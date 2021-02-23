I apologize. That's my dog squeaking on her little fake avocado.

Governor Hogan, thanks so much for joining us today.

GOV. HOGAN: Well, thank you, Jackie. Thanks for having me, and I kind of like the dog. I've got two dogs at home that like to squeak like that too.

AD

MS. ALEMANY: I caved on the pandemic puppy.

AD

GOV. HOGAN: It's a great time to spend with puppies.

MS. ALEMANY: Let's begin right off with Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan. Congress is set to vote on it this week. Are states like yours getting what they need from this package?

GOV. HOGAN: Well, look, I was lucky enough to be invited by--to be in the Oval office last week with President Biden and Vice President Harris, and I made the point very clearly that states do need some assistance to state and local governments. We do need to get some relief out to people that really need it, but that I thought they were trying to load far too much on to this package that was making it unpalatable to a lot of the people in Congress, and that I thought it was important for him to try to at least work toward some kind of a bipartisan compromise to get a relief bill passed. But I said it would be better if he could get some buy-in from Republicans who have some concerns about the big price tag.

AD

AD

MS. ALEMANY: I'm wondering, though. Americans overwhelmingly feel positively and approve of this package. Why haven't Republicans bought in when the majority of their constituencies want this funding and desperately want this package to be passed?

GOV. HOGAN: Well, I was leading the fight for the last stimulus package for eight and a half months as the chairman of the National Governors Association, where we had nearly unanimous agreement among all 50 governors, but we had both Democrats in the House and the Republicans in the Senate miles apart.

And I'm involved--I'm the chairman of a group called No Labels that has the Problem Solvers Caucus that actually drug both parties to the middle to reach a compromise on the last stimulus package, and it was not enough. It didn't cover all the problems, but at least something got done.

AD

AD

I think most Americans don't know what's in this package. There's some very desperately needed relief, and I'm all for getting a bill passed as soon as we can. But I think we need to try to take out some of these things that don't have anything to do with the virus.

Look, here in my state, right after I left the White House, I came back to Annapolis where we passed a $1.2 billion tax relief and stimulus package, nearly unanimously through my legislature which is 70 percent Democrat in both houses, and we got nearly every Republican and Democrat to agree. We got the relief money out to the people in Maryland within a few days.

So, I think it can be done, and I'm hopeful that cooler heads will prevail and we can come together on a compromise.

AD

MS. ALEMANY: So, when you mention provisions that you don't think are pertinent to the crisis at hand, I'm wondering if you're referring to minimum wage.

AD

GOV. HOGAN: Well, one of the things that I brought up in the Oval Office--I mean, we can debate the merits of whether or not we should have a minimum wage increase or not, but it's not really part of the immediate emergency relief bill that we so desperately need and that we have to find consensus on. So, you know, pull that out, and there are a number of things like that, that we can have debates on, Democrats may still be able to pass, but let's get the relief that we do agree on and get that done.

MS. ALEMANY: So, I'm wondering what your current stance is on minimum wage. The minimum wage in Maryland is $10 an hour. You've previously vetoed raising the minimum wage of $15 an hour. We're going to be hearing from the Senate Parliamentarian this week at some point about whether or not there can be a federal wage hike through the process of budget reconciliation. If that gets pushed through, where do you stand on the issue?

AD

I know you've said that you believe that raising it will--

AD

GOV. HOGAN: Well, my state does have a--yeah. My state does have a glidepath to get to the $15 minimum wage. It already passed, overrode my veto. I didn't want to move too quickly and hurt small businesses, particularly in the middle of a pandemic where we've had the worst unemployment in my lifetime, to try to have more people lose their jobs.

But we worked together with the Republicans and Democrats here. We are going to increase the minimum wage, but again, I don't think that should be something right now that we're fighting about in Congress when we desperately need the relief package to pass. And I think it could have the opposite effect of making people lose their jobs.

AD

MS. ALEMANY: And you had mentioned this, that you had signed a bipartisan package for a $1.1 billion state COVID relief bill. Are there any lessons that you think Congress can take from working across the aisle to get that through from that bipartisan effort?

