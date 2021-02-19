MR. DANIELS: Jonathan, good to see you again.

AD

[Audio distortion.]

MR. CAPEHART: I know, it's been a very long time. Great to see you again. Both of you, congratulations on this film. The moment I saw it, I immediately sent a letter to y'all saying, okay, here are all your options. I need to talk to you about this film. Lee, let me start--let me start with you.

AD

MS. DAY: Hey, hey. Good morning.

MR. CAPEHART: So, as we saw in the opening clip, the film tackles pretty much everything--racism, sexism, addiction, art, abuse. And I'm wondering, Lee, how did you come to this project, and what influenced your approach to Billie Holiday's life?

MR. DANIELS: Suzan-Lori Parks, the Pulitzer-winning--Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright sent me this beautiful script that really depicts the government breaking her down, coming for her, coming for Billie Holiday and really trying to cripple her as an artist for singing "Strange Fruit," which was about lynching Black people. And that wasn't the understanding of Billie Holiday that I had. I thought that she was a troubled jazz singer that got in trouble with the law and, you know, did drugs and was fashionable. I didn't know that she was a political activist. And so--and I--you know, I pride myself in being smart about our history, and I thought to myself that I--if I don't do this, I don't know--I had to do it. I had to do it.

AD

AD

And I thought also, like, how many other stories about our people--have they--have been hidden? So, yeah. That was one of the reasons.

MR. CAPEHART: And so--right. And I'm going to latch onto what you just said before, which was you thought of Billie Holiday as a jazz singer, but you didn't really know that she was an activist. What more did she do other than being defiant about trying to sing "Strange Fruit" despite government opposition and government targeting? What other things did she do that made you realize that she's more than just Lady Day?

MR. DANIELS: What other things she did by stand up to the government? [Laughs] Jonathan, like that's a lot to stand--I couldn't. I don't know that I could. Even today I don't think that I could. If they told me, Lee, you can never make a movie again or I'm coming for your mother, I'm going to come for your kids and you will--I'm like, take it. But there was something about her strength and her being born into the world that she was being born in, to have been born. She didn't give--she didn't give two flying you know whats, because she had nothing to lose by living [audio distortion] constantly.

AD

AD

MR. CAPEHART: Andra, let me--let me bring you in here. I saw your interview--go ahead, go ahead.

MS. DAY: Oh, no, I just wanted to piggyback off that, too. I mean, I think what Lee shows so brilliantly in the movie is that a part of what she did in standing up to the government was being human, right? She's a Black queer woman in the 1930s, 40s and 50s. And that--living in that and owning that in itself is defiance. Then add to that that she's integrating audiences. I mean, this is one of the first artists, a Black woman to integrate Carnegie Hall. She wasn't the first, but she was one of the first. So, she was integrating audiences. And I don't think people understand, this is sort of pre- the real reinvigorated civil rights as we know it. And so, we wouldn't have--our heroes would not have been as emboldened as they were--you know, Thurgood Marshall and the like on down to, you know, Rosa Parks on down--if it were not for her singing "Strange Fruit" in defiance of the government, were it not for setting off this alarm in the nation and letting people know that this was wrong. So, people have to really, really understand how much her doing that emboldened the civil rights leaders we know of today, you know, as our great civil rights leaders. So--and him showing her in all of her human elements is--that's defiance all itself, you know? So, I'm proud [audio distortion] did this work.

MR. DANIELS: Yeah [audio distortion].

AD

AD

MR. CAPEHART: Go ahead, Lee.

So, Angela, you know, what's so great about the comment you just made is that it is so--it was so laden with facts and history and deep knowledge of Billie Holiday, and I watched your interview on CBS Sunday Morning where you said you read everything you could possibly read about Billie Holiday--everything--watched everything, listened to everything. And whatever you could--you carried all--a lot of that information in this beat-up shopping bag.

