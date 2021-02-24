Register for the program here.

Guests

Austin Beutner, Superintendent, Los Angeles Unified School District

Austin Beutner was named Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District in May 2018. Mr. Beutner is a civic leader, philanthropist, public servant and business executive who has worked for the last decade to make Los Angeles a stronger community. During this time, he has served as First Deputy Mayor of the City of Los Angeles, Publisher of the Los Angeles Times, Co-Chair of the LA 2020 Commission and the L.A. Unified Advisory Task Force, and founded Vision To Learn.

As First Deputy Mayor, he oversaw the policy and operations of 13 City departments, including Los Angeles World Airports, the Port of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the Departments of Planning, Building and Safety, Housing and Homeless Services. Also serving as Chief Executive for Economic and Business Policy – the City’s “jobs czar” – he worked to reinvigorate the job market, streamline the permitting process and make the city more business- friendly.

While Publisher and CEO of the Los Angeles Times, he led the newspaper as it renewed its commitment to the community and won two Pulitzer Prizes and several national and state journalism awards. He also launched “HS Insider,” which publishes stories written by more than 2,600 high school students at 300 schools throughout Los Angeles.

In 2012, Mr. Beutner founded Vision To Learn, which provides free eye exams and glasses to children in low-income communities. The non-profit organization started serving students in Los Angeles Unified and now serves students in 150 school districts in 393 cities and 13 states across the country. Vision To Learn has helped more than 260,000 students since it was founded.

At the invitation of then-Superintendent Michelle King, Mr. Beutner, together with Laphonza Butler, created the L.A. Unified Advisory Task Force. The panel of civic, education, labor and business leaders has provided recommendations to the District on equity, workforce, budget, student attendance, transparency and accountability, and the District’s real-estate holdings.

The LA 2020 Commission, chaired by Mickey Kantor, provided recommendations to the Los Angeles City Council President on how to make Los Angeles City Hall transparent and accountable, to stabilize the City’s budget and to stimulate the economy and create more jobs throughout Southern California.

Mr. Beutner graduated from Dartmouth College with a bachelor’s degree in economics and spent his business career working in the financial services industry. He was the youngest-ever partner at The Blackstone Group and went on to found Evercore Partners, helping build the firm into one of the leading independent investment banks in the world.

Mr. Beutner worked for the U.S. government in the Clinton Administration. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, he led a team in Russia that helped the country transition to a market economy.

He has taught courses on ethics, leadership and effective government at Harvard Business School, the University of Southern California Price School of Public Policy, the UCLA Anderson School of Management, and California State University Northridge.

He currently serves on the board of the National Park Foundation, is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Chandra Brown, CEO, MxD

Chandra Brown is passionate about U.S. manufacturing. As CEO of MxD, Chandra uses that passion and her more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing to help American manufacturers seize the potential offered by new and emerging digital technologies. In her role at MxD, Chandra oversees all technology investment, partner relationships and project execution for the more than $90 million dollar portfolio of advanced manufacturing technology, cybersecurity and workforce development research, development, and demonstration.

Manufacturing has always been at the center of Chandra’s work and her experience has allowed her to know the industry from a variety of perspectives. As the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Manufacturing at the U.S. Department of Commerce, she promoted U.S. businesses worldwide, worked to remove trade barriers, and strengthen U.S. competitiveness. As the CEO of United Streetcar, and an executive at its parent company Oregon Iron Works, Chandra led United Streetcar to become the first U.S. manufacturer to create a modern streetcar in more than 60 years.

Since earning both her BS and MBA from Miami University—in addition to her public service and irrespective of her individual role—Chandra has consistently worked to strengthen American manufacturing through innovative, forward-thinking, well-executed strategies. Her intrinsic desire to improve American manufacturing is always on display as she tackles not just MxD’s mission to help make every part better than the last, but also to foster a manufacturing future that is more inclusive and open to all American innovators.

Sandeep Dadlani, Chief Digital Officer, Mars Inc.

Sandeep Dadlani joined Mars, Incorporated as Global Chief Digital Officer in September 2017, and has responsibility for working with Mars' global business segments to drive its digital transformation agenda, while delivering effectiveness and efficiency to existing business and technology platforms. In the last two years, he has driven a new wave of consumer and user centricity, unleashed the power of data, analytics, AI, and automation while driving new agile digital behaviors across the enterprise.

Prior to joining Mars, Dadlani worked at Infosys, a $10 billion global systems integration firm, where he was President, Head of Americas and Global Head of Infosys' Manufacturing, Retail, CPG and Logistic Practices. In this role, he managed a portfolio P&L worth US $3.5 billion and helped more than 300 global clients embrace digital technologies, including AI and Machine Learning. He co-incubated and eventually ran Infosys Edgeverve as Chairman, an AI and software company for Infosys.

Dadlani has 22+ years of experience in operations, consulting, business development and product management. He has been actively involved in helping organizations in the retail, CPG and logistics sectors become more competitive by embracing new emerging trends across digital consumers and emerging markets.

Joris M. Ray, Superintendent, Shelby County Schools, Memphis, Tenn.

Dr. Joris M. Ray was voted unanimously by the Shelby County School Board on April 30, 2019 to become Superintendent of Shelby County Schools (SCS). With more than 100,000 students in over 200 schools, SCS is the largest school district in Tennessee, second largest employer in Shelby County, and one of the 25 largest public school districts in the nation.

The District operates with a fiscal budget of nearly $1.5 billion annually to uphold its commitment to improving learning and academic achievement for students.

Content from Siemens

This content was produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom was not involved in the production of this content.

A conversation on how the National Center for Civil and Human Rights partnered with Siemens to enhance building safety with new Siemens air filtration technology to open up its doors to community and provide a safer space for visitors amidst COVID-19.

Jill Savitt, President and CEO, National Center for Civil and Human Rights

Jill Savitt, the President and CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, is a human rights advocate with expertise in genocide and atrocity prevention. She assumed this leadership role in March 2019 but has been involved with The Center since 2010 when she curated the Center’s exhibit on global human rights before the Center’s opening in 2014.

Previously, Savitt was the Acting Director of the Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC. The Center stimulates global action to prevent genocide and to catalyze an international response when it occurs. Before taking on this role and since 2010, Savitt was a Senior Advisor at the Museum. In this role, she curated the Museum’s Wexner Center, which presents exhibitions about contemporary genocides, served on the team working to revitalize the Museum’s permanent exhibition on the Holocaust; and also managed a range of public education initiatives for the Museum.

In 2007, before working as a consultant, Savitt founded and directed Dream for Darfur, a high-profile advocacy campaign that pressed the Chinese government to take specific actions regarding the Darfur crisis in the lead up to the 2008 Beijing Games. The New York Times Magazine profiled Savitt and the initiative. Dream for Darfur was widely recognized for influencing the Chinese government to change its policies on Sudan in the lead up to the 2008 Olympics.

Savitt was the Director of Campaigns at Human Rights First from 2001 to 2007. She developed a campaign that recruited retired military leaders to bring US policies on torture and interrogation into compliance with US and international law. Earlier in her career, Savitt was the Communications Director at the Ms. Foundation for Women where she ran the successful “Take Our Daughters to Work” campaign.

Savitt taught, for three years, a course on human rights advocacy at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA). She began her career as a reporter for WAMU, the NPR affiliate in Washington, DC. Savitt graduated summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa from Yale University and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Interviewed by Barbara Humpton, CEO, Siemens USA