AD

GOV. HOGAN: Well, you know, I introduced this legislation at the beginning of our legislative session, which just started last month, and I said to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle that this was critically important and we had to come together. We had discussions back and forth. There were some amendments to the bill that we negotiated and worked together on, and I think a big part of that was just agreeing that we were going to come together to help the people of our state that we all represent. And there were Republicans and Democrats, believe it or not, sitting down at the table together, was talking with the speaker and the Senate president on an ongoing basis, and again, we had one Republicans in the House vote against it. Every single Republican and Democrat in both chambers other than that voted for this package, and we started sending checks out within three days.

MS. ALEMANY: You have continuously called on the federal government to provide more vaccines to Maryland, which has struggled with getting vaccinations distributed at a rate on par or on pace with other states around the country. Has the government responded to you on that? What have those conversations looked like?

AD

GOV. HOGAN: Well, I just hung up a phone call with the White House Coronavirus Task Force headed by Jeff Zients with the rest of the nation's--most of the other governors from across the country. They are communicating with all of us on a weekly basis. We have some very productive discussions. They are doing everything that they can, and they're promising to increase production.

AD

But with respect to--you know, there's different stats that can show different things. Every state is completely different in the number of health care workers, the people of certain ages and different diversity breakdowns according to states.

But we have now put 99.7 percent of all of our vaccines into someone's arms, the first doses, and that we've scheduled all the rest of them. We can't do much better than that. No one can, but we just need--the same problem we have that every state in America, every county, every city has, and that is that we just need more vaccines. It's something that we're all working on together. It's an all-hands-on-deck effort from the federal, state, local governments, along with the private sector.

AD

MS. ALEMANY: When was that phone call with Zients? Did he reveal anything new during the weekly call this week?

AD

GOV. HOGAN: It was just an hour ago, just before I joined you really, and we had, I think, most of the governors on the call. We had the head of the CDC. We had General Perna, who is responsible for distribution. We talked through some issues like--you know, they've done a great job of catching up from those weather delays. There were about 7 million vaccines that were delayed all across the country because the hubs were frozen over. The factory workers that were loading them up and getting them out the door couldn't get to work. Planes couldn't fly out of their distribution centers. But they're catching up and promise that by tomorrow, I think, they're going to catch up on all 7 million of those doses that they're behind on.

And they committed to increasing, gradually increasing production. It's not enough to make anyone happy, including them, but they are making some slow progress towards that.

The other good news was we discussed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is just about ready to receive, hopefully, FDA approval, and that they'll be able to send out to us 20 million of those doses by the end of March, which is going to be a tremendous--no pun intending--shot in the arm. I mean, it's going to be great if we can get 20 million more vaccines by the end of March, and they expect us to continue to ramp up through the end of June when we're expected to have a couple million vaccines.

In the meantime, it's a very frustrating process for everyone involved because the demand far exceeds the supply that's available anywhere in the country.

MS. ALEMANY: I'm wondering if Texas Governor Greg Abbott was on the call and if he raised any issue specific to Texas and the crisis that they're going through right now and how that's sort of put--thrown a wrench into vaccine distribution in that state that lost power for a week and now it doesn't have clean water for millions of Texas residents.

GOV. HOGAN: It's a terrible tragedy, what's going on in Texas.

I don't believe that Governor Abbott was on the call. He could have been on an audio call and just didn't happen--he didn't speak up. He's probably focused on the crisis in Texas, but there's no question that they've got their hands full down there, in addition to vaccine rollout, dealing with the weather-related crisis and the power outages.

MS. ALEMANY: And I want to get to an audience question because I think it touches on a topic that we have seen a handful of subscribers and respondents to this event lodge some gripes about that there have been problems with people of color getting vaccinated at a rate on par with White Marylanders.

So, this question is from Nadine Taylor from Maryland, and she's wondering why it's so difficult for people of color who want to get a vaccine to get an appointment in the state.

MS. ALEMANY: Well, it's very difficult for anyone in the state to get a vaccine, as I pointed out, because we have 2.1 million people that are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. We've done, as of today, 1.1 million injections into arms. So, there are at least a million people who want one and can't get one.

But there is a different uptake in vaccines in various communities, which is why we appointed a general from the National Guard, African American woman, who is in charge of our Equity Task Force. We've called on each of the local governments to appoint someone in charge of that for their local jurisdictions.