MS. DAY: Well, that's part of it. There were other pieces and other parts of my room and my closet. But yeah, that's a good portion of it. [Laughs]

MR. CAPEHART: And so, in all--in all of that studying, when it came to learning about Billie Holiday, did you come to a different, even clearer understand in the way that Lee did of this woman who the country simply just knows as Billie Holiday, an extraordinary jazz singer?

AD

AD

MS. DAY: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, for me it wasn't different. It was just deeper. You know what I mean? It was deeper. It was more solidified. It became more crystalized. I knew just from being a fan of her work. And she is my foremost inspiration. That's where Day comes from in my artist name.

And so, I knew a lot about the government going after her. I did not know about the Jimmy Fletcher piece. That was revelatory for me. But it just deepened everything, because I knew they went after her. I did not know the extent to which they went after her. Like I said, I didn't know the Jimmy Fletcher piece, it's infiltrating everything--infiltrating her weaknesses, her strengths, infiltrating her heart, her chosen family, you know, and with the goal of destroying her.

And then when you think--right?--it all came together when I remember, oh, yeah, you know, once we did all of this and I see what Lee has put together, it's like, yeah, she was doing all of this pre-civil rights. There was not a movement to support her, and I cannot stress that enough. It was not that she had this whole great, you know, community and this movement and this sort of army behind her. It was just her and her broad woman shoulders. And I think that, you know, when you think about that--or when you think that, like, you know, her community people loved her, but she would also be penalized. You know, the NAACP sort of wrote these violation cards about behavior and, you know--and then Lee puts it so beautifully in the movie about, you know, this reporter asking why don't you just behave, be more like, you know, Ella Fitzgerald or more like this person.

AD

AD

So, I think what it really made me realize was, first of all, it made me just love her and be so grateful to God for her--and for her and to her. It made me realize my own strength as a Black woman. And it just--it just made me realize what we are capable of as people. and the fact that she was doing all of this, with all of this trauma, with all of this pain, with all of this loss, that she was still, you know, victorious, you know, that's--so it made me realize that her addiction isn't--it's an illness, you know? This--how could this woman have done all of this without some type of [unclear] her back, right? I think it manifests differently in our lives, but she was just trying to be--as we've said before, Lee and I, just trying to be healthy, just trying to be well. So, it just deepened my love and my gratitude for her.

MR. CAPEHART: Lee, it's great that Andra just said that the Day in her name comes from Lady Day. It comes from Billie Holiday. But what was it about her? What was it about Andra Day that made her the perfect person to play Billie Holiday?

MR. DANIELS: I've been asked that, and every time there's another answer, really. I mean, when you look at her spirit, her intelligence, her knowing as a vocalist how to use her instrument almost as a vehicle to express Billie Holiday--she didn't want to do it at first. And I didn't want her at first. And so--

AD

AD

MR. CAPEHART: Wait, what? Wait, hold up. Wait, you didn't want her at first?

MR. DANIELS: I didn't--no, I didn't want her. I had some actors. She had never acted before, Jonathan. So, you know, I had actors that, you know, were bona fide--and I won't name them--that were, you know, [audio distortion] straight. But here's the thing. When I--I met with her, and I saw her questioning herself. I saw that she loved Billie even more than me and that she wanted to honor her and that she was--she wanted to do the right thing, and she was terrified. And I--my guard was down and I said, okay, let me give her a shot. And then I said let's take this to the next level to audition. She said, well, you think I can play her, really? I was like, what do you mean? Why are you here? Why are you here? You're here to audition, right? And she said I think so. Something like that. And so--and so the rest is history. She just--she--yes, it was acting, but it was--it was a spiritual thing for her, a very spiritual person, you know? And so, it was really--I honestly believe it was God working. I love your "Trust God" today, Andra, because that's why you're here. I really believe that.

MR. CAPEHART: And you know, in my introduction I said, Andra, that your performance was so spectacular, I forgot that I was watching an actor. I mean, I thought -- -- I mean, this is Billie--this is Billie Holiday. And what I'm really curious about is how did you prepare, how did you train to sound like her, to get that raspy, gravely like downhome warm voice that is Billie Holiday's?

