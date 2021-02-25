Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers speaks with Headspace CEO CeCe Morken and other leaders on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 12:00pm ET.

12:00pm ET

Erica Volini, Global Human Capital Leader, Deloitte Consulting

Erica is the Global Human Capital Leader for Deloitte Consulting. In this role, she is responsible for the 4,000+ practitioners focused on helping organizations solve their most complex and pressing Human Capital issues. In today’s world of constant disruption, those issues include: Determining the future composition of the workforce; Enabling the digital organization; Managing the cost of labor; and Optimizing the employee experience–all centered around how to optimize the intersection of people and business performance. Throughout her 20 year career, Erica has worked with some of the world’s leading organizations across multiple sectors and geographies and is a frequent speaker on how market trends are impacting the HR organization and profession as a whole. Within Deloitte, she serves as a member of Deloitte Consulting’s Management Committee and Board of Directors. She has a Bachelor of Science in Industrial & Labor Relations from Cornell University.

12:35pm ET

CeCe Morken, CEO, Headspace

CeCe Morken is a highly accomplished technology industry executive with 35 years of experience building and growing organizations, from start-ups to global, publicly traded companies. CeCe joined Headspace after 13 years at Intuit, where she led multiple business units. She served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Strategic Partner Group, responsible for the accountant, financial institution, and enterprise platform business generating $700M in annual revenue — in addition to leading both the Corporate/Government Affairs and Corporate Responsibility functions for the company. Morken was also responsible for building strategic partnerships between Intuit and financial institutions, government and educational entities, and enterprise platforms, and also responsible for expanding global engagements, which doubled the velocity of contracts in the target countries of the UK, Australia, Canada, and France.

Before serving in this capacity, Morken led Intuit Financials Services (IFS). She led this business through a technology and business model transformation that moved the business to the number one ranking in share and product design across online and mobile platforms, leading the industry in open platform designs. Subsequently, CeCe led the strategic decision to divest the business and close the sale to the private equity firm Thoma Bravo in August of 2013.

Morken was previously responsible for all customer relationships, new and existing client sales, corporate and end-user marketing, and Strategy Development at IFS. Prior to joining Digital Insight (acquired by Intuit in 2007) in 2002, Morken was responsible for sales of all products and professional services at WebTone Technologies. She also served as Senior Vice President for Retail Lending with Fortis and spent 15 years in a variety of positions with John H. Harland Company, including Senior Vice President of Sales and Account Management.

Morken is a graduate of North Dakota State University, with majors in Economics and Business Administration, and attended the University of Chicago Booth’s executive development program. Morken currently serves on the Boards of GENPACT and NDSU College of Business.

Morken has also been recognized as one of The Most Powerful Women in Accounting (2017), National Diversity and Leadership Most Powerful Women in Technology (2017 and 2019), and has received the Intuit CEO Leadership Award in 2011, 2014, and 2017, and the Bill Campbell Coaches Award in 2018.

Megan Jones Bell, PhD, Chief Strategy and Science Officer, Headspace

Dr. Megan Jones Bell is chief strategy and science officer at Headspace, a leader in the field of digital health and a visionary in making mental health care more effective, affordable, and accessible globally. Megan leads the company’s global corporate strategy, technology strategy, and new ventures including Headspace’s digital health subsidiary, Headspace Health. She also oversees medical and clinical affairs, as well as behavioral science. Megan’s science team focuses on developing evidence-based interventions and clinically validating the benefits of Headspace through over 70 clinical research studies conducted by Headspace’s academic partners. Megan previously also led Headspace’s enterprise business, including product development through go-to-market, and healthcare business development and partnership efforts.

Prior to Headspace, Megan was chief science officer and scientific founder at Lantern, an evidence-based digital mental health company. As part of Megan’s pioneering digital health research, she developed and validated over 20 digital health interventions. Megan is also an adjunct clinical assistant professor at Stanford University. At Stanford, Megan was previously an attending psychologist in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, associate co-director of the Laboratory for the Study of Behavioral Medicine and director of the Healthy Body Image Program. She was also visiting faculty at the Medical University of Vienna, where she ran an EU-funded, 5-year, multi-country digital mental health research study. Her academic achievements, advocacy work, and digital health leadership has been recognized by the National Institute of Mental Health, the U.S. House of Representatives, the European Union, Stanford University, and the Galien Foundation, among others.

Megan has a special interest in promoting youth mental health and currently serves on the board of directors of the Child Mind Institute, and has previously served on the board of directors for I Am That Girl. She was a longstanding co-chair of the National Eating Disorder Association’s Prevention Advisory Council, whose work largely focuses on children and teens.

A key area of focus for Megan is on supporting brain health across the lifespan. She is on the scientific advisory board of Hilarity for Charity and is a braintrust member of the California Alzheimer’s Prevention and Preparedness Task Force. Megan is a Nike Performance Council member and is on Google and YouTube’s Mental Health Advisory Panel.

Megan has a longstanding dedication to activating female leadership. She is a member of the International Women’s Forum (IWF), was a mentor for the IWF and Ernst & Young (EY) Women Athletes Business Network Mentoring Program, and is a founding member of the Women Entrepreneurs and Leader Laboratory (WELL for Digital Health). Megan is a Fellow of the Aspen Institute Health Innovators Fellowship and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

Megan earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology, graduating cum laude from the University of California, San Diego. She received her master’s degree and doctorate in clinical psychology from PGSP-Stanford University, and completed fellowships at Yale University and Stanford University School of Medicine.

Amit Sood, MD, Executive Director, Global Center for Resiliency and Well-Being

Dr. Sood is one of the world’s leading experts on resilience and wellbeing, and executive director of the Global Center for Resiliency and Wellbeing. He was also professor of medicine, and Chair for student life and wellness at Mayo Clinic.

Donna Kimmel, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Citrix

Donna Kimmel is the executive vice president and chief people officer of Citrix. She is responsible for all aspects of identifying, fostering and developing top talent as well as overseeing organizational strategies that maximize engagement and position the company to win in the marketplace.

Moderated by Kelly Collis, Partner, Real.Fun.DC