Our first two mass vaccination sites were set up in Prince George's County and Baltimore City. We're opening up a third Baltimore City one at M&T Stadium on Thursday. We've put more vaccines into those jurisdictions, but there's no question there's been an issue with getting them into arms.

I was with Angela Alsobrooks in Prince George's County, a majority minority country, that they're working hard in, and we've got multiple mass vax sites. We did partnerships with Giant and Safeway and CVS. We're going into the community with mobile units, and yet the county executive was very frank with us about the frustrations of people not wanting the vaccine.

I was at a Giant Food inside the Beltway in District Heights in a majority Black community where people were flat out saying in the Giant and in the parking lot, "We don't want the vaccine." So, we launched a major marketing effort with public information, a public information campaign, recruiting leaders in the communities. We're setting up mobile vax sites at churches and community centers, and we're working together to try to correct this problem.

We're more transparent on race than any other state. We are the first ones to start tracking that back in testing. We're doing the same thing with respect to vaccines, but it's continually becoming a problem across the country that we're not getting as many into the arms of people in the Black and brown communities.

MS. ALEMANY: Yeah. And I just want to note the statistics here, which is that 63 percent of residents of your state who have received the vaccine are white, only 14 percent Black, 9 percent others.

Members of Congress did recently send you a letter requesting more transparency when it comes to measures being taken to increase equity. You have just obviously said that you believe that the state is the most transparent on the issue, but is there anything that you're doing in response to that, ways that you could potentially increase transparency here?

GOV. HOGAN: Yeah. I think we're as transparent as we possibly can. I think we're the most transparent in America, but we're continuing to meet with our--not only our members of Congress, but our local leaders and our legislative leaders on a weekly basis.

Again, we have made more of an effort in the minority communities than anywhere else. About 30 percent of our vaccines have gone into minority arms but not enough into--the real shortfall is in the Black community and in the Hispanic community, which most of our effort is now focused on and has been from the beginning.

MS. ALEMANY: I want to pivot to a completely different topic. Tomorrow you're going to be appearing before the Senate on environmental and public works along with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to discuss how transportation projects could be used to assist the economic recovery.

I know it was a long-running joke that the Trump administration would finally get infrastructure done, and we had hundreds of infrastructure weeks. Do you think this is actually going to get done under Biden? And obviously, when you were head of the Governors Association, it's worth noting that your signature work was on infrastructure. What are you going to recommend tomorrow?

GOV. HOGAN: Well, I sure hope we can make progress on infrastructure. It's critically important, especially as we try to come out of this pandemic and we work on economic recovery and job creation. I think it can really dovetail with infrastructure investment to try to make progress.

When I became chairman of the NGA, I got to select an initiative to focus on. Mine was on rebuilding America's infrastructure. We put together 10 different summits around the country and around the world and brought in leaders of Congress, governors on both sides of the aisle, people from academia, from the private sector, from labor unions to try to get all the best ideas on how they could come up with some solutions.

I brought this up in the Oval Office to the president who also says he's very focused on infrastructure.

I mean, you're right. This is what the Trump administration said when they first came in. They said it was going to be their number one priority, and nothing got done. Republicans and Democrats in Congress for more than a decade have said that they're going to work together on doing something about rebuilding America's crumbling infrastructure.

I think it's critically important. The president said he is very interested and wants to work with us. I agreed to go testify at the Senate and provide some of my input on the yearlong infrastructure summits that we did around the country and the report that we put together.

It is going to take Republicans and Democrats coming together to fix this problem. We don't agree on all the issues on how to solve it, but there's some real creativity out there.

We've done that here in Maryland where we've got a very balanced transportation infrastructure for the past six years. We put $14 billion into transit. We're building the largest public-private transit system in North America with the Purple Line.

We just last week approved the largest P3 Traffic Relief project in the entire world with rebuilding the American Legion Bridge, a Beltway Accord with the governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, fixing the Capital Beltway and I-270, which is the worst traffic congestion in America.

MS. ALEMANY: I want to dig a little deeper into your conversation with President Biden in the Oval Office. Your relationship with President Trump was notoriously contentious. You were one of the only Republicans who really consistently criticized the president over the past four years during the administration.

What is it like working with a president and being on good terms with one now? How is that contrasted to your relationship with President Trump?