AD

AD

MS. DAY: So, I--well, Lee introduced me to Tasha Smith, who was my acting coach, and then to Tom Jones, who was my dialect coach. And he was very specific. You know, Lee's direction starts before you get to set. So, he's very strict about the voice and really wanting the voice, because, I mean, I think as we--I mean, us trusting each other and me trusting Lee and us getting, like, closer, it was also us--our love together sort of deepening for Billie Holiday. And so, you sort of want all these facets of her because they make her. And so, with the voice it was so, so, so important to get that right.

Also, I didn't want to play her if we weren't going to do the voice. I didn't want to hear--hearing my own voice, I just felt like--first of all, I don't like it. So, I'm still dealing with that, you know? But like hearing myself was just distracting. And I love the sound of her voice and the different places she is. So, you know, we were just sort of trying to pinpoint as a singer, like--right?--where is she singing from, you know, and so sort of exercising the muscles to be able to grab it from a higher place. She kind of talks with a higher, more shallow place. Everything is very gravely and very broken up because of a lot of wear and tear over the years. And that was important to get as well, too, because I think if you don't hear that, you're not hearing all of the experience in her life. You're not hearing every time she shot up, every time she took a drag from a cigarette, drank something, every time she stood up to the feds, every time she, you know, sang "Strange Fruit" and--or was shot at or was set up, you know, or losing her mother. All that's on her voice. And so, we just sort of found where does she speak from. It's a higher tone. And then also she chases her breath, which was a big thing. It was finding her breath that helped us to find it.

And then also her laugh. Her laugh was a huge thing for me that helped me to really drop into her. And then there was the physical pain--Lee about to jump into it--because I never smoked cigarettes before.

MR. DANIELS: Let me tell you, she--her acting coach sent me this--unbeknownst to Andra--this video of her preparing for the audition, and it was a metamorphosis, Jonathan. Her body changed, her physical changed, her eyes were dead, her vocals changed. And it wasn't--it was becoming--and it was becoming. And I had not witnessed that--and I've worked with many the actor. I had not witnessed that kind of commitment to the craft in my career--you know, in my career. And so, I knew. I was like, okay, well, I guess you got the job. [Laughs]

MR. CAPEHART: Well, you know what, we've talked so much about Andra singing, about Billie Holiday, and particularly about the song "Strange Fruit," let's play a bit of that from the movie "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."

[Video plays]

MR. CAPEHART: I mean, how do you--it just--again, now for the audience, when I say I thought I was watching Billie Holiday, now you know what I'm talking about. And you know, the events that are depicted in the movie, they're like--they happen 80 years ago, and yet the movie is coming out at a very fraught time in our--in American history. We are six, seven months from the re-explosion of protests, racial justice protests, social justice protests in this country as a result of the killing of George Floyd. And I'm just wondering from each of you--I don't know when the filming actually happened, but I'm wondering how much of where we are as a country right now factored into, Lee, your thinking of this film and for you, Andra, the way you performed, the way you portrayed Billie Holiday. Lee, you go first.

MR. DANIELS: I can only do what's in my spirit, what leads me to my spirit, and I think SLP wrote this for the same reason I wanted to direct this. You know, you can't--you can't--you feel what's in the air, and we felt that George Floyd was going to happen. It was just a matter of time. It was in my spirit. So, when I did the Butler, it was really about hope. We had hope in the world, in America.

But with--you know, with this film, you know, I haven't told you this, Andra, but I was on the set of doing Empire, my TV show. And Taraji had a son that was 19, Terrence Howard had a son that was 19. My son was 19 at the time. We all looked each other, and all of our sons were on probation for petty stuff. And it was no coincidence that they were three men and three boys in three different parts of the world--the United States, all on probation. That was the--and if we didn't have the money to keep them out of jail, who knows what would have happened. So, this is--so when I did this, this was really about how we were feeling in America, how as a Black man I feel in America. This movie was a call to arms. And it was a--and it was way before the George Floyd, but we saw it coming. So, I didn't--so George Floyd didn't have to happen. It was in the air, and it was an aerosol, what was happening. You could smell it. You could feel it. So, I--yeah. So that is--it was just in my spirit.

