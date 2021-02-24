Gregory M. Glenn, MD

Dr. Glenn is the president of research and development and leads the discovery, clinical, and regulatory teams. He has spent 28 years in the design and development of vaccines, vaccine delivery, and adjuvants. He has led the development of products from concept to late-stage clinical development, including COVID-19, RSV, recombinant adjuvanted seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines, Ebola, and an Enterotoxigenic E. coli vaccine patch, and participated in other programs including the development of a malaria vaccine. He is the cofounder of IOMAI and provided the scientific and technical leadership that led to the acquisition by Intercell in 2008. He worked for Intercell from 2008 to 2010. He is the coauthor of more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications. Dr. Glenn was board certified and practiced pediatrics prior to completing a Medical Research Fellowship at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research where he continued as a clinician-researcher prior to entering into commercial vaccine development in 1997. Dr. Glenn received a bachelor of arts degree in biology and chemistry from Whitman College in Washington and a doctor of medicine degree from Oral Roberts University School of Medicine in Oklahoma.