GOV. HOGAN: Well, I think, you know, I'll agree that I wasn't ever afraid to stand up and disagree when I thought the president was making a mistake or when--you know, I was leading all 50 governors throughout this pandemic crisis, and when they were failing on things like testing and at the beginning of the crisis, I was just very open and honest about where we were, fighting on behalf of all the states.

But I wasn't just critical for no reason or attacking the president every day. Most of my focus was on bringing together all 50 governors and to raising those issues with the president, but I did lead 54 calls with all the nation's governors, most of them with the president and/or vice president and the entire team. So, we had an ongoing relationship with a lot of the members of the administration. I had a great relationship with Vice President Pence, but you're right that President Trump bristled a little bit when I didn't always agree.

And I've known Joe Biden for a long time. I mean, he did invite myself and another Republican governor, two Democratic governors to spend an hour and a half in the Oval Office just a week or so ago, and so he seemed to be listening. He seemed to agree with the message of trying to work together with Republicans. I applaud them for continuing those weekly calls with the governors and have done a good job of reaching out.

So, I'm hopeful that we'll continue to have a good relationship and find some things that we can work together on like infrastructure and like coming together to get through this pandemic and get these vaccines administered.

MS. ALEMANY: Yeah. I was just going to ask. Other than infrastructure and COVID relief, which are obviously two huge tasks at hand, is there anything else that you want to work with President Biden on?

GOV. HOGAN: Well, the thing that we're--I think the Biden administration and every governor in America is focused on, the immediate crisis. We're still in a state of emergency. We just hit 500,000 deaths. We've lost 7,800 Marylanders to this terrible pandemic. So, we're focused on the vaccines. That's something we have to work together on.

The economic recovery as a result of this global pandemic is something that we really need to work together on, and then after that, I think the president has said that his next priority is on infrastructure. And that's something that obviously was a top priority of mine and was why I focused on it for my yearlong effort leading the governors.

So, I think that's a good start. If we can get some progress on those three things, then we can surely set a good tone for the next four years of getting things done.

I pled with the president about that. I said, "Look, if you get off on the wrong foot here, it's going to be harder to find bipartisan common ground on other issues," and so that's why I think it's hopeful that if we can get something done on these issues, then maybe we can move on and fix some of the real serious problems that are facing the country, because we have to. I mean, it's what America's--America really wants us to work on the problems and come up with solutions together.

MS. ALEMANY: And I want to get back to some of the issues currently facing the Republican Party. You've said that the final chapter of Donald Trump and of the party still hasn't been written. How are you going to change the future trajectory of the party that seems like it's still being run by Trump, who is the most popular Republican in the country?

GOV. HOGAN: Well, I'm not sure singlehandedly I'll be able to change that trajectory, but I have said that I'm going to continue to speak out and stand up.

You know, I'm a lifelong Republican who's been around a long time. I got involved in Ronald Reagan's campaign, was a foot soldier in the Reagan Revolution, I guess, been involved in most campaigns since then, and I really think it's critically important for the Republicans to focus on trying to come up with a message that appeals to a wider group of people. I think that if we continue down this road, we're going to continue to lose elections.

In a four-year period, we lost the White House, the House of Representatives, the Senate. We lost governors, and we lost legislative bodies. So, it's not a winning message to continue to do the exact same thing and expect different results.

But I would argue that here in one of the bluest states in America where I ran about 45 points ahead of President Trump that we can show that there are Democrats and independents who will cross over and listen to a Republican leader or the Republican candidates.

We did win a lot of purple states. Susan Collins was reelected. Phil Scott was reelected in Vermont as governor. We won almost all of the competitive House seats in purple districts, competitive seats in suburban areas. So, all is not--you know, it's not like the party is completely lost.

And I'm old enough to remember from back when I was in high school. My dad was on the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment of Nixon. Everybody said that was the death of the Republican Party in 1974, and in 1980, Ronald Reagan came in with the biggest landslide in history and rebuilt the party and won 49 states and stayed in there for two terms.

MS. ALEMANY: You might not be able to single-handedly change the future of the party, but in a potential 2024 Republican presidential primary, if President Trump decides to run, would you run against him, hop in the race?