MR. CAPEHART: What about for you, Andra?

MS. DAY: Yeah, you know, to be honest with you, it's funny that Lee--Lee had not mentioned that to me before, and it's really powerful because we--the reality is, we know what would happened if they didn't have the money to keep them from sitting in jail, right? Because Kalief Browder was a huge inspiration for me when I was on set, you know, singing "Strange Fruit," watching the lynching scene. You know, I can't see pictures of--and obviously, you know, I'm referring to Kalief Browder, the young kid who committed suicide, if anybody has seen the documentary "Time." If you have not, you should definitely watch it.

MR. CAPEHART: From Rikers.

MS. DAY: Yes, on Rikers, who spent three years, and most of that time in solitary confinement over being accused--likely falsely accused of stealing a backpack--right?--something so petty, 16 years old, his entire life was taken from him. I can't see pictures of him without--his eyes make me cry, right? I think he's more of like a prophet or an angel, and maybe he was meant to be here for a short period of time. But it's so powerful that he just said that, because he's right. The outcome of their lives could be drastically different, particularly as young men of color, as young Black men, if there wasn't sort of, you know, the financing padding to be able to get them out of jail.

So as Lee said, the reality is, you know, we shot this movie pre-the George Floyd protest, but we did not shoot this movie pre-Kalief Browder. We did not shoot this movie pre-Tamir Rice, pre-Trayvon Martin, pre-Sandra Bland, pre-Alton Sterling, pre--you know, Eric Garner. I mean, the list goes on, right? You know, so that's--you know, as he said, it's in the air because he says this so brilliantly. I love that when people say this movie is very timely, he says it's always timely. The movie is always timely. We are still Black. We are still living in America. We are still trying to dismantle a system, right? That's--people forget how sort of nebulous and how ubiquitous the system is, a system of oppression. So, you know, it was really--and there would be moments on set that were really eerie almost. You know, we realize we were shooting in 1940, in the 40s, late 40s, but we'd look around and say, wow, this is--you could just put regular clothes on us and, you know, a t-shirt and it would be, you know, 2019, which was when we were shooting. So, I think that that's really what it shows, is the strides that our ancestors like Billie Holiday made. So, it shows the distance that we have come. It also shows the closeness that we are still at. And so, we still have a lot of work to do. And that was very motivating on set.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, it makes me wonder, given--I love the way you put that, Lee, that it was an aerosol. It's just an aerosol.

MS. DAY: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: How much of a role do you think the arts can play, and particularly this film can play in bringing back that hope that you were talking about that was in the air when you did "The Butler," Lee? Is it possible for us to get hope to be a part of the aerosol? Or is the message of the movie so intense, so fraught that it's really more of a warning than anything else?

MR. DANIELS: You know, it's interesting. Art changes the world. Art changes politics, and that's the reason why they wanted to shut Billie down, because they knew that that--those words, "Blood on the leaves and blood at the root," they knew that those lyrics would shut people down. I didn't understand those words until I read the script, all these years, how powerful they were. They're ugly. And I think that, you know, we have to--this is--we have so much work to do, and it's not going to be done in our lifetime. We are at war, this country. And I think that we're finally looking at the war. We've been in denial that--America's been in denial about the war that we really are at in with each other. So, I don't think it's going to happen in my lifetime. Maybe it'll happen in my grandkids' lifetime. But unless we do the work, we are--we are a country at war.

MR. CAPEHART: And what do you think about that, Andra? Are we a country at war, or are we a country at war that is turning a corner, given the ubiquity of the protests, given the 2020 election results and what that says about the change that the country wanted? Are we turning a corner, or are we really in the middle of a war that won't possibly see an end until maybe your grandkids are our ages?

