse group of neighborhoods and resident needs, and we've got to meet those needs, because if we meet those needs, then we're going to be meeting the needs of the students and being able to provide them with the support so that they can also recover.

You know, we talk a lot about recovery in a context of COVID-19. What I'm urging my staff and our administration to do is really talk about recovery in a context of what that means for young people and for children in our city. We need to make sure that recovery includes them as well.

MR. SCOTT: Speaking of COVID-19, we know that last week you tweeted that Chicago has distributed I believe 99 percent of the vaccines you were given. Are you receiving additional weekly allotments from the feds or--and I guess, how much? And are you getting enough?

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: Well, look, I think given the horrendous circumstances that the Biden administration walked into, which essentially was that the vaccine cupboard was bare because of the incompetence of the Trump administration, they have worked diligently throughout the transition and three, four weeks now that they've been in office, to address those shortfalls. We have seen a small increase in the amount of vaccine that we're getting on a weekly basis. And one of the big important things that they've done is told us in three weeks in advance what our supply would be so that we can then plan around that. You can't build a properly functioning distribution system when you don't know from week to week what your supply is going to be, which is where we were prior to the Biden administration taking over. So that's significant progress in and of itself. But the bottom line--and it's not a secret--no one has enough vaccine. Not in Chicago, not in LA, not in Denver, not in Dallas. Nowhere has enough vaccine. And so, increasing that supply on a weekly basis is critically important.

MR. SCOTT: How would you say the Biden administration could be doing things differently or better than what they currently are doing in terms of getting vaccines to these cities?

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: Well, look, I think the biggest thing is finding a way to really increase the supply. They're 10,000 times more communicative than what we got before. They are listening to city leaders all across the country. So, I give them high marks for their approach, which matters. The process is important. But fundamentally, we've just got to produce more vaccine.

MR. SCOTT: We know that, you know, they are longstanding racial disparities in healthcare, and they've been exacerbated during this pandemic, we know with cases, with deaths, and now with vaccines. And a USA Today analysis in Chicago found that in majority Black and Latino neighborhoods, just 5 percent of residents have been vaccinated. In majority White neighborhoods, the rates were much higher, in some places six times higher. How are you addressing this issue?

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: Well, I don't know when that analysis was done, but we'll be announcing some things later this week that shows there's been a pretty remarkable turnaround in that. Look, the reality is, in Black and Latinx neighborhoods, vaccine hesitancy was real. We knew that even before we got the first doses, which is why we did a number of things to try to address it. Number one, back in April, when we saw the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our Black communities with Black deaths being seven times any other demographic in our city, we stood up something called the Racial Equity Rapid Response Team. And really what that team has done throughout the pandemic is gone and taken a very hyperlocal approach, identifying trusted community leaders at the grassroot level, and brought them into a conversation about what we needed to do to reach people, to educate people, and to get them tested and healthcare. We've used that infrastructure that we built in Black and Latinx communities to really also get the message out about vaccines.

In addition to that, we stood up a very diverse group of scientific experts, who looked at the process by which these vaccines come to market and then certified to the public that the vaccines were safe. We've also invested a tremendous amount of marketing and outreach to Black and Latinx communities. And then more recently we've instituted something called Protect Chicago Plus, which is going into 15 of our most hard-hit Black and brown neighborhoods and focusing on bringing vaccine to the residents of those neighborhoods regardless of their circumstances so we can get more Black and Latinx residents vaccinated. And those efforts in combination are really starting to bear fruit.

MR. SCOTT: We know Chicago has had to close quite a few vaccination sites because of the winter storm that's taken over parts of the country right now. How are you considering disruptions like this as you continue with your city's rollout?

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: Well, actually, we didn't close any vaccination sites as a result of the winter weather. All of our vaccination sites are inside, because it's Chicago and it gets cold. So, we made sure that we built a system where the vaccination sites were inside. You may be referring to some of our outdoor testing sites that absolutely have been affected by the winter weather. We closed vaccinations yesterday simply because we didn't get the weekly supply. But we're back open today. So, I feel very, very good about where we are with our vaccination infrastructure. As we get more vaccine, we will continue to expand those opportunities. But the combination of our pop-up sites, the work that we're doing with providers and pharmacies, and then the Protect Chicago Plus plan that I talked about going into 15 neighborhoods that have been hardest-hit by COVID, I think we built a very equitable and robust vaccination distribution system here in the city of Chicago.

MR. SCOTT: So, I want to take this moment to go to at least one audience question. We've got one from Connie Harris. She's in Michigan. And she wants to know how are eligible citizens, particularly seniors without transportation, supposed to get vaccinated?

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: That's a great question. And what we've done, Connie, is we partnered with a number of community-based organizations so that we made sure that we were meeting the needs of seniors. One of the things that we've also done is gone to healthcare providers who have those seniors as patients and said you need to prioritize them. So, when they come in for their regularly scheduled visits, make sure that they're getting vaccines. We've partnered with groups like the AARP, which is very active here in the state of Illinois and Chicago in particular, to make sure that we are breaking down those barriers so that seniors, particularly those with underlying healthcare conditions, get access to the vaccine as quickly as possible. And that is part of our overall structure. Partnering with people who speak to these communities, have access and legitimacy in these communities, and then building on those partnerships to make sure that we bring people to the vaccines or bring it to them, if necessary.

MR. SCOTT: I want to pivot to Washington for a bit, and would love to hear your thoughts on the COVID relief bill and what you would like to see Congress pass.

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: Well, look, I think that the outline that President Biden set forth early on is the right outline. It addresses a number of challenges. As you well know, COVID-19 didn't discriminate on the basis of political party. It hit every sector of America. Very, very difficult, very hard, whether it's a blue state, whether it's a red state or independent. So, we need a bipartisan solution to this, and I think that the president's plan does just that.

Not surprisingly, as a mayor, I'm advocating for direct stimulus to towns and municipalities. The city of Chicago was fortunate back in the spring when we got CARES Act funding, but that funding was limited and specifically targeted by program. What it didn't account for was the catastrophic meltdown in our economy that all of us are facing. So, part of the stimulus plan that the House is now under consideration gives direct funding to cities like Chicago, but also other municipalities across the country that are also hurting, so that we can do revenue loss replacement and get our cities back on their feet without having massive layoffs or significant cuts in services. I believe that government should and can act as a stimulus, but we can't do that with the kind of revenue losses that we've seen.

So, I think the president understands that, and I'm hopeful that the House will continue forward with the structure that they have in place so far and that that bill will get to the Senate and then eventually to the president's desk. If that happens, it will go a long way in healing our economy and setting us up for success as we recover from this pandemic.

MR. SCOTT: Well, we want to thank you, Mayor, for joining us. I have far more questions about the economy, about Chicago, about the pandemic and audience questions as well, but we know the time is short, so we're going to leave things right there. Thanks for coming.

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: Well, thank you, and invite me back. I appreciate the conversation. And thanks for the great work that you're doing talking about cities and governors and leadership during this challenging time.

MR. SCOTT: Awesome, you have a great day.

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: You too. Thank you.

MR. SCOTT: Well, that was an informative and deeply fascinating discussion, and we want to thank you all for joining us. But there's more of those here. Make sure to come back and join us today at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. My colleague Jonathan Capehart will interview acclaimed director Lee Daniels, and Andra Day, a phenomenal actress, who star in the new film "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." That's a conversation you won't want to miss. I will be there. Hope you will, too. I'm Eugene Scott. Thank you for watching.