GOV. HOGAN: Well, you know, right now, as I've said, I've got two more years in this very important day job as being governor of Maryland. We're in the middle of a state of emergency. I think the last thing we should be talking about today is what's going to happen four years from now, but I think it's going to be interesting to see what happens over the next two years in the midterm elections and how well we perform.

I'm very concerned about electing candidates in a primary that can't win the general in November and having a message that's about building the tent, rather than shrinking the tent.

So, it's far too early, but I don't think the president will be running in four years, but time will tell. And I think there are a lot of leaders out there that hopefully are going to step up. I don't think I'll be the only one.

MS. ALEMANY: So that doesn't sound like a no.

GOV. HOGAN: Well, I've said I wouldn't rule it out. I just think it's far too early to be talking about that when we've got, you know, frankly, more important things to do.

MS. ALEMANY: Yeah. And, you know, President Trump next week, it's worth noting, is going to appear at CPAC2 and potentially tease the fact that he's going to be running again in 2024. Were you invited to speak at CPAC?

GOV. HOGAN: No. But again, I wouldn't have attended because I'm in the middle of trying to deal with the twin crises of the pandemic and this economic crisis that we're in, so no time for politics right now.

Again, I think what people are saying they're doing now is going to be a whole lot different, and we're going to see what develops over the next couple of years. Like I said, the final chapter hasn't been written.

I, for one, am going to continue to fight to return my party, the party that I've been involved in my whole life, to a more traditional Republican Party.

MS. ALEMANY: And I want to get to the events of January 6th, the insurrection and the security breach that we saw on Capitol Hill. You've spoken very publicly about this, about how you tried to get the Maryland National Guard to the Capitol to help during the insurrection as quickly as possible, but faced some issues.

You had said that you were getting calls from leaders in Congress to get Maryland Guard into the city ASAP, but you weren't able to do until hours later. Have you, in the weeks, months, since that happened, been able to get any clarity on the holdup there?

GOV. HOGAN: Not really. I think eventually we will get to the bottom of that. I know what was going on, on our end of the phone call, and what was happening with our decision-making, but I don't know how the decisions were being made at the Pentagon or the White House or whoever was making those decisions.

Our Guard was the first ones called up, outside of the District. We got a call from the Mayor of DC requesting our assistance. She did not have the authority to make that request. We were more than happy to try to help, but we had to get the approval of the Department of Defense, the Secretary of Defense, and it took us a couple of hours before we could obtain that.

But in the meantime, we activated our Guard. We called them up. We had them assembling and prepared and ready. In the meantime, we sent several hundred riot-trained Maryland State Police officers immediately to the Capitol. They arrived along with the Metropolitan Police force, and then our Guard was the first one to arrive from outside of the city. But it was--it was certainly delayed, and, you know, there's a lot of speculation as to how and why.

But eventually, after a long time of pleading and talking back and forth with the leaders of Congress who were desperately crying out for help, we finally got a call from the Secretary of the Army who asked us to come in. But we were taking every action we could to get there as quickly as possible.

MS. ALEMANY: And in a situation like that with D.C. obviously being a neighboring state, jurisdiction to Maryland, would you normally expect to get a call from the president during that moment of crisis for him directly asking you to send the Guard? Is that something you would have expected?

GOV. HOGAN: No, I don't think so. I mean, you know, I've been governor for six years. Very rarely do you get a call from the president asking you to do something like that.

I mean, during the riots of 2015, I got a call from President Obama after I had sent the Guard into Baltimore City, but we never had a president ask me.

We do have neighboring governors occasionally in a state of emergency. If there's a winter storm or flooding or whatever, we reach out to adjacent governors and request assistance or provide assistance, and we've done that a number of times with a number of different states. And people have come to our aid.

D.C. is a little bit of a different situation because they're not a state and they don't have a governor, and that's the only one. That's the only place where the Guard actually falls under the command of the Defense Department.

MS. ALEMANY: You mentioned that you're close with and have a positive relationship with Vice President Mike Pence. Did you speak with him on January 6th while he was trapped in the Capitol at all or shortly thereafter?

GOV. HOGAN: I did not. We were trying to--we got the call from Steny Hoyer, who was whisked away. The Vice President, I knew we couldn't probably reach him or try to bother him, but I knew that he had been taken to a safe location as well. I was hearing that from the congressional leaders. We were taking all the actions here on the ground.