MS. DAY: I mean, I think that--I think that's there's a tide even in war, right, you know? And so, I do think that seeing these protests is sort of a part of that tide and a part of, you know, turning that corner. But we have seen protests before. We've seen--you know, I think what's promising about these is seeing the global look, right? You know, it's a different time that we're in when we're protesting now, right? And we--where we're smaller globally, essentially, we're interconnected, we have access to each other and to all of this information. And things are more visible now, which I believe is definitely something that's hopeful.

But we are at war. And the way I look at it is that--you know, Bryan Stevenson puts this beautifully--we won the Civil War--right?--but we lost the narrative war. And that is so, so, so important. It goes back to your point of art. Art, as we said, can change the world. It can change the tide of things. And unless we take control of that narrative, of our narratives, of the narrative of America, you know, even people who want to sit in their racism--you know, you don't know the true history of your nation if you do not know Black history, if you do not know marginalized people's history. We are not just our history. We are American history, and we are world history. And so, I think the narrative war is hugely important, and that's why, as artists, we have to take hold of our stories. We have to tell the truth about Billie Holiday's life.

We cannot let organizations like the Federal Bureau of Narcotics or the FBI continue to control these narratives. That's something that J. Edgar Hoover and Harry J. Anslinger and the like were masterful at. And so, you know, I always go back to what happened when I first saw "Hidden Figures." Do you know what it would have done to me as a young Black girl to know that three Black women were largely responsible for getting us to space and programming the first computer, or that Carver was not just the peanut butter man but he actually saved this country from spiraling deeper into depression and to destruction, or that, you know, Lafayette, a brave slave at the time was in the war fighting, infiltrated the enemy camp and sort of rerouted them, and that's what netted us our freedom in America. That's huge. You know, you need to know the depth of people's struggle, and you need to know the breadth of their contribution in order to have truth and to have healing. And so, yes, we are absolutely at war. I think we will see tides of things change. But we have to get a hold of that narrative war. It's imperative for us to move forward and to heal.

MR. CAPEHART: All right. We have less than two minutes left, and at the--you know, not to get you to repeat yourselves, but I would love for each of you to answer this one question as briefly as you could. And that--as briefly as you can, and that is, if there is one message you wanted audiences to take away from "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," what would it be? Andra Day.

MS. DAY: I think, first, the big message is that you need to know the truth, that Billie Holiday was the godmother of the civil rights movement as we know it today. And so, we should be saying thank you to her. And then I think to piggyback off of that, what Billie would want is to now for us to go look at other people's stories, to excavate, you know, and to find more stories. You know, the world went crazy last year when they found out Beethoven was African, right? You know, why has there been such a desperate, you know, desire to suppress our stories or to tell untruths about our narratives? And so, the idea is to do what you did, pop the top off, tell more and more. And there should be a flood of Black and marginalized peoples' stories, because we have not historically told them and told the truth about them. So, I want them to say they hear her, and I want them to continue to seek out the truth as she lived her life, you know?

MR. CAPEHART: Lee Daniels.

MR. DANIELS: Take the blinders off. Take the blinders off and understand that we have work to do. If Billie Holiday could do this work--she didn't really look at herself as an activist. She just was--she was doing the right thing. And I think that she had the blinders off. She was doing the right thing. We've got to take these blinders off, and even if it's painful, do the right thing. I love what they did of recent, going into the streets. That's the right thing to do. And just if Billie Holiday could do that, we--this woman--this Black woman could do that then, what can we do now?

MR. CAPEHART: And with that, we have run out of time. We're going to have to leave it there. Lee Daniels, so great to see you again, even if it's in a little box, virtually. And, Andra Day, seriously, congratulations on this movie. Wonderful to meet you, honored to meet you. Congratulations to you both on "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."

MR. DANIELS: Thank you, sir.

MR. CAPEHART: And as always, thank you for tuning in. Come back to Washington Post Live tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Eastern for a very special Washington Post Live with Ava DuVernay, the award-winning director behind the movie "Selma," and "A Wrinkle in Time," the fabulous documentary "13th," and many other works. You don't want to miss it. Once again, I'm Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post. Thank you for tuning in to Washington Post Live.