I reached out to the vice president numerous times after that, and I still have not had a chance to connect with him. And I think that's been true of a number of people. I think he's--you know, I'm anxious to talk to him just to let him know I'm concerned about him and that I was proud of him for standing up and doing the right thing.

MS. ALEMANY: And has any law enforcement called you or contacted you to ask for your testimony or to provide any account to the series of events and the crisis on January 6th? For example, we just found out that Pentagon officials will be testifying next week on Capitol Hill about their response to the Capitol breach. Has any law enforcement agency called you to provide an account?

GOV. HOGAN: Not yet, but we'd be happy to provide whatever facts that we can provide. And I'd be happy to cooperate with whoever is looking for that information, but we haven't as yet.

I did get a call a couple of days after the events of January 6th from the Secretary of Defense who just called to thank us for responding so quickly and for sending in the Guard, but I still haven't been asked to provide any testimony to anyone.

MS. ALEMANY: And sorry. There's just so much to get to, and we have limited time left. Do you think Democratic House impeachment managers made a mistake in not calling witnesses during the trial?

GOV. HOGAN: You know, I'm not an expert on congressional procedures, and I don't want to second-guess who did what.

Obviously, it didn't have the result that they were hoping that it would. It took a lot of courage for at least some Republicans, both in the House and the Senate, to stand up and vote to impeach, but as far as procedural decision-making, whether Jamie Raskin or his team did the right thing, it's really out of my jurisdiction since I've never served in Congress.

MS. ALEMANY: And I have two more quick questions, Governor. For your fellow Republicans who have continued to repeat the big lie that really caused the events of January 6th, the baseless assertion that President Trump won the election, I'm wondering if you can help them set the facts straight here and guide them in the right direction.

GOV. HOGAN: Well, I've certainly tried to since the night of the election. I think I was the first Republican to congratulate President-elect Biden. We had a conversation shortly thereafter. I've spoken up every day since November, just about, when anyone asks me. There's no question that these assertions about the election being stolen are false. It led to the constant spreading of this misinformation. It did lead to this insurrection on the Capitol on January 6th, and that's one thing that we're going to have to get a handle on is the people are going to have to stand up and admit that the facts are facts, that the truth is the truth, and that we can't continue to go down the path of chasing conspiracy theories into rabbit holes. That's not good for our party, and it's not good for the country.

MS. ALEMANY: And lastly, I just want to note that you are a cancer survivor. I'm sure this past year, outside of a professional capacity, has been challenging. How have you stayed healthy during this time?

GOV. HOGAN: Thank you for mentioning that. Look, I'm way beyond my cancer battle, and I'm perfectly healthy and completely cancer-free. But there's no question, all the governors on the front lines, we were in a stressful situation along with everybody else in America dealing with this COVID crisis.

I've been following my own public health advice and the advice of all the experts, the epidemiologists and public health officials, by just trying to avoid crowds. We have the highest mask compliance of any state in America. We've been avoiding crowds, and I've been focused on my day job as governor every day and every night but haven't been attending too many events anywhere else--or try to, you know, follow the right advice and stay healthy like we're asking all the rest of the people in our state to do.

MS. ALEMANY: Anything else you've been doing to try to stay sane while cooped up during this crisis?

GOV. HOGAN: Well, you know, we started out with your dog chewing on the squeaky toy, and I've got two little puppies myself that we adopted. And, you know, when you can't hug people and you can't go out in crowds, the puppy love has been a great kind of mental health stress reliever for me. I can hug the puppies as much as I want when I get home.

MS. ALEMANY: Two puppies is a lot to take on. What kind of dogs?

GOV. HOGAN: They're Shih Tzus that we got from a rescue in Baltimore.

MS. ALEMANY: Very cute.

Well, I wish we had more time, Governor. I so appreciate you taking the time out of your really busy day to speak with us.

Thank you, everyone, for watching. Please stay tuned to the Washington Post Live because at 2:30 today, we're going to have San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Tomorrow we're going to have vaccine maker Novavax's president, Dr. Gregory Glenn.

For a list of all of our upcoming guests, please go to the washingtonpostlive.com. Thanks again for joining us today. I’m Jackie Alemany, and we hope to see you again soon.